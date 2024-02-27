A lack of energy

The government says it takes energy security seriously so it encourages more wind and solar. Opposition parties want a faster run down of the gas and coal power stations that have been keeping the lights on, and query biomass at Drax. This would destabilise us more.
On Sunday demand was about one third below peak but we were dependent for than a quarter of our electricity on imports. This is alarming and shows the dangers to security and self sufficiency from premature fossil fuel plant closures and undue reliance on intermittent renewables.
If government insists on more renewables it first needs to get someone to put in massive investment in some combination of
More grid capacity
Large battery stores
Conversion of power to hydrogen and its derivatives
More pump storage
Government claims renewables are cheaper than gas generation. They do not usually allow for the extra grid and storage costs, or for back up power. If this were true then some of the cost gain has to be spent on storage and transmission.
If it is as some expect that fully costed renewables are dearer government needs to tell us the extra costs and explain who pays.
Given the delays in rolling out hydrogen and large battery with extra grid it is probably necessary to add more combined cycle gas capacity for the transition. This is what Germany is now thinking of doing.
It is quite wrong to be so dependent in imports. It loses us jobs, costs us tax revenues, puts big strains on our balance of payments. The EU is energy short, so it is very dangerous to rely on imports from them.
The ideas that we can muddle through with insufficient power on low wind days rests on two dangerous assumptions. It assumes everyone will accept a smart meter and accept the use of differential pricing to shift power demand away from peaks when renewables are low. it assumes many more people will own an electric vehicle and will be prepared to plug it into their home and run down the battery to heat and fuel the home when renewable power is scarce. Many people are resisting having a smart meter as they do not like this idea. Most people are not ready to buy an electric car or cannot afford one, and few are volunteers to have one to act as an adjunct of the national power supply.
Good morning.
Well if you cannot increase supply, why not try and reduce demand ?
Or do we have to wait until people just give up on this country and go elsewhere ?
The latest twist in the lunatic power story is cable’s being laid for 3.5gw underdea from Morocco
No doubt receiving some priority guarantee from this idiotic government.
We don’t here any mention of the polluting STOR emergency diesel generators which are running daily
It appears to be some kind of sick joke Importing more and more energy when we’re sitting on 309 years of the stuff.
Reduce demand? Well energy go into everything our food, clothes, houses, transport, heating, steel, concrete, comfort. True we can wear more jumpers and heat just on small room. But cold people warm themselves with human food burning and human food uses energy to produce. Better insulation is very expensive esp. on old houses. Takes energy to produce and fit and often 100% payback is never.
As an physicist & engineer I am at a loss to understand why on earth our deluded politicians have fallen for the net zero heat pumps, wind and EV car insanity. It is vastly expensive economic suicide and with zero benefit.
That’s the whole point of the Smart Meters. So they can switch off people’s power if they want.
The costs and results of Net Zero have yet to impact on the public. When they do the government of the day will be blamed. This will be the legacy left to them by the Conservatives in power at present.
They will do that by rolling power cuts when supply is insufficient – they already do this in California which is a far more wealthy state than the UK is as a country but whose politicians have taken them back into the dark ages. .
February 27, 2024
On the issue of smart metres, I understand they are funded by the tax payer, if so this is a con and installation should stop.
My metre hasn’t worked for months ,an engineer came out to fix it, the fix lasted about a hour and now I’m waiting for a 2 band model to be installed.
Energy companies install the metres knowing fine well many will fail, I’m guessing they get paid for every installation . The failure of smart metres lies with this government for allowing this to continue at tax payers expense.
Not funded by tax, but loaded onto our bills without it being shown. It is a con and is required so government can spy on you as to when and how you use power and cut you off if they don’t have enough juice to supply you. The companies don’t have to employ meter readers either, although I have not seen one for donkeys years and supply my own readings. Win win for the big corporations, lose lose for the consumer.
