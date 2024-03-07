WPQ answer – Air quality speed limits

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15521):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what criteria are used to determine when temporary air quality speed limits are used on the M4 near Heathrow. (15521)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Guy Opperman:
National Highways implemented a speed restriction of 60mph on the M4 westbound at junctions 3 to 4 in December 2022 to achieve nitrogen dioxide (NO2) compliance in the shortest possible time.
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 14:32.
36 Comments
March 7, 2024
Good Morning,
Does the transport department actually measure NO2 levels in the adjacent populated areas to the junctions of the M4 mentioned? If so what are they compared to background levels?
March 7, 2024
Indeed a car at 70 might emit very slightly more than one doing 60 I suppose on average? But it is surely all about cash cow cameras & pollution is just a ruse.
Plus cars going at 70 will cause any pollution to disperse rather more rapidly as the cars cause more turbulence with their higher speeds..
March 7, 2024
Air quality – then we need to know exactly what are the results of the actions taken.
March 7, 2024
I’ve just been checking electricity flows for the past year and we’ve barely exported 5% of the amount imported. Is this the governments idea of being the Saudi Arabia of wind with net imports running annually at around 18%.
March 7, 2024
Excellent point
March 7, 2024
So no answer.
March 7, 2024
It is nothing to do with pollution & all about cash cow tax raising cameras. A hugely inefficient and damaging way to raise tax.
So the budget is not popular with anyone at all take 2x with one hand and give X back with the other. Well done Hunt. He says he would like to reduce taxes but cannot due to Covid and the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war.
But no this a untrue it is due the appalling way Covid was dealt with lockdowns, covid loans, endless corruption and net harm vaccines and net zero is the cause of rip off energy prices.
Other endless government waste like HS2, pointless degrees, net zero and open door immigration, bloated inept government… are the reasons the government feels the need to rob the people even more.
We need a government that will reduce the size of the state, ditch net zero, reduce taxes, cut immigration hugely and deregulate. Both Labour and the Con-socialists are wrong on all these issues. Labour even worse than the this dire government.
March 7, 2024
Lynn, did you expect one.
Nothing to do with the wind speed, weather, cloud cover, humidity, temperature, etc etc.
Thus they simply say it is down to speed, given that at 60 mph most cars will be in top gear, at 70 mph the situation will be the same, so the engine revolutions “per mile” will be exactly the same (as they are in the same gear) !
Yes you will lose a little more fuel at the higher speed as the wind resistance of the vehicle will be greater at a greater speed, but that difference is small at those speed differentials.
My car revs at just over 2,000 revs per minute at 70mph in 8th gear (top gear)
It also revs at just under 2,000 revs per minute at 20mph when in 3rd gear, thus I produce more pollution “per mile” in 3rd gear, than I do when in 8th gear or top. That is why 20mph speed limits simply for for air pollution reasons are an absolute nonsense.
The fact is we have idiots in charge, who do not think things through with the proper and factual information based on science, physics, common-sense, and human nature.
March 7, 2024
Yes; NO answer Lynne.
Guy Opperman’s reply is rather like those of basic computer programmes which pick what they regard as key words and form odd sentences including them.
He didn’t recognise the word ‘quality’ in the question, so in compliance with idiocy his Computer said NO2 !
March 7, 2024
Indeed pathetic as usual.
March 7, 2024
Millionaires always seem to praise the third rate services, because they don’t need to pay for them in the way the plebs do, nor have to wait years to use them.
March 7, 2024
What was the reading (of nitrogen dioxide) along certain points of the M4 where it (unannounced) was reduced to 60mph? Sometimes the area is fairly busy and other times lanes are empty! I assume it has reduced else why do it?
It strikes me as a random decision by some green supporting fool.
March 7, 2024
And it’s only 1 hotel nearby, virtually no nearby residential properties. Just virtue signaling for no reason
March 7, 2024
MT
Interesting that it only applied one way, on one side of the road, just to make the answer even more ridiculous.
Clearly the logic therefore, is that the central barrier is working as an air filter. !!!!!!
March 7, 2024
My Mum and Dad are very close to the M4, between J3 and J4. Very near J4. They don’t give a monkey’s about Nitrogen Dioxide levels. Mind you, they are in Cherry Lane Cemetery.
If the 3rd Heathrow runway is ever built, they will be dug up and moved. Which I have to say is a rather upsetting thought.
March 7, 2024
Commercial Aircraft will be banned before long, smaller airports will thrive on the privateers!
I doubt a case for another runway will be acceptable.
You and they can rest easy.
March 7, 2024
‘Cherry Lane’ envisions a place of calm and rest blossoming in gentle English countryside.
The notion of even more noisy aircraft shattering the peace destroys the rest in the environment, affecting everyone near.
March 7, 2024
You might also ask if they imposed temporary speed limits on all the planes landing and taking off nearby at Heathrow which emit much higher NOX levels per passenger than cars.
March 7, 2024
The need to ask these questions, and the replies to them, are stark illustrations of how OUR money is being wasted by Civil Servants at this Government’s behest. We deserve much better.
March 7, 2024
You asked ‘what’ and they answered ‘when’
March 7, 2024
What is the figure please for the % reduction in NO2 levels when the speed limit is rduced from 70mph to 60mph?
Cars may emit less/minute but will be travelling for longer in the area.
March 7, 2024
I would like to see please the figures for the annual spend on Net Zero subsidies and grants etc. (I don’t know all the titles of all the spending plans) and how much is collected in carbon taxes.
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
Since the Secretary of State for Transport did not answer the question, is there a way to force the government to answer the question?
I know the BBC would not pursue this as it would not fit its political views to do so but I would hope other media outlets could do so?
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
Hi sir John
There are speed restrictions on the M6 going through Birmingham set at sixty traffic is always very busy so slowing traffic down causes bunching up and more pollution the speed due to bunching up drops down to 30 40, miles per hour the M42 is the same they display speed levels as low as 30 mph causing massive tail backs and more pollution
March 7, 2024
Petrol cars produce NOx. Cars running on methane (AKA natural gas) produce almost zero NOx and half (ish) the CO2. If only the UK had available plentiful and cheap supplies of natural gas (we have) we could solve two problems at a stroke. And if there’s any left over (there is) we could reduce costs for British industry.
JF