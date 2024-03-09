My Article in Conservative Home – Ministers have picked the low-hanging fruit on Net Zero, and it will only get harder from here

The green revolution, led by governments and big business and informed by the green movement and decarbonising parties, is encountering consumer and political resistance as soon as it tries to get people to spend more money on replacing their transport or heating.
Voters often object to paying higher prices for fossil fuel-based ways of doing things when they are taxed, or to incurring more fines and penalties for not being green enough.
The Dutch government was thrown out of office for trying to stop farmers farming to cut rural methane and CO2; the French have demonstrated against dearer diesel; half the British refuse to have “free” smart meters.
Meanwhile, the American electorate is taking a shine in the polls to Donald Trump’s belief in having more cheap oil and gas and allowing people to drive their internal-combustion-engine cars, vans and pickups; Joe Biden has intervened to get the price of petrol (gasoline) down, even though dearer gas would push more people to electric.
The sheer magnitude of the task to get to net zero means that, for governments, it will only get tougher from here. They picked the low-hanging fruit first, concentrating on closing coal power stations as they persuaded and regulated the power sector to cut its emissions and ensuring big business takes measures to curb its own appetite for fossil fuels.
Now they have to persuade the consumer voter that it is time they banished the diesel or petrol car and ripped out the gas boiler – and many people will say that whilst they accept the climate change message, but they cannot afford an electric car or a heat pump.
There are only 18 million battery-electric cars in the world out of a total of 1500 million vehicles. It tends to be the rich who buy the battery cars, as they can afford the up-market Tesla or the more expensive electric versions of other well-known brands.
Putting in a heat pump is especially costly. In an older house a lot of work has to be undertaken first to insulate to much higher standards, before the disruptive work to install the heat pump system.
Some governments are offering high subsidies to people to get over these cost problems. The Chinese have the biggest numbers of electric cars thanks to early large subsidies and considerable pressure against buying new fossil-fuel vehicles. Norway for many years offered electric cars free of 20 per cent VAT and free of road taxes which gave them a boost there.
Yet such subsidy schemes can still leave many people unwilling as they worry about range, battery life, repair costs and ability to recharge on long journeys.
Heat pumps require even higher capital subsidies. Even so, many are reluctant. They fear big bills when they need to use plenty of electricity to keep the home warm, given the much higher prices of electricity than gas. They are concerned that on really cold days the home would not be sufficiently warm, as there would be less heat to pump successfully to its destination in the home.
There are issues with how green these preferred products are. If a person plugs in a car to recharge when there is too little wind or solar energy, a gas- or coal-fired power station has to supply the juice. That does not make the electric car green.
Such is also the case with a heat pump: on very cold still days, a lot of fossil fuel will be burned at power stations to keep the grid going.
Making the new electric car and heat pump generates a lot of carbon dioxide itself, and scrapping the old petrol car and gas boiler uses energy. The world only starts to win from your switch after many miles have been driven or many hours have passed with the heating, (assuming they are running on renewable power).
There are always problems with top-down revolutions. Governments may back the wrong technology: some of the smart meters given out free to users in the UK do not work properly and have to be replaced. It may run out of money and have to cut or end the subsidies designed to sustain the green changes; democratic governments may lose too many votes if it becomes clearer some of these changes mean paying more for such essentials as energy, transport, and heating.
Enthusiastic Greens portray a world full of wind farms where electricity is cheaper, powering homes, cars and industry. They claim energy is only dear today because oil and gas has gone up.
The truth is that today’s green electricity has needed much subsidy, paid for by taxpayers, to get it introduced. Whilst the average cost of wind power has now fallen a long way from the original peaks, it still needs substantial back up power to be available from fossil fuel generators for the low-wind days, the cost of which must be added to the overall cost of wind energy.
If we are to transfer much home heating and car transport from fossil fuel to electricity, there needs to be a massive expansion of generating capacity, and of grid and cable capacity to get the power to every home.
All this requires huge outlays to put in the generators and cables, to span the pylons across the fields and place the wires on the seabed to get to offshore wind. We need better answers to how much this will cost and who will pay.
In the meantime, it is very important we keep enough generating capacity available to meet our needs on days of no wind and little sun. The other day 26 per cent of our demand was met through imported energy even though demand was quite low – and the continent, grappling with its own problems from shortages and transition, will not always have the power to supply us.
