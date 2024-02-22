Conservative Home article on mutualising parts of the public sector

Everyone an owner. There’s a popular Conservative policy that reaches out across the divide. An owner can be a self employed person setting up and running their own business. They can be a shareholder in a company they work for. It can be a left of centre idea in the form of a co-operative or mutual where workers and or customers own the concern. It can be home ownership, as attractive to many Labour voters as to Conservative.
Time was when past Conservative governments made great strides in extending ownership. As a Minister I helped the miners of Tower Colliery take on the ownership of their mine against a reluctant Coal Board. I freed parts of the Property Services Agency from within government so the managers could take it on and sell their skills more widely than the public sector. As an adviser I helped the lorry drivers of National Freight take over their old nationalised industry and transform it into a successful transport business.
The work I did for Margaret Thatcher led to the option of self invested pension funds instead of having to join a multi member big fund. It beefed up company share ownership schemes, and launched popular issues of discounted and free shares in the big privatisations. Incentives and help to own your own home were improved. Schemes to allow self build and homesteading, taking on and improving a run down public sector property were extended. We made it easier to be self employed and to set up a business. We raised the VAT threshold so small businesses did not have to wrestle with that extra cost and complexity.
Today we could find new ways to extend ownership. The public sector has become bloated and it has a deep productivity problem. It would be a good idea to explore ways in which employees in nationalised businesses, in independent public bodies and in parts of the administration of state departments could have a stake in what they do and more reward for improved performance.
The Post Office shows just how much can go wrong when the people running it do not have a stake in it. They have presided over the dreadful treatment of the sub postmasters for many years. Less remarked is that they also have accumulated a massive £1390 million loss for taxpayers. They have wiped out all the money taxpayers put in and left an effectively bankrupt business . It can only trade because it has guaranteed subsidy and cash made available by the government to meet all the losses.
HS 2 Ltd shows how overpaid senior executives there spent ever larger sums given freely by taxpayers with a much delayed result and with a huge cost overrun. Again they had no incentive from success and no downside if they got it wrong. If people want private sector large company levels of pay and bonus they should be expected to deliver good results for taxpayers, or should lose their ,jobs and or not get a bonus if they fail.
The railways are largely now nationalised. They have all the symptoms of nationalisation. Poor service, too many strikes, bad labour relations, huge losses to be paid by taxpayers are constant. There is no energetic business plan to win back lost passengers and provide new purpose for a system running high on overheads . Staff are often not treated well and do not benefit from success in attracting more passengers and earning more revenue. As the contracts to run train services end the state should reorganise. It should reconnect track with train services. It should offer shares in the new regional businesses to employees and to new providers of capital. It should allow other companies access to the tracks of the regional companies, with a competition regulator adjudicating if the regional company does not want to offer track capacity to others.
Much of the work of the Agencies, Councils and departments takes the form of contracts with providers. A Council sets a refuse or street cleaning or grounds maintenance policy and then sub contracts to a private provider. Quite often poor supervision of contract or poor policy choices lead to bad work or inefficiencies. More of the work done by the staff of the department, Council or Agency could be done by an external specialist concern, which could emerge from giving current staff teams contracts to do the work and the right to offer their services elsewhere. Once more is subject to competitive challenge so there will be more progress in raising productivity and quality and using innovations and new technology to improve service. The Minister or Council Committee should set the objectives and the budget.
The government needs a more generous policy towards self employment. The self employed provide so much of the crucial flexible personal service people need. They are prepared to work at week ends and evenings, come to your home to work, allow you to get in touch by phone or email without all the aggressive protective noise from larger companies. We have lost far too many of them since 2020. The government should scrap its changes to IR 35 which make it more difficult for self employed to win company business. Councils need to offer them a better deal on van access and parking to help the rest of us. Government should assist Councils to be business friendly in the interests of more and better services for their residents.
The government should improve its schemes to help service personnel and other key worker groups to own their own homes. Housing on public sector land, and created from modernising and adapting other public property would help. Mortgage contributions could be part of the salary package, with private capital brought in from building societies and banks. Where the state wants to keep the property when the person wishes to leave public employ, then it should buy back the home at a market adjusted price so the person has money to help with the purchase of a property for their new lives.
There are plenty of ways for government to help people own something. More of the public sector can be mutualised. More public property can be used to help create homes and businesses for people to own. This could give the state a new sense of purpose, raise quality and productivity, and help improve relations with the workforce. Let’s have a nation of owners, where the interests of workers, executives and owners are aligned because many more can directly participate in success.
