My kind of green

I have always been a lover of the countryside. I admire the fields and woods of England. I have argued for less development of greenfields and for more kindness to animals.
I have campaigned for lower migration as I cannot see how and where we will build three cities the size of Southampton each year to provide homes, shops and roads for 750,000 extra people. I look forward to this government tightening the rules further to cut the numbers more.
Reducing growth in population is essential to bring housing supply and demand into better balance. It is crucial to bringing UK CO 2 output down. If you want net zero emissions net zero migration would be a good start. It is central to keeping more balance between town and countryside. It is crucial to improving our local food production as we need to keep the farms we have.
I favour planting more trees. Time was when we grew our own timber. Now we import vast quantities from places where softwoods grow more slowly and use large amounts of energy to be brought here. Our new mixed woodlands should be for timber as well as enhancements for our countryside.
I favour more reservoirs. A few extra lakes can enhance the landscape and offer recreation . We are short of water if we get longer hot dry spells. We have not expanded water stores as the population has grown.
I favour much more investment in modern agriculture. Fruit and vegetables can be grown in bigger quantities with modern protection against the weather and good control of water and fertiliser.
68 Comments
March 1, 2024
NetZero CO2 and NetZero migration are contradictory. More migration means more CO2. If you genuinely care about NetZero CO2 you would be trying to stop mass migration. If you thought mass migration was good you wouldn’t care about NetZero CO2.
But HERE is the real killer part of the argument. If you want both then you are not only a hypocrite but are dishonest. You are either dishonest saying you want Net Zero CO2 but enabling mass migration or you are dishonest saying you want mass migration and increasing CO2. You can’t have it both ways.
This isn’t simply a case of a hypocrite saying something is both black or white with no consequence, it’s a case of saying they stole either the white or the black money box.
Either way the structure of the actual situation is they not honest people and we all know they have no place in public or legal debate on either issue.
March 1, 2024
In fact I would go a step further. If an MP made statements to the house that
were pro NetZero CO2 and pro mass migration they are in FACT misleading the house. Which is a very serious criminal matter.
March 1, 2024
If they say they are pro net zero they obviously have not understood the vast costs of Net Zero and the total lack of any actual benefit from it. The Conservative do not say they are in favour of open door immigration they dishonestly claim they are against it – but they just never do anything to stop it.
Politicians like Sunak have to be judged by their actions as most are dishonest serial liars. Sunak’s actions are to increase taxes hugely, pretend the Covid vaccines were safe and effective and ignore the 100,000s killed or injured, decrease living standards hugely, increase inflation from 1% to 12% as Chancellor and then down to 4% as PM wrecking the economy, pretend net zero is an investment opportunity not a vast multi £trillion pointless cost, pretend they are cutting crime, pretend they are reducing debt, stopping the boats, decreasing NHS waiting lists…
March 1, 2024
LL Good description of the government’s actions! Contradictory and harmful’
March 1, 2024
Less atmospheric CO2 = means less green growth, more poverty, rip off energy costs, lower living standards, rather more frozen pensioners…
March 1, 2024
So 1.35 million visas issued last year. 92,% of asylum claims granted and we are paying £15 million a day for the privilege.
We’re rumoured to be selling off an Aircraft Carrier as we can’t afford it.
GDP is down even after this increase in population.
A suitable epitaph for 14 years in office.
March 1, 2024
Would anyone want to buy these duff none functioning multi £ billions aircraft carriers without any suitable aircraft? Other than for scrap? Defence procurement in the UK is absolutely appalling. As are most things run by the dire UK state sector.
March 1, 2024
Sale of a Carrier brought these words to mind from Oliver:
[FLOWER VENDOR]
Who will buy my sweet red roses?
Two blooms for a penny
Who will buy my sweet red roses?
Two blooms for a penny
[MILKMAID]
Will you buy any milk today, mistress?
Any milk today, mistress?
[FLOWER VENDOR]
Who will buy my sweet red roses?
Not a lot of luck unless you want to study modern engineering, and even the mistakes of all-things-to -all-people! Needs deep water but has a great space for indoor sports instead of warehousing – and oh dear lots of steep stairs.
March 1, 2024
Ian
Reported today that each illegal sent to Rwanda will cost £1.8 million each !
How many fools believe this is value for money, that means a typical boatful of 50 illegals would cost near to £80,000,000 to deport.