It’s the other way round Stephen. Energy supply companies are fined for not installing enough smart meters, £10.8 million in 2022. so the government blackmail them rather than come down hard on consumers. It’s the same story with electric cars except that the manufacturers can purchase credits from such as Tesla or perhaps a different division of their own company. Totally shameful for a government that supposedly believes of freedom for the individual.
Have just read about sharing “corporate secrets” among major housebuilders. Government is naive if it does not believe that collusion has been endemic in the building industry for many decades. Surely some MPs must have had some experience of the building industry!
The taxpayer is also funding the TV adverts, the endless text and telephone calls and the related quango (the Data and Communications Company (DCC) will be an entity regulated under licence by Ofgem)
£Billions of taxpayers funds spent on smart-meters that no one wants nor voted for
My smart meter no longer gives any electricity consumption figures and the supplier believes that the gas reading is far too high.
They were going to take £750 from my account on 4th March when our previous bills were £350.
I’ve put a stop to that!
It’s a 3000 sq ft house, quite well insulated, with only two residents. We make best use of our solar panel array and run only the downstairs radiator circuit of the modern gas boiler during the evening. Our gas Aga (which costs £5 a day to run) allows us to keep the large kitchen warm. How do average families afford to heat their homes ?
British Gas ,Ovo, Bulb ,Eon, Scottish Power and SSE were the companies ” fined ” over missing 2022 smart meter targets by more than 1 million.
Following action by Ofgem the companies agreed to pay together £10.8 million into Ofgem’s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress (EIVRF) for not meeting the targets .
As a result of suppliers agreeing to make these voluntary payments , Ofgem says it will not investigate the reasons for the target shortfall .
This and past governments offer us utterly deluded energy policies. The only hope is to develop the UK’s own oil and gas resources, build combined cycle gas fired stations and reduce dependence on pie in the sky, so-called green technology.
Indeed and not waste the asset of the good gas grid and large fossil fuel resources we have. Eventually we will have to move to better nuclear and fusion but we have plenty of gas, coal, oil for 100+ years. Get fracking and ditch the insanity of net zero and grow up please. The government’s energy agenda is insane and suicidal.
Indeed a house using gas for heat, cooking and hot water with petrol or diesel cars might only need say £500 of electricity for lights, fridge freezer, TV’s, washing machines and computers. One using all electricity with heat pumps, EVs etc. might need as much as 10-20 times this amount of electricity. Furthermore most of this will ne needed in a few cold weeks of winter.
Ditching the gas grid and increasing electricity production and the grid capacity hugely, up to 20 times mainly for those few winter months and wasting the gas grid is insane, impractical and vastly expensive. H2 is largely another waste of time and energy. Other than for s few specialist applications.
Good Morning,
First, Sir J., thank you for focusing on the important national issues, rather than the nonsense infecting the HoC at the moment. (Our parliamentarians seem to focus on virtue signalling and the irrelevant; useless!)
Quite, the ‘green energy’ myth of occasional wind and solar is rolling on to its final chapter. The place money SHOULD be being spent is nuclear, fission for the short term, get those SMR’s approved and in action, and fusion investment for the longer term, I’m reading encouraging progress. We could be world leader’s in this technology, IF ONLY we focused on what needs to be done!
@David Andrews -This conservative Government has the policy of import first. Subsidies foreign taxpayers first and just dig deeper in to the taxpayer wallet
Rather amusingly it will be Starmer, who has promised to entirely decarbonise the grid by 2030, who will have to start burning fossil fuel again to keep the lights on – but as he’s so adept at U Turns (almost as good as the Conservatives) this will be no problem for him.
Not with this lot and the opposition. They’d rather bankrupt the country first then swan off bearing no responsibility to a nice retirement on pensions we could only dream about. They are going to get a huge payout when the electorate sack them as well and their pensions will be boosted when their new pay rise comes in in April. So incompetence pays.
The primary decisions on priorities are not complicated. It is hard to know why the Government gets into such a muddle over its priorties. It makes the EU look supremely competent.
