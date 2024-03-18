“The Bank of England deliberately hiked mortgage rates”

On 21 st September 2022 on the eve of Kwarteng/Truss budget the Bank announced a 0.5% hike in bank rate. This was designed to push up interest rates. Just to make sure it would mean higher mortgage rates on the same day they announced they would over the ensuing year sell £80 billion of bonds at a loss which they had bought at very elevated prices in the previous year. Selling bonds pushes their price down which automatically pushes up interest rates.
The bond market fell in the days before the mini budget because US bonds were falling and interest rates rising , and then because the Bank so clearly signalled it wanted rates higher. This was a bad background for the Kwarteng announcements.
On the following Monday it became clear in the market that a number of pension funds had bought too many government bonds through levered funds. As bond prices fell they had to put up more money for bonds they owned but had not fully paid for. They did not have cash to pay for their losses so they had to sell bonds to raise money, on top of the planned massive sales by the Bank. No wonder the bond market tanked.
The Bank of England responsible for the overall solvency of the system at last realised their dreadful error of selling so many bonds when pension funds were so weak. They suspended the sales and agreed to buy some. The market surged upwards, Pension funds had space to reduce their heavily overcommitted positions and the crisis past.Between 28 September and 14 October the Bank bought £19.3 bn of bonds to correct its errors.
These were the special UK factors of autumn 2022 that temporarily increased volatility. The UK trend was the same as the US and EU. The higher mortgage rates that resulted were caused by Bank of England policy.Todays higher rates have nothing to do with the long cancelled Truss budget.
The BoE is just another incompetent quango.
This was not incompetence, it was a deliberate move by the BoE designed to stymie Kwarteng’s budget.
Consider the pension fund crisis, the result of their pervious leveraged purchase of government bonds.
The BoE Governor later claimed it had been ‘unaware’ of the danger. Yet the original uncovered bond purchases by the pension funds had been given the blessing of the Financial Conduct Authority.
The Chief Executive of the FCA at that time (the period from 2016 to 2020) was Andrew Bailey.
The BOE is guilty of deliberate political gerrymandering. This is unacceptable. It’s hamfisted interventions have cost each of us dearly.
Why are these vicious functionaries still employed? As Tony Benn said in his test of Democracy ‘how do we get rid of them?’
Well we certainly won’t get rid of them by voting for the WEF-supporting Westminster Uni-Party.
Indeed & even when they leave, like the dire Mark Carney (PPE yet again) he continues to do vast damage with his deluded climate alarmist con. agenda and is now helping Labour it seems. Tony Benn died before he had to see the full treachery of his dire son Hillary over Brexit.
A Tony Benn put it “If you cannot get rid of the people who govern you, you do not live in a democratic system” – which applies to the EU, the Lords, Bishops, the BoE, OBR etc.
Thank you for confirming the part played by the Bank of England. The next questions are: Why did they do it? Did they act alone? Did they act at the behest of another central bank or the BIS?
There are those opposed to a revival of UK fortunes who are able to exert extreme financial pressure if they choose to and have no hesitation in doing so if they think it necessary. Do you think that such pressure was applied to the Bank of England to act the way it did?
Reply It clearly wasn’t under pressure from Ministers. I do not know if it was encouraged by officials
According to Reuters Nov 22, “the US and the Bank of Canada adopted similar policies, known as passive quantitative tightening”.
Yes, what we saw by Bailey was a carefully crafted act of politics designed to influence democracy and destroy confidence in a newly elected party leader. He hasn’t yet been publicly condemned no doubt for fear of undermining confidence in financial markets.
The question is why would Bailey act in such an incendiary manner? Is it his Europhile (Hunt, Cameron and Sunak) instincts, his WEF (Hunt and Sunak, Cameron) sympathies or his big state, Keynesian machine-mind? Either way, his actions were designed to bring down a PM who wanted to see lower incomes taxes and liberalisation, policies the establishment find unacceptable
As ever the public will vote at the next GE not truly understanding how the British political and governing class shape events to suit their own agenda irrespective of what democracy dishes up.
As an aside. The filibustering in Parliament designed to talk out Truss’s proposed bill on the now tedious transgender issue was a beyond pathetic. To see etc ed was a disgrace to
Parliament.
My refusal to vote (or others’ vote for Reform) is not in the expectation of change but to call it a day on the two-party system.