The reason why people are having a hard time changing over to the new technologies is, because they simply do not work as advertised.
They do not cut CO2 levels as their manufacture, running and decommissioning simply does not tick all the environmental boxes. They can not meet the requirements of the consumer and, quite frankly, the whole environmental thing to the eye of the ordinary man in the street looks bonkers.
I and many others have written much about this, but let us look at it in a different way. Let us take the now humble mobile phone. In the late 80’s and early 90’s these were very large, very expensive (to buy and use) pieces of kit that had very little battery and connection range. Sounds familiar ? Yet it received no government subsidy or top down mandate (law / regulation) to use one. ie The market was to decide. The market persevered because it believed that there was a market. Today the mobile phone is everywhere and is itself replacing other technologies such as credit cards for payment.
Yes it took time, but we got there ! Problem is, this top down mentality driven by what most people see as nonsense is what is causing the push back.
Either you listen or, you will be replaced. Something that sadly, given the passed budget this government now only seems to have discovered.
We the people are not convinced, there is no ‘settled science’ on this matter. However, Sir J. says he will only attempt to check government actions, not the science. Well, Sir J. how about asking for the governments financial analysis and costing of each of their action plans to achieve Net Zero?
How much for the necessary wind farms?
How much for the upgrade to electrical infrastructure?
How much for the SMR’s?
How much for replacing gas boilers with heatpumps?
etc. You can make a very long list.
These are PCP government spending initiatives, have they been costed?
Yes the next phase is going to be costly and unpopular
The voter will decide especially after you try to ration holidays abroad for the masses, shut down farming causing food shortages and covering the land with windmills and solar farms.
The stupidity of politicians is nor lost on the general public and it’s good the protesters ate targeting MPs
Aeroplanes were rubbish when the Wright brothers flew one on the beach. But now look at them. Say a modern US jet fighter.
Green Tech is the way forward, whether you or i like not like it. It’s a tsunami. Even the Chinese are embracing it big time. Only the Oil & Gas companies in the West are really opposing it cause they are too lazy to figure out how to make lots of money from Green energy – and the risks involved in all capitalist adventures.
True capitalists are embracing Green Tech as they know there is a tonne of money to be made out of it and they enjoy the ADVENTURE. Real capitalists are after the adventure – not the money. Although the money really flows when you embrace adventure!
Lastly, whatever is calling the problems with our environment – nature or man – we CAN create the tech to CONTROL nature whilst making more money from that than the dinosaur capitalists in the Oil & Gas industry.
The green revolution …….is encountering consumer and political resistance as soon as it tries to get people to spend more money on replacing their transport or heating.
So they just make it more difficult for people. Cripple the road network with narrow lanes and constant roadworks. Destroy rail with engineering works every weekend.
Many politicians don’t care provided they themselves are alright. If you paid one recent Prime Minister enough money he would do whatever you wanted; and then talk about it if you offered him £1 million for an interview.
Cars seem much more expensive now anyway. Not just luxury or performance cars either – average vehicles. Make them electric and it’s even worse. Hyundai ionic for example. I only pick this one because I saw it in a driveway on charge and googled it.
But MOST people don’t see it as nonsense. Most people believe in ‘net zero’ – that’s the problem. There is no pushback. There is no group called ‘Keep Using Oil’. Ask people ‘do you think it is important we reach net zero’ – I think 9 out of 10 would answer ‘yes’. They might not be able to afford (or want)!an electric car or air source heat pump, but they do believe the general principle. Hence, no pushback.
Changing course away from net zero might make the 1 in 10 who are anti it vote Tory. Which will make no difference to the fact of replacement. And they will be replaced with even bigger zealots.
March 9, 2024
It seems to me that we are trying to run at record breaking speed when we can hardly walk.
It cannot be Green to scrap perfectly good cars and boilers before the end of their useful life.
I cannot see how I can retro fit the kind of insulation required in my home, in order to make the inefficient heat pumps they want me to use, to heat my home to anywhere near the temperatures I enjoy now. The costs to fit and then to use the system are too prohibitive.