How much would it cost to stop the boat in the first place ?
Madness and Clueless again.
Is no one in Parliament pointing this out John, and if they have, why is nothing happening.
March 1, 2024
+1
March 1, 2024
40 GR1 Tornado jets being stood down because the RAF can’t afford them. Troops numbers being cut and there’s a war raging on NATOs borders. We really are being governed by a bunch of useless chances. Then again neither of the two hombres have the UK interest at heart.
March 1, 2024
Well said Javelin. It seems that misleading the house is now routine.
March 1, 2024
Misleading the house:- We will continue cutting taxes – they are still rising, The Vaccines are unequivocally safe, we are stopping the boats, cutting the debt, reducing NHS waiting times, growing the economy, cutting crime, controlling immigration levels to the tens of thousands, we have to go for NET ZERO… all lies.
Rishi Sunak is either lying about the gene therapies pushed as Covid vaccine products, or he simply hasn’t availed himself of the evidence. The latter just as dire as the former. Does he still have huge vaccine related investments or were they sold before they circa halved in price?
March 1, 2024
Mass immigration needs to stop today! National security issue, stop mass immigration.
We need to grow food as never before with govt importing 3.5 million welfare claimants in two years!!. There will not be enough food banks, better tell Plebgate and Cameron feeding our country comes before Africa or Ukraine proxy war for regime change.
March 1, 2024
Who could disagree with such idyllic, cuddly policies.
However, it doesn’t win By-elections, never-mind general elections. So if this is the PCP response to Rochdale, despite the likelihood of war, both domestic and foreign, focusing instead on vaping and pronouns, perhaps, Sir J, you’d be good enough to tell the PM, ‘we’re wasting everybody’s time, lets get it over with and do a political Dignitas visit to give the country a chance to move on’.
Thank you.
March 1, 2024
“NetZero CO2 and NetZero migration are contradictory”
Indeed as is The Department for “Energy Security & Net Zero” or the Department for “Women and Equality”.
March 1, 2024
‘My kind of green’ sounds like the title of a Val Doonican album.
Nothing objectionable in the article, though it is a little bit ‘motherhood and apple pie’.
Difficult to work ‘net zero migration’ into a song though.
March 1, 2024
Well argued. We are not being treated honestly.
I am reminded of the old saying “Waste not, want not”. Net Zero must be the biggest waste of resources ever inflicted on mankind. JR constantly reminds us and his parliamentary colleagues of the obvious waste involved in implementing the UK government`s Net Zero policies. On top of which there is no physical possibility of achieving it in the time specified and it is a fools errand anyway as it is based on a false prospectus. There will need to be more results like Rochdale at the next GE to boot out as many of the current Net Zero worshipper MPs as possible.
March 1, 2024
What are the UK co2 emmission reduction targets ….and more importantly what do we do when we’ve reached them
March 1, 2024
”UK enshrines new target in law to slash emissions by 78% by 2035”
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-enshrines-new-target-in-law-to-slash-emissions-by-78-by-2035
Back to the stoneage people
March 1, 2024
https://climate-change.data.gov.uk/articles/measuring-greenhouse-gas-emissions
more govt data
March 1, 2024
I agree fully, except when you say “It is crucial to bringing UK CO 2 output down”. Why? It is not even desirable to do so. It is plant, crop and tree food. Nor do the methods this government push (wind, EVs, exporting steel production and other industries, heat pumps, walking, cycling, hydrogen, public transport, importing forests on diesel ships and trucks to burn at DRAX) really do this to any significant extent.
We should of course use energy efficiently and not waste it whenever practical. The current mad energy policies give the UK energy costing circa three times as much as in USA. Not at all good for the economy, living standards, jobs, being competitive or increasing productivity.
March 1, 2024
Zzzzzzzzzzzxz
March 1, 2024
LL +1
March 1, 2024
Good morning.
Have you ever wondered why this is all happening and where it will all end ? Have you ever asked your colleagues in the House to explain their opposing views and why they think they way they do or, support the current policies ?
We don’t get to be consulted on the all the things going on, but we soon will have a say on the past 14 years of mismanagement.
March 1, 2024
“Reducing growth in population is essential to bring housing supply and demand into better balance.” Indeed it is also a huge drain on tax payers as so many are on or get top up benefits. Very few pay in more than they get back in benefits (as healthcare, police, school places, university places, social services, public transport…) plus they undercut and this lower the wages of others – reducing the tax take from them too this lowering their living standards and pushing them on to more benefits too.
