Anti driver madness at the crossroads

Anti green policies are now blighting many local communities. Individual Councils declare a climate emergency and take it out on motorists. They wish to grandstand whilst often adding to emissions. Create worse traffic jams and fuel use rises for a journey.
Lib Dem Wokingham Council hates drivers. They do not want us driving to work, taking children to school by car, going to the shops in a vehicle. They want to make the lives of delivery van drivers bringing goods to our home and truck drivers taking things to our shops and factories more difficult. They do not seem to like taxis, and see delaying the ambulance or fire engine as acceptable collateral damage in their campaign to get people out of vehicles.
They spend large sums on closing some roads altogether. They take well functioning main roads between villages and towns and place obstacles in one carriageway to make vehicles wait until the other direction lane is empty for their use. This presents new dangers. They see roundabout junctions that flow well and spend large sums on reducing their capacity. In the latest scheme just to the south of my constituency they are spending £5.5 m on changes to a roundabout that the public strongly opposes.Conservative Councillors with the approval of the local MP tried to stop it. Main roads at the junction will be completely closed or subject to one way light controls for six months. Local shops and the garage report lost trade on a big scale. Parents will be badly inconvenienced when the junior school returns. The Council has had to warn people not to take it out on the workers at the site as they are not to blame for such an aggravating waste of money.
People pay a lot of tax. They want the road money spent on mending the potholes and improving the safety and capacity of junctions, not on making life difficult for drivers. The Councillors who inflict this misery have a car park at the Council offices, presumably take delivery of on line goods at home from vans and expect emergency vehicles and trucks to get through to handle crises and restock the shops. This latest example of anger about local government should be a warning to all that the wrong kind of green policies make people more distrustful of politicians and Councils. Why can’t they do things that make our lives better? When do they not do a proper carbon count of how much CO 2 all their tarmac, crazy paving and traffic congestion causes?
These are narcissists – they take pleasure in the ‘control’ of others and there is no better way of proving control than by harming with impunity, thus confirming that nobody can fight back and all are ‘controlled’ (even you JR, caught in these road schemes, unable to get around your constituency).
Boris Johnson took the same personal pleasure in exercising authority and total control by removing even the free flow of fresh air to millions, all of whom depend on air second to second. Quite apart from handing over the older generation and removing work ie the only form of sustenance. He forced the British people to self-harm because he knew the lockdowns were a load of rubbish – we know that much from the Covid inquiry.
The people of Wokingham must enjoy being bossed about by the Limp dumb otherwise they’d vote them out.
Until the voting public wake up, nothing will change. I think that tipping point is not far off.
Here in Oxford and Oxfordshire we have a similar situation .
So called ‘smart traffic lights’ on the Banbury and Woodstock Road roundablouts installed at a cost of somewhere around £13-15 million and at colossal inconvenience have made absolutely no difference to the congestion on the Northern bypass or the A40 coming into Oxford. In the county the dotty LibDems ( who also only have vegan food in council buildings) have imposed 20MPH limimits on most minor roads at a cost of £20million in signage .These are not monitored but they are frequently ignored
I often wonder what drives these many clearly bonkers schemes is it just gross incompetence or is it crony capitalism and actual corruption? Hard to believe they are really that incompetent!
Kahn suggest his absurd new, woke, lefty propaganda train line names only cost £6 million. I predict it will be more like £600 million + before it is finished – with all the new signs, programming, printing, train mods… Money doubtless to be raised from his motorist mugging agenda.
Good morning.
Complaining about local councils because they waste a few million does not sit well with me bearing in mind that they are only following national government policies and laws that will cost us trillions.
Know what I mean ? 😉
Net zero will indeed cost £trillions. Suank is choosing to have energy costing about three times what it does in the USA. Killing jobs, the economy and freezing pensioners.
High energy costs are a choice – and an act of national self-harm
Governments like to claim that globalisation means that our destiny is beyond their control. That’s wrong
NICK TIMOTHY today in the Telegraph. For once he is right May’s and Sunak’s net zero agenda is evil and insane.
Exactly it seems that something like 86% of journeys are by road & yet the DoT spend only about 20% of their budget on road transport and much of this is just spent blocking the roads, on mad £2m roundabouts, smart motorway death traps or on cameras to mug motorists. But this is all driven by Sunak’s bonkers net zero, anti-car government. Sunak chooses to let Khan’s ULEZ muggins contiune and the councils contiue with this vandalism – he could easily stop it if he wanted too. But prefers to force maths on people up to 18 and ban smoking by an arbitrary birth date. The police cannot even stop hard drugs for heavens sake!
Actually these seem to be little more than timed electrically heated water tanks so emissions are just elsewhere and usually larger. Rather like EV cars. When did we first get Economy 7 hot water tanks about 1978?.
Burn Gas, Coal, Wood at the power station waste 60% of the heat in generating electricity and transmission losses plus huge other costs then use it to heat water at your house. Or burn gas at your house and only waste about 15% of the heat. Plus no need for a large tank, the wasted space and insulation as you can heat it up directly as it is needed. Which is better? The latter by a long way in CO2, cost and convenience terms. Unless you have no gas supply that is.
