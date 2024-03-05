Since 2010 the UK economy has created an average of 800 jobs a day

Despite covid lockdowns, despite the war in Ukraine, despite destructive Bank of England policy creating a big inflation then seeking to create a small recession, unemployment has gone lower over the last 14 years and many jobs have been created.
Remain said Brexit would mean big job losses. It meant the reverse. The UK ran out of workers and turned to inviting in even more people to take all the extra jobs. Today this presents a better opportunity. Instead of inviting in so many to do relatively low paid jobs we need to cut back severely on legal migration. The government has promised to cut 300,000 but more should be the aim. We need a full commitment to a better paid more engaged UK workforce, armed with more investment to support higher productivity. The higher wages need to be earned.
Physical jobs require fuller automation to take the delays and hard work out of the tasks. Clerical tasks need more AI based automation to tackle all the repetitious and tedious parts of the old jobs.
Labour governments of the past have always left office with unemployment higher. Their boom/bust policies in the 1970s, and in the late 2000s threw too many people out of work. It is good unemployment remains low and job creation has been strong, but we need to do better with raising wages and productivity with the right training, machine support and investment. Public sector productivity has fallen. There should be an immediate ban on external recruitment into the civil service and public administration.
4 Comments
March 5, 2024
Public sector productivity has fallen!! We need to ask why it takes The Office of the Public Guardian 90 days and counting to register a simple power of attorney. No point in calling them, even their answerphone unashamedly tells you. Submitted mid December and still waiting. Could it be working (or resting) from home or maybe they are on their laptop on a beach in Benidorm.
March 5, 2024
I suggest the abolition of state driven ideological control of private sector companies (unnecessary burdens due to DEI and NZ authoritarianism). Florida under De Santis have already abolished DEI regulations.
I ignore the assertion from Tory MPs that they are defenders of private sector commerce. It is this party in government no doubt endorsed by Tory backbenchers and their Labour captors that have nodded through this pernicious, Neo-Marxist control culture whose purpose is to replace merit with identity in recruitment policy. Hardly private sector zealots
We have a Parliament and a bureaucracy comprised of those who actively promote total control of our private sector and those like Tory MPs who quiver in fear about opposing the Left’s campaign to shackle our companies with more cultural GARBAGE
And by the way, extremism is anything the state wants it to mean. Don’t be surprised to see the voice of tens of millions of British citizens criminalised in the next 5 years with the stroke of a pen and a nod through the lobbies in Parliament. A hatred of freedom and speech now infects the inner sanctum of our politics and our governing class
I predict that criticism of all and any govt policy will become illegal punishable by fines and imprisonment if Labour gain power and the Tories will say nowt
March 5, 2024
What about the freeze on public sector pay and the damage that has caused?
Reply There is no freeze
March 5, 2024
Good morning.
We have created a country that serves itself rather than one that makes and sells things to other countries. The jobs created are really non-jobs, like Diversity Managers. In other words, as the Private Sector has shrunk due to government de-industrialisation policies, the State Public Sector has grown.
The Snake is eating its own tail.