JR with you new investment qualifications perhaps you can you explain why UK bank are allowed to get away with one size for all personal overdrafts at circa 40% when they were often base plus 2% until the FCA under that deluded idiot Andrew Bailey demanded they rigged the market. Where are the competition authorities? This regardless of the borrowers credit risk. The same bank in say the isle of man or France do no charge these rip off rates. They charge about 1/4 of this. Why is just the UK customer ripped off in this way?
Reply. Not a policy I agree with
March 1, 2024
Do we not have a fair competition authority that can act? We have unfair competition and rigged markets in banking, credit referencing, the BBC, social and state housing, eduction and healthcare state and private, transport…this especially between state and private provision.
March 1, 2024
Not a policy anyone rational should agree with so why is nothing done to correct this rip off FCA enforced racket? I missed of one of the biggest rackets the energy market rigging.
March 1, 2024
Any thought on the by-election where the Tories got 12% and were in third place the first two got 51% between them. They did not lose their deposits and beat Labour slightly I suppose! The winner was a climate realist unlike Suank’s deluded (CO2 is the devil’s gas religion) Tories.
March 1, 2024
LL,
The winner was a good talker, whatever you think of his views. I would not vote for a chap who wears a hat indoors though.
Rochdale is an odd place. The home of the Coop movement and also Gracie Fields. Cobbled streets but a couple of decent pubs in the centre. Stockport is a better option for a town in the greater Manchester area.
I have no idea what to make of the result though.
March 1, 2024
Looks like he might well hold it again at the general election such a huge margin. The indoor hat is a marketing tool like Churchill’s cigar – seems to work rather well. I would perhaps go for a Parrot or similar on the shoulder myself. Trained to say vote for me.
From the Dept of Energy and net Zero.
“The UK is the first major economy to halve its emissions – having cut them by 50% between 1990 and 2022, while also growing its economy by 79% – new official statistics released today confirm. This compares to a 23% reduction in France and no change in the USA between 1990 and 2021.”
Perhaps why energy is about 1/3 of the price in the USA and far less in France than the UK too? Note this 50% is only after fraudulent accounting in many ways on the Drax wood and all the CO2 now produced overseas as we have exported many high energy industries and jobs and import the products on diesel ship. Plane and ship fuel seems to be ignored.
The Growth claims are bogus too, virtually zero growth in real terms PPP per cap over the last 21 years. High energy costs, over taxation, over regulation, open door low skilled immigration, net harm vaccines, net harm lockdowns, incompetent government, vast government waste, HS2, vast crony capitalism and Gov. corruption and net zero the main reasons.
March 1, 2024
31 years not 21.
March 1, 2024
Gracie Fields’ songs have faded from memories but echoes of the ghost of Yasser Arafat might be more popular today.
March 1, 2024
The political state doesn’t desire domestic independence in any area of British life whether that be immigration, food production, judicial matters, democratic issues, culture etc etc. That doesn’t in anyway afford external players like the EU, Davos, UN or WHO any degree of leverage over this nation’s affairs.
Import dependency is the way forward for Brexit hating, globalist charlatans that now infect the upper echelons of the political and bureaucratic establishment, who find it beneficial to their politics to export political leverage to allied interests. This Anglophobic bigotry or as Thatcher termed it ‘the enemy within’ has become institutionally embedded.
Again, if Tory party leaders are aligned with Anglophobic bureaucrats, and the evidence suggests they are, then we are truly undermined. Brexit Tory MPs can moan all they like but their continued loyalty to this party has caused immense damage to our nation’s affairs
I note Galloway’s victory. If he can take seats from odious Labour then good luck to the lad. Anything that undermines and exposes Labour for what they truly are is a positive step forward
March 1, 2024
I agree that continued loyalty to a party, any party, that so clearly doesn’t represent anything other than appeasing and imitating the opposition is damaging.
Both MP’s and more worryingly the electorate continue with this, regardless of the evidence of betrayal before their eyes.
The Rochdale win by Galloway is disturbing although a win on a very low turn out.
It seems Gaza and appeasement of certain strains of our society who will band together is the order of the day.
Labour and Conservatives will likely now try and match Galloway on that score.
