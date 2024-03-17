I write to counter the Labour lies that Liz Truss’s mini budget of September 2022 caused higher mortgage rates, owing to unfunded tax cuts.
I wish to make it clear Liz Truss did not take my advice on either the mini budget or the policy on the conduct of bond buying and selling. As set out on my website I recommended tax cuts matched by some spending reductions , with support for energy bills limited to lower income households, not for everyone. I strongly argued against starting a large programme of bond sales from the joint Treasury /Bank portfolio amassed under Quantitative easing.
So first the facts.
UK ten year bond yields rose to a peak of 4.4% on 9 th October 2022, more than two weeks after the budget. They fell back to 3.1% on 20 th November following temporary reversal of the Bank’s aggressive bond sale programme. They hit a new higher high on 13 th August 2023 at 4.67%. They are currently at 4.2%.
They largely mirrored US ( and EU) bond rate rises. The US ten year yield rose to 4.2% on 21 October 2022. The US bond rate rose to a higher high of 4.9% on 20 October 2023.
These changes were not reflected in Japan or China as their Central banks did not make the same errors as the Bank of England, Fed and ECB who needed to rein in excess money they had created by forcing up interest rates.
This pattern shows there was no big special effect from the Kwarteng budget. It also shows rates went higher a year after the Kwarteng budget had been reversed, as happened in similarly placed EU and US,
Tomorrow I will explain two special factors hitting the UK in the autumn of 2022 from Bank policy which did temporarily cause sell offs in the bond market.
March 17, 2024
Correct, the main cause of the problem was the QE when Rishi was Chancellor, the massive lockdown lunacy, furlough and vast government waste on vaccines etc. In short it was Sunak and Bailey largely at fault.
Matt Ridley today in the Telegraph:- The six lockdown questions we need answers to.
The current inquiry isn’t doing its job. We need a faster, cheaper rival to actually get to the truth.
I would add:-
7. Did the Covid Vaccines do more harm than good, especially when they were coerced into younger (under about 60) healthy people and people who had already had Covid?People who clearly had little need for the vaccine even had it been safe & effective. So why on earth did the experts & politicians do this? Is it right that big Pharma largely funds and indirectly can buy many of the vaccine referees, politicians and government “experts” perhaps?
Life assurance actuaries indicate deaths in the Millennium age group & in heavily vaccinated areas, are up to 40% up post vaccine rollout.
Good for pension companies and state pension saving bad for life insurers and very bad for the vaccine victims themselves and their relatives.
March 17, 2024
Has anyone young and fit, who had Covid before taking Covid vaccines or did not take the vaccines (without serious issues) ever died due to a second bout of Covid I wonder?
Why on earth would an “expert” ever encourage & coerce them to take new tech. rushed Covid “vaccines” after having had Covid already? Unless they were either very stupid or had been influenced or even bought by big Pharma? Any other possible reasons?
March 17, 2024
I believe you are right LL as i had a very bad “flu” in January that year , so refused an injection, as I do not believe in them.
I’m seventy nine next week and have suffered NO health problems. I believe like my car , if it is running sweet leave it alone.
Ps I no longer trust the so called NHS or GP’s!
March 17, 2024
Remainers are on a mission. No Johnson no Brexit, they made that clear. They were not going to allow to Truss to stop their reversal of Brexit by stealth through lock step so UK could not diverge from EU.
NHS has some form of green unit where it will force those who sell to the NHS to have green credentials!
These morons are not about what is best for its patients or the service it provides. It is all about them, their virtue signalling, their rights, their work pattern etc etc. This is what is wrong with All public services. They have been consumed, directed by govt inspectorate bodies, to force through equality rot in DEI to the detriment of the each and every service. Quota appointments to all jobs, particularly those at the top. No merit but women and ethnics first. Guess what? The services are now useless, a bit like the Tory govt. which is also driven by quota appointments!
