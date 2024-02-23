The issues over the vote on Gaza

At the heart of the row in the Commons over the Gaza vote was a bitter feud between the SNP and Labour.
For many years the Standing Orders have been followed which state that on an Opposition Day the Opposition party that is given that day can table a motion for debate and require a vote on it. This was done to prevent the government tabling an amendment, voting through the amendment and thereby preventing a vote on the Opposition party motion. Whereas we normally vote on an amendment first then vote on the motion as amended or unamended depending on the outcome of the amendment vote.
Labour gets many more Opposition days than the SNP as allocation depends on number of MPs in the party. They chose not to use recent days to debate and vote a Labour motion on Gaza. The SNP motion went too far in criticising Israel for the Labour leadership. They were worried about Labour MPs voting for the SNP motion, and concerned Front benchers would resign to do so.
Seeing the SNP Motion the government as it is entitled to do tabled its policy as an amendment to the SNP motion expecting Parliament to first vote on the SNP motion followed by a vote on the government amendment when the SNP motion was defeated. Labour also tabled an amendment.
The Speaker wanted all 3 positions to be heard but his decision to allow priority to voting the Labour amendment meant the SNP motion would not be voted if the Labour amendment passed. The government then said they would withdraw their amendment expecting the Speaker to restore Standing Orders by requiring a prior vote on the SNP motion followed by a vote on the Labour amendment. Instead the Speaker determined to continue with priority for the Labour amendment. It also meant in the debate the Shadow Foreign Secretary took priority in responding to the SNP over the government.
Conservative backbenchers used up the remaining time so the Labour amendment had not been put to the vote at 7 pm when following the resolution of the House proceedings should have ended. Instead the chair put the Labour amendment after 7. There were howls of protest against putting it and cries of No against the amendment. The chair declared the amendment passed unanimously.
This was a bad day for Parliament. Meanwhile the Israeli Parliament voted against a two state solution for Gaza and Palestine. That was a vote that matters and should remind UK MPs that what matters in Gaza is the views of Hamas and Israel.
12 Comments
February 23, 2024
Indeed both explanations for the speekers actions (giving way to antisemitic mobs or to Labour were unacceptable.
The SNP complain about being treated with complete contempt. Then again most of the SNP’s actions and policies, since they gained power in Scotland, rather invite total contempt.
February 23, 2024
Good morning.
You last paragraph deals with the matter precisely. ie This has nothing to do with us.
But one must ask the question of, why are the SNP tabling a motion about this matter ? And to that one must look at those persons who may seek to benefit from such 😉
But it is good that MP’s can debate the borders of another country whilst ignoring those of its own. It is also good that they can happily give those persons who enter my country illegally all they could ever want, whilst ignoring those that elected them into the privileged positions. It is also good that they can allow illegals to remain in my country and commit crimes. It is also good that they can criticise a country for defending itself against a hostile terrorist group and yet are happy to fund borrowed billions to fund a war elsewhere. It is also good that they want to give asylum to people who are not fleeing war but ignore those who are. It is also good that we can expend time on an issue even those in the region do not want anything to do with the Palestinians.
It is good because more and more people are waking up to the fact that despite the mealy mouthed words, those in Parliament really do not work for us !
February 23, 2024
Mark B
Thank you. You have said it for many of us.
February 23, 2024
Your last para is the vital one, in terms of what happens in the Middle East. Though mucking around with Parliamentary procedures is important for us, since it leads to worse abuses of power.
Just look at Poland, where the Tusk government is carrying out allegedly illegal measures against elected representatives, with the EU’s blessing. Or Germany, with the persecution of the AfD. Or the US, with a justice system used to attack political and deep-state opponents at home and abroad (on that note, what will our judiciary do with Julian Assange?).
February 23, 2024
Wanderer.
And also in Germany, the arrest and imprisonment of Dr Reiner Fuellmich last October, so far without charge or trial.
February 23, 2024
The key point is that Labour MPs and their families have been threatened with violence if they didn’t vote for a ceasefire and there was a mob protesting outside Parliament to ensure that – the same anti-Semitic mob that marches every weekend in London. The Conservatives are 100% responsible for allowing such threats and protests to take place and have essentially allowed mob rule to take over, so don’t pretend the issue is just between Labour and the SNP.