I’m extremely worried about the postal vote being open to abuse by block voting, but seeing as we’ve allowed our MP’s to invent so many rules around telling truths, it’s likely nothing will be done.
March 1, 2024
I’ll say it ….he got the muslim vote
March 1, 2024
Sir John, Sound reasoning and advice why do others in power appear to turn a deaf ear/ears to such a commonsense approach to such serious questions. Security, Food, Energy,Timber etc security/import substitution planned in a sustainable programme, is the corner stone of good governance and long term country development planning, long lost I fear by UK governments.
March 1, 2024
I have campaigned for lower migration as I cannot see how and where we will build three cities the size of Southampton each year to provide homes, shops and roads for 750,000 extra people. I look forward to this government tightening the rules further to cut the numbers more.
You’ve had 14years and 5 useless PM’s to get this sorted and we’re still letting them in, soon there’ll be no pleasant land left because of all the weight on it it’ll be under water, I for one don’t know what the answer is but it’s surely not another 5 years of conservative or labour in charge
March 1, 2024
According to Fraser Nelson in the DT today, importing 4 million people since the last General Election isn’t a conspiracy, it was a silly mistake caused by the OBR.
So I expect Sunak will be sacking the OBR today, since this isn’t the only thing they’ve made “silly mistakes” over.
And obviously effectively declaring an amnesty for the criminal migrants and granting them all asylum or right to remain is another silly mistake ….. which they’ll admit in a few months’ time after they’re kicked out of Office.
March 1, 2024
As a lover of the countryside, SJR, where do you stand on whether large areas of countryside in your constituency should be concreted over for housing?
Reply I am against!
March 1, 2024
It seems to me that the issue is more complex than Sir John’s sudden – but most welcome – conversion to the green persuasion suggests. Taking as a starting point the scientific conclusion that the world is indeed inexorably heating up, with CO2 emissions the primary cause but with significant contributions from methane and other gases, the question is how does the world deal with the consequences? Inevitably, we will overshoot the 2% target – which will then threaten the 40% of the worlds population that lives within 100km of the coast.
The problem is exacerbated by an economic system that depends on growth for increased profits, dividends, market share etc. But the world has finite resources and vested interests that wish to enjoy increased profits, as a larger global population achieves a net disposable income to spend on consumer products. The vested interests prefer inertia and greenwashing to actually facing up to the consequences and going for zero carbon. This lack of urgency on their part is what frustrates the Greens and other environmental activists
.
The global population is now approaching 8 billion. The consequences of the projected increase in sea levels, increased H20 vapour in the atmosphere, the current exponential increase in burning carbon and the destruction of the world’s green lungs – the rain forests – will be catastrophic. And far more costly than if we grasp the nettle now and make a start on saving our lovely planet.
March 1, 2024
Sakara: Where is the evidence that CO2 is the “primary cause”?
March 1, 2024
SG. The combined intelligence; both human and artificial, at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), reckon that humanity on this planet will self destruct around 2040. If I put a bet on it and won, how would I collect my winnings D’oh!
March 1, 2024
Got an update on when the Maldives are going to be swallowed by the sea? It was first predicted they would be gone sometime in the 1980s. (You can put down a deposit of £60 for a luxury beach-front holiday in the Maldives later this year.)
Help, help …… there’s a big bad wolf.
March 1, 2024
As Sir John points out, you cannot have a green and pleasant countryside (which is the latest item on the ‘it’s racist’ agenda) and turn the country into a massive housing estate.
The contradictions spouted daily by all MP’s on the green/immigration topic are just glaringly obvious.
Slapping ‘sustainable or eco’ label on everything doesn’t alter this.
March 1, 2024
In general, I agree with your post today Sir John.
I love the countryside even though, much of it is man made.
I love views of the open countryside and moors and woodland. Sadly too many of our beautiful views are blighted by the symbols of the new false religion, the rotating crosses.
I am not a fan of acres and acres of pine trees all in rows and tightly packed. Any timber plantations should, in my opinion, be mixed and double up as country park type amenities.
March 1, 2024
Indeed and blighted by new tiny, ugly, packed in cheap houses on narrow road with tiny or no gardens.
March 1, 2024
A new direction for you after the election.