Tories could and should have scrapped Blaire and Harman’s EU equality rot. Instead we recently saw Sunak introduce more EU equality rot into domestic legislation when he should have scrapped 4,000 EU laws and diverged from EU in every way. He was appointed to drive lock step and this is where remainers in Tory and Labour are united as they were in 2019. The traitors went to Brussels on a joint mission to undermine leaving the EU against the public mandate. Starmer and his front bench wanted to overthrow the referendum, now lock step is the mission to prevent divergence. The U I party must be defeated. Reform is the only answer.
March 17, 2024
+ 1
March 17, 2024
‘ Boris Johnson told Maduro that in a democracy the people, not politicians, decide who should be elected.’
That made me laugh. Johnson is completely shameless.
Source todays ‘Sunday Times’ which also reveals Johnson is handsomely rewarded by a hedge fund with interests in Venezuela.
‘ Johnson’s visit took place during a family holiday to his cousin’s villa in the Dominican Republic and is the latest example of his lucrative post-politics career. In the six months after his resignation, he generated £5 million in earnings….’
In the spirit of Tony Blair, who seems to be a template now for many politicians.
March 17, 2024
One of the huge dangers is that the Covid “vaccine” they have seriously undermined confidence other safe and effective vaccines that do save many lives. This will I think kill many people.
I tend to think if you do some gentle exercise, walking, swimming… do not eat or drink too much or smoke or get too overweight then the rest is largely about having good luck. Though they are very clever indeed with many heart treatments now when needed.
March 17, 2024
You were one of the big supporters of vaccines Lifelogic, in fact you were trying to pressure government to speed up the vaccination of men as you said at the time they were more at risk. Everyone was operating on information provided by scientists at the time including yourself.
March 17, 2024
I seem to recall he was for the Barrington declaration. Sweden, Florida and South Dakota were the beacons for how to deal with covid.
March 17, 2024
No, not everyone was relying on the Establishment/Big Pharma’s bought-and-paid for scientists.
I wasn’t. I did my own research and I clearly recall reading an article in mid-Feb 2021 which said the Israeli Government had reports that the Pfizer jab was leading to a surge in myocarditis, particularly in young men. I sent it to my two sons (then late 20s/early 30s) to warn them. It was before I was “invited” to participate in the mass medical experiment …. which I declined at the time and have done ever since, as the reports of deaths and serious adverse effects has exploded.
March 17, 2024
a-tracy, +♾️
March 17, 2024
The closure of junction 10 on the M25 did not seem to have caused the delays predicted. Junction 9 is my nearest access point.
Yesterday the ULEZ post at the bottom of my road outside the church had been sawn in half. I doubt the congregation was responsible. Rumours the last time it was vandalised pointed at the travelling community as the culprits.
I suspect we will see more law breaking and violence over time as people are no longer prepared to just put up with the diktats of politicians.
March 17, 2024
Not “diktats” but legalised motorist muggings while lying or pretending it is for other reasons. A very inefficient way to tax people. Get burgled or shoplifted the police do nothing, but park illegally for ten minutes outside the same house or shop £60. All about priorities & getting your money off you is the clear priority for them.
March 17, 2024
First of all, the vaccines worked and saved tens of thousands of lives.
If you doubt me, listen to the More or Less podcast on the BBC, which goes into all the data in great detail, analysed by actuaries (who know what they are talking about).
Second, I was astonished by the support shown for Vladimir Putin on this site. I would have put you guys down as patriots, but it seems some certain members’ ideology trumps even that.
March 17, 2024
A soon as you said BBC I switched off mate, their is never any truth in what they say or their newspaper pals
March 17, 2024
Just because I do not believe the west or UK should be involved in Ukraine war does not mean any affection forPutin. There are lots of horrible people in the world ie Xi in China and where our national interests lay. But no action whatsoever against China? Iran and Saudi Arabia have executed hundreds of people in the most vile way with contentious reasons for doing so, again no action.
