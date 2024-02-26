UK trade with EU

The Remain politicians always claimed leaving the EU would damage our trade in goods with the EU. I and others pointed out that as our trade was so heavily skewed to imports and as we are both members of WTO trade would not suffer.
Remain insisted on locking us into a so called Free Trade Agreement, but still moaned that trade would be down as it would not match membership. This seemed bizarre.
So what has happened?
Since the vote in 2016, and since final exit early in 2020, our trade has increased with the EU. There is nothing on the chart to show a Brexit hit.
Exports were £37 bn in Q 3 2016 at the time of the vote. They were £38.8bn in Q1 2020 as we left. They have now risen by a fifth to £46.2 bn.
Imports were already at a high £60.8bn in Q3 2016.They were at £59.3 bn in Q1 2020 but soared to £77.8 bn in Q 3 2023. This is a rise of 30%.
The bad news is we are still running a big trade deficit in goods with them as we did all the time we were in the EU. It shows the need for better policies to promote home grown food and fish, more domestic energy and more UK manufactures.
To leavers it was not about trade. It was about making our own decisions and spending our own money. The biggest wins so far are saving our large financial contributions, not having to agree to help repay Euro 800 bn of new EU borrowing, and avoiding another 7000 laws.
February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024
Correct ! But try telling that to the Remainers who think it is all about trade and not a United States of Europe.
I have not changed my position that the UK has not fully left the EU. We have signed up to all manner of things that give the EU the whip hand. ie They can fine us for breaking agreements but we cannot do the same to them. Until we have true paraty and a government that can make independent decisions in its own interests we will never be truly sovereign.
The fight goes on !!!
February 26, 2024
MB,
Agreed. Sunak quietly pushes through all sorts of measures that prevent us ‘making our own decisions’.
Nothing happens, or will happen, to deter invaders.
Net zero continues and The Mayor of London continues with all sorts of daft ideas, including renaming Tube lines at great expense while defunding the Metropolitan police.
February 26, 2024
This is why Remainers hate facts. The facts never support their ‘arguments’. Actually they hate ‘arguments’ too, which is why they hate democracy.
Democracy is one long never ending round of argument and vote – not for the Sovereigns who vote only in elections, but for their Representatives in Parliament.
Democracy is hard work. We see JR practise it every day on his blog – I’m afraid the British Parliament and too many subservient assemblies are no longer swayed by argument. They don’t have the wherewithall. So it’s a horse-trading exercise now which is why they no longer reflect the public mood, aspirations or values.
The EU is more honest – it does not even pretend to be democratic. It also hates competitive trade – capitalism.
The ‘values’ of the EU remain those of old – to crush ‘the English system – democracy and capitalism’.
February 26, 2024
You make no mention of our trade with non EU countries. Has this increased since leaving? What has been the impact of any new free trade agreements?
Reply Yes it has
February 26, 2024
People we now run an electrical lighting shop, which is very successful. All the goods they sell are imported from Italy!!! Surely there must be a British lighting business who could successfully compete. Does anyone look into this oddity; does anyone analyse imports, which mostly come from the richest countries in the EU. It seems strange.
February 26, 2024
Thank you for pointing this out with unarguable data. It puts us in a position to remove all the legacy impediments, negotiated by succesive UK governments, that would lead to an even smoother trade path.
NI border issues for starters. Trade by that route to the EU is insignificant and is not a factor. EU ambitions, egged on by irish nationalists are, so remove the EU umbelical of regulation that consignes NI to a state of limbo within the UK.
These figures give the UK leverage in ongoing discussions on anything arising, future fishing rights and method regulation for instance.
The most important steps we need to take to expand home industry are twofold. Sort out the business plan giving us the most expensive energy in the World. In parallel we need a bonfire of tax regulation. I suggest 19000 pages of the current 20000 that stifles people, enterprise and success throughout the UK. However you are too late, so step aside who can, ref the Reform Contract.
February 26, 2024
I have an idea. John should rise in the Commons and say this :
‘This House should be made aware that if Labour enter in government they fully intend to reapply for membership of the EU. The public can take this assertion as fact’
Please do this rather than articles such as this that achieve the square root of nowt.
It is time for some Tories rather than the party leaders to decide where they stand on certain issues. People like Hague, Sunak, Brady, Cameron and Soames have become a barrier to the conversation we need to have about vital issues that it seems they would rather we didn’t have.
I watched Portillo on GB News on Sunday. He referred to Anderson’s comments as ‘unhelpful’. That’s political code for ‘sweep it under the carpet’. You cannot sweep vital issues under the proverbial for at some point public anger becomes visceral. We have to have a discussion without criminalisation which I believe is the political class’s authoritarian reflex action to crush debate on politically sensitive and inconvenient issues. Yes, well they aren’t inconvenient to the wider public
Reply. If I said that Labour would deny it. The threat is they will sign us up to more EU control without formally rejoining or having a referendum to try to reverse the public decision to leave
February 26, 2024
The public decision to leave was based on lies we were led astray – lied to by our betters
February 26, 2024
Indeed “The threat is they will sign us up to more EU control without formally rejoining or having a referendum” this is very close to what Suank’s Tories are doing with the Windsor Accord, the net zero insanity and in many other areas.
February 26, 2024
Sir John,
It is great news that trade has increased with the EU. I have also noticed that the sky hasn’t fallen in too,dispite what the remainders told us
I think your final two paragraphs are the important ones. We do need to make more of our own stuff. With conflict on the horizon, we need to grow more of our own food and make more of our own goods, including steel.
We need to be completely independent in terms of energy and generate much more of it.
If a would be aggressor wanted to cause harm to our nation, they would just have to destroy our off shore wind power or blow up the interconnects under the sea.
February 26, 2024
I think that the warning from the continent most ignored during the referendum debates was that brexit necessarily would cause “non tariff barriers”, making trade more complicated. Small businesses have been more affected than large companies.
February 26, 2024
We have been importing energy from the EU recently as two of EDF’s UK AGR nuclear power stations have been taken offline, as statutory safety inspections revealed faulty steam valves which need replacement.
The retrospective Electricity Generator Levy, imposed on wind farm and solar park operators following inexorable lobbying by the fossil fuel cartel, has increased their costs substantially and made it cheaper to import EU electricity through the interconnectors.
The heavily subsidised oil cartel companies Shell, Equinor, ExxonMobil and BP – some of the UK’s biggest suppliers of gas – made £65bn in net profits in 2023. More than £1bn a week. Meanwhile, their relentless anti-renewables, anti-EV, anti-net zero propaganda in the right-wing press continues.
If we are to achieve the benefits of our renewables investment, harvesting our abundant supplies of free wind and solar energy, Hunt needs to scrap the odious EGL in the forthcoming Spring budget.
February 26, 2024
Once we’ve harvested them, how do we store them?