The Rochdale by election was a most revealing event.
Labour did not campaign and announced no-one should vote for their candidate on the ballot paper as he was unsuitable. Most people expected Conservatives to poll poorly in line with other recent by elections. The current mood of the Conservative half of the electorate is to send a clear message to the PM to improve things, by abstaining or voting for a different candidate.
These then were the ideal conditions for Reform, or the Greens and the Lib Dems to mount a great campaign and show momentum. Labour the obvious party to win here was not running.
The Greens with their extreme approach to net zero demanding so many changes in lifestyle came in ninth with just 1.4% of the vote. The Lib Dems who also want to stop people using cars and speed green changes came in fifth with just 7% of the vote. There is no evidence here or in other elections that voters want more of the net zero policies.
This surely was ideal territory and background for Reform. There was speculation they could even emerge the winner. In the event they limped in in sixth place with 6.3%.
Instead the Conservatives were the only established party to get into double figures in third place. Rochdale voted decisively for two independent candidates who got 61% between them.
People want government to improve the economy, boost take home pay and control our borders. The sooner it is seen to do so the sooner voters around the country could get behind the government again. There is little appetite for Green/Lib Dem and Reform’s negative aim of destroying the Conservatives is not a big vote winner either as it does nothing to improve people’s lives.
55 Comments
March 2, 2024
As Farage says. Postal voting is fully open to corruption and intimidation and needs to be suspended.
March 2, 2024
+1
March 2, 2024
+1
March 2, 2024
BW
Yes, on a below 40% turnout 75% postal votes! Stop them now.
March 2, 2024
I’ve been saying this for years, watched the speech by the PM yesterday now that was a speech and half let’s hope it’s not just a reaction to the election of Galloway it’s been needed saying for years it’s just that people in power didn’t have the balls to before, like the PM or not this was a very uplifting speech in my mind let’s only hope he follows it through
March 2, 2024
He is responsible for the problem of which he complains.
March 2, 2024
BW +1
March 2, 2024
+ 2
March 2, 2024
+1
March 2, 2024
The takeaway I got was that a lot of people don’t want a mainstream Party. Other than that, the analysis of the Tory support would surely compare it to the 2019 election, where it was 31.2%. This time it was 12%.
Unfortunately for comparison’s sake, Labour can’t really be counted because of the candidate problems, so we don’t know how many ex Labour voters shifted to an alternative because of this or because they’ve actually given up on Labour.
Whatever, the Tories are toast this year and must ask themselves who will be their constituency in the future if they are just a globalist Labour Lite Party?
March 2, 2024
+1
March 2, 2024
Huge % of postal votes apparently.
Very low turnout.
Were the votes actually about our domestic concerns?
The winner didn’t seem to think so!
March 2, 2024
Second placed candidate (Independant) wanted to talk about a better life for the people of Rochedale.
March 2, 2024
Reports claim: Reform UK’s candidate and campaign team were subjected to death threats, suffered vile abuse, refused entry to hustings in a public building, suffered daily intimidation & slurs, and had to be relocated for their safety.
The proportion of postal votes in the by-election was up from 22.7% in the 2019 general election to 43.2% in the by-election. There were 164 allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice during the 2014 elections in Tower Hamlets.
Even so, Labour was still named on the Rochdale ballot paper and many folk are not fully aware of whom they are voting for. Many also regard themselves as ‘Workers’.
March 2, 2024
“The Lib Dems (and Sunak’s Conservatives) who also want to stop people using cars and speed green changes came in fifth with just 7% of the vote. There is no evidence here or in other elections that voters want more of the net zero policies.”
All the evidence is the public correctly want to see the misguided and evil net zero religion ditched in full. The Tories got circa 1/4 of the vote of the two top candidates combined! Absolutely pathetic Labour’s ex candidate even worse.
March 2, 2024
Misguided and evil in your head.
March 2, 2024
Net zero is certainly evil, vastly expensive and totally pointless as zero benefit. People will starve and freeze if they really go for it seriously. A bit more CO2 and a bit warmer is actually a net benefit to the UK and the world.
Chairman Mao & his Great Leap Forward (1958 to 1962) leading to 20 million+ dying of famine.
