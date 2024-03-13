The NI fund last year collected £129 bn in NI contributions from employers and employees. More than half came from employers. It paid out £110 bn on pensions and was left with a surplus after its small contribution to other benefits.
The pension itself is paid to people over retirement age based on their contributions. Some people are awarded credits but most earn them by making tax payments from employment or self employment income.
If the government did abolish employee NI there would be a significant shortfall in the NI to pay the pensions. Government would need to set out how it would transfer money to the NI fund to keep it solvent, or would need to abolish it and take payments into its general accounts.
It will also need to set out who qualifies for a pension and how much pension they will be entitled to in a world where no one is making NI contributions. It would be a bad idea to abolish all links with work and taxpaying. There could be some notional identification of Income tax on work income as a replacement qualification, or some calculation based on employer contributions per person.
It would not be fair to pay anyone reaching retirement age a full state pension. That way a work migrant could come here to work the last couple of years, gain citizenship and then claim a full pension.
The residual contributory benefits would presumably go. There will need to be conditionality and qualification criteria for these benefits.
The whole point of the contributory pension was to link working with saving. The idea of the fund was to relate cost of future benefits to contributions over a working life. If the aim is to eliminate all employee contributions the government needs to set out in a reform Green paper how a new system would be better, and how they will graft a new system for employees onto the old system of employer NI contributions. Meanwhile government needs to stress this is not a pledge or commitment to abolish employee NI as they have not identified how that would fit into OBR arithmetic.
Well when looking for savings you could always cut the Overseas Aid Budget ? How much is that still costing us ?
The contributory principle is now redundant. It serves no purpose in welfare dependent Britain. Thank the political state for this retrograde development. Thank ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ Labour. Thank ‘fearful for being labelled ‘nasty and uncaring’ Tory.
I believe most have given up and couldn’t care less. Why should they when they see political and bureaucratic players acting in the same irresponsible manner?
The world is a simple place. Defend your own interests at all costs. Failure to do so renders you a exposed to abuse
We need to get all those, who are choosing not to work, with spurious, hard to prove, ‘illnesses’ back to work, and contributing.
Also, we need to stop giving so much money away, to the rest of the World!!
I am aware that my views will not make me popular in some circles, but at 84, and paying full Income, and Council Tax, I am fed up with my money being taken, to subsidise some dubious causes, which the Government has chosen , with no input from the Taxpayer.