March 1, 2024
George Galloway (he of the tasteful Fedora hat) has won the Rochdale by-election with 39.65% of the vote. This is the third time Gorgeous George has taken a constituency fron Labour. He will spend a few short months in Parliament where his gift for oratory and his reputation for baiting the Labour leadership will enliven debates – but Labour will regain the consituency in the January 2025 general election.
Interesting that the deranged Reform anti-net zero landlords party put up a “name” (Simon Danczuk) as it’s candidate, yet achieved a mere 6.33% of the vote. Whilst this result did beat the Official Monster Raving Loony candidate, who achieved a result of 209 votes, clearly there is an opportunity for a merger here
March 1, 2024
All very lovely Sir JR. But no one in Gov. is listening and anyway it’s too late. Your party is soon to be relegated to the opposition benches. And whatever rag-tag shower end up on the Gov. benches, they won’t have the intelligence to see sense of your words.
March 1, 2024
Good morning Sir John, it is 7.50 am and another wet grey day here in central England.
I like your general list of preferences, you just forgot to mention removing all poverty and curing all ills.
Oh and stopping all wars almost forgot that one…..
March 1, 2024
It’s just basic common sense…totally agree .
March 1, 2024
The solar farms and windmills are doing nothing to protect and preserve our countryside, and very little towards our energy supply. The “green” agenda is an exercise in destruction, not protecting the environment.
The Not-a-Conservative-Party has no intention of introducing Net Zero immigration. Sunak’s “Plan” ….. not that he’ll get any opportunity to fail (again) to deliver ….. is to reduce it from 1.2 million a year to 900,000 a year.
The consequences of 75 years of immigration, particularly the mass immigration of the last 25, are exactly what Enoch Powell warned. It’s been an utter catastrophe for our country. And not just for the protection and preservation of our countryside.
March 1, 2024
“net zero migration” is unworkable and unrealistic. The sort of “howling at the moon” policy that only those who, partly by the nature of the UK’s electoral system, are excluded from ever having to back up their rhetoric with delivery. Anyone advocating such a policy needs to be able to explain, in exacting detail, how it would work.
Your local hospital needs an additional consultant surgeon. There’s one who wants to come here, but sorry, the operation you or a relative of yours needs will have to be delayed until the surgeon arrives, and that has to wait until someone decides to leave the UK.
Your relative marries a foreign national. Sorry, they’ll have to stay where they are, keeping a family apart (don’t the Conservatives claim to be the party of the family?) until another person decides to leave the UK.
Oh, sorry, only one more person actually left the UK. Who gets the slot? The consultant surgeon or your relative’s spouse? Who makes that choice?
A UK national who has been working overseas for a few years comes back to the U because that working opportunity no longer exists, or maybe their family situation has changed. Would you prevent them, as a citizen, returning because “net zero migration”? How would you justify that legally? The UK can’t exclude it’s own citizens from the UK.
In other news, an ONS report has calculated that the average cost per person of the Rwanda scheme is £1.92million per person.
March 1, 2024
Tightening the rules is one thing. Enforcement is another.
This government does one thing, allowing in more and more.
March 1, 2024
There are only two reasons why Galloway won in Rochdale, he platform for Gaza receiving the muslin vote and the tories complete & utter incompetence in everything …I don’t think Galloway is interested in or platform for net-zero or green policies
March 1, 2024
Little to disagree with there, but please ask your government why they are not doing these things.
We have no shortage of resources, especially water, so obvious when the drains cannot cope and roads flood – What we have is a management issue and a willingness to plan for the future with common sense.
Innovation and economic growth are being held back due to reverse management – that’s when HMG is not doing the right things for the country but instead is pursuing their own goals, which appear to be contrary to our better survival.
March 1, 2024
I’m sure someone will correct my sums if I am wrong.
I,000,000 Kilowatts = I Gigawatt
The new battery plant in Somerset will produce batteries with a total capacity of 40 gw each year
If each battery had a capacity of 100 kw, the plant will produce 400,000 batteries a year
At any point our demand for electricity is between 30 and 40 gw
If the 400,000 batteries of capacity 100 kw produced each year were all used to store electricity to then power the grid, those batteries would have the capacity to provide our total electricity needs – FOR ONE HOUR
If my sums are right, this illustrates the nonsensical idea of storing renewable electricity.
March 1, 2024
The Swiss government tends to make sensible decisions.
