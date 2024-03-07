WPQ – local authority travel plans

This is the pot of money which helps Councils to close and narrow roads where they choose bad schemes:
The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15524):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, how much funding his Department plans to provide to local authorities for active travel plans in the (a) 2023-24 and (b) 2024-25 financial year. (15524)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Guy Opperman:
The Department for Transport is currently providing £70 million of dedicated funding to local authorities in 2023-24, for developing and delivering local infrastructure schemes and to boost capability and enable higher levels of walking and cycling. Funding for local authorities in 2024-25 is subject to final Departmental business planning decisions.
The answer was submitted on 05 Mar 2024 at 09:28.
9 Comments
March 7, 2024
‘ to boost capability’… to walk and cycle.
Their agenda is to reduce the living standards of Europeans to the world average, so that we will all accept World Government.
Why else have this ‘plot’ JR?
March 7, 2024
Being an active resident of the Wokingham area, I would say there has been no noticeable increase in use of cycling or walking on the road changes made at great expense and annoyance for car and van users. Another waste of hard-pressed taxpayers money.
March 7, 2024
Paying for corrective measures to remedy Council errors is better than allowing inefficient schemes to prevail. However, fines would be more fitting to prevent their wrongdoing at the outset. Non-residents being forced to pay for some distant Council’s errors is tantamount to encouraging them to make sloppy decisions.
March 7, 2024
Wokingham Council please take note.
It does not say “to encourage cycling and walking, at the expense, delay and inconvenience to all others”
Which unfortunately is the interpretation Wokingham Council are putting on most of their schemes.
I have absolutely no problem with encouraging cycling and walking as an aim, if does not hinder, delay, or obstruct other road users.
I have no objection, I even welcome, better paths, tracks, and cycle paths in, to, and around parks and open spaces, but to narrow existing roads for a handful of cyclists, at the expense delay and congestion of road traffic is a nonsense.
The irony is that the council have deliberately removed the home made cycle track which included, jumps and ramps in the woods surrounding the Woosehill estate, which was giving great pleasure to the younger members of our society, so they now use car parks for their fun !
March 7, 2024
Central government forcing local government to build cycle-lanes rather than repair pot-holes
March 7, 2024
Just look at the Wokingham Councils modification proposals for the A329 if you want to see what going completely “over the top” means for users of that road, consultation on parts are 3 & 4 open until 16th March and are carefully listed under cycling and footpaths section on the Council website.
Absolute chaos and congestion at huge expense will be the result if it is adopted !
March 7, 2024
Another £70m that will be wasted on cycle lanes that will be rarely used.
March 7, 2024
Even in the height of summer our new cycle-lane was never used, and I do mean ‘never’ and my council doesn’t monitor its usage, its a done deal, a net-zero tick-in-the-box job complete ….the government asked for and funded a cycle-lane, and they got one !
March 7, 2024
I think the aim is more anti-motorist than pro-cyclist. The then Mayor of London Ken Livingstone said a long time ago he wanted to “frustrate motorists” out of London. People should have taken him more seriously, and realised it wasn’t an aspiration, it was an action plan.