India knowingly allowing the persecution of Christians. What action did Sunak take? He declared himself the son in law of India and linked a trade deal with mass immigration- the same people who come here who could agree with their govt in persecution of Christians! What could go wrong? Or is it another increase in mass immigration to get rid of our nation state, way of life and culture by the little usurper in office? Would Sunak’s decision/behaviour constitute Gove’s new term of extremism? In my view Mass immigration to rid us of our nation state against repeated public votes to do so is extremism.
March 17, 2024
The BBE even think EVs and walking saves CO2 and the UK saving 1% of world CO2 will prevent a climate emergency!
March 17, 2024
LL, 40%? from 5 to 7?
March 17, 2024
There is little or no evidence to show the vaccines saves net lives and nor did the lockdowns. The variants became far less deadly by the time they vaccines were rolled out as we know and treatments become better. This explain why some people they get this wrong perhaps deliberately led by big Pharma. One reason we know this is that the ONS will not publish the raw simple statistics of all deaths by age, vaccine status, dates, cause of death we would then know for sure. It they had saved lives they surely would have done so?
Now do you explain the fact the “Life assurance actuaries indicate deaths in the Millennium age group & in heavily vaccinated areas, are up to 40% up post vaccine rollout.”
I have never seen much pro Putin comments on this site and certainly not from myself. Though it is hard to see a very positive outcome from the dire mess Putin has created for anyone in the near term.
March 17, 2024
Today’s topic is Mortgage Rates, but it seems diverted into a Covid debate so far.
March 17, 2024
Perhaps Ignoramous could tell us what the govt achieved in Afghanistan against their repeated narratives over 20 years for being there? What was the purpose of loss of life, limb and hundreds of billions of our taxes in Afghanistan? Same for Iraq and Libya.
March 17, 2024
To Bloke, indeed we need far more fair competition in banking. The lack of confidence in the £ is very understandable with Socialist in power and even worse to come for perhaps 3+ terms from Starmer’s Labour, SNP etc. or his replacement.
March 17, 2024
I think, LL and Bloke, that today’s topic is anything that avoids mentioning the dire mess that the Tories are in, largely created by their successive leaders’ policy decisions. And how NOT to mention the challenge to the Tory leadership by… you know, that woman that carried the sword…
Reply There is no leadership challenge.
March 17, 2024
Can you explain why ‘tens of thousands’ did not die in Africa then please? The population was largely ‘unvaccinated’. The exception was the white population of South Africa who paid privately for the ‘shot’.
Currently a school friend is on by-weekly chemo with rampant cancer throughout her body. He sister has developed rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune disease) her brother-in-law has throat cancer. A cousin shot herself (unexplained severe pain) and a friend had a huge open heart operation where they removed one of the brand new fibrous ‘ivy’ like structure that was ‘strangling’ her heart and extended all the way to her womb.
I no longer know many people in South Africa as they have mostly fled. Everyone who did not pay for the ‘shot’ remains on their feet. But there is no increase in the death rate of the native African population in South Africa.
March 17, 2024
The lower the Covid vaccination rates the lower the excess deaths.
Could be cleared up in a week but the ONS and similar in other countries are hiding the raw stats.
March 17, 2024
The BBC is just a propaganda outfit.
How about you listen to some of the leading scientists and medical professionals who are refusing to follow the Globalists’ line and are telling the truth about the appalling consequences these poorly tested jabs (they’re NOT vaccines) have had for a great many people.
You could start by watching Dr John Campbell – originally a supporter of the jabs, but now absolutely convinced that they are both ineffective and dangerous – on YouTube and steadily working through his podcasts.
March 17, 2024
Russia poses no threat whatsoever to any national interests of the UK.
However US neo-Con expansionism has greatly increased the risks of the use of nuclear weapons…and they won’t be aimed at the USA.
March 17, 2024
I certainly think we’ll see an increase in civil unrest. You cannot deliberately set out to destroy people’s livelihoods, finances and standard of living without seeing some repercussions.
March 17, 2024
Absolutely right Donna .
March 17, 2024
scrap metal is valuable.
