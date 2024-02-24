The Cambridge Union debates a United States of Europe

I offer below a speech similar to the one I made on Thursday night at the Cambridge Union. I spoke spontaneously and was not given enough time to say what I wanted. This recreation captures some of what I said then and adds a bit.
This House should not believe in a United States of Europe
It is good to see that some eight years after we had our great debate about whether to stay in the EU on its journey to ever closer union Cambridge wakes up to what the argument is all about
It would be quite a turn round for Remainers in the UK to believe in a United States of Europe.
They spent the last 50 years telling us the EU had no such plans.
It is just a single market they told us.
We will not lose more sovereignty they said .
Successive federalising Treaties were tidying up exercises. Nothing to see here
It is true I never believed them.
It was always clear to me the aim was a United States of Europe.
I could hear it in the speeches of many on the continent who were more honest about their direction.
I could read it in the Treaties themselves as they set out on their course of ever closer union.
We went from common market to single market
We went from European Economic Community to European Union
We went from the Treaty of Rome to the Treaty of European Union via Maastricht, Lisbon and Amsterdam.
The aim was always to create a United States of Europe
Many wanted to rival or outshine the United States of America
Today I can tell you there is still a gap between plan and reality.
I know both the USA and the EU fairly well.
I have travelled and worked in both.
I can assure you that for all its federalising and centralising
The EU is no United States of Europe in the way the USA is the United States of America.
Let us look at some of the differences
The USA has a powerful President elected by the voters of the whole nation
The EU has five Presidents jostling for authority. Not one of them is elected by a pan European electorate.
If any government in the world wants to talk to the USA, they ring the President in the White House.
Who are they meant to ring if they want to talk to the European Union?
If the USA wishes to meet a foreign country at senior level the President meets the Head of the other state.
If the EU wants to meet they often send a couple of their Presidents who argue over who is senior
The USA backs its foreign policy with the world’s most powerful army, navy and airforce.
The EU’s small forces cluster under the NATO umbrella and rely on US protection
The EU says it promotes peace
So what went wrong with its interventions in the Balkans?
How is it promoting peace in Ukraine?
The EU claims to be democratic
In Poland the new government is busy locking up Ministers from the government of 2007 despite a Presidential pardon
Germany has put the AFD Opposition under surveillance
The EU backed Spain in sending Catalan nationalist politicians to prison
The EU seems happy with stopping critics of its scheme from standing for election
The European Parliament has no organised Opposition saying the EU’s policies are wrong and offering an alternative
The EU says it promotes free trade
Yet it is slow to reach agreements with other countries
And quick to impose protections at home
The EU’s idea of a single market is
Laws telling everyone what they can make and how they can make them
No wonder innovation withers
All they needed was the simple rule that if you sold a product in your home country
Then you could also offer it for sale in any member state
The EU claims to foster a digital revolution
So how come all the world’s main technology companies are in China and the USA?
The EU claims to be good for growth
So how is it that the fifteen largest quoted companies in the world are all American – yes 15
How come the USA has outgrown the EU so much in recent years?
US GDP has now hit $80,000 a head
That almost double the EU’s $41,000
Time to ask who has the better model for growth?
Where the USA gives us great digital innovations and services
The EU taxes and fines US companies for daring to supply what the public and business want
The USA creates an exciting 21st century of opportunity and investment
The EU is stuck in the last century worrying that innovation brings threats
The EU wants many to buy battery cars
Pity they will largely be imported as China corners production of batteries
The EU poses as kind to migrants and asylum seekers
Yet it and its member states have been in recent years busy building more border wall and fence than Donald Trump
The EU promotes trans European networks.
All the time we were in the EU no trans European train turned up at Wokingham station
Whilst HS 2 was ground down by cost overruns and extreme delays
The EU’s energy policy has left it short of energy and facing high bills
Germany’s bad decision to close all her nuclear stations did not help
The worse decision to build pipelines to make themselves dependent on Russian gas followed
The EU has a great idea to put in more solar and wind energy
Such a pity China will supply much of the kit
Meanwhile the EU has not worked out how to store renewable power when plentiful
Or how to use electricity in planes and trucks
The USA under Biden as well as Trump carries on drilling for more oil and gas
So they can send gas to Europe to keep the lights on
The EU’s farming policy became so hostile to producing food
That a Dutch government fell because of it
The EU fishing policy is great at allowing supertrawlers to hoover up far too much fish
Damaging fishing grounds and sea bed
The Euro is the jewel in the federal crown
The chosen means to complete the Union
It has been a currency in search of a country to love it
Now the EU is making progress with the common budget, common taxes and common borrowing a USE needs
The Germans agreed to the Euro on grounds that it would take a tough anti inflation stance
They wanted no return to currency printing and debasement that so damaged Germany 100 years ago
In recent years the ECB did turn to money printing and ended up with high inflation
Germany agreed to monetary union on the basis that all states would need to keep their debts and deficits down.
