My visit to Tepeo

On Thursday, I visited a business in my constituency. Tepeo is a Winnersh based company that produces zero emission boilers and I was kindly show around their facilities by the CEO.
I have long campaigned for green products to be VAT free and will make the case for zero emission heaters to be included. Heat pumps are not practical or affordable for many homes so I welcome ideas to offer other heating solutions. The government should not use expensive subsidies to favour one heating solution over others when the market needs to develop new choices for consumers. I do hope new heaters can be made in the UK to ensure more people benefit from this technology here at home.
3 Comments
February 16, 2024
Spot on SJR. This is, as described, the sort of contribution to Nett Zero, via science and engineering, that I have long advocated, rather than law and dictat from the ill informed. Suggestion, book a ticket to Japan and Toyota HQ, to see what they are developing for the IC engine. Its a nice place in the spring.
February 16, 2024
They’re not really emissions free because the electricity to power them comes from a court 40% fossil fuel.
You’re just transferring the emissions to the power stations
February 16, 2024
Inventive, efficient quality products attract consumer demand and succeed on merit. Ineffective alternatives with government subsidies stifle healthy competition and lure customers into wasteful traps.