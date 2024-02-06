A better railway

If you flew above busy roads into our great cities at 8.30 on a mid week morning you would see busy and congested roads with many queues of traffic at traffic lights. Much of the traffic would be bumper to bumper in slow moving blocks or close together where it is flowing.
You would also observe large runs of empty train track going straight into the heart of the city interspersed with some well distanced trains. If you wait at a provincial station most of the time the track is empty.
The railways usually tell us they are using all the capacity on main lines, particularly at busy times. Despite all the trains going in the same direction on main track runs , and despite the ability of a system controller to know exactly where all the trains are, there are large gaps for safety reasons.
Modern digital signalling can allow much greater control and accuracy which in turn could allow at least 50% more trains to use the same track run safely. It does not need the wildly expensive extra HS 2 track to increase capacity to the north. Improving signals and extra surveillance of train positions and speeds should mean more trains and fewer accidents. More technology could stop drivers passing red signals by mistake or without permitted override. Knowing speeds and locations of trains can drive the signals.
Having extra capacity on the existing network is important to cater for bulges in demand and to offer more timetable flex. Trains should be good at moving large numbers of people to a single point, as for a large sporting event, concert, conference or busy office district, Rail needs to lay on more specials and peak services when trainload numbers are wanting to travel. Reception stations for such venues need to be safe for peak crowds instead of tube stations closing for rear of too many people turning up.
Nobody wants to travel by train. The railways should be dug up and tarmacadam laid so that cars can use the direct routes into cities.
Multi storied car parks are already available at most railway stations. We need lighter and more efficient ICE cars so they can use multi storied facilities.
Well trains have their place particularly for some commuting routes, journeys to airports and some intercity travel. Also for people who cannot or do not want to drive. Though self driving cars will change this eventually.
JR says “Trains should be good at moving large numbers of people to a single point, as for a large sporting event, concert, conference or busy office district” well to a point but what do all these trains and drivers do for the rest of the time. The trains may be full for the inward journey at say 8.00am and the return at 5.30 but overall occupancy of the vehicle all day might then only be as low a 5%.
So Kwasi has decided no to stand at the next election, but then he had zero chance of winning anyway. Just like about 50%+ of Tory MPs at this rate with Sunak. Clearly the man (Classics & History at Trinity Camb.) was totally out of his depth at Energy and as Chancellor – but he is a fairly bright and sensible chap who has a working compass (in general though clearly not on Net Zero or Energy Policy).
He was unlucky to become Chancellor at a time when Sunak and Andrew Bailey had booby trapped both the £ and the whole economy with their total ineptitudes of QE, endless government waste like furlough/covid loans, HS2, PPE corruption, the net harm lockdowns and net harm Covid vaccinations for all.
The King is very sensible to opt for private healthcare and has already started treatment for his condition (Bladder Cancer seems most likely after just a few days). The more people who opt for private treatment the more pressure it takes off the NHS and hopefully reduces the totally unacceptable cancer waiting times in the NHS system. It also brings more money into healthcare in the UK thus more doctors, facilities, capacity and nurses.
I would love to go back to train travel c1965.
It was truly wonderful.
After what “they” have done to this country I scarcely want to put my nose outside the door ( including the garden).
Politicians are the Midas touch in reverse.
Dust and bitter ashes.
Speak for yourself. I am a pensioner and I don’t own a car, but am fairly mobile by bus and train. Your plan would have people like me in a 15 minute city while your new routes would soon be clogged with extra cars.
“Nobody wants to travel by train.”
What rubbish. Plenty of people want to travel by train. I much prefer going in and out of central London by train. Much easier and more relaxing. The car parks are there for me to leave my car at the start of my journey and come back to, they are not there at the end. The peak train service in and out of Paddington can transport 7000 people per hour in each direction. Where would you park 7000 cars in the Paddington area?
And that’s before considering people who can’t drive. What about them?
Good morning.