The extinction of the Tory Party.
Let’s be done with the pretence that we have a democracy.
We may as well be Putin’s Russia.
+1
Dom,
If you are correct there is a criminal offence of conspiracy to cause financial loss to overthrow a govt?
March 18, 2024
This is all a bit one-sided, you can’t call Truss and Kwarteng blameless; they had to be aware of the forces ranged against them but took little or no precautions.
If the speculation here is correct, that there is a ‘big state’ coalition of remainers, in political office and civil service, that wants EU membership and transnational bodies in control, rather than democracy, then there’s a whole lot more to worry about. This makes voting for either Tory or Labour a waste of time, since both espouse the big state philosophy and damn the ordinary voter.
March 18, 2024
Question, was the BOE acting incompetently, out of its depth at a time when expertise was required. Alternatively, had they got wind of what Truss/Kwateng were planning, possibly from the Treasury as they must have been aware, disapproved of it, and deliberately set out to spike it.
That their actions undermined the Truss/Kwateng new approach to the economic challenges we faced is undoubtedly true. It is also true that their actions and those of the subsequent coupe derived goverment have done nothing to address those challenges.
Whatever government we return later this year will have to deal with the inherant weaknesses in both the BOE and the Treasury. The basic question will be, who governs the UK, the elected government or an entrenched civil service.
What was the existing chancellor doing, saying or directing BOE leading up to these events? Before any election and before it is known who will be in power it would be normal for the chancellor to make sure there is no market turmoil. What was Sunak’s actions or directions to BOE prior to Truss taking up office?
I think JR previously blogged the former Treasury mandarin sacked by Truss would not be happy with her, did he exercise any influence over BOE actions?
March 18, 2024
You’re talking about the ejection of the previous Prime Minister. I understand quite a few of your colleagues are talking about the ejection of the present one. Apparently the only replacement who would give your party any chance in the polls is Penny Mordaunt. Or would it make better sense to wait until after the election, and make her leader of the Opposition?
I think the picture heading her Facebook page shows what she has in mind.
March 18, 2024
Indeed. Gross incompetence from Rishi as Chancellor and Andrew Bailey at the BoE, the net harm long lockdowns, net harm Covid Vaccines, the endless government waste, the mad Net Zero policy, the prospect for Labour to be in power shortly with a huge majority… all this helped to weaken the £ too.
“Labour’s private school tax raid ‘could cost taxpayer £1.6bn a year” in the Telegraph today. Indeed it will certainly cost more than it raises. In what system of fail competition do some get free education and other have to pay 4 times over for theirs. They should be getting tax breaks to go private not VAT on top. Free and fair markets please. Indeed almost all schools should be private with state vouchers for parents to use ant schools of their choice and to top up if they wish. The evil politics of envy from the socialist dope Gove and Starmer.
So Transport Secretary Mark Harper (PPE) was left scrambling as he admits he has NO IDEA how many EV charging points are in place – ‘I don’t know’ or indeed how many will be needed.
Perhaps he should find out and also how much extra grid and extra generation capacity will be needed for the mad plan to move everyone onto EVs, Heatpumps, wind farms… Clue circa 10x and 20x. It will cost trillions & not even save CO2 when properly accounted for. He is an accountant it seems so should be able to do the simple sums. Not that a bit CO2 tree food is a problem anyway.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (trying to defend Sunak) “United parties win elections divided parties lose them”
But a united party backing all Sunak’s idiotic policies of tax, borrow, QE and waste, net zero, every more red tape, ever more often low skilled immigration, ever more government, ever more energy market rigging and EU alignment… is not worth having.
The election is still winnable as Labour have the same duff unpopular policies as Sunak and worse. Or it would be possible were Tory MPs actually remotely Conservative. Any new leader, even a stuffed teddy wearing a ditch net zeroand cut taxes T shirt would have more chance of winning than the soiled and dishonest Sunak/Hunt.
“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” -Mark Twain
Totally agree…. Until BoE is bought back under control of the Treasury. Replacing the puppets who run it now. The BoE will continue to destabilise our economy & democracy!
March 18, 2024
@Jude +1 …and the Chancellor is capable of managing his department, the ‘Treasury’, for an on behalf of the UK as he is empowered and paid to do
A good explanation but did truss and kwarteng not factor in the BoE’s actions? The bond sales and purchases would have required govt permission. There’s no escaping it was a half-baked mess by truss and kwarteng and that’s what’s killed us in the opinion polls and has ensured – most likely – a Labour govt.