March 17, 2024
Liz Truss was a right wing Conservative with a plan. Her ideas were contrary to UN/WEF policy and she had to go.
In most respects she was correct and if she’d have beeb supported maybe you wouldn’t be staring down the abyss as you are now.
You got what you deserve.
March 17, 2024
Yes, Liz Truss has those characteristics, unfortunately she doesn’t have the experience or commonsense to understand the effect of her actions and plan accordingly. And pretty much the same as the entire PCP front bench.
Not fit for purpose.
Wonder if Rishi has quietly re-applied for a Green Card….
March 17, 2024
She did not know how to implement the plan and was too stupid to take the advice of the Wise Man. She appointed ‘a friend’ instead. She got what she deserved. We got the right policy botched and ditched. We have Not hot what we deserve – we will now have Labour bumbling about, breaking everything.
March 17, 2024
LL
Yes, I agree, as I watch old friends get cancer ‘suddenly’ and die ‘suddenly’. I now fear for my wife, family members and friends who were illegally coerced into having dangerous gene therapy injections.
March 17, 2024
Reiterated that the root cause of the higher rates was idiotic money printing of 2020 and 2021. The answer was to protect the vulnerable and their carers. Period. 99% of school and working age could have gone about their daily lives with a little more care but essentially as normal. Keep calm and carry on should have been on Snake’s coffee mug, not some top notch boutique logo.
March 17, 2024
+1
March 17, 2024
+1
March 17, 2024
So the Victoria and Albert Museum has a caption next to some Punch and Judy puppets.
“Over the years, the evil character in this seaside puppet show has shifted from the Devil to unpopular public figures including Adolf Hitler, Margaret Thatcher and Osama bin Laden, to offer contemporary villains.” Was this meant to be joke? Rather odd group group to link together. Thatcher did make many really quite large errors but hardly on the same scale. Appointing the innumerate dope John (ERM fiasco) Major as Chancellor perhaps being the worst one, closing the grammars, falling for climate alarmism…But she was still the best PM in my lifetime and by a very long way. As to the rest all were deluded tax to death Socialists really from Heath to Sunak. Wilson did at least keep us out of Vietnam thank goodness.
March 17, 2024
The answer to 7. Is No they didn’t. The evidence is the vaccines reduced the mortality rate from c. 1% to c. 0.1% and much reduced the severity of covid for those who got it. In the small and unscientific sample of me and a few friends, those of us who took the vaccine were mildly ill for a day or so, those who didn’t were laid out for 2 weeks.
March 17, 2024
As I said if you got it after the vaccine you almost certainly got a mild version and better trestments. No solid stats. to support you claim.
March 17, 2024
What % died on that Japan cruise ship not 1% and they were oldish with an early variant.
March 17, 2024
LL, QE started in 2009 in response to the Global Financial Crisis. Sunak was elected in 2015.
So all problems because of Sunak?
March 17, 2024
Good morning.
It was a Coup, Sir John. Simple as. We know it even if you cannot really say it. Yes Liz Truss MP screwed up, but she was on the right course. She just moved too fast too aggressively and employed someone of questionable ability as Chancellor.
I notice that some of the pro-Rishi posters here have gone very quiet. Not singing his praises now are we 😉
March 17, 2024
Truss and Kwartang made errors in not talking about the cuts too & in the vast energy subsidies they supported always better to let people keep more of their own money and let them spend it as they wish to meet their personal needs rather than giving them subsidised energy, cheaper bus or train travel, subsidised opera tickets… Some may prefer to save on energy and wear more thermal and spend the money elsewhere or move to parents for the winter months.
Anyway to get energy prices down and the economy going ditching the deluded net zero religion is the best way.
March 17, 2024
Indeed interesting to listen to the Guido Fawkes latest podcast on the lockdown birthday party for two.
March 17, 2024
Kwasi is a bright & good man certainly in the top 10% of MPs history usually better than law or PPE.
