Wokingham Borough Council wastes more money on worsening the refuse service

Householders have been sent a glossy leaflet telling us from this summer Wokingham Borough Council are going to cancel weekly household rubbish collections and go over to fortnightly.

They are scrapping the blue bags and spending money on black bins for everyone. Recycling from the green bags will also be downgraded from weekly to fortnightly. However, they still need to go to every house every week and offer a weekly collection of the food waste.

Why go to all this trouble and cost? It is unlikely there will be any savings as they still have to get round every house every week. It will be frustrating for householders to see the waste service arrive and leave but not be able to get either recycling or household waste removed that week. This looks like another case of paying them more for a worse service, something this Council specialises in. They should try listening to what residents want, and should drop unpopular ideas.