Reflections on the Cambridge debate

There were meant to be four lead speakers on each side. Those proposing belief in the United States of Europe did have four senior people. Two were former UK MEPs, one was the founder and co-President of a pan European party, and one was a fellow in European Politics at LSE.
The Opposition had myself and a Professor who was sceptical about the feasibility and desirability of the USE. Two able students joined us. I was the only one of the four who thought Brexit a good idea though I had no plans to raise that. The others all wanted to raise Brexit, so that was 7 against 1.
Whilst it was an improvement on the referendum debates that the pro EU side did not deny a United States of Europe is a possible and desirable outcome, I was struck by their lack of detail. There was no blueprint for how the remaining tasks to build the bigger budget and larger tax base might work, how big the army need be, how and when the EU/USE would take responsibility for its own defence and how and when it would create peace in Europe. There no exploration of how and when the EU growth plan would work and whether it was impeded at all by member state differences. There was plenty of hatred for Putin’s Russia and of a Trump led USA but no diplomatic path for better relations with these powers. The advocates clearly want a USE in Cold war with Russia and with the USA if they do not approve of its President.
Much of the tone of the debate was very narrow in attitude, repeating well known general platitudes about unity, democracy, solidarity with no understanding of how far the current structure is from delivering this.
There was no attempt to respond to the facts and figures I gave them on the huge gap between the US and the EU over growth, per capita GPD and for the growth of great companies. When I highlighted the importance of the great US digital corporations it led to hostility to capitalism though all these people do depend on Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Alphabet ,Amazon Web and Nividia to lead their own lives and to get their degrees. Their approach like the EU is to rely on US companies whilst condemning them.
Will the new intelligentsia wake up to reality? Europe has a lot of catching up to do. The world does not owe it a living. There is a huge gap between the high ideals they assert and the reality of what the EU is doing.
February 25, 2024
Let’s hope that those who followed the debate will be inspired by yourself .
February 25, 2024
Our new intelligentsia believe they know best and that for this reason taking power by any means is acceptable. Look at the way our elites operate currently, trampling over the rights of their critics and opponents, using lawfare, cancelling people.
Even worse, many in the managerial class suffer the delusion that if they want something to be true, it must be. From deciding one’s own gender, to Covid vaccines being safe and effective, to Net Zero saving the planet, to the little people owning nothing and being happy.
I’m afraid our universities are moulding a generation of monsters. Ultimately you create people with the certainty and ruthlessness of a Pol Pot.
February 25, 2024
I see Poland is sliding into a potential internecine conflict following the EU’s provocations and eventual usurping of the previous administration. The message is clear, oppose the EU at your peril
I care not one jot about the economic ramifications of any nation’s relationship with the EU but I do care about the EU’s slow and inexorable erosion of national democracies to the point that they become mere vassals of federal centralisation, mass importations and cultural decimation.
I see note Trump as openly declared ‘revenge’ on those who in the last decade or so have declared all out war against the sanctity of our civil world and our freedoms to the point that our very identity, mind and soul it seems belong to the state. This is Cultural Marxism in its purest form. Total realignment without violent revolution
As an aside. It would be remiss of anyone not to reference Lee Anderson. His eventual capitulation was tediously predictable but understandable. The enemy has won again using threats, intimidation and character assassination. It’s downhill from here
February 25, 2024
Two defensive posts already on the Cambridge debate, you obviously had a very bruising evening. Well, you got your Brexit, and 8 years on a very large majority of Brits now think Leaving was a very bad idea. You Brexiters can expect a lot more bruising encounters as the full extent of your deception of the British people becomes clear
Reply. It was far from bruising. It was not a debate about Brexit. Most of the speakers were not UK citizens. The issue of what half the countries of Europe decide to do over this issue of government is important to how the world evolves.
February 25, 2024
I blame it on the poison the academics are stuffing into our young air heads, I also never forget that Cambridge gave us our Philbies and McCleans?