Mass migration has meant we are creating new cities every year but no compensating changes in infrastructure. It’s pure selfishness by both corporates and migrants. This is why young people can’t get on the housing ladder until they are 34, this is why the IFS has said taxes would drop by £1100 if mass migration stopped, this is why there are energy shortages, this is why we see queues of people who can’t get a dentist.
I have said for years mass migration without compensation creates masses of problems that cannot be reversed for decades. It will result in the Balkanisation of the UK and social conflict well beyond my life.
Yet we see a slow creeping admission week by week what the real problems are as people gradually tell the truth and become brave enough to speak out. I have no doubt in a few years there will be a full admission that mass migration was one of the biggest disasters economically and socially in modern history.
Our LACK OF ENERGY is a consequence of an ill conceived Nett Zero, a denial of our own resources, and unbelievable incompetence. It is not unreasonable to suggesf that HMG has deliberately set out to deprive the country of power and exacerbate the situation by driving us to a greater use of an electrical power we do not have. HMG has no viable power policy and the opposition would further deprive us if you believe the ill thought out nonesense they talk. Power policy in the UK is an end of life suicide, the only advantage to which is a lack of need to travel to Switzerland. You, we in the real world, and Reform know the way forward, but HMG do not even want to know.
February 27, 2024
February 27, 2024
It is quite wrong to purposely and totally unnecessarily make your population
COLD.
I watched “A Very British Revolution” last night.
Mrs T was even better than I previously thought.
I didn’t realise that she knew exactly what the unions were up to ( not about wages but about destroying the country) and she said on the very day of that bombing “ Terrorism can not beat democracy” ( did she mean be allowed to maybe?).
But anyway she would not have put up with present nonsense.
So what does John believe is the ideology behind the policy actions of the British political and bureaucratic class in the sphere of energy production?
If we assume that what we are seeing simply doesn’t make functional and economic sense then we can arrive at only one definite conclusion, the people of this nation are being deliberately punished, harmed and conditioned. I believe this a criminal act being perpetrated by the state against those who finance it
Thatcher always understood the danger of a state that had grown too big. We past that stage in which the people become the servants of the state. It won’t end well.
I would state further that a LACK OF ENERGY is merely a symptom of a greater HMG malaise. HMG have run down everything they are responsible for, while back loading the private sector that keeps them alive, to such an extent that nothing actually works in the UK.
Mark B is correct in saying our residual talent should go elsewhere. It is the only answer to our grotesque gross immigration figures. Then the whistle blowers they contrive to call racist for pointing out the obvious. Whereas the real heretics are HMG.
Every single thing is this country is insane. If anyone speaks the truth they are suspended.
In parts of South Africa they have ‘energy sharing’. This means that for two hours every day, everyone in rotation has no electricity. A smart meter would allow this to happen here. People aren’t stupid. Many have worked out the possible downsides to them.
When you read the realities of net zero it’s an absolute nonsense, it doesn’t even make sense.
I read one account about housing following net zero completion, and with no concrete or brick making any more, we’d be pretty much making mud huts! In our climate, in Britain?? Crazy!
‘More grid capacity
Large battery stores
Conversion of power to hydrogen and its derivatives
More pump storage’
The first is costing the Earth, quite literally.
The second provides literally, minutes of power as well as risk of dangerous fires.
Hydrogen takes double the energy to produce than it provides, amid other difficult to surmount problems.
Pump storage simply does not pass the cost/benefit test and provides short term energy.
My genny is installed.
You say “few are volunteers to have an EV to act as an adjunct of the national power supply. Indeed and they are right energy storage in stationary batteries is hugely expensive but using even more expensive EV car batteries is even less sensible, Car batteries decay and depreciate with each charge this likely to be of the same order in cost as the electricity stored per cycle. Vast amount of energy needed to make the EV cars and batteries and recycle them too.
Pie in the sky lunacy and economic suicide from non engineers, deluded net zero (brain) religious priests or vested interest outright crooks!
