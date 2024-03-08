WPQ answer- public sector productivity

Treasury has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15529):
Question:
To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what steps he is taking to increase public sector productivity. (15529)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Laura Trott:
The government has a relentless focus on getting the most out of every pound spent by boosting public sector productivity and by focusing spending on the government’s priorities.
In June, the Chancellor announced the Public Sector Productivity Programme as a means of assessing how productivity can be improved and to ensure the long-term sustainability of our public services.
The programme has focused on embracing the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence, reducing the amount of time our key frontline workers spend on administrative tasks and strengthening preventive action to reduce demand on public services.
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 12:50.
4 Comments
March 8, 2024
Oh! They have been ‘relentless’ and failed completely. They must allow somebody else to do the job, because they have done their best and it’s not good enough.
March 8, 2024
Just word soup. Public sector productivity, has been for years, and remains a drag on the wealth creating private sector. If the CS is looking for salvation in AI, look at the past government record on the introduction of computer systems. AI is just the new kid on the block, as the old one , Nett Zero wanes.
March 8, 2024
So you set up a programme to make it look as if something is happening. Then add a bit of waffle about embracing opportunity and suggest that AI will do the trick.
Easier than giving the culprits a rocket or sacking them I suppose.
March 8, 2024
If AI includes the telephone answering systems and online activity… I’ve spent more time as a customer waiting and waiting for phones to be answered and scrolling on websites looking for information that invariably isn’t there, than the rest of my life put together!