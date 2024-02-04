Nationalisation is as bad as it ever was

With Labour wanting to complete the nationalisation of the railways and the Conservatives hesitating to privatise, it is time to revisit the general case against public ownership.
The UK’s nationalised industries have been bad for customers. Lacking competition they put up prices too much, deliver poor service and fail to innovate in a customer friendly way. They are bad employers, often shedding labour by redundancies as they lose customers. They milk taxpayers, sending all their losses to the Treasury to pay. They make ill considered, expensive and badly managed investments in new capital like HS 2.
The Post Office has behaved disgracefully towards its employees. It bungled a computerisation programme. It has plunged into losses.
HS 2 has been subject to huge cost overruns and then faced a series of cuts to its scope to try to contain costs to three or four times original budget.
The nationalised part of the railway, all the track, signals and stations, has inflicted misery on passengers with endless signal failures, unplanned track maintenance, leaves on the line and the wrong kind of snow. Many of the delays and cancellations stem from nationalised mismanagement.
Nat West/RBS in public ownership has lagged other banks and performed badly.
The Bank of England has proved to be the UK’s worst asset manager racking up £170 bn of losses on so called safe bonds it paid too much for.
The nationalised roads offer too little capacity and are bedevilled by temporary closures, congestion, slow running and potholes.
HS2 isn’t a train. It’s a vehicle to transfer huge amounts of public money into the right private pockets!
Hard to explain it any other way vested interest in all parties driving it. Net zero is likewise as surely was the millennium dome, the many PPE rackets and the fast track lanes, the huge net harm Covid vaccines, the open door to immigration, the hotels for boat people, the legal aid system is a racket in very many cases too.
Look,at the mess of privatised water companies!! We used to get water and sewerage as part of household rates. This was separated with 9% year on year increases telling us it was to improve Victorian sewerage systems. We were told dumping waste water into rivers would be an emergency event. All lies. The dumping of foul water into rivers happens every day.
Scotland still has water and waste as part of household bills. No difference in quality except they do not pay the huge bills we do in England!! Then of course Scotland has more money spent on its citizens than England as do N.Ireland. Scotland has free university tuition, free NHS prescriptions.
Cameron promised Lothian question to be answered, it was a weak fudge then taken away by Gove!! Your party has failed in every single regard. As for Labour being worse, sadly it is not true. Highest taxation worse public services. Your party/govt is thoroughly dishonest and I would not trust a word from it.
The project is ridiculously overengineered to appease nimbys. In the update on Youtube, the entire line seems to be a tunnel or a viaduct. Add to this the tendency for any public project to become a pork barrel. The Chinese would have completed it years ago and nobody today would think it remarkable.
Correct.
It was to form part of the EU’s Trans-Europe Transport Network, required by the EU Kommissars and promoted by Adonis, who was safely installed in the House of Frauds and is therefore immune for life from any kind of democratic accountability.
The supply of electricity is supposedly privatised but totally broken and distorted by government interference.
We have no security of supply, relying on hostile governments. The price we pay is dictated by the government and the whole system is a shambles
The CEGB was far superior to what we have now and your taking over motor manufacturing and domestic heating delivery.
What a mess you’ve got us into.
It is indeed a mess. Pushing smart meters at vast expense on people to cope with the unreliables of wind and solar. Vast “poll tax” daily standing charges now too, even if you use no energy at all.
An evil poll tax especially aimed at the poor customers.
If Blaire and Cameron had not removed Hussein and Gaddiffi Iraq and Linda would not be failed states, mass immigration would not be at the levels they are now and public services like the NHS would not be overwhelmed.
So when lying politicians say world events reflect here they are right, stop invading foreign countries like Trump advocated, stop mass immigration like Trump stated- build walls and barriers certainly not provide a Chanel tax service, and stop the climate change scam, withdraw from the Paris agreement (job and manufacturing transfer) as Trump advocated, stop funding to WHO a Chines led power mad organisation like Trump advocated!! No wonder he had to go. The mad globalists did everything they could to get rid of him.
The privatised electricity market worked very well until 2008, with falling prices for consumers and industry. Then, the Labour government introduced the Climate Change Act. This legislation rigged the market and caused the problems you refer to.
I see the Norwegian government us stopping all the subsidies for EVs
As usual distorting the market is having a negative effect. Car ownership has gone up and use of public transport has halved. Who’d have thought it.