The problem with public transport is that it cannot deliver you from door to door like a car does. There are also other factors, such as cost etc. But it is the conveience of the car that wins out.
For much longer journy’s, say to Scotland, many perhaps would consider the train, but there to it has competition in the form of air transport.
It seems to me that the trains niche is moving high capacity of people over medium to short journies into large city areas and back again. But there again it is having competition from Home working.
The future does not look good for trains and it will be a bleed on government resources for many decades to come. No scheme is going to work, be it privatisation or State ownership.
Mark B
I think you are correct about the niche for railways being large numbers into cities over short or medium distances.
Public transport only works in those densely populated towns and cities.
If I lived in London, Manchester, Birmingham or even Reading, I would not even consider owning a car because public transport is so readily available. If I needed to go on a long journey or take a weekend break, I would hire a car.
I think during the covid lock down, daily commuters realised that a very large proportion of their income and time was used up on that journey to and from work. They suddenly found a lot of money left at the end of the month rather than a lot of month left at the end of the money. That is what the public transport sector is really up against.
Until trains can be reliable and punctual and nor subject to the whims of Marxist unions, they have no future . Like the electricity networks they have been destroyed by government interference. The franchises should be allowed to go bankrupt and then the staff retired on sensible contracts. If the unions insist on maintaining Spanish practices the companies should disappear.
MB,
People managed well in the days before widespread car ownership.
There was convenience for car owners then – but that has now disappeared due to the volume of cars on the road apart from very late or during the night.
In contrast car drivers now have the aggravation on traffic jams and the need to find and usually pay handsomely to park at their destination. If they own certain cars then there is a chance they will be stolen (or parts such as converters removed).
The idea of paving rail tracks for cars is daft. You would also need to install exit and entry roads to the track and arrange for parking along the routes. Abandoned rail tracks are usually given over to walkers – unless heritage services take over.
Public transport is not as efficient as a car most of the time. They take indirect routes, spend much of the day travelling empty, need end connections, need professional drivers and staff, usually far slower and far less flexible, cannot carry much luggage, cannot store luggage either so you have to lug it round all day. Not even efficient in energy terms. A bus to Gatwick from say East Grinstead stopping every few yards and taking a very indirect route can take over an hour by car 15 mins. Bus occupancy average often fewer than 8 too.
February 6, 2024
Victoria Atkins our rather dim Health Secretary under training (with zero medical training) show once again just how daft she is.
“NHS old boys’ network makes bad workplace for women – about 70% of NHS staff are female and most doctors now starting or in training are female. This is a problem as they tend to take career breaks and work fewer hours so you have to train rather more of them which is expensive. They are also far less likely to repay all their student debt.”
Working conditions at the NHS are indeed dire. Staff rarely even get free parking or decent food facilities. Needless to say Ms Attkins with zero medical training is paid about five times what a junior doctor gets after 6 years of medical training gets. Plus she gets free parking at work and her commuting cost paid tax free on expenses and many subsidised bar and restaurants and a work crèche. Yes she demonstrates her unsuitability for the job endlessly.
Many NHS staff have to pay up to £28 a day for parking at work and this out of already heavily taxes pay.
Rather a pathetic interview will Sunak yesterday. He continues his lies that he is cutting taxes they are actually still rising. He blames doctors strikes for he failure to tackle the dire NHS – well he could pay doctors and medical staff enough to live on perhaps? He is failing on four of his five promises but claims progress on all but the NHS one.
The main reason they should change Sunak is his history means he is largely to blame for the current mess the inflation, the net harm lockdowns, the dire economy, the highest taxes for 70+ years, the net harm vaccine that the fool still assures us are safe despite the very clear statistics and he stick to his net zero lunacy. He is out of touch and not a politician a middle manager at best. Nothing to lose by ditching the socialist dope.
This article makes no sense at all on this issue. If RMT and ASLEF members, whose job is to serve the public by training the train rather than indulging in Marxist politics, refuse to climb into their cabs and drive the actual train then no amount of capacity will make a difference.