February 22, 2024
Most people can hardly get to own their own tiny flat as pay, student debts, tax and NI plus lending restrictions mean it is unaffordable without the bank of parents or relatives. Restricted supply due to OTT planning restrictions, green crap building regs. and open door immigration. So then we have too few children being born.
“The government needs a more generous policy towards self employment.” they could hardly be less generous they have been conducting a war against the self employed and indeed against landlords who also provide a vital service. People need a ready supply of available properties to rent for job mobility and for the economy.
February 22, 2024
14 years too late John. Could have would have should have indeed.
Instead we’ve got mass immigration both legal and illegal and the boss gets summarily dismissed for pointing out a problem.
We have a crwaking power system using Victorian windmills and acres of productive farmland covered in useless mirrors.
Self sufficiently in food production has dropped one percent annually since you took power and the answer is more rewilding.
Time to go me thinks.
February 22, 2024
@Lifelogic – if you have money you can always rely on Government to subsidies you going forward – a subsidy is for those that can afford something being funded by those that cant.
February 22, 2024
Changing the current duff leader will change what follows better.
February 22, 2024
We need to unpack the avoidance of democracy by Kier Starmer, the Whips bullying and threatening the Speaker.
First this was Starmer avoiding a rebellion in his own party against the SNP motion because many of them support Gaza.
Second the shows that the woke virus has infected the Labour Party to such an extent that authoritarian means justify avoiding democracy.
Third and perhaps most worryingly this shows that mass immigration is now fracturing our democracy because a significant number of Gaza supporters are now wielding sufficient influence to aggressively avoid democracy.
We are heading into very dangerous times.
February 22, 2024
Yes, what a disgraceful episode in House. Labour are foreshadowing their real socialist intentions.
What struck me in particular, is that the Gaza issue to be debated and voted on, which outcome would have precisely ZERO effect on the participants in the conflict, was so well attended. Compare that with the turnout for Andrew Bridgen’s almost single handed ‘debate’ on a continuing national issue, which affects the entire nation in profound ways. This suggests something very rotten is infecting our democratic system.
February 22, 2024
…at the rate of knots. All of this will happen in my lifetime. I always believed that it would be a case of ‘after me the flood’ – not so.
February 22, 2024
Farage is right (again). The Establishment’s policy of mass immigration from parts of the world where violence and intimidation is how you achieve your ends has created Sectarian politics in the UK.
Along with intolerance of others’ religion and opinions, they have imported ancient faith-based enmities which are being played out on our streets and now in “our” Parliament.
It won’t be long before we have a Muslim political party which, because of FPTP, the fact that they tend to live concentrated in “Muslim Communities” and the block-vote facilitated by postal voting, means that they WILL win seats in Parliament.
February 22, 2024
Hoyle must go. His excuse pathetic, he should act without fear or favour. His own admission shows he should resign. The reality was Labour would have imploded and Hoyle helped Starmer by breaking the rules. Not a mistake because he was warned by clerk and Tory chief whip. If he misunderstood what they said he is too thick to hold to hold office. Labour could have brought their own motion on another day. This helped Labour vote in Scotland and England.
As I previously mentioned EU Rogue parliament back in force.
February 22, 2024
Javelin :
I agree entirely with your comments except that I wish to add that here is no such separate movement as “woke”, as in “awake to injustice”.
Woke is simply the fifth column Marxists/communists at work to destroy the West’s wealth, social cohesion and ultimately security. Woke will invent and promote any policy which weakens and wrecks our nation. Attacking our history, implementing diversity to replace meritocracy, abolishing free speech, causing racist, religious and gender divisions and ruining our education/culture, judicial system, economy and military capability are all tools they use.
The reason why so much woke is hypocritical and impractical economy destroying nonsense is because the only coherent thread running through it all is the wrecking of the West.
February 22, 2024
Shouldn’t this all go to The Privileges Committee for investigation and a report as it seems rather fundamental to the operation of Parliament, far more so than much of what they have been investigating of late?
February 22, 2024
Sir Kier bullied the speaker is because he didn’t want the large number of Gaza supporting Labour ministers to resign.
On the plus side we know how to get the Labour Party to implode and split apart by forcing them to vote on Gaza.
February 22, 2024
J,
Correct.
February 22, 2024
Good morning.