February 4, 2024
Indeed an insane act that all MPs (but a tiny handful including JR, Peter Lilly, Anne Widecombe and a few sensible others) voted for. Zero sensible costings for the proposal, almost no MPs understand any energy engineering, physics, energy economics… virtue signalling fools, this made even worse by May’s moronic Net Zero. Farage asked how many of his audience thought steel should close for net zero targets – no one person did and they are all correct.
The Climate Change Act, the evil lies from Labour and seconded by Lib-Cons.
I will be voting for Reform UK as they at least acknowledge the fact Climate Change is lies and a large con filling the pockets of the corrupt.
Money bought influence?
JRs party voted for “Red Ed’s” “Marxist” energy policy and May promised to build on it!! They knew what they were doing if not they should not be in govt. JR’s party chose to be in Lockstep with EU and it’s environment level playing field.
Once more JR is hankering back to the past when he was in a Conservative Party, he is now there for presentation purposes to con the public to vote for his socialist left wing outfit.
Indeed but the roads are clearly under invested in and are deliberately blocked and congested by Kahn, Drakeford and this appalling NET Zero pushing government.
Private monopolies or duopolies etc. often poorly regulated by usually useless government regulators. The UK legal system is dreadful too, as is water, banking, universities, most schools, the planning system…
‘ The UK’s nationalised industries have been bad for customers.’
And the privatised railways and public utilities haven’t ?
What seemed good on paper has never worked.
We lost a joined up railway with affordable fares and got an expensive mishmash in its place. The infrastructure HAD to be taken back into public ownership after various crashes as the private sector could not be trusted to ensure the safety of the travelling public.
The various companies running the trains are just disinterested foreign franchises, interested mainly in a government subsidy. Sometimes they have to be replaced and often the publicly owned replacement is then better run. Sometimes the franchises decide not to renew as there is not enough profit or it is too much bother. The government then frantically looks for a replacement but often there is little interest. The skills of the old nationalised railway are no longer available.
Many of the public can see this even if some politicians are reluctant to admit it.
Reply I agree the current franchises do not work well. They do not have enough freedom to serve customers better nir do they take enough of the business risk. The fully nationalised model was far worse with a worse safety record and big decline in passengers.
The railways were built by private capital and run very successfully by the larger companies until road transport began to eat into their revenues. Most especially, much heavy freight has been taken off rail and placed on our road system – which the taxpayer funds. If our politicians were serious about reducing carbon emmissions they would make it attractive to move goods by (electric) rail with local distribtiion centres served by electric vehicles. We had all this ‘technology’ at one time but let the big freight haulage companies (many based abroad) get a free ride in terms of cost of use. As an aside, how many of those large foreign lorries have extra fuel tanks and not only use our roads effectively for free but don’t purchase their fuel here either.
February 4, 2024
I think you’re onto the issue. Compare the cost of shipping a 20ft or 40ft container by rail with road from say Felixstowe to Newcastle or Glasgow. IF it’s quicker, or cheaper or more convenient by road than rail, then we have the problem. You may have it already, we taxpayers pay for the upkeep of roads, but the rail service supplier has to pay/contribute for maintaining his own rails. If so, there’s an unfair subsidy, so how are we to balance costs? Remember, if we charge for lorries using our roads, then the consumer will pay more.
February 4, 2024
Teresa Villers lost over £40 million on trains when she was in Charge. Your party wastes our taxes like confetti! It showers our money around as if it was a bottomless pit. Irresponsible.
Your party could reduce the civil service by 90,000, as proposed, and increase military personnel. It chooses to be big state, interfere with everything and high tax. I presume you want privatisation to blame someone else for pore services like your party/govt does for everything else. Then add a quango for good measure to regulate it!!
February 4, 2024
Thats because it is a 18th centuary industry trying to work in the present.
Nobody these days really want the hassle of having to travel to a Station to begin travel at the convenience of the operater. Then dumped of at an other station miles from the intended destination, with more expensive travel to finish the journey.
I would never use a bus or a train despite having a free bus pas.
Much more comfortable and convenient to jump in my car! And that is also the cheapest method of travel!
Privatised utilities like water fail to make adequate investment. Instead they price gouge the customer, strip out as much profit as possible and send it overseas. Our rivers and seas are polluted and nothing happens.
Ins country with as much rainfall as the UK there should be no water shortages during the Summer, no need for metering water supply.
Reply When nationalised the water industry threw sewage on our beaches, rationed water some summers and had the odd case of contaminated water supply
So nothing much has changed (except that foreign corporate share-holders, for the most part, are profiting hugely). They still pollute and they still can’t manage water supply properly.
Would that be because the same sort of people are running these companies as before?
