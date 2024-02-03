Governments can promote electric vehicles but cant make people buy them

Hertz’s decision to sell off 30% of its recently acquired EV rental fleet shows that it is hard work renting out an EV. Early buyers of Teslas to electrify their offering they will now pause their buying and help push second hand EV prices down. More owners of EV s will lose more money on their purchase.
Many renters worry about range. EV owners are finding repair and insurance costs are high, whilst losses on resale are big. Car manufacturers are throttling back output and wanting more subsidy to go into the battery business.
The UK government should pause its EV subsidies and let the market sort out an EV enough people want to buy or rent.
I agree with your post, but it’s not just EVs. If only that were our sole problem! The government is interfering in markets all over the place. A lot of it is due to Net Zero, but much is driven by special interest groups and progressive ideology.
It’s destroying our basic freedoms, and the things that made our country a pleasant one to live in.
They never learn. Look at all the other schemes that the government has tried to push with subsidies such as smart meters, insulation, heat pumps to name but three, all at great cost to the taxpayer. If a product or idea is good enough it will take off like wildfire, faster today than any time before if benefits are on offer. EVs are hugely expensive, run on battery technology that will be obsolete in a few years as solid state tech matures and will land current owners with colossal losses when they try to sell their car. All that is before considering the gross inadequacies of the national charging network, the drop off in EV performance in very cold weather and the combustibility risks inherent in gel based batteries. It is not obvious that solid state batteries will turn the tide, although their safety, range, recharging speed and lighter weight (less containment required) will help. I wouldn’t touch a current EV with a bargepole.
Good morning.
The government should let the market decide and base any taxes not on CO2 emissions but weight of vehicle and efficiency. It is weight that causes damage and the more efficient a vehicle the less pollution, and this includes NOX emissions.
More fuel efficiency equals less consumption and a slightly lower deficit, less cost and lower inflation. Trying to to reduce an imaginary and achievable goal causes chaos, as we are now seeing.
The EV dream was led by lawyers and zealots, of whicb Parliament has more than its fair share. They have tried to force through a market change that only a small section of the market thought they wanted, a bit like handbag fitting dogs. Look at the latest fashion accessory I have acquired.
It is not just all the downsides you itemise, consider the electrical demand were EVs to become universal. We cannot make enough electricity, store enough, distribute enough, nor do we have the local electrical infrastructure to sustain the charging of 100% EVs. Not everyone has their own drive or dedicated parking space. The resultant cable charging grid would look like lost fishing nets on a submerged maritime wreck. Thinkk of the cjvil unrest that might cause. There is much talk of poor UK productivity. Currently caused by absent scribes, but consider the business motoring public sitting in their shiny new EVs for hours charging them, stagnation in spades.
I go with my first sentence. Science, engineering, practicality and the market ignored all to pay homage to a new religion. Like you I think the market is begining to realise the Earth is not flat.
Your government could start by checking on an important condition it attached to the taxpayer money given to small and medium-sized businesses, to install EV charge points on their premises. It said the company had to ensure “appropriate” fire safety measures are in place. The recent EV fires suggest fire safety is becoming a priority. Time to check and see how seriously companies have taken the condition that came with the government grant. And check up properly – don’t let civil servants do it “working from home”!