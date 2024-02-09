Labour’s net zero disaster

Labour’s big difference with the Conservatives was going to be a big programme of net zero state investment and subsidy. This would be backed up by stricter targets to be enforced by tougher and earlier regulation to force us out of our cars and into our heat pumps. How they complained when the PM made a speech favour of a slower and less regulated pathway to low carbon. Conservatives want the PM to do more to show he has turned away from unrealistic targets, dirigiste regulations and wasteful subsidy.
The Labour approach was full of lies and implausibilities. Where did they get £28 bn a year from to pay for the programme? They now admit there was no £28 bn and they cannot find it.
They say they will have moved over fromfossil fuel electricity by 2030. No way. We still cannot store much wind and solar for wind and sun free hours and still lack grid to handle so much more interruptible power.
They say many more people will insulate , buy heat pumps and switch to electric cars. You cannot achieve that by just spending more taxpayer money on subsidies and tax cuts. Half the country will not even accept a “free” smart meter let alone have their homes made into a building site for a heat pump.
Maybe they would get us to deindustrialise at a faster pace to make us ever more dependent on imports whilst cutting CO 2 produced here. As for the favoured green jobs they would create plenty of those in China.No sign of realistic plans to wrestle the manufacture of solar panels, wind turbines, big batteries or electric cars away from now well established Chinese dominance.
February 9, 2024
Well at last they haven’t been spending the last 14 years telling us they will cut immigration and not doing so.
As I have said before, trying to convince the other side is that bit worse is not a vote winner.
We know how bad they are going to be. So when the money markets stop lending they will have to cut spending. And that is not going to sit well with their ‘Client State’.
February 9, 2024
Being a bit more sensible on Net Zero is not really a vote winner. You need to junk the whole nonsense and get back to realistic policies.
February 9, 2024
Indeed the whole net zero lunacy needs to be ditched Sunak is just as bad a Starmer. We have no spare low CO2 electricity or grid capacity for EV or Heat pumps anyway. Not that CO2 is even a serious problem.
One way to get everyone clapping on say Question Time is to suggest a huge insulation programme. Some insulation make economic sense but much of it on older houses is far too expensive for the energy costs ever saved and would never payback. Best to wear more thermals for the winter months and heat just one room if short of money often.
Starmer’s pathetic and evil use of the murder of that poor couple’s child to attack Sunak was appalling. Shame… Shame… as Starmer might say. Sunak has lots of good reasons to resign (he is following a broken compass), but pointing out the truth about Starmer’s flip-flopping and inability to understand what women are is not one of them. Debates in the house should be independent of who might be observing from the Gallery or indeed listening to it on the radio or TV.
February 9, 2024
As I suggested yesterday a defeated, post-election Tory party might have the minor satisfaction of watching Labour totally screw up.
That however will not help the ordinary people.
We have all been horribly churned up from TB onwards and many of us looked to a Tory victory to sort out everything.
It is utterly breathtaking the magnitude of the changes we have had to endure.
And OMG a Labour victory will totally sink us.
February 9, 2024
Physician heal thyself. Heat pumps, misleading information, scaled back. EV cars mis information, not Het Zero scaled back.
Nuclear power stations, one late, one maybe, the others promised nowhere.
Lies or incompetence? Probably both. You might like to consider failure in office more important than changing hoped for policies in opposition.
Frankly gloating is pathetic.
February 9, 2024
Indeed, but really from the dire Ted Heath onwards when he took us into the “Common Market” on a lie (that it would not affect sovereignty) without even asking voters permission. And certainly from John Major ERM fiasco onwards. Thatcher’s biggest error was appointing the fool John Major (who failed his maths indeed nearly all his O-levels) as Chancellor then even let him joint the ERM against much wise advice. Why on earth did she do this?
February 9, 2024
Labour screwing up might afford the defeated tories a little satisfaction.
But it won’t help us!