February 4, 2024
Got the bulls eye , Hat Man , we do not have honest or caring people in most industries – just greedy trash!
February 4, 2024
Hat man :
It’s not the “corporate foreign shareholders” who are to blame. They are only acting in the best interests of their employees and shareholders as they should.
It is firstly our Government for enabling foreign corporates to own our water companies which have a monopoly in the areas they service and, even more importantly, the very poor job Offwat, the Government and Civil Service have done to regulate the water industry.
For instance, Offwat should have acted upon the data which has been for known some time that our population size is far bigger than the Government admits and required the water companies to build new reservoirs and increase the sewage facilities accordingly. But in typical nationalised bureaucratic laziness they did not act.
February 4, 2024
If you get massive rainfalls in storms to be fair some spillage of sewage is impossible to avoid. Even trees, cars and houses get washed in. But mainly it is a failure of regulation as usual.
February 4, 2024
That’s because the building industry was permitted to channel rainwater drainage into the sewer system. Anything to save a few quid….
February 4, 2024
Reply to Sir J. Surely you mean the: ‘Private water companies throw sewage…etc.’ And in addition, they send dividends abroad that could be used to invest in better pipes and new reservoirs.
Where there is no Real competition, an effective monopoly exists, power is with the supplier who cannot but become corrupt and wasteful.
The main text is rather confusing, most of the problems identified are caused by the public/private arrangements, where the private side is allowed to extract profit from the public side, ie our taxes.
February 4, 2024
And the cost of nationalised water was a fraction of what it is now. When I first married over 50 years ago the water was included in the council tax (rates). Water was considered a part of a healthy nation and should not have been sold off. What happened to the money made? Wasted as usual, so no water companies in our ownership and nothing to show for all the money paid by investors and precious little for the rip off prices we pay. Water as a basic necessity of life should be provided free, not for the profit of overseas people with no interest in this country other than as a cash cow.
Reply There is a cost to collecting, cleaning and piping eater. You either have to lay as a customer or as a taxpayer. If you pay via tax we will need more water at more cost as price will not limit use.
February 4, 2024
Reply to reply: Your govt let councils build landfill sites near rivers and coastlines where rubbish soon came to the surface and washed up everywhere. It would cost so much a fudge narrative commenced and nothing was done to force councils to clear up the messes!!
Your successive useless community secretaries have Never got a grip with councils, only shower them with more of our money! Sunak is reported to tell councils to increase their community charge by the maximum amount! Another tax your govt will blame others for! I wonder if the increased costs for housing your mass immigration policy has anything to with it.
February 4, 2024
Sir John, you carefully avoided the nationalised Health service and its expanding failure to provide any service to a growing number of customers. The backlog now standing at eight million and rising. Nature will of course provide the cure if we just wait long enough…. You could have also mentioned the nationalised education industry. Let us skate over the nationalised border control agency and avoid mention of the nationalised police force.
Thank goodness we have a Tory party to deal with these institutionally inefficient services…..oh, they have all become even more inefficient over the past 13 years and 8 months? Let us hope a true Conservative Party emerges over the coming months/years to replace the current woke excuse we have in place now.
Agree 100%; the NHS is the worst of the lot, and after nearly 15 years the Conservatives have no-one else to blame. They did at least try to do something about the educational system.
February 4, 2024
Have you forgotten the mess made by Lansley and Hunt from 2012 onwards? Waiting lists have gone from 18 weeks to years.
February 4, 2024
February 4, 2024
Rishi Sunak:-
“We have been clear that the Horizon scandal is a terrible miscarriage of justice, and we are doing everything we can to make it right. To what the hon. Member was more broadly insinuating, let me be unequivocal from this Dispatch Box that covid vaccines are safe.”
Yes a miscarriage of our dire legal system and many lawyers but also of the Post Office run and owned by government, by ministers especially Ed Davey… has he resigned yet? Sunak, you are remotely not doing everything you can you are still trying to short change them badly.
“To what the hon. Member was more broadly insinuating, let me be unequivocal from this Dispatch Box that covid vaccines are safe.”
Bridgen was not “insinuating” Sunak, merely implying correctly that you might like to look at the appalling statistics. Instead he is still deluded or perhaps is just lying. Or perhaps like Ed Davey he is being lied to on an industrial scale by his experts (if so get some decent and honest experts). I though Sunak thinks he is good at maths so look yourself Sunak the statistics are very clear indeed.
February 4, 2024
Sir Ed Davey also facing questions over his paid “Consultancy” work for a law firm that defended the Post Office against legal action over the Horizon scandal. Has he commented on this yet?
