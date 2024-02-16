The Bank of England brings us a technical recession

The Bank of England printed too much money. They bought too many bonds at crazily inflated prices. They kept interest rates too low for too long. That gave us a big inflation, as some of us predicted.
They then blamed the inflation on rising energy costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They refuse to explain why inflation was three times target before Russia attacked. They are silent on why big energy importers Japan and China did not have the high inflation when energy shot up.
Too late they shoved up interest rates. They destroyed money. They sold bonds at depressed prices. They sent the bill for all the losses to the Treasury to make taxpayers pay to bail them out. This has now delivered the shallow recession and downturn some of us predicted.
So why do we put up with this level of incompetence? It was obvious to anyone who studies money and credit that they lurched from too much to too little. The Bank refused to comment on money and credit, and revelled in a model of the economy and forecasts that were wildly wrong. They forecast 2% inflation for the period when it hit 11%.
What should they do now? Change their model to get their forecasts more accurate. Strengthen the Monetary Committee with some who do think money and credit matter. Stop selling bonds at huge losses. Allow sufficient money and credit to accommodate a bit of growth.
35 Comments
February 16, 2024
They should not be given the chance to do anything. They should be SACKED for incompetence. Their reputations should be destroyed such that nobody will ever employ any one of them again.
If the Government don’t do this, they admit they are complicit and guilty of incompetence too.
I which case we will suck them regardless of the idiocy of their replacement.
February 16, 2024
Well they are very clearly complicit. Sunak was Chancellor when many of these error were made and PM later. Other things pushing up inflation are tax increases, the net zero lunacy (we have energy cost 3 times those of the USA), lack of housing due to planning restrictions and open door 750k net PA legal mainly immigration, the mad net harm lockdowns, the dangerous and ineffective net harm Covid vaccines – even for those who never needed them, OTT red tape, giving loads of housing and hotels to migrants has pushed up these costs hugely.
It seems natural gas prices and to a degree petrol and oil costs have returned to pre Russian Sanctions levels and yet retail prices are still far higher than they were. Standing charges poll taxes for zero fuel vastly higher too.
February 16, 2024
Yes frankly the BOE had no choice when Sunak and Johnson splurged in 2020-21 and gave the whole population a long holiday. It set in train an attitude saying the government would subsidise lives indefinitely.
February 16, 2024
Lynn, wise up. You’re being played. It’s nothing to do with the Bank of England. It’s everything to do with the party that has been running this country for the last 14 years
February 16, 2024
No it is very much both. Carney and Bailey are dire. The foolish Andrew Bailey a history graduate even gave us “one size for” all rip off personal overdrafts at UK banks 40% to even 70+ % at one stage. Mine before this was at base plus 2% so now can only be used for over night emergencies if at all.
February 16, 2024
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is made up of nine members – the Governor, the three Deputy Governors for Monetary Policy, Financial Stability and Markets and Banking, our Chief Economist and four external members ”appointed directly by the Chancellor”.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1409326/uk-banking-total-money-supply-m1/#:~:text=The%20M1%20money%20supply%20in,to%20the%20COVID%2D19%20pandemic.
Please note, M1 increase is largely from BoE buying Gilts, see this took off in 2013.
February 16, 2024
It’s all part of the Net Zero plan. Remember the BoE was given responsibility for achieving the target.
Taking massive amounts of taxes off us, public services dire but the net zero gravy train rumbles on.
Cut the crap and inflation will drop and the economy will grow.
Wll done Reform a real challenger party in the wings.
February 16, 2024
You seem to be suffering from the delusion that someone in the Not-a-Conservative-Government has a spine – or even a sense of self-preservation – when there’s no evidence to support it.
February 16, 2024
…in which case we will sack them regardless of the idiocy of their replacement.
February 16, 2024
Godd morning.
Come on Sir John we have been here before on numerous times.
You have to ask yourself why the BoE printed so much money ? It was to inflate the economy to get it moving. Yes interest rates were too low for far too long. The name of the game has been twofold.
1) To debase the currency.
2) To engineer a recession to drive down spending and curb inflation.
The problem is, number 1) counteracts number 2). Because we are importing so many things, and these things are in dollars the price, and therefore inflation, goes up and up. This means interest rate either remain where they are or, have to rise further, adding to costs due to borrowing.
We need to cut taxes and reduce spending allowing the Private Sector to take over. Because if we do not get a hold of the economy people are going to stop buying UK Bonds.
