My Intervention on NHS Dentistry: Recovery and Reform

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Wokingham has a fast-growing population based on building a lot of new homes. So as the Secretary of State rolls out her new plans, will she also ensure that there are incentives to provide dental services on the NHS in areas where a population is moving in and needs them?
Victoria Atkins, (Secretary of State for Health):
My right hon. Friend raises an interesting point. Indeed, that is exactly the sort of discussion I am having with my right hon. Friend the Levelling Up Secretary, because I am really interested in having that connected and joined-up approach between planning and health. I think it could bring dividends for us all.
February 12, 2024
Top down, government tractor target, socialist and government knows best. This from our very silly heath secretary a lawyer (under training to be a health sec.) but with zero medical knowledge) despite being paid over four times that of many junior doctors)
Will her new, top down, lunacy ensure dentists get paid properly for doing sensible things for people’s teeth on the NHS? As I have pointed our first year junior doctors are paid insufficient to rent a small room and live on after their student loan interest after 40+ hours of work plus perhaps 10 hours of commuting too. But perhaps simple arithmetic is beyond her and her advisors or perhaps she just assumes parents will subsidise their childrent for even more years than the 5 or 6 they probable have done already.
February 12, 2024
The leveliing up Secretary Gove is another idiotic & innumerate it seems socialist (he read English) he supports Starmer’s 20% moronic VAT on private school fees proposal and even wanted to go further by abolition of charitable status for private schools – perhaps even all education levels? An act of vandalism which will damage many good schools, harm the economy and end up costing the government far more than it ever raises as people fall back on the state system. Vastly anti-competitive as users of private schools will then pay four times over lrgely killing that efficient sector They really should get a tax break or voucher they can use as they are not costing the state system anything but still paying for it. More amd more schools, dentists and healthcare should be private not fewer. So as to cost the state less.
Taxes the highest for 70 years, a huge state sector and yet they cannot even fix potholes, run a half decent health-care system or fix children’s teeth affordably. Oh well pliers are fairly cheap I suppose.
February 12, 2024
The political attack against Labour’s policy shouldn’t be a defence of the schools’ charitable status but, rather, asking why Labour wants to tax education paid for out of post-tax earnings. The attack should be relentless.
Gove? Like Haig, a big disappointment.
February 12, 2024
“Only 64.1% of patients started NHS treatment within 62 days of cancer being suspected, meaning nearly 100,000 waited longer than they should for life-saving care. The waits have worsened every year for the past 11. Macmillan Cancer Support chief executive Gemma Peters called the figures “shocking” I see so King Charles was rather lucky to be able to get in within a week by paying. But then I supposes he did save a few £Billion in his mother being exempt from 40% IHT over £325k that other with just this sum have to pay.
I suspect these Cancer Treatment delays do not even save any money for the NHS but just make the costs for the NHS increase as the later treatment get more complex, less successful and rather more expensive. They send & largely waste nearly 50% of GDP but we get very little of any real value in return.
February 12, 2024
Review of MoD’s diversity policies ordered by ‘furious’ Grant Shapps. Defence secretary rejects idea of lowering security clearances for overseas recruits to boost inclusivity as ‘woke nonsense’
But the whole racist recruitment on diversity grounds is dangerous and pure evil Grant, but you have been Defence Sec for nearly 6 months & the Tories have been in power for 13+ years. It is the Con-Socialist who have been pushing this dangerous lunacy. Perhaps you should resign for not knowing what was going on. It has been clear for years – “no more useless white males for pilots” was it not get me some black, pregnant, one legged women with a few mental health issues please – far more suitable.
February 12, 2024
Having one retired dentist in the family and being a patient of one of the best dentists and practices in the UK, I have some experience of what good dentistry is and what the problem with NHS dentistry is.
Dentists wish to give the best possible service to their patients to ensure lifelong healthy teeth. HMG wants a mediocre service done as cheaply as possible. HMG get what they pay for, nada, and those who cannot afford private insurance or just don’t care develope early rotting teeth that become an emergency for the NHS. In addition HMG choose to appease their friends in our lobbying food and drinks industry to ensure children get an overdose of sugar in their early years, creating a dental problem that never gets solved.
The answer is first educate the public via school, the internet and TV. Second, pay dentists commesurate with the private sector and the training they have been given. Third, train very many more dentists. Fourth, legislate against what babies and children currently put in their mouths. Then in ten years you might see the problem begin to melt away.
February 12, 2024
Is there much else for a HS to do other than provide healthcare ( including dentistry)?
VERY interesting point if you’ve got raging toothache.
February 12, 2024
The government needs to act quickly to clear the log-jam of overseas-trained dentists awaiting clearance from the GDC to practise here. It was one of your own backbenchers – a dentist trained in New Zealand – who exposed this problem. And I’d suggest that the NHS should be taking leases out on some of the many high-street shops standing empty, equipping them as dental surgeries, and even securing accommodation above the shops for the staff, would be a popular innovation. But get a businessman, or a company like Vision Express, in to run the project.
I’m off to Google ‘the best dental schools in the world’ – and almost know which countries will be filling the top slots, and which won’t.
P.S. A dental surgery wanting NHS patients opened a few hundred yards from me last year. Annoyed at being ripped-off by my private dentist, I popped over to register and was promised that I would be called in. Eight months later? I’m still waiting, despite reminding them. You have had 14 years to fix this problem!