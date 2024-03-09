WPQ answer – Carbon Dioxide from Government estate

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15536):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, what the carbon dioxide output of the Government estate was in (a) 2019 and (b) 2024. (15536)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Rebecca Pow:
Since 2011 the Greening Government Commitments (GGCs) have set targets for greening the government estate and reported progress against them.
In financial year 2018-2019 the estate within the scope of the GGCs emitted 1,641,131 tonnes of CO2, 46% less than financial year 2009-2010. Full data is available in the 2018-2019 Greening Government Commitments annual report.
We will continue publishing CO2 emissions data in future GGCs annual reports. Data for financial year 2020-2021 is the latest year for which data is available and can be accessed here.
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 15:14.
March 9, 2024
Well she has attempted a form of quantifiable answer. How much relevance it has to the longterm well being of UK citizens is anybodies guess, particularly when India and China continue pumping out CO2 at an acceledating rate. When it is plant food it is difficult to accept it as the great satan of climate change.
March 9, 2024
I read the reply and felt like asking, “and how much oxygen has been breathed?” It seemed an equally ridiculous question.
High CO2 levels is what causes global cooling. We’ve had the warmer weather, which will be followed by cooler. At least, that’s what I’ve been led to believe, and a graph in the museum of London also shows – we are on the peak of a downward trajectory.
March 9, 2024
A continuous graph showing the UK CO2 TOTAL emissions per day against China or India’s INCREASES per day would show what is not worth bothering with here.
Every little doesn’t help; it hinders and distracts attention.
UK effort should concentrate on where most effect will be achieved, not fiddling around with Holier-than-Thou policies and heavy penalties for trivia at home.
March 9, 2024
Rebecca Pow studied Rural Environment Studies at Wye College what ever that is, she worked for the BBC and needless to supports remain and the net zero insanity. Clearly another LibDim.
Just stop reporting on CO2 and fire all the civil servants doing this pointless activity. That will save money, energy, paper, time and CO2. Then scrap net zero and do the same with this “workers”. Then reduce taxes with all the vast sums thus saved.
March 9, 2024
Needless to say she supported Rishi not Truss who was removed in the undemocratic Tory coup. Blamed unfairly in the main for the economic mess left by incompetent Andew Bailey the BoE and Sunak as Chancellor. Truss and Kwateng merely the touch-papers.
March 9, 2024
Sir John – you say ‘We need better answers’ to how much Net Zero will cost. But you have shown your readers what chance you have of getting proper answers when you ask this government questions. So I’m wondering where those better answers will come from.
March 9, 2024
The Dutch government has not been thrown out, it is still in office as before. It lost the election 3 months ago, but the Dutch PR electoral system means that no party will get a majority, so coalitions have to be formed. Until a new coalition can be formed with Wilders’ party, nothing changes. He is struggling to find partners for a governing coalition, and there may have to be new elections.
March 9, 2024
If she wants to green the government estate (her stated objective) she needs more CO2 not less!
March 9, 2024
What the CO2 output ‘was’ in 2024 won’t be known until the year has passed.
Rebecca’s 46% less might be a Pow Zapp! as strong as Batman’s Biff! yet fuller info might reveal more.
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
So at 46% less it is damaging our efforts to green the landscape, farming and food production.
Very bad news.
March 9, 2024
Agricola,
She provided a quantifiable answer – from five years ago and fifteen. I suspect this may be because the comparison she offers shows a reduction has been achieved.
The numbers will not mean much to the general public though.