Those rules are now suspended and most countries are way over the borrowing limits
One of the main constraints on fast progress to complete the United States of Europe is the huge costs it will impose
The EU itself is trying to overcome the cash shortage by its own huge borrowing spree
It aims to add a short trillion euros to EU debts
Which will fall to be guaranteed by the member states
The EU is a long way off commanding the mighty resources of the USA
The Euro is still no match for the dollar
As the EU worries about its defence and security, worries about its long and exposed borders, worries about its cash need, worries about where to find extra tax revenue from highly taxed people the US storms ahead with the digital revolution
I warn you
Do not be a small business in the EU – they will regulate and tax you too much
Do not be an entrepreneur in the EU – they will make innovation difficult and impose high taxes
Do not be a believer in freedom in the EU as they have a law for everything
Do not believe the emerging United States of Europe will outshine the USA
History tells us the attempts at European unions fail
The Holy Roman Empire broke up
The Scandinavian union broke up
The USSR broke up
To say nothing of the forced unions some European countries sought to impose on others that caused so much harm and loss of life
So EU
You do want to be the USE
But you are nothing like the USA
Why would anyone believe in this lopsided underfunded over regulated legal structure?
That is no new successful country
It is the comfortable well paid redoubt of an elite that is fast losing it with many voters.
Yours sincerely
February 24, 2024
Good morning.
Correct ! That is because one was born out of the need to be FREE and the other (EU) was created by Civil Serpents / Beauracrates (Jean Monnet & Sir Arthur Salter) with their desire to be free from medalilling from politicians and the people (democracy).
Oddly enough though, I am in favour of a United States of Europe. I just think that the UK should not be a member of it.
February 24, 2024
Indeed but a “United States of Europe” is doing huge harm to the EU members. It depends on what sort of EU you have a top down we bureaucrats know best, fraudulent, crony capitalist anti-democratic disaster or voluntary cooperation when sensible.
Cambridge Union debates are usually available on YouTube but this one is not up yet it seems. Lots of good older contributions with JR “Socialism Does not Work”, “the EU project has been a failure” …
February 24, 2024
Three good pieces in the Telegraph today.
Liz Truss is right: wokeonomics is destroying the West
MATTHEW LYNN
You’d have to be a fool to hire anyone to work for you in Britain today
Isabel Oakeshott
ISABEL OAKESHOTT (or indeed to rent a house or flat to anyone)
Parliament has taken the knee to the Islamists who rule by fear
Charles Moore
MATTHEW LYNN
You’d have to be a fool to hire anyone to work for you in Britain today
Isabel Oakeshott
ISABEL OAKESHOTT
Parliament has taken the knee to the Islamists who rule by fear
February 24, 2024
Correct, as Churchill said always choose the sea. Europe is made up of many factional and the likes of France will be under Islamic law within a few years.
Germany will eventually tire of subsidising the southern stated and eventually the whole kibosh will fall apart. I think Net Zero will be on of the main drivers of disintegration.
February 24, 2024
Choose the sea indeed. Alas we do not even seem to be able to build or run any aircraft carriers, manage our borders at Dover or fire working missiles from Submarines. Not even a sensible energy policy.
Listening to the rather pointless experiments on this new moon project one cannot help wonder why on earth they wasted their money?
February 24, 2024
Germany’s latest economic outlook is horrible; their saviour was meant to be cheap gas from Putin, now they’re in a mess.
What this means is that by far the largest net contributor to EU spending will want to rein in. Where will the EU look for money? They’ll start looking to fine us for any dreamt up infraction.
Cancel the May/Johnson fiasco deal.
February 24, 2024
You will never stop banging on about Europe, will you? You are obsessed with it. Have you sought medical help?
