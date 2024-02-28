My Intervention on the Post Office Horizon Ministerial Statement

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Will the Minister take UK Government Investments out of its role of controlling and supervising the Post Office? It has allowed these gross injustices to go on for too long, allowed the Post Office senior managers to rack up huge losses of £1,391 million to last March, with more to come this year, and given the executives bonuses for losing us that much money. It has left the Government with a great financial black hole. Would it not be better to change the Post Office management, to have it report directly to the Minister, and to make its No. 1 task giving justice to the sub-postmasters?
Kevin Hollinrake:
I thank my right hon. Friend for his question. He and I have had serious conversations about the future of the Post Office, which I am keen to continue to engage on. The current UKGI representative who sits on the Post Office board is Lorna Gratton, for whom I have a great deal of time and respect. Clearly it is important that the inquiry does its work to determine who did what in the past. As we look to the future, there are different opinions on how the Post Office should be governed. I am happy to keep those discussions ongoing with my right hon. Friend.
February 28, 2024
Well said JR but things will surely now be decided by Labour – given that Sunak is still heading for the cliff with his broken compass on tax, the size of government, vast immigration levels, net zero, Lee Anderson, Andrew Bridgen, Covid vaccine safety, over regulation, the NHS, the economy, housing, his currency trashing, mad energy policies…has he got anything right?
Google “Dr Dean Patterson Letter” for the large post vaccine heart and other damage issues in Guernsey. If the same % in the UK then hundreds of thousands seriously injured in the UK.
Well said Mogg on Shamima Begum.
February 28, 2024
A non-committed reply at best, but probably a ‘No’ in reality.
Ministers should be responsible for everything they overlook. Nothing should be farmed out to a committee or a quango. Keep the reporting lines simple.
February 28, 2024
Russell Group universities have told staff and students that saying “the most qualified person should get the job” is now a “microaggression” it seems.
Sure who wants well qualified pilots, surgeons, doctors, nurses, engineers, builders, roofers… but it should not be “most qualified” but most able and suitable to do the job. Like picking a football team. Many people have loads of formal qualification but zero common sense or any ability to do the job. Lots of formal university types of qualifications is often a sign of someone with enough money to afford to be a perpetual student and someone who prefers academia & studying to actually doing the job. Those who can do, those who can’t often teach or become academics or perpetual students I often find.
February 28, 2024
Me Bates, made famous by the TV drama, has come up with the excellent suggestion of selling off the post to Amazon for £1 (assuming Amazon can be refused all the various indemnities and liability coverage which they’d be likely to ask for in addition). This would be a great way of stopping the losses to taxpayers and ensuring a likely much better service.
On a related topic it’s rumoured Conservative rebels think we should ‘give £500 to everyone’ (with a new leader) in order to win the election. I doubt the electorate in large enough numbers will be dumb enough to fall for this. but distributing shares in the BBC, as previously suggested by our host (and by me) would be an excellent idea. And a big vote winner.