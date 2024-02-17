As most of you are so critical, this is your chance to have your say and to explain what change you want.
The by elections showed many former Conservative voters stayed home. Some went to vote Reform. The Labour vote stayed around 2019 levels, with a big turnout fall of Conservatives.
The Lib Dem vote collapsed and the Green vote stayed low. The electorate is not saying they want more net zero policies or a faster transition. Labour announced its cancellation of £28 bn extra spend a year on net zero but that clearly did not upset their voters.
Reform did better than in previous by elections, with a slogan of wanting net zero immigration, not net zero. As a result if the voting pattern the UK now has two more Labour MPs.
The impact of Labour’s troubles over anti semitism will be seen in the next by elections, where they have now written off Rochdale and have no candidate they support. In the areas where Labour want to alter current policy they would make things worse.
So what would you like the government to do now? I have set out many if the things I am trying to change.
February 17, 2024
Housing remains a key issue for many people. One measure that would make available much more rented accommodation is to remove VAT on property conversion works. At the moment new houses and flats are zero rated whilst newly renovated homes incur VAT.
In many towns and cities across the country huge amounts of vacant space above shops could be made available for affordable accommodation.
February 17, 2024
Thank you for the opportunity to say what I want. I want the Conservatives out. They have had 14 years in power and every single thing in this country has got worse over that time. So I shall vote for the candidate best placed to defeat the Conservative candidate, whether s/he is Reform, Labour, Lib or anything else.
February 17, 2024
Repatriate ALL the uninvited immigration over at least the past 5 years, pump our own gas and oil at the fastest rate possible and scrap ALL subsidies for ‘green’ projects – let’s see how many people line up to put their own money where their Green mouth is.
Slash state spending to create ‘headroom’ for ‘responsible swinging tax cuts’ – we can start with abolishing many of the financial institutions and at least two more whole levels of government – say Devolutionary Assemblies and mayoral levels, forcing government Departments to do the jobs they are paid to do. For instance the Treasury must do its own annual forecasting and ANNUAL budget – no more nonsense based over 5 years and no more hiding behind the skirts of the alphabet.
The Budget, after resetting tax thresholds from the 1984 marker, must link thresholds to inflation and benefit and anything else, however many ‘locks’ are required to ensure that they are fixed regardless of the irresponsibility of forthcoming governments. Taxes must be slashed and abolished en mass, else there will be no wealth created to tax.
I’m afraid the jab has massive health consequences and very many healthy people will never reach their peak production capacity now. So a great deal of the health budget needs to be diverted to supporting those people and their dependents. ALL elective surgery and treatments must be defunded! All foreign medics and their foreign patients need to practise and be treated in their own countries – we could shut half the hospitals in this country as a result.
No government/PM can have the authority to participate in any war (and that includes funding other people’s wars) unless we are ourselves attacked – and then it’s nuclear. So all the rest of the available funding can go to restoring the rule of law within the country. No immigrant should get British citizenship for 3 generations and any breaking of British law would trigger immediate deportation for the whole family. All biometrics to be logged so that they can’t ‘immigrate’ the next day. I understand there is a revolving door from Romania where they pick up £1,500.00 every time they ‘arrive’.
Unless you have a programme to restore the gentle, generous, law abiding place that is the home of the British, and which will attract the diaspora home to run our country in the way we have always expected, you may as well all just give up, because nothing less will now do.
We have at last run out of patience.
February 17, 2024
I guess pretty much most of us here admire your stand, your position on many issues, and recognise you are not the government but simply one backbench MP with limited ability to change the government’s course.
Having said that, I would like the Conservative Party to disband and not run at the next election, and the very few MPs who are true Conservatives to join up with Reform, or create another Party that does an electoral pact with Reform.
The Conservative brand is dead yet still destructive. It needs to go. Make space for a proper conservative, traditionalist, Britain-first Party. After one term of Labour, the electorate may be screaming for this.
