WPQ answer – Public sector productivity

Question:

To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what estimate he has made of trends in public sector productivity since 2019. (15530)

Tabled on: 26 February 2024

Answer:

Laura Trott:

ONS publish annual National Statistics on public service productivity up to 2020. The next annual statistic for 2021 will be published on 26 March. ONS also publish estimates of public service productivity which currently include annual estimates for 2021 and 2022 and quarterly estimates up to 2023 Q3. These are official statistics in development.

