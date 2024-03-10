Lecture – ‘The Digital and Green Revolutions Compared’ March 10, 2024 4 Comments Please find below the audio recording of my lecture delivered at All Souls College, Oxford. It starts at 00:13. http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Sir-John-Redwood-Lecture-08.032024.m4a March 10, 2024 4 Comments
4 Comments
March 8, 2024
Excellent
March 8, 2024
All sensible stuff JR. People and art Grad & often innumerate politicians hugely underestimate the difficulty of increasing the grid capacity massively to cope with heat pumps and EV batteries. Heat pumps also need nearly all their electricity over just a few weeks of winter. This means you might easily need a grid more than 10 times the capacity but this is largely wasted for most of the year. The generating capacity with gas, coal or wood (a mad policy) back up might need to be 20+ times the capacity again largely wasted capacity for most of the year.
Note also that wind farms, the needed grid improvements, heatpumps, the gas back up and EV cars are all build using masses of cheap fossil fuels too. So the CO2 saving is largely bogus. It is at best just exported.
March 8, 2024
To win the next election we need a party that at the very least least puts net zero on a five year pause, gets fracking, drilling and mining, put immigration on a five year pause with very few exceptions, cuts taxes to 25% of GDP and stops the vast and endless government waste.
Alas if Sunak & Hunt’s Con Socialist promised this who would believe them. You need new leadership to avoid a total wipe out. But no one want Labour policies which are Con-socialist one but even worse.
March 10, 2024
Thank you John for your thoughts, and very clear outlines and explanations, I wonder how many other sitting Mp’s would be able to present, or even understand, the detailed reasons, arguments and suggestions you have put forward.
Thank you also, for I guess, your own recording of your presentation.