Though as energy secretary, endlessly going on about the Saudi Arabia of wind, he was rather ignorant about energy, the realities of physics, energy engineering, batteries, energy economics… but given the Climate Change act and Net Zero it is an impossible job. He should have said we must ditch these damaging Acts and resigned.
March 17, 2024
You are funny! I’m wondering whether those two clowns were paid by our enemies to get the job and botch it. truss specifically, at the Despatch box, refused to cut spending – she was gone the next day and justifiably ditched.
I’m thinking of Foot and his scuppering of Brexit for decades with ‘the longest suicide note in history’.
It’s far more dangerous to have the wrong people propose the right policies than not.
See Wedgwood Benn in the No campaign to the Common Market. He was the sole cause of the loss of that referendum. They should have paid him to campaign for YES.
March 17, 2024
Truss intoned the right language, but as Sir John sets out here, can’t really have understood what she was talking about or she wouldn’t have done an uncapped energy price subsidy (a very leftwing policy), failed to announce spending controls (also left-wing), or simply ignored or been unaware of the Bank of England’s damaging actions. Her delivery was so wooden and inarticulate that she was not capable of mounting any kind of credible defence of her actions. At the first sound of – quite inevitable – gunfire from the left and the blob she panicked, sacked Kwarteng, U-turned and then resigned herself. She was wholly inadequate to be leader and PM. She should have had the self-awareness not to put herself forward and should not have received the support she did from those who knew her and had worked with her.
March 17, 2024
The number one job of any country is to protect its people.
If you read the Daily Mail comments on the idea of fighting for Britain you will realise that the downside of importing millions of migrants is that nobody wants to fight for this country any more.
You have also taken away all the guns.
We are now a big fat juicy sitting target.
If it ever crossed you mind why the dingy boats came over. Consider whether we could defend our selves from a serious attack.
We only have ammo for a couple of days. Most of the large urban areas might welcome the invaders.
The penny has yet to drop in Westminster.
March 17, 2024
Plus we have virtually no steel making or engineering capacity left, our aircraft carriers do not work and have no aircraft, our nuclear deterrent spirals into the sea after a few yards for all the World to see.
Doubtless like NHS ambulances we will soon have battery tanks, jets and warships too. So battlefields will need many recharging points and organised recharging breaks – perhaps the soldiers could play football with the enemy during the charging breaks before resuming the killings.
March 17, 2024
The idiot ‘running’ London will soon be suggesting melting down ICE to make other items.
March 17, 2024
In the medical world our nuclear deterrent would be diagnosed with “erectile dysfunction”.
March 17, 2024
You’re right, Javelin, the public cannot defend itself against a serious attack. That serious attack has already happened. It took the form of a psychological operation directed against it by certain members of the government in 2020, together with public health technocrats, and with the collusion of the media oligarchy. It took weeks if not months before some in Parliament, such as our good host, began to question the wisdom of what the state was doing to the population. Now the catastrophic results of operation Covid are better known, it’s clearer just how cynical and reckless the attack on the public was. But those responsible must think they got away with it, because by and large they remain immune from prosecution.
March 17, 2024
Javelin
Simplest way to reduce immigration would be to introduce conscription into the Armed forces for two years, it used to be called National Service, although the Armed forces could not cope with the numbers now, not enough equipment, not enough staff to train them, or accommodation to house them.
Then of course you would need training manuals in a number of languages, otherwise you would upset the usual WOKE campaigners.
Our Politicians for the most part have completely lost the plot and the Country, just look how they responded to Brexit, they conspired and met with the enemy, to deliberately undermine our own negotiating position. !
March 17, 2024
And of course we will be defending – because we own property and the civilian women and children are our own. It’s going to be very nasty.
The police and the Army are not much good either.
A bitter lesson in store.
March 17, 2024
Javelin : “The penny has yet to drop in Westminster.”
Rather, the penny has yet to drop with the bulk of the electorate.
“Westminster” knows exactly what it is doing. Net Zero, designed to destroy our economy and military capability is deliberate sabotage as is the deliberate importation of millions of people with different religions, cultures, practices and ways of governance to ensure the breakup of our social cohesion and our willingness to defend ourselves from foreign aggression.