The sensible thing for the government to do is to legislate that new homes should have the insulation and new technologies rather than trying to force an already skint and frankly, weary population to spend a fortune Retrofitting their old and existing homes.
In the meantime, we need to increase generation and storage capacity.
Being a bit green used to have a far different meaning when I was growing up, it meant nieve, inexperienced and daft.
Finally Sir John, there is no such thing as a free smart meter.
I also think that trying to convince people to upgrade to smart meters are green products in general is misleading to say the least… All to often, these products are not better than the product they are to replace, hardly an upgrade in reality.
As you say there is no sense in them scrapping perfectly good cars. With cars much of the lifetime energy cost of them is invested in their manufacturing, especially EVs , it taking an EV some 5 to 7 years of motoring to pay off the additional carbon manufacturing cost compared to an ICE car. Of course at this point it is most likely the EV’s battery will be knackered , so they are unlikely to ever get into the carbon credit situation, worse, as it is very difficult to replace an EV battery the car is pretty much scrap. So this green transport revolution is nothing of the sort, it is a one use disposable product. Old cars on the roads are actually the most ‘green ‘ cars, for the longer you extend their use the more years you are spreading out the initial energy cost of their manufacturing. The way things are there will be no classic EV car market, our brilliant whizzes in government, banned us having one use plastic bags, but then remove repairable cars from the roads, and force us to buy unrepairable cars
Running in the wrong direction. Storing electricity is rarely ever very practical or very economic, it also wastes much of the energy at least 30% often 70%+. The best way to store it is before it is generated as coal, gas, oil, wood, nuclear fuel and generate only when required. Alas wind and solar cannot do this so far less useful than on demand power.
March 9, 2024
Yesterday I received an email from my energy supplier, Scottish Energy:
“”Ofgem have announced their next energy price cap, which takes effect from 1st April 2024, and we want to let you know what this means for you. From 1st April, the price you pay per unit of energy will reduce, however the daily standing charge will increase. We’ve calculated that from April you’ll pay £XX less per year for gas, and £XX more per year for electricity.”
They helpfully explain that:
“A standing charge is a fixed daily fee that most energy customers pay to connect to a supply, maintain the energy supply networks, take meter readings and cover the cost of dealing with failed energy suppliers. No matter how much energy you use, your standing charge will stay the same and is a daily amount added to your overall energy costs……This means that if you’re a low user of gas and electricity, your standing charge may make up most of your bill.”
Nowhere do they explain that the increased cost of electricity is caused by the Government deliberately increasing subsidies to mainly foreign organisations to pay for the windmills which are blighting our land and seascapes are killing thousands of birds every single year and provide – at best – intermittent electricity at great cost.
Vote for the Not-a-Conservative-Party and deliberately increased energy bills, which are destroying our economy and international competitiveness, thanks to the Net Zero lunacy?
Not even if hell does eventually freeze over.
Meanwhile, in Germany, they are starting to cut down 120,000 trees in an ancient woodland to make space for windmills. How very “green” …… not.
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/03/08/germany-begins-felling-120000-trees-from-fairy-tale-forest-to-make-way-for-wind-turbines/
A budding politician, asked me to calculate gas and electric prices if the daily charge was combined into the kWh charge. For the average GB domestic consumer, a gas rate of 7.52 p/kWh would go to 8.36 p/kWh. For electric, a 28.79 p/kWh would go to 34.81 p/kWh. A big advantage for low users. I hope she gets to be Energy Secretary one day soon.
What is the justification for the vast increases in the standing charges? The poor can reduce their consumption by wearing thermals & ski-jackets but can do nothing about these evil poll taxes charged for supplying zero energy.
As you say, top down change is reluctantly accepted by some but declined by the majority on cost grounds. Check out the value of the EV two years after leaving the showroom. Then at what point does the government realise it can no longer continue losing all that road tax.
Get it in your heads that all government subsidy is paid for by you the tax payer. Government only uses your money. Even when it prints it, you pay through inflation. When it pays benefits, you the taxpayer pays. Reportedly 20 million UK citizens enjoy some form of government benefit. The result is that those who really need support get too little while a vast number leech off the taxpayer.