Smart meters make little difference to people’s energy consumption. After an initial burst of interest people revert to their usual pattern of behaviour. The only benefit of smart meters is to the energy providers: they can read our meter remotely and can turn us off at will thereby controlling our energy consumption when they cannot meet the demand. The madness of decarbonbisation of our grid when we have no reliable replacement sources of our own. Depending on imports from the EU, which is facing its own energy shortage as the French nuclear power stations go off line, is madness.
While we are on the subject if energy bills. There is talk of a £28 addition to energy bills, to make up for those who cant/wont pay their energy bill.
As someone, who has always paid their energy bills, I bitterly resent this. I pay full Income and Council Tax, and I don’t see why I should have to subsidise others, especially as I have a suspicion that, not all those who dont pay their bills, are ‘vulnerable’, or ‘struggling families’.
What are the cost of living payments for – if not to help to pay energy bills?
Another example of a policy area where from the Conservative govt we hear disingenuous nonsense – but Labour would be even worse. Therefore vote Conservative! How inspiring.
There once was a country called .Britain
Where you had to keep much woolly kit on
It had loads of coal and gallons of oil
But they thought it was something to sit on!
Result = mass hypothermia
It’s going to cost Trillions and all to save <1% of Global CO2 (which will be taken up by China in weeks or even days)
Communism leads to queues for resources because there is no motivation to outperform or even meet production targets. Our electricity generating policy is communist in nature and assumes it will be alright.
Please get real and use proven technologies which have longevity.
Another day, fresh evidence of another attack upon the people by this rotten government.
Energy security is not a new concept: A. Merkel’s folly of Russian gas replacing nuclear was a reminder.
Mr Sunak is no doubt fully aware of what Net Zero will bring about. But he also knows his time in office is limited so will not address the fundamental problems.
National Grid’s estimate of NZ costs is £3 trillion, but that is confined to grid related costs and not all the knock on cost consequences. Labour in government will make matters worse with their inane commitment to decarbonising the energy grids by 2030. Unless we have informed debate and policy change soon there will be blackouts and economic depression. Only then would government have to change course, but by then deindustrialisation will be irrevocable and with a catastrophic effect on new business investment.
Only the Eco Extremists and the pathetic politicians in the Westminster Uni-Party think the reliance on so-called renewables is a viable strategy. It clearly isn’t.
I have no Smart Meter and no EV, and I’m not intending to get either. Even IF I got an EV, I can’t charge it from home and I couldn’t use it to power my house, even IF I wanted to. Dorset Council has just issued (an expensive) piece of propaganda in which it boasts that their aim is to have an EV charging point within a 10 minute WALK of everyone living in a Dorset town. Then they’ll think about the villages.
A ten minute WALK translates into half a mile. So their plan is to have ONE charging point every half a mile. It’s ludicrous!
Net Zero …. a policy created by Extremists which is only supported by idiots.
Government saying it takes energy seriously is merely a string of empty words. “We take xxxx extremely seriously” is typically the weak fill-the-blank response used after each major failing is exposed, whether it is health, security, safety, crime, waste or much else.
Action is needed. This government is lax and incompetent, firing on blanks, lacking even the energy to maintain itself.
“The government says it takes energy security seriously so it encourages more wind and solar.”
An oxymoronic position statement, all the better understood if we correctly substitute “wind and solar” with “unreliables”.
Perhaps the only way Politicians will learn, is when the power actually goes off, perhaps we need a smart meter in Parliament, as soon as we switch on an inter connecter, then power to Parliament and No 10 should automatically be cut off.
Same with food, Parliamentary restaurants should only be offering food which is home grown.
The only way the fools will learn, is if they are made to suffer first hand the real affects of their policies, because many of them appear absolutely bloody clueless.
Our government and Parliament are working against the interests of those whom they pretend to serve on behalf of a globalist cabal intent on controlling the majority and further enriching themselves.
There is an expensive paradox in adding more intermittent generation as the back up gas generation wil be used less but 80-90% of our total capacity is still needed for windless weeks and they will have to charge a very high price to keep their vital resources available.
