The Bank of England tries to stop growth

The People’s Bank of China is cutting interest rates and creating more liquidity in markets to boost growth. They did not buy up bonds in past years and have low inflation.Growth is around 5%
The Fed, the US Central Bank , is busy selling bonds at a loss but does not send the bill to the Treasury and taxpayers. Meanwhile the Administration and Congress has boosted the budget deficit by $1 trillion to offset the contractionary effects. Growth hit 5% but is now slowing as the stimulus fades.
The ECB is not selling bonds at big losses, though it made the same mistake as the Bank of England in printing too much and causing inflation. They do not want to weaken their economies more.
The Bank of Japan is still creating more money and buying more bonds, with low inflation.
Only the Bank of England is continuing to tighten into a downturn with large sales of bonds, sending huge bills for the losses to taxpayers.
Why?
Sir John asks why? There is only one answer: incompetence
Why, the Bank is stuffed with incompetent leftwaffe staff who don’t actually work for Britain.
They believe we should be in the EU and have to make Brexit look a failure. Much like the rest of government employees and MPs. Good to see treacherous May standing down.
precisely.
Yes, but specifically, 2 deficits, trade and budget.
We depend on other countries to accept £ for $,€ and others. If they see an economy for ever weakening they will stop buying it, again. Remember we’ve had to be bailed out before by the IMF.
You can see the currencies used for imports and exports at
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/uk-trade-in-goods-by-declared-currency-of-invoice-2022/uk-trade-in-goods-by-declared-currency-of-invoice-2022#currency-of-invoice-summary
See how little Chinese yuan is used. The Chinese prefer to get paid in US Dollars. it has got circa 3,000 billion of them stashed in various forms, at the US FED!
Or are they selling off fossil linked bonds to invest in greencr*p?
“Why?” often = “What are you up to?”
They will bring us all to penury.
Peter
Wake up dude.
Bailey is an ardent Europhile. Starmer is an ardent Europhile. Bailey wants to keep a lid on economic growth by keeping rates at a level that damages growth, the Tories are blamed thereby upping the possibility of a pro-EU Labour government.
I have no doubt Labour and Starmer will take the UK back into the EU. Starmer is a dyed in the wool slithery snake. You wouldn’t trust him with your granny’s savings. CPS politicisation, taking the knee, backing the bigotry and Marxism of Corbyn and representing some proper dodgy extremists when a QC.
Labour will get back in because the voter is CLUELESS, naive and utterly without appreciation. They’re not stupid though merely lacking in relevant information. Unfortunately the Tories aren’t prepared, out of understandable fear, to fully expose the head of the snake, Starmer.
I still believe the Tories can be saved from oblivion by someone who defiantly opposes the racialisation and wokery we see around us. That person is not Johnson. The party so desperately needs to a Neo-Thatcherite
It occurred to me that a pro Tory newspaper ( or more than one… I’m not certain) put a stop to Kinnock’s ambitions of being PM. ( He gained much solace in the EU I expect)
The paper issued an extremely stark and powerful message.
Why can’t that happen now? Maybe because all the newspapers ( all the whole media) are left wing and ( with a few exceptions) SO IS THE TORY PARTY!
Your last sentence is the solution, BUT who fits the description…..before the end of this year. So..there is, presently, no competent PCP member.
March 10, 2024
All the indicators are of major Tory casualties all over the country.
Bailey is an appropriate name for someone needing bailing out.
The DT were testing the waters yesterday with a lengthy article about the potential return of the Fat Oaf or Lord Dave of Greenshill Lobbying. Looks like Nadine Dorries’ speculation a few months ago that Sunak may stand down later this year may be on the money.
The UK is not going back into the EU. They would have to ditch the Maastricht Treaty for that to happen, and they aren’t going to do that specially for the UK.
No, it’s not incompetence. It’s deliberate. They are “on a mission” …. the questions which need answering are (a) why? and
(b) who benefits?
What if the Henny Pennys in govt. actually believe all the greencr*p doom?
What if the lockdowns were really about monitoring the effects of closing down the world? Plus a soupçon of population reduction?
Destroy capitalism. Destroy growth. To save the planet! ( Nevermind edging us towards nuclear destruction).
After all …talk of Climate Lockdowns followed swiftly on the heels of covid.
They should all go out and contemplate the blossoming Spring. It is coming with no help from them. Their insignificance is breathtaking.
There speaks the generous Englishman again. Can’t believe evil when he sees it and lays the blame at ‘incompetence’.
Peter – THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING! Not only on the economy but in the boatloads of burdensome aliens.
The governor seems to have enough money from taxpayer’s in the kitty to award themselves an inflation busting pay rise.
Why indeed?
They are doubling down. Is it to save face? Is it because they can do whatever they want? Is it incompetence? Is it because they actually want to damage our economy and if so, why? (Net zero? WEF?).
It would be interesting to hear your thoughts.