Example, my partner and I are living with her sister for a week while our Airbnb accommodates an earlier booking. Our builders hopefully finish in April. Sister has a first floor flat. The occupant of the ground floor smokes canabis that filtrates to above. Said occupant has not worked for years, claiming mental illness. Government provides a mid range 2024 model car, for a canabis fuelled driver to drive. You dear taxpayer are paying for this, like it or not. This is the creation of consocialism, so think carefully should you be tempted to vote for more.
Interesting that the Insurance company is suing the owners of the ship and the Cato of electric Vehicles which caught fire and sank the ship to the tune of £150 million (I believe).
They claim that they had not been informed that the ship was carrying ‘dangerous cargo’.
A runaway EV on the U.K. motorway network had to be physically stopped by police cars – for the second time! The driver was obviously guilty of using his mobile phone while driving to call for help.
March 9, 2024
Governments need voter consent.
Some governments force people to comply with what voters oppose until an election stops them.
This government sneaks in laws between elections to enforce their will
…… but no government can match the force of Nature’s laws of physics against their hare-brained intent.
As Net Zero advocates I am struggling to understand why any Tory MP should feel the need to express any public concern whatsoever about the social and financial cost of those policy decisions required to achieve Net Zero objectives?
We all know what Net Zero is really concerned with, environmental protection it isn’t. It’s akin to Mrs M. Thatcher publicly declaring her adoration for Marx, Engels and Socialism. It ain’t passing the truth test
Do you want to know why the majority vote Labour, Tory and SNP? Because they’re state dependents who fear change and the unknown. It’s Stockholm Syndrome writ large, on a national scale
And please someone inform the ophidian Gove that freedom of expression trumps all considerations. We know the meaning of the term extremism no matter who vilely politicians try to expand it to criminalise and demonise lawful opinion. A disgusting attack on British culture by a governing class contemptible of our fought for freedoms
The Net Zero narrative is a scam. It rests on dodgy data about temperatures, and as you point out going green adds CO2 (the alleged villain) not reduce it. Others have pointed out there is no way the world can expand the capacity needed to produce the raw materials needed to achieve the transition demanded by NZ zealots. Voters are waking up to the scam. Farmers already have.
The other day I got yet another phone call from British Gas wanting to change my perfectly sound gas meter for a “smart meter”. I was assured it wouldn’t cost me anything. I pointed out it wasn’t free as I doubted that the engineer installing it would be doing so for free from the goodness of his heart. To this the caller had no answer and promptly rang off. It is a falsehood to call it free. We, as taxpayers, are already paying for it and £billions more for other costly, inefficient, useless government schemes like it. At the next election I hope voters deliver the punishment that both Labour and Conservative parties deserve.
Perhaps this rushed and unnecessary revolution is at last being seen for what it is, a farce.
The UK contributes 0.00045% of the CO2 in the Earths atmosphere. IF we reach ‘net zero’ that tiny amount will be taken up by China/India/USA in week or even days.
Green subsidies and taxes now cost UK consumers over £14 billion/year, or £500 per average home. This will rise further in the coming years. The UK produces circa 1% of the world’s CO2 and less than China’s average annual increase.
Net Zero is impoverishing our people and industries to achieve absolutely nothing which is measurable.
No mention of hydogen . I am not a great fan of smart meter. Now being stopped from getting lower tariff without having a meter. This is not fair and should be stopped for people pay by direct debit and submit meter readings on line.
Where did you get the petrol and diesel yesterday? Hint: it wasn’t the North Sea.
Where do you get the petrol and diesel today? Best not to think about it.
Where will you get the petrol and diesel in the future? Are you worried yet?
Will it even be available to you at a price we can afford? Too late!
What subsidies will we have to pay, wars will we have to support, how many more lives will we have to spend?
Don’t worry about it, just carry on regardless, run your clunker today and rely on our kids carrying the costs and consequences of your locust habits tomorrow.
Paying EVEN more! We already pay very high prices due to your taxes.
Sky News understands energy secretary Claire Coutinho had intended to ditch the policy, known as the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM), but will now proceed following objections from ministerial colleagues, who argued that it is crucial to decarbonising home heating and meeting wider net zero policy. Manufacturers have warned the policy will increase the cost of boilers.
In a concession to the industry, fines for missing electric heat pump targets will be pushed back by 12 months to April 2025.