The man in the street has to trust the Bank of England to get things right. What say do we have if that doesn’t happen?
Reform?
A triumph of hope over many years of experience of BoE incompetence like Major’s ERM fiasco.
The ASA rule against Zero Emissions claims for EV cars.
Any associated ‘zero emissions’ claim needed to clarify that it referred to emissions while the vehicle was driven on the electric motor. It seems though even when being driven they produce far more tyre particulates as heavier. overall they produce far more CO2 and not less.
Perhaps they could now look at the bogus claims for buses and trains. Things like “This bus can replace 75 cars” Compairing full buses with nearly empty cars when average bus occupancy can be fewer than 10 plus they talk longer routes, stop and start every few hundred yards and they need end connections too.
I am not a fan of Grant Shapps, the SOS Defence. However, expecting him to undertake his duties flying in an aircraft that has insufficient air defence and a lack of electronic countermeasures is yet another example of MoD/RAF incompetence. Like it or not, Britain is now effectively at war with Russia. Why present the war criminal Putin with a propaganda coup should they succeed in shooting down Shapps, who was accompanied by CDS Radakin and their entourage?
SG, a lack of understanding of modern navigation systems. Most commercial and military aircraft will have inertial navigation systems. Three spinning gyros set to the Lat/Long of the starting point with waypoints in transit. Totally independent of electronics. In my sailing days I used a sextant and AP 3270 which with practice could fix you within a mile of reality. GPS was looked upon as an aid to navigation.
At last resort in an aircraft there is a map and a device called the Mark 1 eyeball.
March 18, 2024
I said on here six/seven years ago when the MI6 involvement in the Navalny project was exposed by the Russians that “the capital that will,in a manner of speaking,be reduced to rubble following this manifestly failed march on Moscow will be London.”
I have no reason to change that.You have to hope that the rubble will only be “in a manner of speaking.”
The UK will be totally cut out from the new financial system that Russia,China,BRICS are putting together.
All our leaders live in a fantasy world, a world of pretence, of insane imagination.
Even the shooting down of one of our planes with a minister and civil servants in it would make no difference, and with woke armed forces, they would probably ask if there were enough minorities on the plane, and if not why not.
“The Bank of England responsible for the overall solvency of the system at last realised their dreadful error of selling so many bonds when pension funds were so weak.”
You may say it was an error, Sir John but it really doesn’t look like it.
After defenestrating Johnson, the Globalists and their servants in the B of E hadn’t got “their man” in No.10, thanks to the very annoying Conservatively-inclined members of the Not-a-Conservative-Party. So it looks like they deliberately destabilised the Bond Market and engineered what was basically a coup.
That impression is reinforced by the fact that, despite failing dismally to meet the Bank’s target of 2% inflation for around two years, Bailey is still in a job and the Junta are still signing-off his loss-making (for taxpayers) Bond sales.
No matter the hiked mortgage rates cause all sorts of financial implications to mortgage holders’ families.
A foolish underhand political move worthy of a dictatorship!
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
Given this background was (mostly) known about by Kwarteng (or should have been) he might have anticipated the effect his announcement of large spending increases (on the energy cap) would have and he should have announced big spending cuts at the same time. I assume the gambling by the pension funds, including the BoE’s own fund, wasn’t known by him.
One common factor links the BoE incompetence on setting interest rates, buying bonds, and the lack of supervision by the FCA which allowed pension funds to gear up to dangerous levels. That factor is Andrew Bailey who was in charge of both. But of course the Conservatives appointed him so ultimately it is their fault.
FCA also destroyed fair competition in personal overdraft facilities effectively forcing a 40% interest rate bank cartel racket. The very same banks charge 1/4 of this or less overseas.
March 18, 2024
Thanks, Sir John. As the general lay person in the matter you address, it comes across to me..and it most often comes across to me..that there is an ongoing ‘tinkering’ taking place within our System (whatever area of our British lives we inspect..and here too in the Banking sector. For sure, ‘experts’ (oo, ‘experts, eh?) need to have some special access to what they’re about or they wouldn’t be experts, would they? And yet, not one of these banking experts impresses us with his/her nous of what inspires people (the nation) to get up and out to work their b— off and acquire some satisfaction of a good day’s work, thereby making their contribution to the welfare of our nation. Can it be they ‘have no skin in the game’. (It’s all just a game of chess wiv ’em. It’s not ‘their money’ +no one gets the sack for making wrong decisions). It’s oh so sloppy and second rate. The regular person deserves much much better…
@Keith Murray-Jenkins – an expert, generally speaking is, is a leak that is now ex
March 18, 2024
Truss had to go. She wasn’t following the UN/WEF playboik.