With taxes running at an all time high, with massive spending and borrowing that is out of control. A ever larger State to feed we are nearing breaking point.
And here is another thing. I recently found out that the government is giving something like £51bn to various charities and organisations. £51bn per year for nothing in return except for some of these so called charities to take our own government to court on a range of issues. We are funding our own demise !
How is this so ? Well it all stems from changes made by the Conservative government to what charities can and cannot do. Effectively the government under CMD, now Lord CMD, changes the legislation so various political pressure groups can now get funding from the government to lobby the government for policies that no one wants or voted on.
This is NOT how a country should be run.
February 22, 2024
@Mark B +1 No Taxpayer money should find its way to any entity that isn’t directly under the control and management of the Government. Governments are there to protect our interest, safety and security nothing else.
As an aside Mark we all need to stop suggesting governments have money – they don’t they just have access by law to our wallets
February 22, 2024
Mark,
+many.
February 22, 2024
Agreed.
February 22, 2024
John makes the rather erroneous assumption that those who comprise the human construct that is the political state are interested in productivity or efficient delivery of service, they aren’t. They’re only interested in privilege, parasitism and the concentration and abuse of power to drive destructive change to realign this nation.
As an aside. We all watched last night’s odious events in Parliament in which one Labour flunkie did another Labour flunkie a massive political favour to dig him out of a hole. The Speaker’s abuse of our Parliamentary democracy was plain to see. Labour’s religious wing now controls Parliamentary events. That’s a new low for this now rapidly dying nation of ours. This truly is the very definition of diversity, power executed for political profit.
February 22, 2024
@DOM +1
February 22, 2024
For years now this has been the obvious outcome.
That our politicians did not realise?
And now, what is the reason for out of control demonstrations?
Who sanctions them?
February 22, 2024
Dom,
A clear deliberate abuse. In any other walk of life he would be gone. Hoyle helped Labour election chances by breaking established rules and stopped Labour embarrassment and true colours being seen by the public.
Labour is still institutionally racist against Jewish people as found the ECHR. Last nights vote would have brought that home to the country harming Labour’s election chances. Hoyle could have sent Starmer on his way telling him to use his opposition day for whatever purpose he wanted but this was the SNP turn.
Why has Tory party not hammered this home? It could have closed the polling gap.
February 22, 2024
Those whom you describe in your first paragraph as parasites for privilege depend on having the State as their host. When all other consumers have free choice of where to obtain the better services they seek the parasites don’t even get a look in.
February 22, 2024
Well listed Sir J, sounds just like the small ‘c’ conservative policy we all remember from days of Maggie and your prestigious role/s therein.
However in 2019, despite your party being elected on such an aligned manifesto, this Government has deliberately veered well left, deliberately permitted unfettered immigration, unmatched with requisite infrastructure growth, hence huge NHS waitlists, instigated the highest tax burden in 70 years, causing the hollowing out of the self-employed, middle class and lack of housing has dashed young people’s aspirations for home ownership. Protecting the less well off has been admirable, however overprotection means no-one really wants to work anymore, they can still get by with their Netflix, 60ins flat screen TV, iPhone and Uber-eats.
You are almost a lone voice in your Party …. keep calm and carry, I salute you!
February 22, 2024
I see the menopause has now been deemed to be a disability with private companies facing sanctions and higher costs through inconvenience if they fail to accommodate such employees. When Labour slither into power this Tory endorsed woke bullshit will be seen as the thin end of the wedge and all forms issues relating to gender, race and sexuality will be classified as disabilities in way form or another to extract privileges for some and to rub others noses in diversity fascism
No doubt every god forsaken woke grifter in the public sector will take full advantage of this woke, feminist scam
I am now beginning to understand why some workers (white, straight men) have given up on work when the law treats them like lackeys
It isn’t gonna end well for no one.
February 22, 2024
We need to think of what we actually mean when we say “have a stake in it ‘ for all those who contribute in on way or another , for example tax have a stake in public service as exemplified by the service returned.
February 22, 2024
Nobody would disagree that Sir John has achieved much in his long careeer in politics. The privatisation of some industries was successful, however many would observe that the proceeds should have been ring-fenced into a British Sovereign Wealth Fund, topped up by our N Sea oil revenues. Spending the money for general government expenditure, rather than investing it in our future, was regrettable
What we desperately need now is exports, exports and more exports. We have lost many exporting industries which supported the economy, providing employment by adding value to raw materials imported from the Commonwealth countries. We have just become the only country in the G20 that cannot now make raw steel from blast furnaces.