Reply Complain to the Cambridge Union who chose the subject. Why are you so hostile to any discussion of our neighbours policies?
February 24, 2024
Found the cliff edge yet? The British people chose not to follow the lemmings.
February 24, 2024
You sound like Powell, Ridley, McWhirter, Shore. I can’t be more complimentary.
These are the sounds of home. But concise. Each sentence a bullet that pierces the fabric of a nightmare.
Will John Redwood be the PM we needed most and of whom we deprived ourselves because the Continental poison still runs in the veins of British Democracy and the People believe it impertinent for THEM to choose the candidates to put to the electorate?
February 24, 2024
Indeed.
JR asks “ US GDP has now hit $80,000 a head
That almost double the EU’s $41,000
Time to ask who has the better model for growth?”
No much doubt here is there? Energy at 1/3 of the cost is a huge help. This despite the dreadful numbers of gun deaths, their absurdly damaging litigation system & culture (far too many largely parasitic lawyers per head) and absurdly expensive healthcare system. If they sorted these issues out they might hit more like three times EU GDP levels. Tax levels, red tape and government interference in the US are also too high but nothing like as bad as in the EU and UK.
February 24, 2024
That was the best rebuttal of the EU I have ever read. I have book marked it.
Interesting to note that the Supreme Court in the US has recently gone down the road of asserting that individual states should be allowed to chose their own laws. In response to Federalisation by Democrats. As long as the states laws don’t impinge on other states. They are basically saying if you want a certain politic then move to that state. For example abortion, guns, schooling, tax or covid mandate rules.
February 24, 2024
Well said Sir John.
Just one problem though – we may have left, but we’re still in lock-step with the EU.
February 24, 2024
Indeed and Sunak has mad this worse. Starmer will take us back in all but name.
February 24, 2024
Sunak is merely warming the batting up to pass to Starmer.
February 24, 2024
The fundamental weakness of the EU is its democratic defecit. At no point does it consult with the people, let alone consult them on its path forward or upon who should be responsible for carrying it out.
The people of the EU are on a mystery tour over which they have no control, short of leaving. Dependents have no control of their destiny, just the outstreched hand of beggars. Punishment being the only offer for those of independant thought. Thanks to the duplicity of UK politicians and their civil service we still suffer thd hangover from our democratic decision to leave. Though beaten at the ballot box and proved wrong in their prediction, they plot amongst us like witches scorned.
February 24, 2024
Starmer and Labour if elected into government will take the UK back into the EU and with the backing of some Tory MPs. The aim then is surely to destroy the character of Starmer and to portray him as a threat, which he most definitely is. He is the head of the progressive snake capable of real damage should he become PM. His history makes him an open goal of a target.
February 24, 2024
As Suella has pointed out, the foundations for a fundamental cultural and democracy destroying base have already been laid. We see the first signs of above ground activity on our streets. We are in need of a D8 and new architects with political vision. The people await leadership.
February 24, 2024
In a ludicrous development, Reform, the anti-net zero landlords party, has proposed a raft of unfunded tax cuts in a leaked draft manifesto. The document apparently calls for calls for marked reductions in stamp duty, inheritance tax and corporation tax, as well as tax relief to incentivise going private for education and health care – and raising the 40p income tax threshold to £70,000
If anybody wanted evidence of the complete economic incompetence of Richard Tice’s insane party – and it’s failure to learn the lessons of the Truss/Kwarteng “fiscal event” – this is it
February 24, 2024
Very silly to claim that such policies are wrong for an already tax maximised UK. Wait until they have been tried. I maintain that much lower tax and less dependence would result in much greater economic activity, which in turn would lead to a greater financial take for the Treeasury. At present the economy is an engine without oil stuck in first gear. Your Guardianista offer of this in continuity is an old guard commie path to perpetual failure. I prefer Laffer to no laughs.
February 24, 2024
‘No need to fret Sakara’ You know as well as I, ‘Reform’ will not make up the next government of the (dis)UK.
Whilst the Conservatives have blown it and many of their voters will head to ‘Reform’ in protest. Others will choose to support Labour.
We will then suffer five years of Starmer economics, guaranteed to destroy the economy. Labour always do.