Surely this is criminal negligence? So what is driving this exactly the money, just gross incompetence or an actual desire to kill and harm people in government?
Crazy policies, infuriating for many and expensive for all. But why do people continue to vote for these councillors/politicians?
Have I missed something? Am I deluded, living in a Sir JR bubble (with a generous sprinkling of Lifelogic), while CO2 ravages the planet, incorrect pronouns harm millions, and mRNA technology is unquestionably good for us?
I think not. But seriously, I don’t understand voter support for madcap politicians and policies, and genuinely wish I had an explanation for this enigma. It troubles me.
I assume the people of Wokingham had a hand in there being a Lib Dem council in place?
Let’s hope they’ve learned something then.
I only have sympathy for those who vote against such people with these ideas, as for the rest if it inconveniences them all I can hear is the laughing policeman in my head.
My district council is in thrall to a gaggle of ‘down from London’ sneering types, who can afford luxury green views as they whizz around on their very expensive bicycles, in their wholemeal dresses and mung bean sandals.
They seem to be very powerful with a lot of say on how we must go green by the date set by them.
The same type who insist that mass immigration is a good thing and there’s only a housing shortage because the Tories didn’t build enough. The type who also insist we have a duty to those arriving on the boats, and who are now kicking off big time about 50 new houses being built on green land next to them. ‘Next to them’ being the issue, were it anywhere else they’d have plenty to say about how people should accept that we need more housing.
When reality bites, we will see far more people come to realise that any hitch in their Utopian views cannot always just be paid for by others, while they get to bask in its nicer side.
The basic problem is not what these minor centres of power do, it is the rogue interpretation of democracy that allows them to do it. The first thing they overlook is that when in power, whatever the election results that got them there, they govern for the whole constituency of residents. In a modern democracy they should be asking their citizens opinion by referendom.
Second in terms of effect and reason for change they should be controlled by independent scientific fact. We see the antithesis in the way Khan brought in ULEZ against the wishes of many within the wide constituency of London.
Thirdly there is almost certainly the powerbase of the local civil service whose knowledge of the local area far exceeds that of the newly elected evangelist for a bag of richeous causes. In many cases, local and national, they have their own agenda well divorced from the wishes of the people.
Nett Zero and the Green Agenda should have been subject to a referendum at conception, obviating the current need for an abortion followed by the removal of the placenta of woke that came with it.
Democracy, as currently interpreted in the UK, is merely a facilitator of factional minority politics. It is in need of a radical rethink ro re-center it with the people. Total anathema to politicians large and small. This is your problem.
I have no problem with people being harmed by both local and national public policy. It is after all what people vote for. Electoral stupidity, voter naivety and rank parasitism of those who cannot remove their lips from the state tit. Spend this, spend that, free this, free that. All designed to keep you voting for the legacy status quo.
If only John and his two faced, odious party had vehemently opposed Labour’s big state authoritarianism in 1997 and warned of the dangers of it rather than appeasing Labour and them endorsing their entire belief system that drives this nation to the bring of social and fiscal ruin then maybe we would have avoided this calamity.
It’s only going to get worse should Labour get back in. I have no doubt this rancid, poisonous entity has hate in its heart and will unveil policies designed to hit their enemies in the gut and change this nation forever. The enemy is those who have lived here for centuries and those freedoms that are now under attack from the filth in government
When you see the terms ‘equality’, ‘hate’, ‘climate change’, ‘diversity’ etc etc be aware that you are in the presence of politicians and activists who have evil intent
Not only the inconvenience and impossibility of it all but I can’t understand why the vile councils are happy to make everywhere look so ugly with all the road “furniture”.
Also here several shops now offer delivery through a third party takeaway firm. How does that equate to less traffic? Why would 40 van trips in a day be better in any way than 40 individuals collecting their own goods?
There is no emergency. It’s just the British weather.
Swap the words “climate change” with “end of world cult”.
There were around 34.6 million passenger cars in operation in the United Kingdom in 2022, but in 2000 it was only 27.2 million (source Car Magazine) Have we built more road to accomodate the extra 7million+ cars? I would suggest not.
Everyone who lives here – indigenous Brits, economic migrants, boat people, illegal immigrants etc – want a car. Larger families want several. With all the extra cars on the roads no wonder residents in “rat-run” streets want 20mph zones, resident only parking, or indeed car free zones. Who wants the extra stinky pollution, noise, dust and the endless road rage incidents as fossil fuel drivers try and work out who has right of way in your hitherto quiet residential street?
Clearly, the vast extra numbers of cars on our roads are providing a windfall tax benefit for the Treasury in road tax, VAT on fuel etc. But there is a limited amount of road to accomodate them. We should be dramatically increasing the taxes on drivers to limit the numbers of those who can afford motoring. The rest can use public transport, or walk or cycle to the shops – and breathe cleaner air while doing so.
A message for all the councils of the UK.
CO2 is 0.045% of Earths atmosphere. The UK contributes less than 1% of that (< 0.00045%) If we reach net zero, it will make no difference as China will have taken up our proportion within weeks.