Remember she announced the end of the ban on frackung, she wanted to reduce taxes.
Like Trump, she was a disrupter and had to go.
Now your in a mess of your own making with noises od woke in chief leading the party when she can’t even define a woman
@Ian wragg – it also begs the question of, is the UK a Democracy when the servants of the State have the power to brief against the elected administration and then force an uncollected cabal onto us.
We need and must get back to 4 years terms in office and having a Government that works first for the UK and its people.
March 18, 2024
I found the attacks on Liz Truss from the party disgusting at the time, and this hasn’t changed. Too few speak publicly in sympathy or support for her even when they believe she is right. They dare not upset the party and their position in it.
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
“It’s not our fault, it’s the woke bankers, it’s not our fault, it’s the lefty international money markets, we did everything right, it’s everyone else’s fault that it went wrong, vote for us and we’ll do the exact same things again”. Thank you, Mr Redwood, for this peek at the Conservative Manifesto for the General Election. I wish you well
Evidence shows that the ‘independent’ Bank of England can take actions that have more effect than even our own Government or HM’s Opposition can control.
The power should be in the grip of the UK’s Chancellor, if only we had a sensible one instead of a spooky glazed-eyed smile trying to conceal errors.
The sham of the BoE’s ‘independent’ status allows it to enforce opposition to whatever action our democratic Government intends. It works against the will of our people, able to do whatever it likes.
We need an Iron Chancellor to straighten things out: Not this rusty failure; ridden with metal fatigue, attempting to support a weak leader with a paper tiger.
I too dislike Hunt, mainly because he lies that he has cut taxes when he clearly has not. His inflation increase for pensioners is also a real pay cut due to to fiscal drag. Hunt’s extraordinary claim that “the NHS is the biggest reason most of us are proud to be British” shows just how deluded the man is.
But Sunak also lies on taxes, fails on four of his 5 pledges and even assures us that “the Covid vaccines are unequivocally safe”. Either he simply has not looked or he is blatantly lying and misleading the house. Perhaps he should come back to the house correct the record.
March 18, 2024
@Bloke – correct. It is time for an elected, empowered and taxpayer paid Government to get to grips with reality and start working for the UK. The BoE cannot be independent and then have the Chancellor give them taxpayer money to bail out their mistakes, that’s a contradiction. The Chancellor is in control of the money he takes from the Taxpayer, he therefore chooses how it is spent
March 18, 2024
I agree with the historical timeline and the background explanations. Still there is a question, given this financial environment, how comes that Ms Truss who by that time had been a MP for 12 years, had been among other positions Chief Secretary to the Treasury for two years, International Trade Secretary for another two years, then Foreign Secretary, how could she have been (made?) so ‘unaware’ of this environment to let her Chancellor announce temporary spending measures and permanent tax cuts even when some within the PCP (M.Gove, G.Schapps) appeared to have made clear the potential danger of doing so?
‘Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss’, H.Cole & J.Heale, 2022, HarperCollins.
Do we have to expect further explanations/revelations when Ms Truss’s book ‘Ten years to save the West: Lessons from the only Conservative in the room’ (!) is published in April?
They should have announced spending cuts at the same time and gone for the win/win of cuts in red tape and vast tax simplification also her huge energy give away was a big error. Letting people economise & wear more jumpers was a better strategy.
March 18, 2024
She ought to be able to put together a thought provoking presentation for the speaking tour of USA, EU. Arab countries. Big bucks to be made.
March 18, 2024
Liz Truss (another PPE Oxon LibDem) who was though belatedly coming round towards fairly sensible policies. Alas she lacked the skills to deliver. Her vast energy subsidies were a huge error as was not cutting government expenditure and the endless government waste first.
But she had no chance as it was clearly a coup planned even before she won the members vote.