February 17, 2024
Cut business taxes- Corporation Tax, Windfall , VAT on energy and tourism
Cut public spending – Non working benefits, Aid, Barnett , the Civil Service , green subsidies
Get on with nuclear power.Commission RR’s SNRs
Make the police effective at controlling demos, disorder, knife crime
Leave the ECHR and control our borders
Get rid of EU regulations
Reform the tax system
Reform the NHS
Rebuild our defence
February 17, 2024
Stop the war on C02 based on no real evidence (There is no climate emergency, why does Wokingham have a committee for this ?).
Stop forcing expensive wind and solar on the grid, we still have to pay for generating capacity when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining (Wokingham council want to put a solar farm in Barkham, they obviously hate the poor).
Remove all tax advantages for EV’s and chargers (They are never going to be cheaper).
Start fracking and encourage north sea drilling to enable cheaper energy (Good for everybody).
Stop funding green hydrogen (It is just mad, and not going to work).
Stop the war on motorists especially using Orwellian names like Active Travel (Wokingham council :- “The new executive member for active travel, highways and transport will be Cllr Paul Fishwick. This role will have an “emphasis on active travel,” said Cllr Jones.”).
Help Ukraine kick the Russians out, and educate the Russians that Putin is a dictator not working in their interests (Why are we not using the compulsory foreign aid budget to get Ukraine better weapons).
Make the law equal to everybody and stop giving special interest groups a pass.
Start sacking public servants (People being paid/subsidised from taxes) who are not working in the interests of the public (That includes overpaid train drivers and junior doctors, we are all skint).
Stop funding charities (They should be funded by individuals voluntary).
Stop importing more people we don’t need, we have enough trouble supporting the people we have.
Change the planning system to create a limit on population density in areas (Wokingham has too many houses, and they want to build more!!!).
Remove the BBC tax, they should get their money from people who want to watch them (Why am I forced to pay Gary Lineker, I don’t even like football).
These are just off the top of my head, I am sure I can give you more if these are not enough for you to start on.
I am sure a lot of this crap was originally created with good intentions, and this will be how the world ends – with a raft of ‘good intentions’ backed up with wishful thinking and zero common sense.
February 17, 2024
I explained what went wrong for your consocialist party yesterday in both by elections. Briefly real Conservatives stayed at home or voted Reform. Other party support shrank or roughly stayed at 2019 levels.
I suggested what to do about it yesterday in detail but this lost favour at the moderation level. Thus dismissed, I see no point in repeating it again today. If you really wish to know, just publish it in todays diary. Briefly repeated it suggested being Conservative, but it has been long obvious that there are not enough of you to achieve that. Those who are left should join Reform.
For the consocialists it is too late. They are the wind in a busted paper bag. Best leave the field to those who really are Conservative and hope that they can lift personal GDP from 21st in the World to parallel the more mythical 6th position of national GDP. When the electorate feel they are being used and conned, that is when you lose them.
February 17, 2024
I would like the government to listen to you! But, tbh, I think the Tory Party has had it. It has become socialist. Look at the way it crashed the economy during lockdown and printed money to support people for not working, and then seemed surprised at the subsequent inflation! That was Sunak, not Liz Truss. Her policies made sense even if her implementation of them was crass – true to form. I will not vote Tory while we have a Hindu PM. That is not a racist comment; I would be happy with Ram Gidoomal or David Kurten, but in a country with an Established Church we need a practising Christian as PM. Neither the country nor the Party voted for Sunak, but only the MPs.
February 17, 2024
There is no way anybody can put a positive spin on the by-election results. Labour won Wellingborough on a swing of 28.5% points – the second largest swing from Conservative to Labour at any by-election since the Second World War. Tory voters did not just stay at home – they came out in droves and voted Labour
Reform achieved a 13% vote share. Which means that their anti-net zero, pro-fossil fuel, anti-renewables policies were rejected by 87% of those who voted.
Sunak and his pro-fossil fuel, anti-renewables move to the right has now been rejected at 5 by-elections since he was anointed (not elected) PM. There will be no autumn general election. He will not countenance a May election either, so Labour will have to wait until Jan 2025 to take power. At which time, on these by-election results, the Conservatives will be reduced to a rump of about 80 MPs (if they are lucky) and the Lib Dems will be the official opposition
Sunak should now do the country a favour and resign. Rock on, Partygate.