February 4, 2024
LL,
Sunak has not got a clue whether they were safe, nor does he care. If he did as a matter of public safety and national emergency would get experts across the board to examine the facts, excluding the likes of Whitty, Valance, Ferguson, Harries etc.
Let us face it the govt is contracted to buy the rubbish and compensate thousands of families who have died! Plough on and deny it 7 til 30 years has passed! Dr Kelly scandal held secret by Blaire, why?
February 4, 2024
The Establishment is determined to protect the mRNA “industry” from scrutiny, let alone accountability, for the huge number of people adversely affected by the experimental product they coerced and in some cases mandated, on people who were at no risk from Covid.
Bridgen alleges he was told by a Minister that he (Bridgen) was probably right but the Government wanted to hush it up for 20 years.
February 4, 2024
It’s not just the UK establishment that are hushing up the vaccine harms…
A nurse friend had some in-house training recently and was told that the mRNA vaccines are the future.
Is this why it’s all being hushed up/denied? Because all future vaccines are to be mRNA style?
February 4, 2024
I wonder what this means? “Simplus and Salesforce have combined forces to develop Infosys Vaccine Management Solution.” Is it current, future or past? Very involved with vaccines anyway!
If he’d had the reaction my sister and husband had I can not think how he would have got up in parliament making such claims.
Do we have a list of MPs that were jabbed?
February 4, 2024
Oh…I see…respect their privacy.
Not ours though.
February 4, 2024
Rail strikes are part of a Labour-union plan to create an atmosphere of chaos and dysfunction that then affords Labour a reason to declare that they and only they is able restore calm to an industry undermined by so called Tory incompetence and under-funding. This Reichstag tactic is obvious to those who choose to see it. It’s a total scam that betrays the end-user and the private taxpayer. How does a Tory government respond? They don’t respond, they simply appease.
February 4, 2024
For the reasons you have stated the Tory Party will be destroyed at the next election. The voters are asking what is the point of voting for a bunch of no hopers wearing a blue rosette when you can have the real no hoper thing in a red rosette.
Our political system needs Reform.
February 4, 2024
While I agree with you, we are appalling at managing nationalised services, there has to be a better way of running national services for the long suffering public. I am not privy to it, but whatever it is they do, the Japanese from personal experience run excellent railways. If you recall it was the japanese who taught us how to run successful car manufacture. None of their car manufacturers in the UK suffer the disruptions and losses of our nationalised industries. Though they must be sticking pin in dolls of politicians due to their nett zero dictats.
If we could lift much of what works in japanese industry and graft it onto our nationalised industry it would be a start. If you ever meet directors from the japanese car industry you will find they are fully familiar with all the processes on the factory, having worked their way up from their youth on the factory floor, even finance directors. No sinecures for members of the house of Lords in Japan. They involve their workforce at every level in the process, no one feels they are just doing a job. They are heavily into ISO9000 and QS9000 so that the end product is the best it can be. Equally relevant to services as it is to car manufacture. Whether their services suffer the level of civil service incompetence as ours I know not, but somehow I doubt it.
I also doubt that when it comes to financing public services in Japan , they do not rush to flog them off to any jonny foreigner, letting the customers suffer the consequences of poor and expensive service. I also doubt they run computer controlled systems that keep the customer at a safe distance and ask FAQs of total irrelevancs to the customers problem.
As a starting point our nationalised industries should accept that the customer is god and build their whole ethos from that premis. Currently they are the antithesis of this.
Reply Japan has lower GDP per head than UK and a massive state debt two and a half times larger than ours relative to the size of the economy.
1960 s and 1970 s Japan did develop important quality and efficiency techniques in Toyota and other car plants which have been incorporated into western factory standards. As you say Japanese car plants in the UK achieve good results but so too do other owners of manufacturing plants here. I always used these quality methods when leading industrial companies.
When as a Minister I tried to adapt these to public service provision I found it difficult to get buy in from the civil service. My version of just in time was to set maximum delays for deciding cases and answering enquiries, which relapsed if you took the pressure off or changed Ministerial jobs. My adaptation of the quality system sought to design out of process the capacity for error. This was counter cultural to the public sector.
Agricola,
‘ They are heavily into ISO9000 and QS9000 so that the end product is the best it can be.’
I was with you until the statement above.
In this country at least, it was just a form-filling exercise and time-stealer with no obvious benefit. I do remember a section on diversity. Nobody said anything after the presentation. Get it over quickly and another box was ticked. Then back to work.
February 4, 2024
Reply to reply,
Thanks for your insight into working with the civil service. It seems to me that we need a new employment contract for all members of the CS.