February 16, 2024
The Currency was indeed debased with QE and this while Sunak was Chancellor. Now he claims credit for the halving or the inflation the he Sunak and the BoE caused! Inflation the one “promise” that has been hit. No growth, no reduction and NHS waiting lists, no reductions in state debt, immigration mainly low skilled legal and illegal is out of control. So they lose a 10,000 majority (Sunak said judge me by my results) to Labour despite the fact that Labour have all the same mad policies that very few people want. Ben Habib is an excellent candidate with sensible policies (drop net zero for a start and vastly reduce the boats and legal immigration, he read Nat Sci at Camb.) a great shame he was unable to win more votes, this given the rigged voting system.
No change no chance, as they correctly said with that fool John Major before he buried the party for 3+ terms prob. no chance anyway, but nothing to be lost by ditching Sunak. Who would want to be an MP under net zero socialist and failed Chancellor and PM Suank. A man who lies he has cut taxes and is still jabbing people with dangerous and ineffective Covid Vaccines while lying to them they are unequivocally safe.
Has Post Office appeaser and net zero loon Ed Davey resigned yet given the results today – he is taking a long time.
February 16, 2024
To inflate the economy because they’d stopped it in its tracks. Oddly 20 something percent still seem to support this hopeless crew. Even when they bring back Cameron! What will it take for these people to see sense?
February 16, 2024
I’m unqualified to comment on economics, but I think I can see some reasons why we have a problem.
Firstly, unaccountability. The Bank does what it likes, and many politicians find it useful to blame the bank for failures but claim any successes for themselves.
Secondly, big powerful bureaucracies never honestly critically examine themselves and change entrenched views/methods of working to improve their work. Same goes for most politicians.
Thirdly, who pulls the Bank’s and our politicians’ strings (kind host excepted)? I don’t believe they have the best interests of the UK voter at heart, and/or are so deluded by their own infallibility that they are prepared to harm us, in order to create a “better” world (e.g. net zero).
February 16, 2024
Excellent comment.
I just cannot for the life of me see why the Conservatives have carried on with this model with everything falling down around their ears, if not for the purpose of following the wishes of someone else.
February 16, 2024
Bloomberg also looked at the development of GDP/capita. Those figures show a negative trend since 2022.
February 16, 2024
Indeed virtually no growth in living standards for very many years and with very obvious causes:- 750k PA low skilled migrants undercutting wages often on far more benefits and free schools etc, than they ever pay in tax, (also causing lack of cheap housing), a huge and bloated expensive and inefficient state, road blocking, a rip off mad net zero energy policy, taxes far too high (and complex a tax on top of tax), vast government waste and corruption (Covid Vaccines, HS2, PPE, incompetent defence procurement, incompetent defence recruitment, Climate Propaganda for the Navy staff even… renaming London train lines to promote the Major, the lockdowns, the net huge huge harm done by Covid vaccines on top of the costs, the rigging of markets in health care, schools, energy, heatpumps, EVs banking, broadcast markets, road blocking, ineffective zero deterrent policing and courts, soft loans for largely pointless degrees… enough for now!
February 16, 2024
The vast woke, diversity over ability, equality & equity lunacy. Who wants to be flown by or operated on or judged/defended by diversity appointees?
February 16, 2024
Yes, GDP is so easily manipulated by government spending. We really need a ‘Private Sector’ GDP read, to get a better look at economic performance. I think that would terrify the civil service, it’d make public / private productivity a very sobering calculation!
February 16, 2024
Oh!
I thought the economy had “turned the corner”? I’m sure the PM said that!
Downwards then?
February 16, 2024
Sunak said they had cut taxes, that he would stop the boats, that the Covid Vaccines were unequivocally safe at the despatch box. Yet taxes are still going up vastly and they are still jabbing people with net harm Covid vaccines for no reason. Compensation of £120k max even if maimed for life or killed and then only then if you are more than 60% incapacitated – so you prob. need to lose the use of three limbs two might not make it. The blood contamination scandal again but about 1000 times larger in numbers. Perhaps he is not “lying” and is just very stupid indeed but they do keep telling us how very bright he is!
February 16, 2024
This issue is no longer relevant simply because it’s now history. Moreover the electorate wouldn’t understand QE, inflation and the bond-market, even if you sat them down and explained it to them in the most simplest of manners using a white-board, crayons and a language applied more in children’s storybooks than in simple economic theory.
What is important is that your party’s had fourteen years to smash Labour’s powerful,progressive political state into the dirt. It didn’t do this. What it did was accept Blair’s poisonous agenda, expand it for an easy life (‘going with the narrative’ as Cameron so arrogantly named it) and now we face it the horror of a Neo-Marxist government that will finish the job started by another Oxbridge snake, namely Jon Powell, to destroy this nation, its culture and its democracy using mass immigration, collectivist theory and vile Gramsci tactics to take political ownership of our institutions and our civil space
What is important is that those who vote Labour, Tory and SNP suffer the ful cost of their electoral ignorance, stupidity and naivety. Labour died in 1976. The Tories died in 1990. The SNP is a vehicle of hate. The voter is voting for parties THAT NO LONGER EXIST. That is the true story here, deception
February 16, 2024
First past the post will alas give us Labour or Tories yet again. Labour for perhaps 3+ terms is a dreadful prospect but then Sunak is so little better and has almost zero chance anyway. Betting odds suggest about a 3% chance of an overall Tory Majority – and this against an appalling alternative will almost identical policies – well done Sunak. Nothing to lose just ditch the man, ditch net zero, cut taxes, halve the state sector and cut immigration by 90% to high skilled only people.
