National Grid recognises that it needs a major expansion of grid capacity to carry all the extra electrical power that will be needed as people switch heating and transport to electrical methods. They also see they need more capacity to handle more intermittent renewable power on the system, as they seek to make more connections available to the mushrooming solar and windfarms seeking access and long distance transport for the power they hope to generate.
National Grid is talking about an increase in electricity volume of 50% by 2035. This is well short of what would be needed for net zero. We will need increased power to handle a growing population, as well as increased power per head when people switch more of their activities to electrical means. They talk of an investment of a large £54 bn. which may well be an understatement. They need to put in subsea cables to offshore wind to get the power to land, and pylon mounted cables to route the renewable power long distances from generation to use. There will also need to be a complementary investment in local power cables street by street and house by house as more people want supplies beyond the capacity of their current installations.
This poses a number of planning and environmental issues. Many people object to pylons strutting across the valleys and landscapes of England, and few want to live under powerful electrical lines where they need to cross urban areas. There will be a lot of pressure to put more of this underground which greatly increases the costs. All this extra capital will need rewarding, so electricity prices will need to reflect the need for so much money to be committed to expanding the grid as well as all the extra cost of additional and different generating systems. More renewables also means more back up generation which is costly to provide, or means the construction of expensive large battery farms, pump storage systems or conversion into hydrogen and synthetic fuels using the renewable power.
Given planning delays and the long enquiries used by those against all this is going to take many years to accomplish. What are your thoughts on the feasibility and practicality of this approach?
March 20, 2024
The ionosphere is expanding and heating up as our atmosphere grows fatter and sticks further out into the plasma, as we rotate through it generating heat. A lump of coal is thousands of times bigger after it is burned to become a gas, and burning solid fuels and liquid is the reason the atmosphere is expanding. Equally sink holes are appearing all 0ver the world and many earthquakes are caused by fuel extraction leaving the earth’s surface with no pressure e.g. Morocco recently. The technology is there to make electricity from light dipoles using a laser and a Venturi but this suppressed. Given we are only permitted to use old and highly inefficient alternative technologies to generate electricity, we have to use them. It would be better if we simply used laser and Venturi and we could have all the electricity we need at very low cost. It will never be allowed. The problem is that the super powerful keep us in ignorance.
March 20, 2024
A 50% grid capacity increase is nothing like enough. A house using gas for cooking, heating, hot water plus non electric cars might only need perhaps £590 PA of electricity for fridge freezer, led lighting, computer, tv, washing machine. One using heat pumps for heating and hot (tepid) water and a couple of EV cars easily might need £5000 of electricity PA. But worse still the heat pump electricity is needed mainly in a few winter weeks so the grid capacity needs to be rather more than ten times. Plus the grid is far more diverse in having to connect up numerous wind farms all over the place. Then we have to increase the generating capacity by double this if you use renewables as you need 100% back up for the renewable.
The whole plan is lunacy. The solution is to ditch the net zero religion, get fracking, drilling and even coal mining and use the existing excellent gas grid. CO2 and even slight warmer is a net good and anyway any CO2 the UK saves is irrelevant and will be taken up by China, India, Russia, Africa…
March 20, 2024
I understand in the very long term petrol and gas will become more expensive so we will need some more cheaper electricity.
However wind and sun are not cost effective and not reliable compared with nuclear energy.
In the very long term every country will need nuclear energy. That poses its own problems and limits global energy.
March 20, 2024
All this can be laid at the door of MASS IMMIGRATION. When you increase demand, you have to increase supply. And as such one can truly say that MASS IMMIGRATION is not a benefit to the people of this country.
March 20, 2024
With a bit of luck and common sense people will look at their extortionate electricity bills, and finally revolt against the imposition of Net Zero.
March 20, 2024
Living under pylons carrying powerful electric currents is dangerous to health. It causes our cells to experience a constant electrical pole and therefore mutations.
The NHS will need a huge amount of additional money – much more than the entire GDP – to deal with all the additional sick people created both by the ‘pandemic’ response and Net Zero.
Time politicians began to consider, just for a minute or two, whether it’s possible that they might be wrong.
Personally I believe we are approaching the point where they will need to be held personally to account for the damage done, based on their voting record.
I see that doyen of Net Zero and ‘love the planet’, Zac Goldsmith, has been caught speeding for the 7th time, probably not in a mini. Much pollution as he rushes about instructing us.
March 20, 2024
I’d like to see the planners impose massive costs, inconvenience and a large dollop of provocation upon the consumer, which it seems is their plan. Maybe then the voter would be persuaded to vote for parties who oppose the Socialist Net Zero agenda
Nothing of what we see today in Socialist Britain is accidental. All is designed to cause inconvenience and to display the state’s contempt for liberty, freedom and the individual.
Covid was a declaration of war against the civil space and our freedoms and every legacy parties was part of it.
Labour like the Tories and the SNP are a poison and they’ll continue to make all inconvenient debate a criminal offence including opposing NZ.