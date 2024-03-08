WPQ answer- public sector productivity

Treasury has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15529):

Question:

To ask the Chancellor of the Exchequer, what steps he is taking to increase public sector productivity. (15529)

Tabled on: 26 February 2024

Answer:

Laura Trott:

The government has a relentless focus on getting the most out of every pound spent by boosting public sector productivity and by focusing spending on the government’s priorities.

In June, the Chancellor announced the Public Sector Productivity Programme as a means of assessing how productivity can be improved and to ensure the long-term sustainability of our public services.

The programme has focused on embracing the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence, reducing the amount of time our key frontline workers spend on administrative tasks and strengthening preventive action to reduce demand on public services.

The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 12:50.