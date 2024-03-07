WPQ answer – air pollution

I asked this question to find out why speed is restricted for air quality reasons near Heathrow.No wish to engage.
The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15522):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, if he will make a comparative estimate of the average contribution to air pollution of (a) vehicles on the M4 and (b) air traffic at Heathrow. (15522)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Anthony Browne:
The Department for Transport has no plans to make a comparative estimate of the average contribution to air pollution from vehicles on the M4 and from air traffic at Heathrow.
The answer was submitted on 05 Mar 2024 at 12:39.
4 Comments
March 7, 2024
Answer indicates that any readings will vary so much, and at different times of day according to travel, that nobody is convinced of any point in doing it. Speed limits changed with no point provable.
March 7, 2024
Only an obstructive department would claim to require planning permission before ‘answering’ a simple question with a refusal 8 days later. Reasoning, such as yours, would have been a less careless than their empty reply.
March 7, 2024
It is nothing scientific- just bullying the motorist. We will remember them when there is an opertunity!
March 7, 2024
Governments own records show that our air is cleaner, and getting cleaner year on year, since 1970
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201719/cmselect/cmenvfru/433/43310.htm