Britain was always known for its excellent engineered products, which were exported all over the world. We have never had a balance of payments surplus since the Thatcher/Major years. The result is a huge national debt, which is restricting what we can do with the economy because of the high taxation needed to service the interest payments
February 22, 2024
All good ideas but which party can we vote for to implement them because it surely isn’t the Conservative party who have had plenty of time to do it if they wanted to so we must conclude they don’t.
Off topic, but I wonder if the LibDems are now quite so keen on switching to PR voting because it’s becoming obvious that they’d end up with near zero representation when their status as a protest vote in FPTP was removed. What we’d have is Reform with 20% of the MPs and a radical Corbyn/Muslim grouping with a similar number and Conservatives and Labour and SNP splitting the rest.
I suppose now MPs have been threatened the Conservatives may do something about the mobs roaming the streets every weekend ? When it was just the general public they weren’t that bothered.
February 22, 2024
The decline of the UK stock market does not help the cause of ownership. From Gordon Brown’s destruction of final salary pension schemes to the destruction of economic activity as a consequence of high taxation, high inflation and hugely expensive energy there has been an inexorable decline as quoted companies have folded, or been taken over by foreign owners or have delisted either into private ownership or migrated abroad to NASDAQ. There is no sign that this trend will halt let alone be reversed whichever party is in power.
February 22, 2024
We need to ‘ownership’. In my book I have responsibility and authority. In the new Britain, as in old Russia, ‘ownership’ means I have all the responsibility and the State has all the Authority – well to be fair, I can choose what colour cheque to write.
February 22, 2024
Maybe they should privatise the nuclear deterrent.
We discover another Trident missile failure. So that’s how long since a test firing was actually successful?
What has gone wrong? Is this a manufacturing error or poor maintenance? Is our nuclear deterrent past its sell by date?
If it’s poor maintenance I can understand that. If the HoC model of being scientifically illiterate extends right down through the RN ranks, how can they get anyone who understands complex technical systems, particularly when British students would rather do media studies than science?
February 22, 2024
Sir John
Its simply called accountability and responsibility, if an activity requires external support be it financial or just customers it by default owes and is beholden to their benefactor.
This Conservative Government gives our money away any concerns as to what its purpose is or what would be the return to the people, they steal the money from – the taxpayer.
In entities that receive Taxpayer support spend to much time empire building, presumably to shield the guy at the top and very little time on delivery to those that they owe for their existence – the taxpayer
February 22, 2024
I don’t have any knowledge of parliamentary procedure.
Why does a “conservative” govt. have a Labour speaker?
(Presumably the Speaker is supposed to be politically neutral)
And there was another Labour Speaker too wasn’t there…Brexit trouble.
Will Starmer have a Tory Speaker?
Or is that stretching FAIR ( bleat) too far?
February 22, 2024
Excellent comments, again -thanks for the detail.
It strikes me that since Thatcher we have had no PMs with vision, certainly they failed and still fail to understand the lessons that Thatcher exposed.
Why have we sunk into socialism when Conservatism was so strong at one point – Perhaps through lies and greed from those that wanted to be our masters rather than our servants.
It’s not that the government are lost or rudderless – They could so easily operate a real conservative agenda if they wanted to, but they have become lost in the globalisation concept. HMG now imagines it works for not for UK people but for a greater cause.
It is lost in the deceit of ignorance and corruption that goes with accepting myths and false science all too easily.
Democracy has failed us this time in allowing our law making to be taken over by globalist fanatics – Time to weed them out!
February 22, 2024
Owners have a vested interest in maintaining the quality of their service, capability and belongings, making them more attractive. What they have becomes more desirable to others who need and want to buy such good services and properties.
Buyers are happy to pay higher value to obtain them as well as enjoying lower costs from more efficient bespoke services, and wider choice.
The dynamics of ownership pull in the right directions for mutual advantage. Absence of user choice with the current government way maintains only the foul stench of stagnant incompetence. Change it!
February 22, 2024
A great deal more ownership is going to be needed to convince people, especially the young, that society and the state are worth to their support.
February 22, 2024
Where is the pro freedom, pro traditional British values, party to vote for in opposition to the coward pro islamic extremism parties in parliament?
February 22, 2024
The Tory Party has had over a decade to put these ideas into place. Why hasnt it? Also what happened to our Industrial Strategy Panel of business leaders? Why has it been disbanded?