February 4, 2024
Ag,
I was not working in the civil service. The ISO racket was widespread in the private sector. Firms liked to advertise ISO accreditation.
February 4, 2024
Am I missing something, or are you simply telling us that the Conservatives have done a dreadful job in government for the last 14 years?
February 4, 2024
Indeed some of the things they got wrong – the size of government, not preparing for a pro Brexit vote (Cameron), net zero, the net harm lockdowns, not investigating the net harm Covid vaccines, taxes at the highest level for 70+ years, botched part Brexit, the vast government waste, the dire and declining public services, the HS2 lunacy, the pointless degrees for £50 debt, the open door immigration for all including violent criminals, the QE inflation of 12%+ that Sunak/Bailey caused, the PPE frauds…
February 4, 2024
A private company’s first duty is to its shareholders. For all its faults the railway system must be run for the benefit of its customers under a united system and if it’s a choice between state or private ownership then the least worst is obvious.
February 4, 2024
The railway system couldn’t exist without government subsidy. This gives the workforce leverage to hold strikes for more pay. If it really was run for the benefit of the customers ticket prices would be unaffordable. The government isn’t prepared to bite the bullet and axe the majority of lines.
February 4, 2024
Well often in the case of the lesser used trains they make more by not running them. Just as the NHS would save a fortune by not opening and firing everyone. Also new rules mean companies have to look after all sorts of “stakeholders” and woke diversity lunacy now not so much shareholders.
February 4, 2024
Socialists can never come up with anything new – they keep humming the same old tunes, over and over – doesn’t matter how many times those tunes have failed to enjoy support or be effective.
Socialism is for the dead of mind – it doesn’t work in the real world. Ye Gods there have been enough examples of socialism as a pathetically useless ideology…. When will people learn!
February 4, 2024
‘Same old tunes, ever and ever’: what about the same old ‘the public bad, the private good’ that Sir John has been singing for 38 years as a MP?
Taking water provision, distribution and wastewater treatment as an example, there are solutions other than nationalised or private ownership that appear to work in other countries (Austria, Denmark, Finland, parts of Spain, RoI: community-based water supply and management organisations (gwp.org, mdpi.com, …).
In England, thanks to not particularly clever politicians, we have ‘privatised water, profits before people’.
February 4, 2024
Indeed but there are votes in pushing mad socialism politics of envy, promises to rob the rich to help the poor, rob landlords to “help” tenants (if does not anyway), control prices (to create shortages of supply), tax the rich amd hard working to death (so they leave or stop working)… Look at Labour proposals now to make users of private schools pay 4 times over with VAT instead of just 3 times and to abolish non Dom status. Neither will raise net money they will cost more both will do economic and other huge damage. To be a Socialist you have to be irrational, very dim or just a dishonest liar. Lying for votes but knowing it will do net harm.
February 4, 2024
And yet we are even further along the socialist route, after 14 years of Tory government, than we were under Blair/Brown.
February 4, 2024
Nail on head, sir!
February 4, 2024
So if Nationalised services are worse, we have to ask ourselves why, is it simply poor management and staff, if so then it should be easy to sack those responsible and employ better ones, if it is simply lack of investment then planned expenditure is required.
Probably the real cause is political interference, political dogma, indifference, or the lack of a proper economic plan in the first place.
The common denominator in all of the services that are failing, are politicians who do not seem to have a clue what is required, what is going on, or how to fix it.
The so called chain of command appears to be complicated, confusing, lengthy, and expensive, probably due to the fact that those in charge, the Politicians and Quango’s, not having a real clue about the industry they are trying to run. All seem more interested in talk, talk and self preservation, rather than walking the walk, and taking responsibility.
There is absolutely no reason why state owned services should not run properly if the right people were in charge, unfortunately the politicians will not allow that.
The fact that we are now getting government policies which are trying to limit types of commercial car production, shows how far we have sunk into a political quagmire.
Reply Nationalised industries usually had huge investment programmes which went wrong, like HS 2 for rail. E,g, the costly building of five big integrated steel works,only to spend the next 20 years debating their progressive closures
February 4, 2024
Whatever their productivity or whatever else they might be judged by I have nothing but lovely memories of our old privatised services.
The nightmare started with Major.
“Tell Sid” was it?
Dreadful.
February 4, 2024
Oh no!
I don’t mean that I would like some present day form of nationalisation! ( Aren’t the appalling railways now semi nationalised?)
Good grief NO!
I just hate, fear and loathe what has gradually been done to this country from the 90s on.
