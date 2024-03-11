Why cut National Insurance again?

I do not recall MPs and constituents calling for a further reduction in National Insurance. Readers of this site will remember the list of targeted tax cuts I requested, led by IR 35, VAT Threshold, and energy taxes . Others urged Income tax thresholds, Stamp duty and the tourist tax.
I have been willing to back a further NI cut as it is on offer. It does relieve some pressures on working individuals and families and provides a modest offset to the Bank of England recession inducing money policy. It does make it worthwhile working which is a good thing.
It does not poll very well and has not led to a big Conservative poll bounce. Many disenchanted Conservative voters are over the age to pay NI but subject to more Income tax if they wander over the tax threshold. There is some bemusement over the longer term aim of abolishing NI, which came out of nowhere. It is clearly not affordable on current policies.
Maybe they mean to abolish just employee NI, leaving in place employer NI which would remain as a tax on jobs. That makes it more affordable. I will look in more detail at the wider impacts were they in due course to abolish employee (and self employed) NI.
2 Comments
March 11, 2024
Good morning.
As our kind host said to me in a question I posed to him many years ago, NI Insurances go into the same ‘Tax Pot’. ie they are not taxes which are used to invest in the same way we would allocate our own money to say, pensions.
On this basis I deplore Employers NI as it is an unnecessary tax which employers have to pay which does not benefit either the employer or the employee. It is better that the employer keep the money and use it to invest. That is why I and our kind host see it as a tax on jobs and, may I add, growth !!
We have seen with the Republic of Ireland the advantages of a low tax economy. But we must also accept there will need to be cuts made in State spending to pay for it. Currently we are spending too much for people to do nothing rather than rewarding those who are prepared to work.
It is high time we stopped massive borrowing and taxing those that earn to fund of our own demise.
Reply Ireland collects more tax perhead from business by setting lower rates
March 11, 2024
Good morning.
Did the NI reductions also mean less cost of taking that tax, or did the costs remain?
If the personal allowance tax threshold had been increased instead, taking lower earners out of tax paying altogether, would that have been a more cost effective solution to achieving the slightly lower tax take?
Efficiency in government?