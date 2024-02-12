Public sector inflation

The point I am making today is the trading public sector has got a lot dearer over the years. Ministers from governments of all complexions do not seem to exercise much control over costs and productivity of public bodies.
I looked at the 1960 Guidebook to Dover Castle that my family had bought on some long past visit. My computer tells me the Bank of England and successive governments have so devalued our currency that modern prices are 21.5 times higher than they were in 1960 on average. The Ministry of Works government Guidebook gave me some insight into public service inflation since then.
Dover Castle remains owned by the state with its visitor activities run by the charity English Heritage, an evolution from the Ministry of Works. The book says an adult visitor in 1960 would have paid 5p to see the Keep , lighthouse and ramparts, and another 1.25p to go into the tunnels. To do the same today the adult visitor buying a ticket at the site would pay £23.60. That is 377 times the cost in 1960, many times the rate of general inflation.
It is true there are now additional tunnels to see as in 1960 the Second World War tunnels were still out of bounds to visitors. The presentation of the Keep has changed, The collection of medieval armour and weapons adorning part of the interior has been replaced with modern soft furnishings and a bit of wooden furniture with designs taken from contemporary illuminated manuscripts. Whilst as the old Guidebook notes the interiors and their windows had been changed over the centuries the current aim is to present it in its Henry II version as best judged.
The Guidebook itself has experienced a bit less inflation. The old one is considerably smaller with one colour photo and more smaller black and white photos. It cost 10 p compared to £5.50 for its modern and bigger counterpart. That is inflation of 55 times or nearly treble the general inflation rate. There was plenty of good reading material in the 1960 version but the colour photos and art work are much better in the modern one.
4 Comments
February 12, 2024
The reason for this is constant government borrowing and the need to reduce that borrowing by devaluing the currency by printing more and more money.
Inflation is a form of tax as not only does it reduce the spending power of you pound in your pocket, as a former PM my say, but increases that tax take via VAT and other duties by making the cost of everything much, much higher.
Inflation is a bad governments dirty little secret used by all parties to pick our pockets without us really noticing. The rich can offset the costs of inflation through the purchase of gold, more stable foreign currencies, and stocks and shares. Property is also another and one cannot help but notices more and more people are being forced out of this to the benefit to those that can afford properties and then rent them back out.
The late Mrs.T knew the evils of inflation and the stupidity of subsidies. But as I have said before, we seem to be turning back to the 70’s for our solutions, which those of us can remember, do not work.
February 12, 2024
Indeed if you have several children these visitor attractions state, national trust and private can be totally unaffordable for very many children.
One of the very few sensible suggestions by this government was the plan to have MOTs only every two years but they have even backtracked on that simple cost of living saving. Guy Opperman, the roads minister, said the Government had “listened to drivers and industry”. What driver want these extra costs? Many low mileage drivers might drive only a couple of thousand miles between MoTs.
February 12, 2024
Your example confirms that the UK state provides rubbish value for money. So why do the political class keep legislating for it to gobble up more and more of the nation’s wealth and income?
February 12, 2024
Public sector failure is always rewarded by bigger budgets. We know the scam. Deliberately cause failure, create chaos, conceal the complicity of public sector managers in the scam, demand bigger budgets using threats and laying blame at the doorstep of others, usually Tory ministers who capitulate to prevent damaging media headlines
Utterly depressing when one can see parasitic entities using threats and blame to line their own pockets. This will never change and will bankrupt the nation
Tory leaders quite simply don’t want the war with the woke, racist public sector monster