@hefner – someones personal opinion, created to earn them money doesn’t make it any more true than the argument that the Establishment, the ‘Blob’, even the BoE saw their jobs on the line so briefed and acted against the Government
March 18, 2024
Clearly Liz Truss and Kwasi K were inept in their handling of their budget but by far the largest expense (help with heating) had been well trailed and mostly accepted. It was the much smaller (in cost terms) cut in high income tax rate that really seemed to upset the media. The LDI problem had also been well known inside the pension industry for at least 18 months but nothing had been done by The Pensions Regulator – I suspect neither Truss nor Kwanteng were aware of LDI – but the BoE should have been (their entire staff pension pot was in LDI). Coupled to this Gilts had been sinking since the beginning of that year – Truss caused a blip but not the underlying problem. So a combination of naivety (on Trusses part) and perhaps incompetance (or bum covering) by the BoE & TPR – helped along by large doses of Hedge Funds seeing the chance to make some fast money.
Interest rate rises were certainly not down to Truss but that is the accepted ‘Narrative’ now and what Labour will keep repeating until it becomes undisputed “fact” (which it already is at the BBC)
March 18, 2024
Just a thought, and not being aware of the facts, perhaps the simple explanation is:
Perhaps knowing time was limited, she simply got carried away with her own enthusiasm, and whilst clear in her own mind of what she wanted, she failed to explain and talk it through properly with others in advance, perhaps fearing the usual leaks, or briefings against her in advance.
Unfortunately she did not explain in more detail immediately during, or after the event.
March 18, 2024
To win the next election the Tories need a new leader with new policies – 180 degree U-turns on net zero, woke lunacy, immigration levels, tax levels… 1 out of five pledges Sunak really must go. No change, no chance (even worse than it was with John Major as post his ERM fiasco (still no apology from the dope) the economy was improving quite well by the time of the election). It is still getting worse under Sunak and Hunt and taxes are still rising. Yet these two lie that they have cut them.
Today the Express reports “UK taxpayers’ bill for keeping asylum seekers in hotels rockets to £8.2m a day”
That’s only the start of the financial abuse the Not-a-Conservative-Party is inflicting on British taxpayers with its refusal to leave the ECHR and return the criminal migrants back to France, whence they came.
They have failed in their most basic responsibility: defence of the Realm.
March 18, 2024
“The Bank of England deliberately hiked mortgage rates”
Sir John
Of course they did, the BoE is a political organization that as with this Conservative Government is fighting the UK People. It is also why the work in unison to the FED & the ECB, again as with this Conservative Government they do not at anytime work with of for the UK, the greater good of the County.
If my thinking based on what is happening in evidence was wrong, this Conservative Government as our elected, empowered and paid for Government and as the ultimate managers of the BoE would have removed them years ago.
Plus ça change etc
Charles 2 had bankrupted the goldsmiths by not repaying his debts.
So that European, William, set up BoE ( he and wife main shareholders) with tempting interest rates on loans that undercut the poor goldsmiths.
Then the relatively rich sheeple of those days obliged by opening accounts.
Thus the king funded foreign wars and democratised debt ( before democracy even!)
The BoE took our gold. Then even our paper ( suddenly plastic was ok?) for our safety you understand!
Then they limited our access to our own money. ( I assume the BoE makes the rules?)
Next we’ll only be allowed to keep £20000 digital….
I read somewhere that Liz, victim of a coup, said that despite the decades she had spent in politics she did not realise until reaching Number 10 that the PM had so little power.
Did she mean that the BoE is in total charge?
Looking at the present draconian mess…if only she could have stayed.
Dont think Bailey has the brains to dream up such a scheme.
Putins Russia election result today is undemocratic, the war against its neighbours unjust and yet we still sit with them as one of the five permanent members of the UN security council ….the UN needs reform, our membership needs review and our approach to Russia clarified
March 18, 2024
“The Bank of England responsible for the overall solvency of the system at last realised their dreadful error of selling so many bonds when pension funds were so weak.”
Why should we be challenging the establishment economists’ decisions?
Surely we should be accepting their expertise just as we must accept that the establishment scientists (the 97% on the tax-payer funded payroll with mortgages) agree that we have an existential threat from an imminent climate crisis/emergency caused by the UK’s burning of hydrocarbon fuels requiring the unilateral economy destroying Net Zero Strategy enforced through fines , laws and ever stricter regulations on the amount of energy, food and travel we consume and turning us into a command economy communist state without any mandate.