Some of us may then wish we had voted for ‘Reform’
February 24, 2024
I’m wondering what is meant by an unfunded tax cut. What for that matter would be a “funded” tax cut? The government can surely only fund things by taxation. So a tax increase somewhere would be needed to fund a tax cut, making a “funded tax cut” a contradiction in terms overall. If that is so, we can only have unfunded tax cuts.
February 24, 2024
You’re worried about Reform, aren’t you? Good.
February 24, 2024
If the British economy is to grow and eventually pay down the debt, we need (a) tax cuts (b) to cut the size of the State/public spending and (c) to ditch the ruinous Net Zero lunacy
They’ve got my vote.
February 24, 2024
SG
At least they are thinking in the right direction, stop all of the WOKE, Quango, Inefficient Civil Service waste, to pay for it.
February 24, 2024
SG
I see nothing but common sense in those Reforms.
February 24, 2024
The EU is a bunch of unelected socialists wanting to build a socialist construct for them to control and pretend it’s a united entity.
For one thing, the long established cultures and languages of each country are too different for them to be properly united.
So, for the very long list of reasons you state, Europe could never be like the USA and shouldn’t be. The countries are too historically individual. The USA grew up to be as it is, that’s the difference.
I’m sure I read somewhere that the EU wanted to create a United States of Europe to compete with the USA. Unfortunately, their socialist views were always going to scupper that idea with all their protectionism etc. and so it has proved!
With the way it’s gone, they needed the word soviet somewhere in the name!
February 24, 2024
The EU antidemocratic structure is nothing like the USA one. Not that the USA one is without serious issues. But far better in general. I love Europe just hate the EU’s endless evil vandalism.
February 24, 2024
“Ever closer union between the PEOPLES of Europe” does NOT imply a ‘United States of Europe’. There was no attempt to recreate the likeness of the USA nor the UK with its 4 nations.
The hybrid construction and evolution of the EU puts a strong emphasis on interdependence.
Weird theoretical debates like apparently this Cambridge debate, I have never come across over here.
Just be happy in your eccentric sovereignty, we wish you well, but we have moved on.
Reply What nonsense. Parliament, foreign policy, one currency, one economic policy . This is a state in the making.
February 24, 2024
P.S. For those who are interested (not too likely in this bubble), I’m sure there are universities giving MOOC courses on all the democratic procedures for decision making in the EU.
Reply Try answering criticism based on the reality. No directly elected President. y whole demos. No Official Opposition in the Parliament to oppose the Commission legislative programme etc
February 24, 2024
Reply to reply:
If I must, ok then, for once:
* Elections.
There is no directly elected prime-minister in the UK either, also no elected ministers there, only elected MPs elected as MPs. Similar in the EU: E.g. Before Frans Timmermans was proposed by the democratic Dutch government to become an EU commissioner, between a hundred thousand and a million citizens had already elected him into our parliament. He did pass his exam before the 700+ MEPs and got voted in.
* Demos.
I have life experience of how much the Scottish hate the English and the (Northern) Irish hate the English, hardly a single demos. The Swiss have 4 cultures and 4 languages within their 1 country.
* Official Opposition.
That is a weird British relic of a weird FPTP “democracy”. We don’t have an Official Opposition in the Netherlands and I consider us a much better democracy than Britain (slightly biassed, I know 🙂 ) In our country it couldn’t happen that a party which gains 12.6% in the general elections gets to sit with 1 MP in a 650 seat parliament. Democracy??? (We also don’t have an unelected House of Lords).
If your mindset somehow is stuck to “democracy is what is like Britain” I really cannot help you. That is why I recommend MOOC courses. A theoretical base can be really helpful in understanding the reality on the ground. I haven’t yet met a Briton who really really understands the EU.
Reply When I was the UK Single Market Minister I saw how undemocratic the legislative system us. As an elected MP/ Minister from a democratic government I was not allowed to table amendments or new laws. Only the unelected Commission could do that!
February 24, 2024
Many Europeans will disagree with you. There is no determined destination.
Read the Treaties and what the Commission plans.
February 24, 2024
Reply
The weird Cambridge debate not seen in the EU is a manifestation of democracy. It may be weird and I have no idea what its conclusions were but that is irrelevant. The importance is that they had the debate, no doubt expressing myriad views in the process. That is democracy at work, invented by the ancient greeks who now find themselves as dependants in a none democratic top down dictatorship. If you cannot see it talk to your own farming community and that of France and Germany. Not overlooking the governments of Poland , Hungary and Catalonia.