February 27, 2024
Its an out right lie to name a government department ‘energy security’ that doesn’t use fracking shale gas, coal, coke and offshore oil & gas …this governments idea of energy security is to purchase energy via interconnectors at huge cost ….
Dear Mr. Redwood,
This Conservative government, of which you are an MP, also has plans to pump solar energy from Morocco to Britain through an undersea cable 2,500 miles long. It has been described by the government as a nationally significant project.
Lack of energy? No, it is a lack of brains that afflicts this most useless of useless governments.
We keep being told that renewable energy is cheaper but my supplier claims to supply me with 100% renewable energy and it is exactly the same price everyone else pays. Renewable energy will NEVER be cheaper for the consumer – taxes and massive subsidies to producers will see to that. The only people benefitting financially from renewable energy are the companies producing it – time for a windfall tax on their profits.
February 27, 2024
Well said David, most politicians are parrots without a brain! Unfortunately they are louder that those with intelligence.
Next time I hope a lot of the greenies are redundant.
In the three main areas where we expect Government to get it right – National security, energy security and food security Westminster and the civil service do not have a clue.
EV’s are a complete disaster. Hydrogen, wind, solar will not work in large scale for lots of reasons. Nuclear is the only non fossil fuel that works. Climate policies are a catastrophe. Immigration policies are a catastrophe. Foreign policies are a catastrophe. We are heading for absolute disaster due to government ignorance, stupidity and greed. Your entire profession, Mr Redwood, is a threat to out society, economy and lives.
Sir John I’m more concerned about the lack of energy in recruitment of senior figures to join Reform.
Clearly Mr Anderson has considered, you would get the reins of our economy and taxation.
Should the likes of Mordaunt, Braverman, Truss, Frost, Badenoch etc switch I suspect the polls for Reform would suddenly zoom into contention.
“It assumes many more people will own an electric vehicle and will be prepared to plug it into their home and run down the battery to heat and fuel the home when renewable power is scarce.”
The idea is to power the grid, not one’s home! And if every single bev vehicle battery was drained into the grid there still wouldn’t be sufficient energy for one day at peak demand, never mind the following day.
The 2023 National Grid ESO Future Energy Scenario report shows for LW 2035, the current decarbonisation date (Labour wish to advance this date to 2030) a maximum vehicle-to-grid supply of 28 GW of power when peak demand could be 82 GW.
And we know that for days at a time in winter there can be next to zero wind and solar power (dunkelflaute).
Batteries are useless, dangerous and expensive.
Hydrogen is expensive, technically difficult, dangerous and requires a huge input of energy.
Pumped storage is hampered by a lack of sites and will never supply base load.
The actual answer is…….
Get Fracking !!!
“Many people are resisting having a smart meter as they do not like this idea.”
Many people realise that electrification to more expensive, less practical, and even more dangerous, alternatives is to :
1) Make us more reliant upon China, a state described by our security services as “hostile”, as China controls so much of the metals and minerals required.
2) Impoverish us with much higher costs for electric power, heating and transport.
3) Control us through the use of smart meters.
4) Make our energy and control systems less stable and more exposed to foreign hacking.
We do not seem to have clear policies on most things nowadays – why is that ?. There is political and economic mayhem and no end to this seems to be on the horizon . I know where I put the blame but I’m getting a bit bored making the same observations all the time .
It’s the same as a Welsh shepherd saying he’s achieved lamb produce security by buying lamb from New Zealand
It seems the Houthis have just cut an underwater communication cable between India and Europe in the Red Sea. Undersea cables bringing us (very expensive) energy is 100% not taking energy security seriously.
I’m afraid the political class, in total, is going to run out of power in every sense of the word.
Liam Halligan in the S. Telegraph highlighted the shocking disparity between end user electricity prices in the UK and those in Europe and America. In January UK domestic end users paid some 60% more than the EU average.UK industrial users are also suffering the same disadvantage to the great detriment of the UK economy.
The EU no longer has the advantage of cheap Russian gas so why is the disparity so high ? It seems at the moment that the higher the proportion of renewables , the higher the price. This does not bode well for the future.