A modern growing railway

Greens like trains. They seem to think they are free or low on CO 2 though all the time there diesel trains and electric trains running on power from a fossil fuelled power station that is a lie. One day when all the trains are electric, and when all the electricity is from renewables maybe this will be a sensible view of theirs. In the meantime we can harness their enthusiasm for trains with plans to maximise use of the substantial railway assets the nation owns.
The best green and commercial use of rail capacity could be for goods movement. Taking many more lorries off the road and using rail tracks more at night would be a double win. To work well there needs to be more track spurs from mainline to retail and industrial parks. The rail businesses need to offer good pricing for waggon loads , not just whole train loads. There needs to be a network of tractor units to collect from stations and do the last few miles where there is no track direct to factory or warehouse.
To win back commuter travel the industry needs to find the best way of charging. Flexible season tickets where the more you travel on the specified journey the cheaper per journey it becomes is the obvious way to go. Discounts could be bigger for Mondays and Fridays the less popular days.
The railway needs to experiment with events,leisure, short breaks and holiday travel. This is becoming the most common, with huge discounts in fares to win heavily loss making business. This is a very bad model for the taxpayer and generates more CO 2 creating discretionary travel. Prices need to be more realistic, and entrepreneurs need to venture with event, hospitality and travel organisers to make it an attractive package.
The current losses on rail are unacceptable. Too many little used passenger trains run, whilst some popular times and routes lack capacity. Freight could be economic.
When ‘renewables’ do not require millions of tonnes of non-recyclable metal and moving parts, we might actually spend more than 3 minutes considering the proposal, because it might have a tiny spark of merit.
Railways will never work purely because of the power it places in the hands of potential unions. Putting all your eggs in one basket always has the side effect. Thus because of human nature and the need to keep the country running even when adverse political agitation is active, you can’t do the sensible thing, you have to do the pragmatic thing, even if it’s more expensive.
Thus individual vehicles are always the safest bet, because they can’t all be stopped at once, unless of course you allow a few mentally ill people to jump into streams of motorway traffic from overhead bridges. But then you need to be a mentally sick society to reach that point.
Try to make the same argument for canals to better understand why some of the arguments don’t work.
This morning’s news: Railway workers in Spain are on strike, with unions demanding the introduction of a 35-hour working week. More than three hundred trains have been cancelled as a result of the strike.
No matter how many trains you have, if the drivers strike you have no transport. Bit like windmills, no matter how many you have, with no wind there is no power.
Question : Would fare / price capping for longer journey’s, say London to Manchester or Edinburgh be an idea ? Also, a weekend ‘Weekend Freedom Pass’ ? A pass that lets you travel throughout the UK for a set, capped price ? They would encourage train travel, particularly for longer or less used routes. It would take some cars off the road leading to less congestion and the ability for commercial vehicles to get to their destinations.
Once upon a time the railways operated in a way similar to your proposed freight system. Today they need to be compatible with modern multi model transport models. I have no idea whether they have the capacity, (space, track, rolling stock, management ability etc) to make the transition you propose. But I am confident that the rail unions would welcome the opportunity to hold critical transport nodes to ransom. For me, sticking with the flexibility offered by trucks seems the safer option.