Not a land fit for heroes nor anyone else for that matter.
Conscription eh?
Apparently the bones of those who fought at Waterloo were ground down for fertiliser.
Teeth already taken after battle. No graves at Waterloo.
And we have a cenotaph because our lovely leaders could not be ars*d to bring back the fallen.
They can’t even allow the Brize Norton corteges.
And still they scratch their heads over lack of recruits.
Not to mention the fact that they have made crimes out of all aggressive instinct.
The problem with privatisation is that governments have corrupted it over the years, so it is now less effective.
– They first started to privatise monopolies. So, instead of consumers deciding the company’s performance, a quango regulator does it less effectively.
– Then, instead of floating the business on the stock exchange, where the public gained from under-valuations, they started to sell off businesses as trade sales or to private equity. The profits went to big business instead.
– They then flooded outsourced and privatised businesses with new regulations, market rigging and micromanagement by Civil Servants. The inevitable result was a poor performance.
Get back to creating competitive markets for government services. Make the companies autonomous and sell them off to sink or swim on the stock exchange.
It is not privatisation that creates the efficiencies that improve services and reduce prices but competition. Water, and Rail privatisations did not create competition. Why can’t I buy tickets for my train at lower prices through a reseller? Why can’t I buy my water through a reseller offering better service and better pricing?
Gas and Electricity infrastructure has not improved because the grid is nationalised as is the rail network.
Privatised industries, especially that where delivery of the service is a monopoly need very good regulators that permit competition, demand improved infrastructure and stop price gauging (but not impose caps).
That train companies are private does not stop the unions demanding money from the government, suggests the privatisation model was not a good one.
DENATIONALISE THE NHS: Suggestion.
Instead of charging tax for the NHS, allocate it as a personal budget the public to spend it as they need.
The best private medical care value would attract most.
The NHS can compete and thrive if it is worth paying for.
The cost of people with special needs for more would be charged to their parents’ or children’s balance.
Healthy people with a high balance can donate it to those they love or want to assist. Govt would assist those most at risk.
Everyone’s unused balance would add to boost their pension at 65.
What’s wrong with that?
February 4, 2024
February 4, 2024
Whatever the problems, Nationalisation is never the answer.
Labour, as always, is in hock to the Unions, and even the Conservatives have not properly seen off the RMT and ASLEF, have they ?
These communist-led unions will demand and get lots more cash for their members and there will be no chance or any badly needed modernisation of working practices. Network Rail’s operations are far too expensive compared with European rivals. The electrification of the line from Paddington to Bristol is an object lesson in how not to run an infrastructure project and we don’t need to mention HS2, do we ?
But again, we know that Labour won’t demand changes. They will just write ever-larger cheques that we will have to pay for.
Nationalisation doesn’t work because: the workforce feels they can hold the government to ransom, the workforce don’t feel they can make a contribution as any good ideas make them despised amongst their neophyte colleagues, the industry is divorced from the public that are supposed to be served.
Privatisation (for essential service monopolies that is) doesn’t work because: the owners can supplement their income from government subsidy and don’t need to be competitive, the object is to return profits to the owners not produce a good service, any bright spark working for them keeps his good ideas to himself as they just become someone else’s property and they don’t benefit themselves.
Labour likes nationalisation because it gives their union backers political power. The Tories like privatisation because they can sell something off to bribe the electorate.
Any system, like mutualisation, where the customer has control never sees the light of day.
Sir John,
When Mrs T first started to privatise some of the publicly owned utilities and national industries, I very much supported her policy. I now find myself having doubts about it.
With the possible exception of the telecommunications industry, I cannot think of a single example where the private sector has made a positive impact on behalf of the user or customer. Energy is out of control price wise. Water is mismanaged and getting more expensive by the month. Healthcare is shockingly wanting. The railways are too expensive, unreliable and stressful to use if you’re disabled or vulnerable.
A common theme is that as prices have increased, value for money and levels of service has diminished.
I have come to the conclusion that essential services, such as water, energy and healthcare need to be run on a not for profit basis using the best both sectors can offer.
It could be argued that with the influence outside businesses and organisations such as the WEF, have on governments and policy, we have almost privatised government which is bad for democracy.
February 4, 2024
People are only being persuaded that a nationalised rail industry may be desirable because the Not-a-Conservative-Party has, for the past 14 years, made an absolute horlicks of monitoring/managing/subsidising the franchised services and Network Rail (track and infrastructure maintenance).