February 16, 2024
We should move the inflation control to Mystic Meg , I once read she is better qualified at predicting the path of inflation.
On the serious side the BoE went too slow with the interest rate rises they should have upped them to 4 % straight away. Inflation will not reach 2 % by April ,you don’t need to be a Meg to know that.
February 16, 2024
BoE brings us a technical recession, and I would add, ably assisted by HMG.
The supposedly 6th wealthiest nation in the World suffered a GDP drop of 0.3% last quarter of 2023, but far more significant, HMG have managed to reduce the GDP of individuals in ths UK to about 27th place in the World league table. So who in the UK is accumulating the loot, not the people for sure. It looks like a deliberate ploy by HMG to impoverish and thereby control the people.
Kingswood and Wellingborough have given their answer in protest and elected Labour in desperation. An act of self harm. God help the people of the UK if they think that this is the answer to UK woes.
February 16, 2024
Agricola again.
Sorry, Wikipedia puts us the UK at 21st in the per capita World League table. Virtually all above us believe in individual success and the growth of private wealth. Thanks to HMG we are passengers on the Titanic.
February 16, 2024
The GDP growth figures are around 0% and have been for years. There is no noticeable difference between a -0.2% for two three month periods and a -0.5% and +0.1% growth rate.
The real scandals are the low GDP for the past 15 years and the the recent surge in migration diluting GDP per head.
The Conservative Party are no longer a conservative and aspiration party and don’t deserve to be in power. The population are trying to drag the Conservative Party back to their populist days but the globalist MPs seek the concentration of growth in the hands of a few international corporates.
The simple fact is the Conservatives can never be popular enough to win elections if they don’t put the majority of the population first.
The Labour Party offer improvement to the majority by bleeding the minority of taxes and handing it out to the feckless.
February 16, 2024
The writing on the by-elections walls writ large – Tories hammered. Massive GE losers will strip the Party to bare bones. Predictions appear to be pretty accurate.
The country has had more than enough of Tory shambles in Government.
February 16, 2024
The PM was a banker he could have intervened. If he did not exercise his power then he needs to take the blame.
Captains don’t complain.
February 16, 2024
“What should they now do?” In a word resign. But of course they won’t. The entire Board should be sacked.
February 16, 2024
The Chancellor, Sunak, approved the Bank of England printing too much money” to fund the Covid Lunacy.
The current Chancellor, Hunt, has been approving the Bank of England selling the Bonds at too low a price, transferring the loss to taxpayers.
The Net Zero lunacy, which the Not-a-Conservative-Party has been enthusiastically imposing on us, is largely responsible for the ridiculous cost of energy in the UK. Putin didn’t blow up our coal-fired power stations. Putin didn’t refuse to frack for gas. Putin didn’t decide to import expensive energy from the continent when the semi-useless windmills don’t generate enough. Putin didn’t choose to import LPG and wood pellets from the USA.
Bailey made it quite clear several months ago that the BofE wanted a recession to drive down the inflation it had let rip. They’ve got what they wanted – the Not-a-Conservative-Party will pay the price because they have allowed it to happen.
Why wasn’t he sacked – pour encourager les autres?
February 16, 2024
Obviously Sir John is quite happy that the people running the BoE should stay in post. So not much real chance of change, but being really tough is beyond Sir John’s ability. He only talks about technical details.
It’s the same kind of refusal to change which is is getting the party kicked out of power.
What the people want is ignored. They think they know best and we know nothing and should be ignored.
Reply You can be as tough as you like and it will make no difference. I am engaging with those in office to get change.
February 16, 2024
One comment why are chocolate biscuits in the inflation figures. The whole thing needs a revamp.
February 16, 2024
It must now be dawning on the Tories that allowing the blob to drag out Brexit and not concentrating on getting Brexit done and creating growth for the native British has circled round and bitten them extremely hard.
Democracy, like water, will always find its natural level.
February 16, 2024
Went well yesterday. Brilliant idea putting Sunak in charge and sticking with him.
February 16, 2024
The by-election results tell us we have been taken for granted and fools by idiots in the “Conservative” Party” SJR. People are very angry.