More money for Wokingham Borough in 2023-24

|Settlement Funding Assessment £ million
|14.8
|Compensation for under-indexing the business rates multiplier £ million
|2.5
|Council Tax Requirement excluding parish precepts £ million
|134.2
|Improved Better Care Fund £ million
|0.5
|New Homes Bonus £ million
|1.9
|Social Care Grant3 £ million
|5.4
|ASC Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund4 £ million
|0.9
|ASC Discharge Fund £ million
|0.1
|Services Grant5 £ million
|0.6
|Funding Guarantee £ million
|1.1
|Core Spending Power £ million
|161.9
These additional figures summarise some of the various grants Wokingham Borough is getting this year. It does not include the large grant for schools or the funds for special purposes like transport and roads. It reminds us that there is a grant for social care, a grant for discharge from hospital, and a Better Care fund grant in response to lobbying for more money for social care beyond the general resources. It also sets out the funding guarantee top up and compensation for business rates as well as the main funding settlement spending capacity.
February 5, 2024
Local funds should be raised locally from those who live locally. Then they can decide how to spend it and share the benefits of what they contribute. National government should confine its expenditure to national issues instead of using monetary leverage to interfere like the EU does, pretending to be the donor: at someone else’s expense.