In the 1960s when they were at risk of losing their identity from too many non-Swiss residents, they required companies to cut their foreign employees by 10% each year, progressively.
International businesses could not even transfer their own existing employees to their Swiss offices, which was difficult but worked.
March 1, 2024
Dear Mr. Redwood,
All good, commonsensical ideas that no conservative could possibly object to and vote-winners even!
What a pity your party has no intention of adopting them.
March 1, 2024
The Tories are done for. I mean extinction level done for. Not coming back. Ever.
Even a good MP like my own is going to get kicked out. There’s a possibility you will too.
The figures don’t lie.
Everyone can see what your party has been up to.
March 1, 2024
The least said aboput the winner of the Rochdale byelection the better but far more important was the strange and inexplicable increase in postal votes which jumped from 14,000 to some 23,000 in this constituency since the last general election.
We all know that postal votes are easily corrupted and the requirement for ID at the polling station has probably explains some of the increase but for their to be 23,000 postal votes in this one byelection really needs looking at.
March 1, 2024
Another former Minister is now pointing out that the Government’s policies represent a clear and present danger to the security of the UK.
The Government’s first responsibility is Defence of the Realm. Why isn’t it doing it Sir John?
Instead it’s importing millions of people who don’t share our values, including many who actively wish us harm, and it’s dismantling our ability to defend ourselves.
“Former security minister Sir Gerald Howarth urges the UK to halt Net Zero and focus on defence.
A new paper from Net Zero Watch makes a comprehensive case that efforts to decarbonise the steel and electricity fundamentals of the economy now represent a real and present danger to national security.”
https://www.netzerowatch.com/all-news/net-zero-threat-to-national-security
March 1, 2024
Only 436 people voted for the Green Party in Rochdale ….that’s not a mandate for a green revolution and a policy of net-zero …that’s tyranny, forcing laws upon the people …prove to us that the people WANT net-zero
March 1, 2024
While our host and many of us dream kf green fields and write our varied directions as to how to get there, a political moment of significance occured in Rochdale.
This was the first election to my knowledge that was decided on an issue that had absolutely nothing to do with anything in Rochdale or the UK as a whole. It was the first sectarian election in the UK other than in NI. I predict that any constituency with a large muslim electorate will vote in line with percieved muslim interests even when those interests may be thousands of miles from our shores. Just as their protest marches relate to Gaza, so will their voting intensions reflect anything other than UK or local issues. Nigel Farage was absolutely right in warning of this.
Depressingly I do not see the present incumbents at Westminster being aware of or capable of dealing with the rise of sectarianism in our elections or on our streets. We are in a vacuum of leadership.
March 1, 2024
Shame the government, assisted by virtually all of the opposition Party’s, are doing exactly the opposite that you and many of us out here want.
The voice of common-sense and reason appear to be lost on many of those in Parliament at the moment.
Perhaps I am more fortunate than many, in that you are my Mp John, and you appear to be just one of a few that are trying to argue the case of reason, but unfortunately that is not happening/succeeding.
No wonder George Galloway has won in Rochdale. so many people giving up on the traditional party’s now.
I have to say I really do fear for our Country’s future if the present range of policies continue !
March 1, 2024
Sir John
Be rest assured that the extreme left-wing government we now have in power has no intention of balancing the structures of the UK to meet it need. They give the appearance of being centralist, extreme centralist a command-and-control dictatorship with everyone having to jump to their needs they don’t serve the UK they have no interest or loyalty to it. Just look around people are being controlled by a state by a massive unfunded administration that is only good for dishing out punishment and taxes. Laws have evolved to protect them not the nation. They have no intention of changing that, their bosses would never allow it.
The alternative is just another although not so extreme left-wing grouping, so zilch choice come any election.
Parliament loves a virtue signal; they love pandering those that desire entitlement without contribution. Parliament is no longer a place that serves, that defends free-speech, defends freedom of any description and above all defends democracy.
There is no center ground, no grouping that reflects the views of the UK Population, its Citizens just extreme left-wing dogma. As far as Parliament is concerned the more immigration the better they can then get to drown out those that thought they were living in a democracy.
March 1, 2024
You cant have more trees, it is Conservative Party policy to destroy the country we live in so as to house the massive immigration population they are inviting in.
!4 years of speeches on immigration, 14 years of doing the complete opposite. 14 years of refusing the UK its own legislators.