It is time we had a referendum on whether or not to continue with this dreadful error.
Off topic, but current.
I note that Sainsbury’s and Tesco had ‘system problems’ recently. Most of their payment systems were out of service. It was notable that while the high technology systems had failed, both Sainsbury’s and Tesco were still accepting good old cash.
What guarantee do we have that when the Bank of England transitions to the ‘Digital pound’, their critical system won’t be subject to the same incompetence ?
Can you imagine? If the CBDC technology fails for two or three days, no one in the UK would be able to conduct a commercial transaction!
Given the record of the British government with technology projects, probably means it’s going to be an utter disaster!
The (to me) very welcome rises in interest rates (even if insufficient to compensate for inflation) are lied about as to cause by Labour but truth is not essential to its message, being that the Conservatives have lost their reputation for adroit economic management.
March 18, 2024
So much incompetence and errors yet Bailey still reigns in the BoE ; how one man and his cohorts can still be in office is simply a reflection of the lack of judgement and leadership existing in 10 Downing Street ; no wonder that the cry is stronger than ever for change . A hole exists in Sunak’s priorities and his present cry for continuing support is ludicrous ; I want him OUT.
So much incompetence and errors yet Bailey still reigns in the BoE ; how one man and his cohorts can still be in office is simply a reflection of the lack of judgement and leadership existing in 10 Downing Street ; no wonder that the cry is stronger than ever for change . A hole exists in Sunak’s priorities and his present cry for continuing support is ludicrous ; I want him OUT. This is not a repeat – it is a despair from a long time Conservative voter .
March 18, 2024
How much more evidence do we need to have before it is clear to everyone that national institutions like the Bank and the Treasury are actively destroying the economy of the UK.
Incompetence is not the reason – We are being deliberately conned, with daily theatre to think these institutions are working for our best interests – BUT they are NOT!
How does wrecking an economy help us?
The narrative still being spun by much of the media and many politicians is that it was all the fault of Truss and Kwarteng.
Fake news from the BBC as usual.
This would be a great thing to put on sites like Facebook so that the general public know that it was the bank of England that caused the problem not Liz Truss’s policies which were never really implemented
From the Media
“Sunak urges Tories to ‘stick with the plan’ as leadership talk grows” – can some tell us what plan that is?
A Socialist UK, higher taxes now by by the backdoor in hope no one notices. Pensioners hammered, no NHS just a Whimsical promise. UK industry and business decimated – exported to fulfill the deception that is NetZero. Criminal entry into the UK with these people fully funded and cared for by the taxpayer that has to keep paying.
On Monday, Mr Sunak will deliver a major economic speech in Warwickshire, in which he will pledge to seize post-Brexit freedoms to slash red tape for firms. – more promises! Sunak has given the EU Control over UK Vat, that means the UK economy – so it will be just another promise to add to the bonfire of promises.
“This isn’t a Government that is only interested in policies that are going to help our election process.” Michelle Donelan, the Science Secretary, the Prime Minister “will take us into” the next election. He warned restless Tory MPs that “politics is a team game”, telling Sky News: “I’m going to be supporting him all the way through, and I’m confident that my colleagues will.”
So why did this so-called Conservative Government lurch Left desert the center ground desert and kich all Conservatives in the teeth? 14 years of moving to the left of Labour and each promise consolidating the move to Socialism.
“politics is a team game” and this Conservative Government to a man/woman has deserted the team
“allies warn PM will call snap election if Tory MPs try to oust him”
What difference would it make either way? It would just show how petty this Government has become – they deserted the Countries Center so good riddance. They real punishment is this lot has had more than 4 years to wreck the UK. They join the BoE wreaking crew
But why did the BoE not know the perilous position of pension funds? Aren’t they supposed to know what is happening in the markets, and why did they not know?
Who is supervising pension funds if not the BoE?
Why had Andrew Bailey not been sacked for incompetence and gross misconduct?\
Oh, of course, we have an intellectually weak PM and Chancellor who don’t have a clue how to run the UK economy. Will they not change the tourist tax because the PM is vain and can’t accept that he made a bad mistake as Chancellor? Get your letter in, Sir John, because the next GE is lost if you tolerate Sunak, Hunt, and Cameron!
UK State of Play
UK PM £75,440
UK Cabinet Minister 67,505
above is without the generous expenses
London Mayor £171,587
Mayor’s team av £144,958