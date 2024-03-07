WPQ – local authority travel plans

This is the pot of money which helps Councils to close and narrow roads where they choose bad schemes:

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15524):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, how much funding his Department plans to provide to local authorities for active travel plans in the (a) 2023-24 and (b) 2024-25 financial year. (15524)

Tabled on: 26 February 2024

Answer:

Guy Opperman:

The Department for Transport is currently providing £70 million of dedicated funding to local authorities in 2023-24, for developing and delivering local infrastructure schemes and to boost capability and enable higher levels of walking and cycling. Funding for local authorities in 2024-25 is subject to final Departmental business planning decisions.

The answer was submitted on 05 Mar 2024 at 09:28.