Any vote for any of the existing Parliamentary Parties will be seen by these parties as a vote to continue with Net Zero and massive immigration, both legal and illegal and the voters laughed at by these parties as turkeys voting for Christmas
To keep voting for the existing Parliamentary Parties is Einstein’s definition of insanity, that is, to do the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
March 17, 2024
Good piece by Neil Hamilton on GBNews (Mark Doyle) last night. Not a fan of the new Welsh first minister or the Cameron changes to the rules on candidate selection it seems.
March 17, 2024
Bank margins between deposit rates and lending rates over base have increased hugely too. There is a lack of fair competition, UK banks all even charging circa 40% on rip off personal overdrafts to all customers regardless of credit risk.
March 17, 2024
Good morning Mr Redwood
Come on dude, Labour know full well the public are as thick and clueless as pig poo on complex and indeed on simple issues. The average man in the street wouldn’t even know the meaning of the acronym QE if they did they wouldn’t be able to explain how QE works, its effect on rates and effect on prices.
Labour know they can lie and the public will believe them. The way to counter this is to accuse them of LYING and put this accusation in the minds of the public.
Accuracy and knowledge is not what matters any more, politics is about lies, character assassination and most of all truth ie knowing when to deploy the truth to expose Labour and their crap
By the way Hate not Hope is a thug, scum organisation and need exposing. I recall Gordon Brown giving a speech at one of their hustings. Repulsive
March 17, 2024
The use of the term ‘dude’ does not fit in well with the rest of the words.
Sir Herbert Gussett would never use it.
March 17, 2024
My interpretation is that the financial element of the blob did not want an enterprise economy. One in which the reduction of intrusive high taxes increased commercial activity to the extent that the actual tax take produced a greater sum of money. This was a gamble that the atrophied Treasury, BOE,and OBR were not prepared to go along with. Prefering to continue bleeding the already stagnant economy, because it made them feel safer. Never having indulged in enterprise themselves, they did not understand the principal.
What happened will not be discerned by historians because it will not have been put in writing, but intuition suggests that the conservative party at government level was put under considerable pressure by the blob. After all they probably belong to the same clubs.
This resulted in Sunak and fellow travellers usurping power via a compliant party in the Commons and the slight of hand of denying the Conservative Party membership any involvement at the ballot box. We now have a consocialist government fighting internally for last minute salvation, knowing in truth that the whole rotten process has gone ape shit with the electorate.
Now the only espousers of true Conservatism are 50 or so MPs and the Reform UK party. One clear thinking Conservative MP has made a principalled move to Reform. It is overdue that the 50 or so remaining Conservative MPs realise that the consocialist bulk of the party has left them behind along with Conservative philosophy. They should follow Lee Anderton and Anne Widdicome and get the country back on track.
March 17, 2024
The reason that the Conservative party is such a broad church is that pragmatists (such as Sir John) see that it knows how to win elections and is interested in power, unlike the other parties that are interested in agitation. Thus anyone wishing to govern chooses the Conservative party and moves it ever leftwards.
Rather than leaving the Conservative party for Reform we need revolution at head office so that we get Conservation (socially and economically) candidates and not Lid Dems or New Labour supporters.
March 17, 2024
I read an article on ConHome saying that Lee Anderson’s biggest challenge is from a Lib Dem masquerading as Independent, the challenger already rules the local council. Reform are just foolish they’re spreading too thin, challenging in completely un-winable seats. They’d be better with focus but there are too many men with too much ego that run the party, there is not sufficient tactical play to make a dent.
March 17, 2024
I think you know I will not be voting either Conservative or Reform, but I cannot for the life of me see why someone wanting Conservative policies would vote Conservative, when only Reform is offering Conservative policies
March 17, 2024
Excellent! Do let the Conservative party go into the next election promising to repeat the Truss experiment. You can also tell us just how many more millions of immigrants you are going to accept on top of the millions you already accepted. Meanwhile there is a party out there promising some true conservative policies. Why vote Sunak when you can vote Farage/ Anderson? Vote Reform!