February 24, 2024
The nations of Europe used to have distinction with citizens maintaining their individual qualitity and good taste.
Now EU members are mixed up in an unhealthy one-flavour EU soup of sardines, lemon curd, blue cheese, khaki pepper, red wine, red cabbage and artificial additives.
Euuugh!
February 24, 2024
The American States initially united by democratic means (if you ignore the fact that the indigenous peoples were systematically marginalised and then slaughtered when they dared fight back).
But even the USA resorted to forcing the then member States to remain united via undemocratic means and a civil war, which resulted in over 600,000 deaths.
The EU has no democratic legitimacy whatsoever. There is no European Demos – ergo there cannot be an EU Democracy. The EU has been created by bureaucrats and politicians who have National mandates. The structures of the EEC, were based upon the size and importance of the original Nation Members, particularly France and Germany.
The economic arguments Sir John makes are important to highlight the fact that the EU has failed in its attempt to build a USE through economic means. But it is the Sovereignty and Democratic argument against the project which is the most important.
Without Democracy, whatever they create will be just another forced union of the nations of Europe, which will eventually collapse through violence. And they cannot make a democratic EU because there is no European Demos.
February 24, 2024
There is this odd acceptance, especially from those that lean to the left, that it is inevitable that we should all fall under the same global governance.
It’s like a natural progression from savage to a Star Trek style civilisation in their minds.
What this ‘all are the same’ mentality wants is for no differences – wanting all to be of the same mind and living some orchestrated existence under a benign communist style super-government.
They forget though that Man was born with free will and a sense of himself. Why should we be restrained, trained and manipulated to accept corruption and bad regulations from those that cannot be held responsible?
We can already see how corrupt global organisations are, who seek more power and more rewards for deceiving us — Why would we want more of that!
February 24, 2024
Excellent, thanks John, but why were you only contacted at short notice, did someone else drop out, or was it lack of planning on the Universities part.
Reply I was invited ages ago. I was short of time to speak in the debate as they limited me
February 24, 2024
Limited time? Welcome to our world, where if you oppose planning applications and go to the meeting you will be limited to one person speaking for your side and two minutes only to make the case. Been there, done that, whilst the ‘authorities’ have as much time and input as they want. On the other hand if they should back you, the government will put in an ‘Inspector’ from far away who knows nothing about your area to overrule you and your council. Yours was just a speech, ours is about the standard of living of our local people.
February 24, 2024
And in other news Sunak crowing about gas prices coming down. If this useless government had thought more about our energy security umpteen years ago instead of pretending renewables would take up the slack, we would have exploited our resources and generated tax revenues rather than spaffing our money abroad and creating more CO2 importing it.
February 24, 2024
When we see Putin and what he’s about then when we look across and see China’s antics in the Far East and then with that the threat of Trump possibly pulling the US out of NATO well then I think the Europeans have no choice but to set up their own defence in a United States of Europe or whatever it might be called – of course we don’t have to join
Reply The EU relies heavily on USA defence
February 24, 2024
Reply to reply.. The EU can build its own defence industries.. stupid to think they have to rely on the US.. we know the Americans blow with the wind and cannot be trusted – and neither can the British..
Reply So why havent they?
February 24, 2024
The Americans are becoming less and less reliable in defence. When the going gets tough, the Americans give up. Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, you name it, for all their might they have not won a war in two hundred years. They helped us in WW2, but only came in when they were attacked and sold us equipment which we have only recently paid off.
February 24, 2024
All good words …but maybe should’ve included net-zero imposed by the UN, EU & UK governments, and steel from china
February 24, 2024
Your criticisms, valid as they are, surely will be taken as proof by the Europhiles that what is needed is more Europe!
February 24, 2024
But but…we have left EU.
Why are you still so obsessed with it Sir?
And yes all Unions will end at some point or at least transform to something else..hint: N.I not in so distant future being part of ROI insteady of UK. What was the final nail? Starts with Brex..
Reply Why are you so scared of discussing the EU? They are our ally and trade partner. I was asked by the pro EU people at the Cambridge Union to debate it, and rightly so. Is the EU so dreadful we must not read its documents or discuss them? No democracy there then.