Net zero is a Mark II version.
March 2, 2024
Correct.
March 2, 2024
People do indeed want government to improve the economy, boost take home pay and control our borders.
Also to reduce government waste, cut taxes, sort out health care, proved decent law and order.
Sunak’s Tories have an agenda that is the complete opposite of this. Then on top of this he even lies to us that he is cutting taxes, stopping the boats, cutting gov. debt, growing the economy, reducing NHS waiting lists and assures us contrary to overwhelming evidence that Covid vaccines are safe. Not quite as bas as Starmer is the best one can say.
This was not really a reform seat but with first past the post voting they will always struggle. Though reform do have the right policies you refer to (improve the economy, boost take home pay and control our borders) and ditch net zero. Sunak does not and it is too late now anyway. All hot air amd zero action more hot air last night.
Is he going to address the very large postal voting fraud?
Next PM betting odds Starmer overwhelming favourite at 1:6 Sunak 7:1 (Abandon ship Cameron who even appointed the dire Barroness Warsi as party Chairman) Cameron 16:1 how depressing.
March 2, 2024
I have seen a PM standup and tell us that democracy lost when George Galloway won a democratic election. I support Israel but I also support a person who won an election democratically. Which by the way George did but Sunak did not when he became PM.
What happened yesterday was that democracy won. Please stop gaslighting us.
Neither are those that supported Galloway islamic extremists because there was an 80% turnout of the muslim vote. Similarly all those British people who have complained for the last two decades about mass migration are not far-right extremists. All these so called extremists are just average voters that make up the vast majority of the country.
It turns out both the Labour and Conservatives undemocratically imported millions of people with antithetical opinions into concentrated areas of the UK. Yesterday democracy won but the country lost.
Today the real risk isn’t a new Muslim party MP but a new local council being set up along sharia lines. MPs have very little power but a local council can change a city drastically.
If I was a PM I would reluctantly be rolling back the autonomous powers of local councils and any autonomous organisation, quango, or ministry drastically. Even the Home Office has been hijacked.
Let’s be in no doubt the PM and his predecessors have acted undemocratically in many ways and ignored the collective wisdom of tens of millions of people for short term personal selfish gain. This country is now facing decades, and possibly centuries, of Balkanisation and internal conflict.
Reply I am not gaslighting anyone. Neutral balanced comment on the results.
March 2, 2024
J,
‘I have seen a PM standup and tell us that democracy lost when George Galloway won a democratic election. I support Israel but I also support a person who won an election democratically. Which by the way George did but Sunak did not when he became PM.’
Yes it was a completely democratic election.
Though I don’t support a country getting away with appalling Old Testament vengeance and attempting to completely remove a population by any means possible.
March 2, 2024
Even an invading population?
March 2, 2024
Excellent and measured analysis. Unlike our host’s who appears to think he can tell us that the voters of Rochdale are a representative sample of the UK population. We’re not that stupid.
The vote was clear; the winning candidate is a white, catholic native of Scotland, BUT he stood on one issue that those who did turnout at Rochdale wanted to support. Most of the electorate stayed home. The PM, again, was too measured, Balkanisation IS the correct description. The PCP, and our host need to wake up to reality, or there WILL be civil unrest and that makes us weak internationally.
March 2, 2024
Well said, Javelin.
Odd that a man who has no mandate to be in Number 10 and who came to his position, after losing to a democratic vote, via a coup should tell us what a democracy looks like.
March 2, 2024
+many.
Worse he back stabbed Johnson and Braverman to get there!
March 2, 2024
I’m not sure about a completely safe/democratic election with postal votes being open to fraud and while the culture of block voting goes on unchecked.
However, I agree fully with the rest of your sentiment.
Mass immigration from vastly different cultures which it seems we have to bend to accommodate was always going to bring trouble.
The gross unfairness of it all to the heritage population is overwhelming.
Now the state has created something that is backfiring on them, they are scared and as usual looking around for the same old scapegoat ‘far right’, which is anyone who has the audacity to tell the Emperor he has no clothes on. Anyone defending their heritage, culture, history is ‘far right’. In ‘modern Britain’ the generations that fought two wars in close succession would all be labelled ‘far right’.
