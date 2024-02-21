My Intervention on employment in the Urgent Question on the UK Economy

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
It is good news that unemployment has stayed low by European standards, and the economy is still generating plenty of job vacancies. Will the Government take more steps to help more people into those jobs, so that we can get faster growth, bring down the benefit bill and boost their incomes?
Bim Afolami:
The whole House knows that my right hon. Friend is somewhat of an expert on matters relating to the economy. To answer his point specifically, the national insurance tax cut was scored at the last fiscal event—the autumn statement—as significantly increasing the number of people in work. Although I will not speculate on fiscal events, that point has been very much noted by me and the whole Treasury.
19 Comments
February 21, 2024
On the basis of the answer given the assumption is that the Treasury now accept that less tax equals more jobs and more people willing to work. It would be encouraging to think that this theory was now to be pushed even further, if somewhat belatedly. All we need now is an acceptance that government spending should drasticaly reduce and concentrate on core needs like defence.
February 21, 2024
The problem is that so many UK jobs simply do not pay enough, after the very high tax rates and rents, to make people better off working. A relative of mine is a first year junior doctor in London on circa £35k gross – after tax, NI, commuting costs, rent on a small room, student loan interest, council tax etc. it works out that he would have more disposable income if unemployed. Indeed he has negative disposable income when employed, making him poor at the end of the year (working 40+ hours a week in a stressful job) than at the beginning. Taxes too high and a shortage of affordable properties.
Prince William is a damn fool for getting politically involved in Gaza/Israel. Even more stupid than his net zero/private jet hypocrisy. Follow your sensible Granny and keep out of politics – not your dim, deluded King of hypocrisy Dad. Why (I assume) is Lord Cameron of Greensill Libya and the F/O approving of this lunacy? Tom Bower surely spot on a Farage GBNews last night.
February 21, 2024
Simply too much government, too much government waste, too much taxation and over complex taxation too, too much red tape and OTT employment laws and rip off intermittent energy due to the insane Net Zero agenda, plus too many people with insufficient flats houses in the areas where the jobs are. Too much low skilled immigration costing other tax payers far more than these people every pay back in on average.
February 21, 2024
Quite agree. Let the government just stop doing what it does badly and doesn’t need to do.
When it comes to taxing jobs, abolish employer’s national insurance – a tax to stifle UK business in favour of foreign companies whose imports aren’t affected.
February 21, 2024
Defence, Law and Order (with sensible deterrents for criminals), sensible border controls, a decent legal system (that does not lock up honest postmasters on zero evidence, costs ways to much, arbitrary and takes for ever), decent roads … all of these in the UK are totally abysmal and still deteriorating by the day. 25% of GDP is more than enough in taxation for all that is needed from the state.
February 21, 2024
People don’t need ‘help into those jobs’. They aren’t children that need help to go to the toilet but fully functioning, intelligent adults who are quite capable of finding vacancies and then applying for a suitable vacancy.
I honestly believe that the political class is so utterly bereft of common sense. Stop the patronising, nauseating and destructive paternalism. The political class and the state they serve are not our parents
geez, The Oxbridge mindset is corrosive
Reply The issues include conditionality of benefits
February 21, 2024
Certainly the Oxbridge types who end up as politicians – usually PPE or Lawyer types with almost zero science beyond 16 – rarely sensible engineers, mathematicians or physicists. For people to work more have more finance incentives to work. It has to pay sufficient to justify you costs of working and you loss of free time. The benefit system, taxes especially combined with student debt interest and capital, plus v. high housing costs means that, often, it does not pay at all – even at salaries well above the median.
February 21, 2024
It does include conditionality of benefits but that is not what the answer implied.
February 21, 2024
In the news in relation to the Post Office Scandal is one Sarah Munby (whose rather contradictory & vague read between the lines letter in in the press) – The Permanent Secretary – Department for Science, Innovation and Technology who seems to have read Philosophy and Economics at Oxford.
I can understand why Ministers are chosen with little grasp of the subject their department deals with as they have so few MPs with any suitable skills to choose from. But surely with civil servant they could recruit people with relevant skills. What does Ms Munby know about Science, Innovation or Technology? Did she even study any science beyond 16? Is it any womder we have such appalling Science, Energy, Net Zero, Defence, Manufacturing, Industrial, Housing… and other such policies?
February 21, 2024
One needs to be super, super smart to navigate those conditions.
And there are charitable bodies with “experts” who are willing to help.
If one is lucky it is possible to end up with full housing benefit, a PIP and a constant flow of “windfalls” ( cold weather, travel etc etc etc ). Plenty of half price or free entry to all sorts of prestigious events ( for a “carer” too) AND since the recipient is an expert in the field of what ails them there are plenty of remunerative research or advisory or board positions to be had ( part-time you understand so as not to threaten benefit).
A sub culture created by the state to destroy the family and set friend against friend.
Really politicians should be aware.
Poverty has been redefined and it is a nice little earner.
