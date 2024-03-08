WPQ answer – Public sector productivity

Treasury has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15530):
Question:
To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what estimate he has made of trends in public sector productivity since 2019. (15530)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Laura Trott:
ONS publish annual National Statistics on public service productivity up to 2020. The next annual statistic for 2021 will be published on 26 March. ONS also publish estimates of public service productivity which currently include annual estimates for 2021 and 2022 and quarterly estimates up to 2023 Q3. These are official statistics in development.
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 12:37.
12 Comments
March 8, 2024
Failure to answer.
March 8, 2024
So the answer states when the statistics were published but says nothing about the actual trends themselves.
Not particularly useful. It suggests an unwillingness to engage in a debate.
March 8, 2024
Standard practice give no answer and just refer to long & vague documents that also give very little answer but waste hours of people’s time to deter them asking again.
March 8, 2024
Since 2015 public sector productivity has been flat. Private sector productivity has gone up by 20%.
The image of lazy civil servants filling their own boots is not an image of reality but it is actual reality.
March 8, 2024
No just “flat” but so much or what they “produce” like incentives for more migrants, road blocking, motorist muggings, net zero, soft loans for duff degree is not wanted and/or does huge net harm.
March 8, 2024
I was really productive today. I issues loads of bus lane tickets, blocked three lanes of a busy road to cause vast congestion and prevented (by refusing planning consent or putting OTT restrictions on it) the building of two houses. My GP hugely productive too his huge phone queuing system deterred about 50 people from getting an appointment today .
Also I demanded three other house had to be knocked down for good measure. I really am so very productive.
March 8, 2024
So they call it “Public Service Productivity”? We served you today by forcing you to buy a vastly more expensive, more expensive to run and rather impractical heat pumps, or a similarly daft EV, by blocking your roads so you have to drive further, mugging you for putting a tyre in an empty bus lane, or filing your tax form a day late because you had flu or by increasing your energy and other bills hugely through May’s net zero religious insanity.
I assume it all goes down as “public service” and “productive”. They may be blocking roads with bus and bike lanes anti-car red lights, not right or left turns or building a new pointless HS2 railway or (rarely) opening a new vital much needed road or bridge, or causing inflation by debasing the currency with QE, or forcing you to take net harm vaccines you never even needed – all is “public service” and to them is productive it seems
March 8, 2024
So it seems Hunt got a bit shirty with the BBC. “Not worthy of the BBC” he said after Rajan said: “We’ve seen seven quarters of GDP per head that’s been revised downwards. We’re hooked on foreign labour. The birth rate is collapsing. Many public services are creaking. Councils are going bust. Those are facts.”
Indeed they are facts he might usefully also have added you are not cutting taxes you are sill increasing them more, there is a huge housing problem, vast crime problems amd police who do nothing about many serious crimes. The vaccines did net harm (your claims for millions of lives saved by AZ vaccines are wildly wrong Hunt), the NHS is at best totally second rate, the lockdowns did net harm, net zero is costing us billions and giving us rip off energy and it gives no positives at all.
March 8, 2024
So the pathetic increase of £5000 in the VAT threshold (way behind the inflation caused by Suank’s QE) was dictated by Sunak’s moronic Windsor accord treaty Hunt reveals?
A state funded Muslim only war memorial is an appalling idea, pushed by Javid the net harm vaccine pusher for NHS and other workers. They should surely all be for people of all religions, belief systems and “none”. None being people who like to see real evidence before just believing in things like God and Net Zero.
March 8, 2024
What is this? Not that I am anywhere need Oxford today.
March 8, 2024
The above reply was actually meant for Ms Gold.
Private groups, mosques and churches can of course fund their own sectional or even perhaps racist war memorials as they wish.
March 8, 2024
See you at the Old Library at 1100hrs