March 2, 2024
The usual offering from BBC Questiontime with four panalist and a Chairman all on the same wrong lefty side. Warsi, Lammy, that pleasant but daft Green MP with a degree in english and zero understanding of energy, climate, economics or anything else much and Tim Stanley the nearest one to being slightly sensible. Even he attacked Lee Anderson – when Lee said “controlled by” he should just have said “very heavily influenced by”as that is very clearly true. But he did not say “fully controlled by” did he.
Cameron’s idiotic diversity choice of Warsi as party Chairman and Baroness has been a disaster for the Tories as we tend to expect from socialist pusher of green crap, EUphile abandon ship one Lord Cameron of Greensill, Libya.
March 2, 2024
Must be very frustrating, such a polymath as yourself reduced to shouting in an empty room.
Extreme judgemental bile against people who at least try to make a difference is to me, a sign of inadequacy not strength and sadly today, all too prevalent.
March 2, 2024
Is it not good to judge people based on their actions and words? Warsi should never have been appointed Chairman of the Tories or a Baroness. It was clearly a disastrous diversity appointment by cast iron, low tax a heart but never in reality abandon ship Lord Cameron of Greensill, Libya.
March 2, 2024
They are not elected to ‘try to make a difference’.
March 2, 2024
Well I suppose that is a comforting analysis of the result from a Conservative viewpoint. Look how badly other parties did when they had a chance to grab the headlines. It is not without merit.
I really object to Sunak’s ‘extremist’ speech though. Things don’t go his way in a democratic election and it’s suddenly extremism and something must be done.
It’s a bit rich for him to talk about ‘our country’ constantly, when we know he will be off to California or India as soon as it goes pear-shaped.
If a main reason for the victory was Gaza that is fair enough. Muslim voters solidarity with their long suffering co-religionists.
This despite the constant hasbara, the pro Zionist shills still at it in the media – the Finkelsteins, the Zimples etc – ignoring the relentless carnage, the Old Testament vengeance with the aim to completely remove a population.
This electorate and large sections of the population can see what is happening and are making up their own minds.
March 2, 2024
Strimpel not Zimple.
March 2, 2024
The little usurper has no self awareness and thinks we have forgotten that he held a US Green Card for quite some time until it was discovered.
March 2, 2024
If the Tory candidate in Rochdale couldnt even beat George Galloway then I can umderstand the PM’s anxiety.
March 2, 2024
Anybody here scared of Nick Griffin ? Anybody ???
No. Thought not. That guy was consigned to the dustbin of British political history by the voter decades ago. Bringing his name into this issue is just plain weird.
Publishing neutered (Rushdie), satire neutered (Hebdo), education neutered (Batley Grammar), Parliament neutered (Hoyle) The police neutered (every weekend and every day)
Now the Tory party.
All by violence or threat of.
Sunak had to make this extremist threat all about white guys didn’t he !
March 2, 2024
P,
‘Extreme right wing’ is an old misdirection ploy that has been used whenever the subject of invasion by illegals and its violent consequences is raised. Douglas Murray discusses it in ‘The Strange Death of Europe’.
March 2, 2024
He did. I thought it racist. The far left are the issue any way not the far right.
March 2, 2024
I certainly will never vote for the conservatives again until they start being conservatives. At the moment they are just the posh version of the labour party. My preference would be to vote for a strong independent until a new radical leader emerges.
March 2, 2024
Good morning.
So why does your party pursue them then ?
It is good that you mention the two independent candidate but I see your sleight of hand when mentioning them. You combined them together when, in truth, one independant scored very low and the other, offering to fix the roads, the schools and so on, came second. People looked to the candidate that wanted to improve their lives and did not see the LibLabCON as a viable alternative. The eventual winner had to rely on the a certain demographic know for questionable electoral practices.
That’s my take on it.
March 2, 2024
Your numerical analysis might be correct , but your reasoning is way off reality. The election was, for the first time I can recall, a response to a foreign war which the UK government plays no part in. It was muslim sectarian politics played out at the ballot box, just as the weekend protest marches are conducted in London. Sectarian and anti semetic.