February 21, 2024
We know by “help people into jobs” you mean “cut their benefits if they don’t actively look for jobs” but the minister daren’t say anything at all on that, and has no intention of doing it anyway, so they pretend it’s about tax cuts. How do tax cuts help people into jobs ?
Reply Actively looking for a job is good. Tax cuts make it more worthwhile working.
February 21, 2024
Another government non-answer to a JR question. The truth is that some will feel a little better off thanks to the NI tax cut already announced, but at the same time the government is planning to drag more lower-wage earners into the tax net. The net effect will be those earning below £26,000 a year being worse off or unaffected, according to the think tank Resolution Foundation. That way, the Tories will never get the Red Wall back. Higher earners don’t seem to have appreciated the tax cut much either, if you go on the February by-election results.
February 21, 2024
The small reduction in NI contributions only kicked in in January. I’d be amazed if it really has had a discernible impact on the number of previously unemployed people now in work.
I note that Mr Afolami didn’t refer to “previously unemployed now in work” So I suspect his statement just means that the Home Office has imported tens of thousands of people in January …. towards Sunak’s target of 900,000 immigrants this year ….. who will be paying lower NI and immediate access to “free” public services for themselves and their extended families.
February 21, 2024
Stanford study – “The brains of men and women operate differently, scientists have shown for the first time in a breakthrough that shows sex does matter in how people think and behave”.
The first time? Hardly is this not blindingly obvious to anyone who just uses their eyes and brains? They, on average, read different books & magazines, study very different subjects at A levels and University, choose different jobs and hobhies, buy different thinks, perform differently at games and sports (even non strength sports ones) like chess, darts, snooker, scrabble, bridge, computer games… Evolution in nearly all animals inevitable means different sexes evolve in different ways both physically and mentally to survive and replicate. Hardly any serious breakthrough here surely? So saying there is a gender difference (often a huge one) in pilots, teachers, pay, engineers, physicists, nurses, carers, computer programmers…is not usually evidence of any real discrimination.
February 21, 2024
The Speaker is to choose between three different kinds of theoretical ceasefire in another country’s defensive war which is not yet complete. Another country with the most moral army ever, up against the most evil terrorist foe and in unprecedented conditions of danger and complexity. Experts in urban military warfare say this campaign will be studied in the military academies for years to come, for its skill, its efficiency, its speed, and its humanity. Wouldn’t our civilian back seat drivers be better employed in backing the right side and attending to our own shortcomings in defence? They complain about the war “dragging on”, yet demand repeated “pauses”, thus ensuring they pour petrol on the fire by reviving the enemy and giving him hope of a rich reward for his terrorism.They have a hundred wars to back seat drive. Why did they choose this one?
The Prince of Wales’s statement had Lord Cameron’s clumsy footprints all over it.
February 21, 2024
The National Insurance cut did not affect the amount employers pay, only that which employees pay. Employers still pay on amounts from £8K upwards at 13.8%.
The answer would therefore suggest that paying less tax is an incentive for people to work.
Maybe an idea to look at all the thresholds with this fresh view. Including the Child benefit charge which hasn’t moved for 12 years and the £100K threshold at which point earners start to lose their tax free allowance which again hasn’t been moved for a considerable time. Earning £100K is not what it was.
Also why do single higher earners get penalised while couples earning the same amount benefit from duplicate thresholds and allowances. As Universal Credit is worked out on family earnings maybe the allowances could be. Nothing wrong with a transferable allowance for everyone not just basic rate tax payers. That would level it up
February 21, 2024
How can there be even one single unfilled job when we have so many newcomers, welcomed here for the express purpose ( so they say) of keeping wages down and filling all manner of vacancy.
Don’t say that a lot of jobs have migrated into the black economy.
Or indeed that many have no intention of ever working on a normal basis.
February 21, 2024
The economy is being deliberately wrecked by the Uni-Party … and this is what is causing it:
“Net zero will be far more expensive than the public has so far been led to believe, top economists have warned the Lords Economic Affairs Committee. Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is “necessary” but will be “much more expensive than people imagine”, Olivier Blanchard said.
The former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund said there was a “substantial fiscal cost to achieve anything close to net-zero…… The public does not believe, or has not been made to understand, that is going to be costly for them. It is going to be costly and that message has to be sent out …..governments would have to borrow more money to fund the shift to net zero, as paying for it purely through higher taxation was not politically feasible.”
Sunak has already maxed-out the National Credit Card, paying for the Covid Lunacy. We simply can’t afford the Net Zero Lunacy as well.
If the Lords were acting in the National interest, they would advise the Government to inform Olivier Blanchard of the IMF that the Net Zero Lunacy is being scrapped. It’s unaffordable; unnecessary and will do nothing whatsoever to change the global climate.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/02/20/net-zero-far-more-expensive-than-public-thinks-lord/
February 21, 2024
Interesting that they think you are an expert John.
If they truly believe that, then why have they not offered you the job of Chancellor, instead of giving it to someone with less knowledge. ?