March 17, 2024
The people who caused the financial instability were Johnson, Sunak, Gove and Handcock (the Quad who ran the lunatic Covid policy) plus the Treasury Mandarins and the B of E.
You cannot close down half of the productive part of the economy for two years and print £squillions to fund it and at the same time shower money at the unproductive public sector without serious consequences.
Having disposed of their strongest electoral asset, the mainly LibCON MPs presented the Membership with two candidates to replace him. “Unfortunately” the pesky Membership of the Not-a-Conservative-Party who are, most annoyingly for Party Grandees still inclined towards Conservative policies and values, chose the wrong one.
So using the Treasury, their friends in the City and the IMF, they organised a coup. Sunak has no mandate. He is leading a Junta, not a democratically elected Government.
The only amazing thing is that the Party Grandees thought both the Party Membership and the wider electorate would just suck it up and continue to support a Party that has failed them for the past 14 years, and systematically set out to betray them for the last 9.
March 17, 2024
One thing that is not a lie is the selection of Liz Truss as leader and PM took the Conservatives from -5% in the polls to -30%, a position from which we have recovered slightly, but not nearly enough, to -20% or so. And are unfortunately very unlikely to escape a shellacking at the next election. Of course we do not know the counter-factual but it is perhaps time for those who supported Truss to admit they made an error, and she wasn’t a good choice.
March 17, 2024
I think the polls showed what people thought of the pick -sack -pick -sack farce that went on.
Not so much the supposed policies and disbelief that followed.
March 17, 2024
Afraid Liz probably had many of the right ideas, but was not absolutely sure how to get there, did not give a clear enough explanation of the bigger picture and plan, and was politically inexperienced in understanding the threat from the blob, or within her own Party.
Shame, as we have now wasted more than a year standing still, or as it seems, sometimes going backwards.
March 17, 2024
Your advice to only target gas and electricity support at lower income thresholds is a little unfair. The higher income thresholds pay for everything Sir John and should not have to suffer while everyone else is protected. Benefits rise by inflation and recipients got £1,600, pensioners received inflationary rises. Government spending keeps rising in real terms. This is paid for by taxpayers. mostly in higher income brackets, and borrowing.
Why should higher earner not receive universal benefits, they receive little else from government except thought policing and interference.
You might have suggested a capped usage level but not universal distribution.
March 17, 2024
Your Chancellor realised too late that the child benefit high income charge was unfair. £23K that has cost me. Universal child benefit or given to no one. It is after all only the repayment in cash of tax free allowances that a working child would be entitled to.
March 17, 2024
I don’t think anyone mentioned the social distress mortgage rates will cause?
I have heard of several ‘younger’ families who already anticipate having to uproot and move away to cheaper areas ‘down the line’ . Increased travel to jobs, school friends separated, upheaval all round.
How many MPs will do the same?
March 17, 2024
My youngest son has already uprooted himself and moved – to Australia. Here – a tiny 2 bed, terraced house here, with half a dozen houses overlooking his tiny yard ( I can’t call it a garden) and a massive (£350k) mortgage – there, a 4 bed detached with a pool and a beautiful beach just down the road (same size mortgage). Taxes are lower and petrol is half the price it is in our supertaxed UK.
March 17, 2024
The Treasury has access to a wide variety of advisers specially paid to deliver the best guidance. Even so, the guidance the Treasury choose and uses is based on idiotics. Sensible people in their own party are far better qualified and urge them to do what is right free of charge, but the Treasury commits itself to spend on waste and economic destruction.
March 17, 2024
Why aren’t all these supposed impartial tv news channels reflecting a more balanced approach to the information they fed us all. I remember them emphasising the King saying ‘Oh Dear!’ When he met Liz Truss in order to undermine her and Kwasi and their plan. They all bleat about GB News but which one of them the BBC, the FT, Sky News, gave a balanced report on this situation and when they didn’t why didn’t your party report them to Ofcom?