The BOE seemingly has only one aim, to keep inflation at 2% or less. Growth of the sconomy does not seem to be their concern. Nor does it appear to be the concern of the Treasury, the OBR, or even the government. All they are good at is reducing the wealth of every tax payer and expanding the dependant society. Consocialism is an utter failure unless failure is your aim.
Good morning.
Why ?
Because the BoE’s mandate is to cut inflation. Inflation created by the Little Usurper in Number 10 whilst he was Chancellor to that big fat idiot, Alexander. That’s why !!
We are paying the price for our own largess. Do people really think that staying at home and not working, or ‘eat out to help out’ was a costless exercise ? No ! There was a price to be paid and now we are paying it.
When you have an economy that buys more than it sells, like energy, and those purchases are in US Dollars, when you debase your own currency like we are doing its value falls and those US Dollars, and thereby the goods, cost more.
There is much to be said about independence both in energy and food. Yet we deny ourselves the former by making it illegal to use our own natural resources and import more people than we can feed, we are heading for a very nasty storm.
PS Thanks for allowing that link from yesterday.
The truth is power has been shifted so much that all MPs of all parties are today just observers of the PM (and regional leaders) and civil servants running the country.
Democracy has been subverted by the leaders belief that autocracy and technocracy are better than democracy. So pet projects of NetZero, Lockdowns, woke ideology and mass migration destroy the country. Last weeks Irish referendum, EV car sales, balkanisation of cities, children’s mental health all prove the leaders vision is creating a Soviet or Maoist style dystopia.
yes a gradual shift taking place to install a dictator.
We need to scrap The Royal Prerogative!
My question from the headline below. Why is an MP and not a climate activist the head of a watchdog? The head of every watchdog (except the political watchdog) MUST be an MP.
“ The head of the Government’s climate watchdog told officials to “kill” a negative news story with “technical language”, The Telegraph can disclose…”
If I was an MP I would be calling on MPs of all colours to go on strike in order to get their power back. This would start with ensuring
– An MP is in charge of every watch dog.
– A committee of MPs is in charge of every regulator.
– An MP is the managing director of every quango and deregulated body.
One can only conclude that all the levers of power are being used against us to destroy the country economically and ensure our dependency.
Meanwhile as the BofE forges ahead with digital currency, sending out messages that we must forget cash, Norway and Sweden are legislating to keep cash.
Why? Because it is in THEIR interests (personally) to do it.
The next question therefore is WHY is it in THEIR interests to do it?
I suspect it has a great deal to do with their prospective future employment opportunities …. in the IMF/WEF and other globalist organisations.
And that is also why Hunt and Sunak are allowing them to do it.
Miscalculated didn’t they? Putin has beaten the Globalists and they will have no power to distribute largess. But they will face the angry mob.
“Why?”
I don’t know, but is it because great importance is placed on inflation and they are doing all they can in that department?
Probably because the BoE knows the truth about the parlous state of the nation’s finances.
Sunak – who printed more money than any Chancellor in history – is digging himself and the party into a deeper hole by recomending that benefits for single mothers etc be slashed to pay for abolishing NI. There are no votes for the Conservatives in this suggestion, as today’s Opinium poll shows.
Rachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, has pointed out that Hunt would need to cut benefits by ~ £47bn to pay for this policy.
The money printing happened during the covid lockdown. No doubt you were in favour of lockdown, wanted it to be stricter and go in for longer and wanted even more money printing borrowing subsidies etc?
So the budget didn’t move the polling needle one iota, and the next bright idea is a referendum on leaving the ECHR to coincide with the GE. A great idea to cement a Tory victory until we remember how the last referendum result was enacted. So plays right into Reform’s hands. Vote to leave the ECHR and vote Reform to get the job done!
Oh it did move the needle. Two days after the Budget, the Not-a-Conservative-Junta declined another 2%, to 18%. Reform went up 1% to 13%.
I sometimes wonder if we put the right Bailey in charge of the BoE?
At least Bill Bailey is a professional comedian, and a good one!
Why doesn’t Hunt take control of the Bank of England?
John who is buying all these bonds at knock down prices? I think this information should be in the public domain. Black Rock, Iran, China or other Middle Eastern Countries? It seems to me that Britain actually doesn’t own much of Britain anymore, perhaps that’s why Westminster appears to be controlled by unelected forces. I would welcome your response.
Regards
Lesley McConochie
If the People’s Bank of England is independent it should look after itself instead of being bailed out by the Treasury every time it makes its many mistakes.
Contrary to what is claimed, the BoE is just another of the Treasury (ie taxpayer) DEPENDANTS.
Chancellor Hunt said that we had turned a corner so what are we concerned about?
Why?
Because so many Prime ministers and Chancellors over the last 14 years have allowed the power to drift from themselves and elected Mps, to those outsides to whom they have given jobs without retaining control, and who have their own agenda.
Thus they do it because they can, and there is no punishment for them, just more and more rewards.
It is simple. If Andrew Bailey is not sacked for incompetence, he carries right on being incompetent!
So you can only conclude our feeble PM and Chancellor are happy with what he is doing!
Why not ask the question at PMQs?
Reply Because PM would just say he does not comment on the so called independent Bank