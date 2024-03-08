WPQ answer – Ministerial involvement

Treasury has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15535):
Question:
To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what ministerial involvement there is in (a) setting budgets, (b) preparing annual reports and (c) approving annual reports for arms length public bodies. (15535)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Laura Trott: How budgets are set and the process for preparing and approving annual reports for arm’s length bodies (ALBs) are dependent on their classification status and their source of income.
Further information on the reporting requirements for ALBs can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/657b04390467eb001355f84d/MASTER_FINAL_DRAFT_2024-25_FReM___1_.pdf Further information on the accounting process for each type of ALB can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a74d700e5274a59fa715592/Classification-of-Public_Bodies-Guidance-for-Departments.pdf
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 15:39.
3 Comments
March 8, 2024
On International women’s Day we need to be high lighting the very important feminine issues. How can we continue in this out worn male centric country with issues which allow women to be violated,and due to ex third world occupants ,problems which are becoming worse.Talk of money and pushing basic human rights under the carpet to undermine the female will not substitute for other politics.Science cannot change this important issue.
March 8, 2024
Are ALB’s the new names for Quangos. All the Trott is saying is you look it up and see if you can understand it better than me. Don’t waste my time, I have a meeting to go to.
March 8, 2024
So you will need to look at these documents first.
Useful to prevent or delay a supplementary question.
I see a pattern in the answers she trotts out.