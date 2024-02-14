The costs of net zero policies

Labour’s decision to abandon most of its planned £28 bn a year extra investment programme for net zero has served to highlight the costs of the policy. It should also lead Labour to ask how they could both afford and achieve their wish to accelerate the UK’s progress to net zero compared to very exacting existing government targets. Under Mr Sunak the government has been relaxing some of the requirements, recognising that for the policy to work it has to be undertaken at a pace that people will accept. Much of the investment needs to be made by individuals and by private companies, so it needs to be realistic. The faster the government wants to go the more subsidy and direct public spending it will need to bring it about.
Labour say they are still wedded to the idea of zero carbon electricity generation by 2030. How can this be? That would require the closure and write off of all our gas power stations and the remaining coal ones. If Drax is staying it would require a carbon capture and storage scheme to be up and running at great cost for that facility. It would require a massive expansion of the grid to handle more interruptible power and the planned expansion of electric heating and vehicles. It would need a major further investment in wind and solar power. It would require big battery installations to store power, and probably some new pump storage schemes as well. No-one seriously believes this can be done by 2030. Nor could be it be done for part of a planned £28bn a year let alone without £28 bn a year.
Two of the big areas where net zero requires different conduct by individuals are transport and heating. Labour’s faster progress would mean ripping out far more gas boilers far sooner, which most people show no wish to do. It would require a fast replacement of diesel and petrol vehicles with electric. It would require an end to many holidays abroad or a rapid roll out of synthetic fuels for all aeroplanes. It is time interviewers on main media asked these crucial questions of those who advocate faster moves to net zero. It is simply wrong to be told wind energy is cheaper than fossil fuel energy when the figures do not take into account the costs of back up power today from fossil fuel. Nor do they take into account the full costs of extra grid, the costs of battery and pump storage , the costs of smart meters and the costs of rolling out charger points and extra cable capacity into homes for a more comprehensive renewables system.
Keeping an older ICU small car for longer is about half the cost per mile of a new EV and causes less CO2 not more, less road and tyre wear, has far better range, can tow, refill in two minutes, uses the waste heat for car heating rather than the battery, does not need home chargers or-parking at your house(s), is better environmentally, easier to recycle… Does not need a massive expensive investment in extra grid capacity either.
Labour should ask…. How about Treacherous May’s uncosted net stupid where even EU fanatic Hammond stated govt needs to be honest with electorate.
“Labour say they are still wedded to the idea of zero carbon electricity generation by 2030”. If this is a manifesto promise, we know how little credence to put in it!
Conservative and Labour are wedded to Net Zero. They would both like to push us off that particular cliff, if we don’t resist too much. It’s just that Labour say they would do it sooner if they could. You know, I’m pretty sure the Conservatives would do it sooner too, if there was the opportunity.
Yes, my thoughts too, where’s the fundamental policy difference between Red and Blue?
If Sir J is trying to say Labour’s policy is worse, by a few years, so vote for a failed PCP, then he’s got to think again. Tories needs a BIG policy difference with Labour to make the needle move, Net Zero cancellation would be that difference.
Time to go Big, Sir J, or go home..
Listening to energy secretaries, politician, the BBC and journalist talking about climate change and energy I am reminded of Gell Mann’s amnesia.
You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In my case physics, energy and engineering. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward—reversing cause and effect – “wet streets cause rain” stories or confusing power with energy. Then you turn the page to national or international affairs, and read on as if the rest of the newspaper or minister was somehow sound on all other issues.
I remember Lady Nugee (Emily Thornberry assuring) us that we could use wave power when the wind did not blow. Showing a farcical level of ignorance about what causes waves – let alone the vast cost and practicalities of collecting wave energy.
Emily Thornberry was a shadow minister for climate change at the time I think too.
Kwasi an ex energy minister (who is fairly bright) but clearly knows nothing about physics, energy, engineering… used to talk complete drivel about the Saudi Arabia of Wind, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, heat pumps… too.
JR needs to drag his own party over the coals before Labour. The rotten non Conservative Party is in govt.! We only have two sides of socialism with the Uni party.
John may choose to focus his attentions on the fiscal impact of the sinister NZ agenda but I view it as a thinly concealed, malicious and fascist attack on our rapidly diminishing civil freedoms. In effect the agenda is political not environmental. Those who argue otherwise are pure bred liars and filthy charlatans
As I said yesterday. Net Zero is a ploy to bankrupt the west to the advantage of the BRIC countries.
They will be burning Fossil fuels for the next 109 years laughing all the way to the bank
So Sunak orders an RAF jet to fly him back from his Darlington GB News performance – probably using about 50+ times the fuel that a car or train and costing about 200 times more, not even quicker either with end journeys to airports. So does Sunak really think CO2 is a devil gas that is going to destroy the world for humans?
LIfelogic
“so does……………destroy the World for Humans.”
No he just thinks he is special, and his time is more important than most others, plus he is not paying, the taxpayer is, twice, both for his journey and for the more expensive fares for themselves when they travel.
Do as I say, not as I do !
Sir John …. there is no significant difference between the lunatic Net Zero policies being pushed by Labour and the lunatic Net Zero policies being pushed by the Not-a-Conservative-Party. Right.