February 9, 2024
Labour may well be in for three plus terms (as with Major’s wipe out), they may well rig the voting system with votes for children, postal voting rules and other measures as Blair tried to do with the disaster of his botched devolution.
February 9, 2024
Come on Sir John, you know very well the majority of the conservative parliamentary party are wedded to the net zero madness too. They think they know best but the vast majority of the population can see through it.
February 9, 2024
Very true, but let’s give our host a little credit for stating the obvious on this issue, since the majority in his party are happily pretending to be sheeple and following the false prophets.
Here’s a suggestion Sir J, why don’t you do to Net Zero what Andrew Bridgen is doing to the Covid party. Take it on as ‘Your Cause’ to correct and tell the truth. You’d stand out as a real conservative and, if successful, save the nation. The madness needs to be called out, start with asking what temperature is ‘pre-industrial levels’. See the pundits squirm when they can’t answer.
February 9, 2024
I always remember a lefty saying rather nastily that he felt sorry for “the older people” re the changes that were coming.
He maybe had advance knowledge of Net Stupid, mass immigration and such like and cruelly realised how distressing it would all be for many..
Remember that dreadful predictive Olympic horror?
A Labour government ushered in by the “conservatives” will give free rein to people like that.
And goodness know what further chaos will ensue as it tries to get money from somewhere.
Future. What future?
February 9, 2024
John is, on this issue, absolutely correct in his argument but Labour will find a way, should they get into power, to finance and pursue its Marxist green agenda. Marxists always find a way to implement their agenda across this issue and indeed other issues as well
We need clear blue water between Marxist Labour and the Tories and we’re not getting that.
The Tory party and its leader still back Net Zero and its disastrous consequences. They must reject this Socialist capture irrespective of treaty obligations entered into by previous Tory PMs and progressive civil servants who sneakily promote their race, gender, transgender and climate obsessed realignment agenda
Labour and its authoritarian agenda must be exposed or else we will all suffer. The voter must be informed of the dangers of a Labour govt and their poisonous allies but the Tory party must reject the progressive, Socialist agenda and declare a full throated, from the heart agenda of smashing all that’s been introduced since 1997
February 9, 2024
DOM
The trouble is we have had thirteen years of Tory socialist agenda as they built on the dangerous Blair policies.
February 9, 2024
I am appalled for I was confidently expecting a Chancellor Reeves would have to bid up generously to attract offers on £28 bn of new securities and I was intending to be a heavy buyer. I expected to be dismayed by the antics of a Starmer-led government but not before it is actually in office.
February 9, 2024
The next Labour government will be a disaster but is this Conservative government much better? It still pursues Net Zero sense policies, has failed to make the most of Brexit and presides over record levels of state debt and the highest taxes on record. Those in charge continue to ignore, if not openly reject, your many sensible proposals to inject some realism into government policies and actions. The political class as a whole is out of touch with the realities of the UK’s predicament and is clueless about how to resolve the consequential problems the country faces.
February 9, 2024
‘They now admit there was no £28 bn and they cannot find it.’
Labour surely realised that there was no money. It has all been spent in Ukraine, bribing France to stop the boats, on sustaining the country while forcing people to stay at home, on coercing people to have poorly tested harmful gene therapy jabs and paying criminal migrants hotel keep. Then comes the vast waste of money on the the religion of green.
February 9, 2024
3.t million people brought into paying tax, umpteen swept into higher bracket by freezing allowances, Welfare costing 100 billion, service we get for our tax,declining.
Who cares if the Opposition change a green policy. Your manifesto was total BS, why shouldn’t their’s be?
February 9, 2024
Regardless of all the points that you make – the veracity of which many green conservatives would dispute – Labour are going to win the next election.
The public want a green future for the country, not one dominated by the fossil fuel cartel which has the power to quadruple the price of their energy and get £billions in taxpayer subsidy paid directly to the energy firms, as last winter.