Labour realised what was going on and withdrew support for their candidate. In stepped an opportunist vocal candidate to take command of the muslim vote and espouse the cause of Gaza. It may have been technically democratic, but had nothing to do with the population of Rochdale as a whole or that of that of the UK population at large. Just as Londoners avoid their demo ridden streets at the weekend, likewise the electorate of Rochdale largely stayed at home. Sectarianism is what HMG has to deal with.
March 2, 2024
I found Sunak’s speech deeply sinister. It is dog whistle politics of the worst kind. His vile inferences against the indigenous population was as bad as it gets. It reeked of progressive infection. It stank of contempt for our democratic heritage and of our culture of free-speech and open debate.
In the world of the progressive elite we’re all ‘far right’ if we dare to express a view that contradicts the embedded orthodoxy. Even J K Rowling’s been labelled with this cowardly criminal trope as did Anderson, Trump and Neil Oliver from GB News amongst many others
You either believe in free speech or you don’t. I place my body in the former camp.
And by the way we all know from where the real threat is coming. We don’t need this PM trying to deceive the people
March 2, 2024
An election full of intimidation, threats of violence and even death. Is this the result of mass immigration and the consequence of huge concentrations of migrant populations in cities? Your thoughts on this would be welcome Sir John.
March 2, 2024
Shows how worried you are about Reform and out of touch on the ground. They fish on the right where you have sold out and will split your vote.
Little appetite for them, maybe you should be more honest and look at Sunak? Constantly out polled by Starmer, isn’t that what you should be commenting on or maybe too uncomfortable?
March 2, 2024
A pretty good analysis, Sir John, except that you make no mention of demographics, The Rochdale constituency, according to Conservative Muslim Forum, is nearly 25% Muslim. I don’t find it surprising that the constituency elects an MP who speaks out on an issue they care strongly about. Nor do I find it surprising that a party which advocates much stricter controls on migration fared so badly in a seat with such a large migration-origin electorate. Reform did much better in other recent by-elections where the demographics were different.
Let’s also acknowledge that the Muslim voter turnout was very well-organised, and consider how that factor is going to play out in other constituencies at the next general election.
Though not a Muslim myself, I respect people who take democracy seriously and want to use democratic elections to change policy – unlike so many around the country who are cynical about elections and no longer vote. Which is in large part because political parties such as yours unfortunately offer nothing beyond the usual globalist-progressivist aspirational claptrap.
March 2, 2024
Excellent comment.
March 2, 2024
Hi sir John
There was a group of Palestinians protesting in sutton coldfield
( Andrew Mitchell MP constituency)
I went to speak with them and all they wanted to do was put Britain down the country they are living in through choice for some reason the the one supporter who I think was Asian was to talk about
albert einstein saying Albert einstein hated Britain what that had to do with the war in Palestine heaven knows
they didn’t want to talk about the hostages
My country is ruined and it’s all down to immigration and a war mongering religion
But we have been told consistently we need these people
A bomb is going to go off and the fuse is alight
March 2, 2024
No it wasn’t “ideal territory for Reform.”
The Constituency is 30% Muslim and it is also overwhelmingly left-wing. There’s a reason why Labour initially chose a Muslim candidate – and also why that candidate expressed pro-Gaza/anti-Semitic opinions. The Muslim block-vote, facilitated by the corrupt and easily open-to-abuse, postal voting system delivered precisely what was expected.
It’s been reported that 13,500 of the votes were postal votes – 44% of the total ….. and that was higher than the 12,300 votes Galloway received. There is no proof whatsoever that any of those postal votes were made by the person whose name is on the ballot paper.
The Not-a-Conservative-Party is well aware that the Postal Voting system is open to fraud. There have been several prosecutions and inquiries, all against members of a certain community. Yet they do nothing about it. Why not? I suspect for the same reason that the Establishment did nothing about the grooming gangs: “to preserve community relations” and because they’re terrified of being called racist or “Islamophobist.”
