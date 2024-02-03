My Intervention on the UK Internal Market SI – 20% of goods

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
It has been said that maybe 80% of goods moving from GB to NI will be able to use the internal market lane. Why will 20% not be able to do so, and why would the UK Government, who I was told were in charge, not want to ensure that practically all goods use the internal market lane?
Mr Baker (The Minister of State, Northern Ireland Office):
With great respect to my right hon. Friend, with whom I have gone a very long way in this cause, he might like to revisit the text. The point is that the 80% of goods going on that route are staying in Northern Ireland; they are UK goods. The other 20% are goods that are going on to the European Union. That is the point: 80% is UK internal market trade, and 20% is trade going on to the European Union.
2 Comments
February 3, 2024
Credit to Mr Baker for a clear answer, correcting your basic misunderstanding of the Brexit deal
February 3, 2024
Have our ministry ever considered using a dedicated direct route for the 20%, like Fishguard / Dublin. That would drive the cross north / south Irish trade to a minimum and obviate the need for bureaucratic impositions on NI / UK trade.