It was, of course, the EU which required the separation of track and the services which would run on it. It was also the EU which required HS2. This is their goal:
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/factsheets/en/sheet/130/rail-transport
The Government has also made a complete horlicks of managing/monitoring/subsidising other other essential former nationalised industries.
Outsourcing essential services to the private sector, usually foreign-owned and then appointing an incompetent, inefficient and easily manipulated Quango (stuffed with people who have never run a business) to supposedly oversee them on behalf of the consumer is obviously a flawed and failing model.
So why hasn’t the Not-a-Conservative-Government changed it? Why do they continue to create useless Quangos and refuse to light the bonfire we were promised?
Are you saying that both nationalised and privatised versions of industry have both proved equally ruinous?
February 4, 2024
Trains is a problem for all countries – not just the UK. Most / all (?) leading Western countries seem to have a mix of private and public money in the trains.
We shouldn’t get too bogged down on this issue (except to try and have a train service as good as if not better than Switzerland). Just have to do the best we can. Rather we need to focus on building up our high-tech industry so we don’t have to worry so much about trains.
Also, please correct me if I am wrong, but you always base your view on comparatively recent case studies – 60s or 70s until present.
Perhaps a different view emerges when looking much further back?
The types of project which you mention need running with the mindset of an intelligent long term owner – that mindset cannot be created within the public sector. I was told by a well known economist that the Treasury’s planning does not go beyond five years, and yet the implementation of solutions to some of the UK’s key problems will take significantly longer than five years.
When it comes to the railway, the mindset of the long-term owner has been imposed by the EU. The British Government/DfT have just been implementing EU policy.
If you look at the link Sir John kindly allowed to be published in my comment above, it would appear that the EU’s long-term policy goals have dated from at least 1969 (probably earlier):
“Through the Fourth Railway Package, Regulation (EEC) No 1192/69 of 26 June 1969 on common rules for the normalisation of the accounts of railway undertakings was repealed and replaced ……..”
Just been reading one of those “Next Door” sites.
The terrible stress and worry people have from the abysmal energy companies that have been foisted on us. Folk on “pay as you go” presented with £800 bills and so on.
But aren’t a lot of these companies owned by foreign govts anyway? ( lovely)
So do we have nationalisation of energy by treachery?
February 4, 2024
Tories hate nationalisation unless it is foreign owned.
February 4, 2024
+++
Ha!
Yes …spot on.
Nationalisation, like socialism and its inevitable extreme, communism, may look good in theory but always fails in practice. But it’s coming our way anyway.
The CCA and the Net Zero Strategy is designed to transition us to the communist style command economy declared necessary to enforce the rationing of energy, food and transport required to achieve net zero CO2 emissions.
We shall shortly be seeing the consequences in the motor industry. As the Government forces us to use expensive, impractical and dangerous bevs the number of manufacturers and vehicles on offer will decline rapidly to the higher margin top end models only.
There is no CAGW caused by the burning of hydrocarbon fuels as shown by the calculations of Happer & Wijngaarden on the real atmosphere, including water vapour, omitted by the IPCC models, because of IR saturation (see the CO2 Coalition website for details or use YouTube)
‘They milk taxpayers, sending all their losses to the Treasury to pay.’
Fiat money makes this possible. As ever more losses arrive, Government debt expands. Monetary inflation then erodes the debt. Fix the money then losses erode the Government’s size. Government money is already avoided by citizens in some countries. Citizens of the G7 and EU are starting to catch up. Governments are removing more freedoms to slow the increase in avoidance: CBDCs to allow significantly negative rates, date-of-birth banning of fags pushes ID cards.
February 4, 2024
For the reasons you have stated the Tory Party will be destroyed at the next election. The voters are asking what is the point of voting for a bunch of no hopers wearing a blue rosette when you can have the real no hoper thing in a red rosette.
Our political system needs Reform.
Let’s face it – things are in a right old mess . It’s time to put the dirty clothes in the washing machine – and it’s not a Labour made one . I have recently completed the obituary of an old friend of mine for publication in the “Telegraph” ; he was a giant in the industrial relations field and brought about significant change ; ACAS and CIR were features of his involvement and something like that is needed now . His name was Sir Oscar De Ville .
‘London Mayor Sadiq Khan is investing £150 million in a secret technology project that aims to enhance road-user charging technology, sparking concerns that it could lead to a pay-per-mile road tax. The Telegraph has the story.’
——
Will some brave MP expose this repulsive politician’s sinister plan or is Khan’s fascist auto plan now part of the state’s wider intentions with London being used as a test bed?