February 23, 2024
Good morning
There’s a cancer that’s been allowed to fester in our homeland. Aided and abetted by fearful politicians who act in direct contravention of freedom and liberty. This cancer is so powerful it warps the very nature of our Parliamentary democracy.
With reference to the odious Labour party. Starmer threatened Hoyle, Hoyle put his career above our Parliamentary. Hoyle’s actions are nothing less than a hammer-blow to the integrity of our Parliament. Starmer, Hoyle, Gray and Labour are beyond the pale. These people could form our next government
Labour are not being exposed for the threat they now represent to our nation, our freedoms and the integrity of the indigenous population who it seems have become the plaything of the new Marxist elite. That this has happened under a Tory government makes it even more alarming
As an aside. The Home Office has been infiltrated and is now acting like the racially obsessed ideological wing of Labour. The Met Police is under the control of (an unsuitable person ed)The Met should be under the control of the Home Secretary
The right to free speech and the right to offend must be enshrined in law to prevent our liberal culture from being destroyed
Reply The Speaker denies Starmer threatened him. Your comments would be more effective if you used less extreme language.
February 23, 2024
What is the point SJR in proffering an opinion if you cannot be bothered or are too fearful of publishing it, as yesterday.
The opinion of the UK Parliament has little relevancs to problems in the UK, and is not heeded or sought by those running a war five hours away. It does not mean that the issues within the Gaza war are irrelevant to democracy. They are of the greatest importance to the only democratic country in the area. Its just that nobody will listen to a distant ragbag of talking ballast that cannot run its own country. We are also tired of it being played out on our streets. Streets that contain more than enough unattended hazard for our people without such self indulgent drama.
The people of the UK are all too aware of parliamentary failure, they have to live with it and pay for it on a daily basis. When you fail to publish those concerns it merely emphasises that Parliament , via those gathered in it, is central to the problem.
February 23, 2024
John, you are deflecting from the problem of islamic jihad by focusing on Parliamentary procedure.
This NOT about Parliament this is about a religion that is fundamentally anti democratic. I have no problem with other religions only this one. MPs have been warned again, and again and again about this. Now the problem is lapping around their ankles and the fear and appeasement has evolved into a first class constitutional problem.
The dilemma was either Hoyle and Starmer let jihad split the Labour Party and will result in the formation of an Islamic Party which will result in Balkanisation of our towns or cities OR the trashing of Democratic procedure. Hoyle and Starmer chose the later. Hoyle apologising simply deferred the problem until tomorrow. Either way the country loses. We simply move on to a bigger problem.
I hope MPs wake up and smell the stench as this problem will keep rising up until it drowns us all.
February 23, 2024
Parliaments polical shenanigans regarding Israel makes no difference to Israel whatsoever. They wouldn’t listen to our government just as our government wouldn’t listen to theirs, its all a political farce. This country has far greater needs , too many to list here . The time taken for this issue would have been better used on how you should serve the people of this country.
February 23, 2024
Israel voted for life. Hamas is uncompromising in its demand that Jews, and then gentiles no longer walk the earth.
It’s a pity the U.K. Parliament did not accept the Brexit Vote for Life and spend its time implementing it. The Brexit voters instructed the Government in that vote to stop Moslem, who state clearly on banners carried through our capital that they want us dead, from entering the country. Labour calls this ‘Islamophobia’s’ – an irrational fear of Islam and wants it made illegal.
Now we find that Speaker Hoyle is afraid that Islamic forces will kill MPs who vote the wrong way.
Who would have guessed!
February 23, 2024
Sir John, I was delighted to see that on Wednesday Parliament debated an issue of the highest relevance and concern to all those who consider themselves friends of democracy and human values. I say this having read the proceedings on the Parliament web site. No doubt parliamentary procedural rules were infringed, but surely the main take-away is that some at least of your colleagues stood up for what matters: pleading for humanity over barbaric aggression. It must matter to us all that no state should be entitled to regard massacring thousands of civilians in order to get its way as “the new norm” internationally. The British Parliament condemned this behaviour in Srebrenica in the Bosnian war, and likewise in Kosovo. I see you have an International Development Committee which recently issued a report called “From Srebrenica to a safer tomorrow: Preventing future mass atrocities around the world”. Kudos to our Parliament, I say. The debate on Wednesday was a logical continuation of the moral stand many of your colleagues have rightly been taking.