WPQ answer – Carbon Dioxide from Government estate

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15536):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what the carbon dioxide output of the Government estate was in (a) 2019 and (b) 2024. (15536)

Tabled on: 26 February 2024

Answer:

Rebecca Pow:

Since 2011 the Greening Government Commitments (GGCs) have set targets for greening the government estate and reported progress against them.

In financial year 2018-2019 the estate within the scope of the GGCs emitted 1,641,131 tonnes of CO2, 46% less than financial year 2009-2010. Full data is available in the 2018-2019 Greening Government Commitments annual report.

We will continue publishing CO2 emissions data in future GGCs annual reports. Data for financial year 2020-2021 is the latest year for which data is available and can be accessed here.

The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 15:14.