I just give up with the Tory party. It’s pure, insincere, uncommitted bullshit that pours forth. Legislate against the unions across the board or pack up and go home because a weak, woke Tory party is pointless if it isn’t going to defend the moral majority
Best wishes to King Charles for a speedy recovery from his rather serious medical issues.
Good to see he is not taking the homeopathic root that he is such a great enthusiast for. He is also a fan of people (other than himself and other wealthy “important” people with private jets and Aston’s) not flying or driving). Does he not perhaps see any political problems with this general approach given his rather privileged position?
Nobody would dispute any of the well thought-out points in today’s piece. Modern digital signalling could be integrated with computers actually driving the trains, saving £billions in wages. The Docklands Light Railway has run for years with no accidents on it’s driverless trains.
Two industries – the police and the railways – escaped the attentions of the anti-union Thatcher/Major years. Look at all the trouble we have had with both of them since.
Your suggestion would increase the costs without increasing the revenue Sir John. To attract more customers would require lower prices and door to door service which trains can not do.
You have suggested a nationalised model where subsidies increase.
Perhaps demand for rail travel doesn’t need more services. See above comments.
Perhaps Sir J, you find out ‘what the customer wants’….BEFORE spending more money.
It’s the simple business principles that need to be addressed first.
Here a simple return to the pre scam timetable would suit wonderfully.
They’ve cut the service!
The plan obviously is for the public not to travel…at all!
Train timetables still reflect the optimal figures calculated after the war based on stretches of track that allow a train to enter and exit without collision. Computers have proven this to be optimal given the track stretches.
You would have to put automatic brakes on every train and signals in the track and slow the trains down so they could stop in time.
There is another factor with trains: they are heavy and require long stopping distances – hence the separation between them. For long distance travel the train is difficult to beat. However, for short journeys, unless it is going from where you are to where you want to be, it is inconvenient and expensive.
But why stop there? Why not full “Self Driving” trains that do not need a human Driver at all. Less accidents and no strikes!
British Rail used to put on football specials at discounted fares so that the ordinary public didn’t have to share carriages with rowdy fans. In summer there were periodic excursion trains to seaside resorts from Birmingham New Street. If a train broke down it could quickly be replaced with on-hand spare stock. But of course the myriad of privatised companies have no spare stock or paths for such operations.
According to most highly cited paper on costal flooding (Hinkel et al., 2014). In 2000, the paper predicted that globally 3.4 million people will be flooded each year from coastal flooding. By 2024 this was supposed to up to 6 million.
Do you see any coastal flooding? Any?
Global warming is a scam.
Sir John
You have outlined this previously. If a chunk of the money that is being wasted on HS2 (a line from nowhere to nowhere) created seemingly at the behest our master in the EU was used to update controls and signalling the whole railway network would enjoy more capacity and get to move more people. Certainly, more people than will ever use HS2
Twice a week I have to commute a short journey, my travel authority spent millions on new trains (net-zero strategy) my 15min journey time is the same, the ticket cost has increases and I still have to ‘stand-up’ for the whole journey
I used to use trains, but I prefer not to now. The service deteriorated in the onboard train services, with dirty toilets, food declined, and a lack of drinks over-brewed tea, and no air conditioning on our last journey, so all packed into one carriage like sardines even though we’d paid and reserved a seat, I believe it was just to cut down on staff, some people insisted on sitting in the cold carriage the staff weren’t happy. When you get to Euston, you can’t transfer internally in the station to the tube when they first changed it, and you’re not from London, so it’s odd to go outside first.
The signage at Bank for out-of-towners is confusing and unclear. Parking at the station is expensive, and the car parking spaces are very small, so you get your car doors damaged whenever you leave your car there.
Every train to Scotland has problems. One journey took 7 hours from Warrington, I’ve had enough of them.