My question on the Post Office Governance and Horizon Compensation Schemes – UKGI governance

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Will the Secretary of State review the governance of UKGI? How did it manage to preside over the Post Office with its dreadful treatment of sub-postmasters? How did UKGI allow senior Post Office managers to rack up and accumulate losses of £1,390 million, effectively bankrupting the Post Office so that it can now trade only if it has the reassurance of massive cash infusions from the Treasury on a continuing basis? Surely this body has done very badly, and we need a better answer.
Kemi Badenoch (The Secretary of State for Business and Trade):
That is one of the reasons why we have been making personnel changes in this area. It goes back to the point I was making in the statement: Post Office needs an effective chair. Until the day I had the conversation dismissing him, I never had any correspondence from Mr Staunton about difficulties that he was having with UKGI. If he was having difficulties, he should have told me, rather than give an interview to The Sunday Times effectively stating that he had no control over the organisation that he had been appointed to run.
3 Comments
February 21, 2024
The question I ask is, why do we have to suffer UKGI at all.
The Post Office, managed the way it is, screwed up big time without the need of UKGI, who seem to orchestrate many failed government projects. Frankly the collection and distribution of mail could be better handled bu such as Amazon. The post offices themselves would be better run as limited liability companies in the hands of current sub postmasters, with fhe freedom to expand their businesses as they see fit. Running the cash economy in the high street in place of disappearing banks would be a useful public service. Running government services should be on commission relating to cost and turnover.
If Ministries were properly run they would not need a buffer like UKGI to expensively dilute their responsibilities. Cast them before the Daleks.
February 21, 2024
The Post office is yet another example of open ended state funding being taken for granted by those at the top of the public organisations. Those ‘leaders’ in the Public Sector are being paid more than the PM and they know they can do what they like because they will never be held accountable for the outcomes. Those same leaders allow nonsense woke initiatives to take control of the departments they notionally control, because they know there is no merit for them standing firm against the ongoing left shills, common purpose advocates and worse. The ultimate insult to the public comes when the same useless pointless do nothings, paid handsomely for being there, are either Knighted or given a peerage thus allowing them endless state funded club facilities in the HoL.
It is no surprise the HoL is larger in number than the HoC. That emphasises the way the ‘system’ works.
February 21, 2024
So the Minister did not think to have a conversation with the said man in charge for 12 months.
Like:
How is it going then.
What are your thoughts and plans going forwards.
Why is it taking so long to compensate the postmasters.
What is the score with Fujitsu.
Ministers and management skills, not a clue !
Communication skills Zero !