We’re not fooled by Sunak’s PR stunt …. moving in lockstep to change the ban on buying a new ICE car from 2030 to 2035 ….. whilst still legislating to punish new car dealerships with fines if they don’t meet the imposed target for the proportion of EVs they sell. Right.
The policies come from the UN, WEF and EU. The Puppet in the Blue Rosette and the Puppet in the Red Rosette will be tasked with implementing the same Orders. Right.
Sunak: “Vote for the Not-a-Conservative-Party. We’re marginally less mad than Labour. Right.”
@Donna +1 100% agree
Indeed it seems that is Sunak’s only selling point – We too are deluded green crap pushing, economically incompetent, Con-Socialists but not quite as appalling as Starmer’s Labour Socialists.
Donna,
+many.
JRs remainer party now forcing EU alignment by stealth still not accepting the mandate for Brexit.
Starmer accepting this is the way forward pretending Brexit is being delivered! EU lock step by the Uni party while giving away N.Ireland to the EU
Right on Donna.×××
Prepare for energy rationing.
I have installed a back up generator.
Very wise… Trouble ahead if we close all our legacy power stations. We could be facing another European war if the US walks away from Ukraine, and the cost of that will make us very poor.
BOF That’s actually a very good idea, setting up an energy backup generator. They do that in SA because there, they have power sharing ie. 2 hours a day, no electricity.
The industrialisation of the west continues apace.
Bringing the Net Zero date forward from 2050 to 2030 means that the costs and disruption have been made manifest. People are now realising just what it will mean to the economy and their way of life .
Just dump this net zero crap, why does the gullible/lied to public of this once great country have to be the saviours of the planet , so we with our taxed to death system of anything climate associated to be conned into paying for the rest of the globe’s climate issues, do people really believe the sacrifices we have made to fund this myth that the hole produced stays over Great Britain get real people and put a stop to this thieving of our money before it’s finally to late End of rant
While being publicly asked questions regarding the costs, let these climate doom zealots also be questioned very closely about the various people pushing this ‘settled science’ of climate disaster.
Let’s hear about their connections to global institutions and what’s in it for them financially.
I would also like to know how much of their evidence is based purely on computer models.
How accurate and balanced is the data entered into the computer to come up with some of the predictions.
Off topic.
The NHS has, to all intents and purposes, collapsed when it comes to treating British citizens in an efficient and timely manner.
Yet Lord Dave of Greenshill Lobbying thinks it is appropriate to import children from Gaza to be treated by the NHS, including at Great Ormond Street Hospital which is forever fundraising and pleading poverty.
I trust he will be funding this treatment – both personally and via the Foreign Office Overseas Aid Budget. Because, for the life of me, I can’t see why British taxpayers (who CAN’T get treatment from the NHS they pay for) should fund it.
It’s a NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE ….. not an international one.
Sir John , Labour aren’t even in government yet. Its sounds like you’ve accepted the inevitable that they will be. If they do get in their job is made harder by the poor public finances the Conservatives have presided over the last thirteen years.
This it what happens when you give our taxes away.
Net zero is a scam designed to control and impoverish the majority for the benefit of a globalist cabal, aided and abetted by their useful idiots in government and House of Commons.
The net zero targets the Conservatives are relaxing are the targets the Conservatives themselves set only a few years ago. That shows their utter incompetence and they should get no credit for it – the targets shouldn’t have been set in the first place.
It would require an end to many holidays abroad or a rapid roll out of synthetic fuels for all aeroplanes.
I expect that asylum seekers and other immigrants would be exempt from this requirement as they head back for long stays in their dangerous previous lives. Just compliant whitey to be hit with this one.
Notwithstanding the fact that net zero electricity is a mad pipe dream, why would it need more ‘grid’? The same amount of electricity would be produced but by different means. Clearly it would need more connections to the grid but the grid itself – the network of pylons and cables would not need to cope with more power going down them.
The grid only needs to be (massively) increased if we increase the amount of electricity we produce because we are forced to heat our homes using electricity (instead of gas) and are forced to drive EVs (that are useless).
It’s funny how sometimes in life something happens which just gets accepted. It is never actually questioned.
Why is it that nobody ever gets to interview Ed Miliband and asks him HOW? Never mind WHY? – the apparent ‘need’ for net zero seems to have been put beyond question – but nobody asks him …
How will the grid cope with the extra demand of EVs and electric home heating?
How will intermittent energy be stored?
How much will this cost?
Where is the money coming from?
What’s the plan?
Instead he is allowed to waffle and criticise the government for ‘not doing enough! Enough what? What’s the plan, Ed?
Good morning.
The destination is the same, just the timescale. Hardly a difference worth mentioning let a lone crow about.
Nut Zero needs scrapping. And the Little Usurper only pulled back because the EU did, under pressure from Germany and its motor manufacturers.
Here is a thought. Why don’t all you MP’s and Lords and Ladies go Nut Zero first ? Then we can see if it works or not.
Reply I did not vote for the Act and constantly point out the need for green products and services which are good. I have no plans to buy a current heat pump or EV as they do not meet my tests of affordability and specification.
Can we start by using traditional meaning of English words.
There is no £28 billion ‘investment’ in green ideology proposed by Labour. There was only the destruction of £28 billion worth of tax payers money on projects with no actual value.
It is self evident. If any project green or otherwise, is self sustaining and profitable/generative, there is no need for state funds at any point in the evolution/deployment of the technology.
Green energy is simply a con.