Were there any articles to reflect your post above? Summed up as: The bond rate changes were not solely due to Truss’s budget, but also related to global economic patterns and central bank interventions affecting market dynamics. Understanding interconnected global financial influences is crucial in evaluating domestic policy effects on bond rates and mortgage costs.
Do you have a chart that shows the US, EU and UK rates shown together on a graph? It really is beyond time that the right of centre starts to fight back, the Tories lost a good man in Kwasi because he wasn’t supported and Truss weakly dealt with the media onslaught, why didn’t she pull you into the team and defend what was defendable?
March 17, 2024
But the Truss/Kwarteng mishap provides a great way of deflecting attention from the mistakes of the Treasury, the bank and the OBR, so ignoring the reality that you set out, is clearly the best way forward for those three institutions, and it suits Labour and the Lib-Dems too, so it looks as if everyone in the corridors of power is happy!
March 17, 2024
I don’t know what happened in other countries, but I do know in this country the value of pension pots dropped a lot, suddenly, after the Truss/Kwarteng budget. My neighbour was about to retire but I saw he still had his company car – so I asked him if he had changed his mind. He told me he was having to postpone as his pension pot had gone down by some (pretty big) amount. Turns out our wonderful pension fund managers – who it seems these days cannot make money through investment – had been BUYING BONDS ON MARGIN! And, whatever regulatory authorities we have, had allowed them.
Reply Yes the LDI disaster by the pension funds briefly led to a sharp sell, reversed when the Bank bought bonds. As rates rose over a two year Bank hiking cycle bonds lost value. The amount of pension you could buy with your falling pension fund value benefitted from better annuity rates as an offset.
March 17, 2024
It seems that everyone operating, or near, the levers of power, is mad keen to get interest rates down again. Surely, for the sake of young people, they should be kept sensible. Say, a base rate of 4%. It is not fair to lure youngsters into an overpriced housing market with mortgage rates as low as 1% to 2% and then watch them triple a few years later. This is what has happened to many young people who bought in the last 12 years or more of historically very low rates. Let’s have a bit of stability, for heaven’s sake.
March 17, 2024
Mind you, I was forgetting the government, which runs on ever increasing debt, needs low interest rates to avoid a debt crisis. Why do ‘international investors’ buy our government’s bonds! They must realise we are a basket case. We import more than half our food. We import cars, TVs, mobile phones, kitchen appliances, computers, music equipment – almost all manufactured goods – we can’t make steel(!!!) – we have a massive and ongoing balance of payments deficit – a hugely growing population – a repressive government – we have extortionate energy prices – we have a sclerotic government with the highest taxes since WW2 – we discourage enterprise by forcing any small business to register for VAT on a tiny turnover … would you lend a government like that money?
March 17, 2024
I agree wholeheartedly with your article today ….Liz had to leave as she lacked the support from her own MPs and Labour are allowed to continually blame Liz economics and budget because no one in the party counters their arguments and claims (apart from you)
March 17, 2024
Nothing to see here – the state of emergency in Iceland today due to volcanic eruption isn’t ‘man-made’
March 17, 2024
I find it hard to understand why it is conventional Conservative wisdom that Liz Truss caused so many of the difficulties facing UK since. Everything she did was reversed following the Remainer placement of Hunt as Chancellor and De facto PM. She wanted spending cuts but was not given the chance to implement any.
March 17, 2024
I find it hard to understand why it is conventional Conservative wisdom let alone opportunistic Labour that Liz Truss caused so many of the difficulties facing UK since. Everything she did was reversed following the Remainer placement of Hunt as Chancellor and De facto PM. She wanted spending cuts but was not given the chance to implement any.
All the issues today are either long-standing, about which successive Conservative governments have done nothing, or have been caused by Conservative governments apart from that of Liz Truss which had no lasting impact on anything at all.