I watched Sunak’s complaint that our streets have been hijacked by those hostile to “our values;” his plea for unity and the claim that we’ve built the “most successful multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy. He failed to mention that the British people, post-WW2 onwards, never voted for it, and never wanted it in the first place. What Enoch Powell predicted is coming to pass. They can’t say they weren’t warned.
Reply You have no evidence that the postal votes suffered from widespread abuse. There are checks and procedures to register for one.
March 2, 2024
I wonder how many people, like myself, quite like what Reform says but are unimpressed with their commitment to proportional representation? It’s not prominent on their website – perhaps to help prevent challenge by those that do not want insipid centre Left coalitions, as seen in continental Europe with PR. Mr Farage in particular, and Mr Tice, should themselves be challenged about this.
March 2, 2024
No mention of the Muslim vote. Isn’t Rochdale 36% or so Muslim? Surely that is significant?
March 2, 2024
Rochdale was a highly unusual and indeed divisive by-election in a constituency comprising 30% first, second and third generation Muslim immigrants from Pakistan. The election issue here – on a turnout of 40% – was the war in Gaza and clearly, was not fought on green issues. All candidates knocking on doors reported concerns about the NHS, crime and poor policing
The combined share of the vote for the Conservatives and Labour dropped by 65% – their worst result since the wartime by-elections of 1941-45
The independent candidate David Tully secured 21.3% of the vote by focussing on his local identity and local issues. Sir John would do well to focus his campaign for the new Wokingham seat similarly on local issues and his reputation as a very good consituency MP
March 2, 2024
Yes, it was very disappointing for Reform. Perhaps the lesson is that we need a new voting system. We don’t want STV, which was what we were offered, but we don’t want the LibLabCon that we have with FPTP either. We need to work out a better, more representative form of PR.
March 2, 2024
I’m quite disappointed in your post Sir John, it does just seem like a cheap shot at Reform.
I have come to see you as one who stands away from the cesspit of political school playground behaviour.
I have learnt a lot from your very knowledgeable posts on finance/banking etc.
As has already been stated, demographics and religion played a part in the result.
The block voting as a cultural practice cannot be dismissed either.
I don’t believe diversity built this country, not in the way we keep being told it has.
I do believe it will be to its detriment.
The heritage people of this land warned the powers that be that mass immigration and multi culture was not a good idea. It may look so, from the Ivory Towers, and slapping more laws to enforce it does little to convince the population it’s for their own good. It is after all why Labour has been kept out of office, but the Conservatives picked up that particular baton and ran hell for leather with it.
Now it has come back to bite.
To have the PM (one of the most unpopular) make this snap address to the nation, tells me that some people have had the scare of a lifetime and can now see the possibilities of which they have been repeatedly warned.
Welcome to the party.
March 2, 2024
Sir redwood,
I’m afraid you are missing the point on this one, this was a sectarian pure vote, the Muslims showing the UK, we have the power to disrupt your cosy democracy by forcing you to deal with OUR priority.
March 2, 2024
Sir John ‘This surely was ideal territory and background for Reform.’
When Labour had previously held and an extremist voiced candidate stands it shows how little you know about the cultural changes over the years in ex-industrial towns in Midlands and Northern England.
Of course I don’t expect you to let this comment through!
March 2, 2024
Sir JR, I have great respect for you and usually your opinions. Today you have got it wrong Re. Reform.
If there were a GE tomorrow, I would vote Reform. I wouldn’t expect to be voting for the next governing party. More likely the party that came third. But I can no longer vote for the incompetent rabble known as Conservatives. Nor can I vote for the current version of Labour. My only other choice would be to not vote at all.
As for Rochdale. A constituency with a large Muslim population is only going to vote for someone who puts Islam first. Step-up George Galloway. An excellent orator but also a Communist hater of Britain who sympathizes with Islam around the world.
Reform, a party who care about the (dis)UK. Who wish to put our culture first, had no chance in Rochdale. Particularly with the intimidation and postal votes system.
Let’s see what happens when the GE occurs. I predict it will be bye-bye George and thanks for everything (not)
Reply A very large number of voters including former Conservative voters stayed at home in Rochdale. There was nothing to stop Reform winning given the absence of Labour and the poor Conservative showing. Most people in Rochdale are not Muslims.