These petty, evil despots will keep pushing their authoritarian agenda until something snap’s and both main parties will be swept from existence
You may find this interesting:
“Distance-based road pricing, or pay-as-you-drive, is the option supported by the Independent Climate Change Committee and the cross-party House of Commons Transport Committee.”
The CONsensus in the Westminster Uni-Party is that road pricing is desirable, so the chance of the Not-a-Conservative-Party causing problems for Khan’s scheme is nil.
https://bettertransport.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/legacy-files/research-files/22.09.pay-as-you-drive-report.pdf
The structural and functional changes brought about by woke ideology will become an ideological battle to prevent a catastrophic collapse. This battle will take the form of civil division, social conflict and financial ruin. It will take this form because the sides are politically divided, culturally divided and one side demands financial dominance over the producers of wealth.
If you think otherwise just look at the news on a day to day basis and look at the trajectory, then look at the barriers. There is an accelerating trajectory and no barriers to stop it.
Sir John
While I agree with you in principle the way successive governments have privatized things is for the most part is equally un-balanced and working against the consumer.
The Water Companies for one at the extreme, they are private they get to own the infrastructure that was paid for by the Taxpayer, can charge what they like and deliver the service they feel they want to deliver. There is no Competition!
When you get on the train at Wokingham and travel to Waterloo on the private operated train – who do they compete against? There is no Competition! Accepted you could drive to Twyford and get on a Mayor Khan’s train, but would you call that Competition? Or hassle.
There are just some things that don’t quite fit the correct format for total privatization. That said Government should never be allowed to run these sorts of things on a day-to-day basis. Government are worse than rubbish at running things.
Far better that the Taxpayer stayed the owner of the UK’s infrastructure where Competition can’t be assured and delivered with the day-to-day running awarded on a fixed term contract. Reflect on the failing Water Companies in this regard, if they didn’t get to own exclusively the infrastructure, it would be a simple situation they could be in breach of contract and someone else would get to run the operation.
With regard to funding the infrastructure in these situations, without having ownership we still have the taxpayer handing over money to improve these systems. Again, the water Companies handed millions in taxpayer funding, for what reason, just a failing business that doesn’t have competition. Yet it is the Shareholders, the Private Companies are the only ones that see the profits, there is no pay back for the taxpayer, and that happens regardless of performance
Reply The owners of privatised utilities paid taxpayers/the state to buy the original assets. They have now spent billions of their money on improving and expanding the assets. Owning the assets imposes a strain on maintenance and modernisation which the state as nationalised owner was bad at. When BT was privatised our phone system was around 10 years behind the US one for bad and lack of investment.
The other flaw in the Governments arm’s length approach. Is they set up ‘jobs-for-the-boys’ and call them the watch-dogs to look after the consumer interest. It never happens, through lobbying etc. industry watch-dog’s finish up working for the industry instead of being consumers umpire for the Consumer. So, they work against the Consumer.
Just look at Ofgem, they define a maximum price their friends can charge, they all raise their prices to that level regardless, that’s not competition!. Similar with Ofcom and so on the are working against the consumer for the benefit of others.
The cynic in mean seas that these ‘jobs-for-the-boys’ guys who couldn’t get real jobs are just cozying up to what they hope is those that will award them their next high paid position
February 4, 2024
Your policy of net-zero is nationalisation across the whole of the country, its industry and its economy ….its government full control
Yes, but we should also tackle the biggest parts of the public sector, health and education and maybe social (quasi-public), not for profit housing.
I can see why health and education are for good reason mainly publicly funded but I cannot see why they should be publicly, uncompetitively operated. Long ago the parental education voucher concept was suggested for school funding and that would be a good system, especially if that included ‘for profit’ education. Something similar could be applied to at least most health services.
As for housing, the social housing sector (including much still Council owned property) manages nowadays to charge practically as much rent as much of the private housing sector but wastes so much money (mainly on overmanning and inefficient systems) that tenants don’t generally get a better deal than in the private sector where the landlord keeps most of the rent as ‘profit’. Let’s look to sell more of that inefficient social housing(where nobody unlike in private rental is actually truly accountable for anything) sector off.
Surely private shareholders do not always run the industries they invest in?!
In emerging sectors, surely government subsidies or funding of any kind can be considered as investments? If that is wrong, I do not understand why…
O/T: 04/02/2024 Telegraph, ‘First UK patients receive experimental messenger RNA cancer therapy’.
O/T2 FT.com 30/01/2024 ‘Can the UK afford to build better infrastructure?’
UK price of one km of new road: £8.45 mn, equivalent in the EU £5.77 mn. And UK lags behind other G7 countries in investment.