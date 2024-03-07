WPQ answer – air pollution

I asked this question to find out why speed is restricted for air quality reasons near Heathrow.No wish to engage.

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15522):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, if he will make a comparative estimate of the average contribution to air pollution of (a) vehicles on the M4 and (b) air traffic at Heathrow. (15522)

Tabled on: 26 February 2024

Answer:

Anthony Browne:

The Department for Transport has no plans to make a comparative estimate of the average contribution to air pollution from vehicles on the M4 and from air traffic at Heathrow.

The answer was submitted on 05 Mar 2024 at 12:39.