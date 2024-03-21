The two main parties are locked in a budget battle.They are dug into OBR provided trenches and fighting over the odd couple of billion here or there for a Non Dom tax and a Vat on private school fees tax.
£2 bn is under 0.1% of our economy and around 0.2% of revenues. Even when they get so far as to argue about a £10 bn tax cut or spending increase they are still only talking about a sum under 0.5% of GDP. More to the point they are arguing over small rounding errors in the error strewn OBR forecasts of the deficit. The OBR regularly has to revise its deficit forecasts down by several tens of billions.
I understand the need for parties to behave in a fiscally responsible way. They have to live down the huge spending rises necessitated by excessive lock downs as the preferred way of tackling covid. Labour was the bigger offender, always demanding the economy produced less and was subsidised more,always wanting longer and harder lockdown, encouraging huge bills taxpayers could not afford. I do not understand why people think following the OBR will give us fiscal prudence, as they cheered on the covid excesses and now favour an economic austerity that will stifle growth and so depress revenues.
However, in resigned acceptance of the cross party and establishment’s wrong approach to necessary prudence I have set out before how there could be substantial cuts to public spending without damaging core services like the NHS and education. Within misleading OBR rules government could find plenty of headroom to boost growth with tax cuts and or cash for investment for those who prefer that public sector led route.
We start with my old friend the heavily loss making Bank of England. They have lurched from creating inflation by printing too much money and keeping rates too low, to causing a shallow recession by destroying too much money and by driving bond interest rates too high. They have lost us £50 bn since 2022, all reimbursed by taxpayers. Stop the bond sales and follow ECB policy over bank reserves to make a big reduction in the losses and taxpayer subsidies.
Abolish the expensive and useless UK Government Investments . Get Ministers to supervise their departmental monitoring of the nationalised industries and state owned shareholdings that report to them. They already duplicate the UK Government Investments work. Put in management that can stop the huge losses at the Post Office and Network Rail. Dispose of holdings as with Nat West to bring in cash and cut risks. Sell other assets. Mutualise the Post Office. Achieve a substantial reduction in the £33 bn cash injection this year into a heavily loss making railway.
Get an accurate figure out of the Treasury/ OBR on early year capital costs of providing a low wage migrant with a new social home, NHS capacity, school places for children and the rest. Identify the top up benefits , tax credits and public service running costs to support a low paid new arrival. .Increase current targets to cut legal migration by 300,000 and reduce future spending accordingly.
Remove the £20 bn carbon capture spend from future budgets. There is no need for this transitional spend which just makes existing electricity dearer. Press on with cheaper functioning low carbon alternatives. The UK may have good carbon storage facilities so make these available for neighbouring countries producing too much CO 2 financed as a future profit making private sector opportunity.
Speed up policies to get more of the millions of working age not in work back into the workforce. The DWS has some good ideas to reduce the numbers of working age people not in jobs by suitable support, more home working and realistic pay.
Build on the announcement in the budget of a major public sector productivity drive. The 6% collapse in public service productivity since covid can be recaptured before embarking on an ambitious spend to save AI led programme of work. The immediate task should be to impose a recruitment ban on civil service and public sector admin posts to recover 2019 numbers and levels of productivity. These measures offer scope for up to £100 bn of savings through recaptured productivity, lower losses by state concerns, more private green investment and fewer low wage migrants. These things warrant more debate. The odd £2 bn is an OBR fiction that will be washed away in their forecasting errors.
March 21, 2024
Since 2010 the UK’s National Debt has more than doubled. Taxes are the highest since 1945. The size of the State has massively increased to the size that it is now half the economy. MASS IMMIGRATION affecting all aspects of life has run out of control. And inflation, despite what the official figures say, is running much higher. For example, the Standing Charge for my water bill has nearly doubled from three years ago. That is roughly a 30% increase year on year. My Council Tax is said to up even further and as a result of all this, I will have less to spend hitting the productive economy harder.
We would have been better off under, Corbyn. At least we would not be splashing billions on Ukraine.
March 21, 2024
BBC reporting that UK borrowing in February was £8.4bn …..£8.4 billion
March 21, 2024
These are sensible ideas and proposals. It is a measure of the incompetence of most MPs that they apparently cannot grasp the obvious need for such changes and remain in thrall to the OBR and BoE. There needs to be a major clear out replaced by those determined to get a grip on the bloated state.
March 21, 2024
The article above seems to be different to the one posted on ‘Conservative Home’ yesterday.
March 21, 2024
Why is there no mention of eradicating the many quangos that are publicly funded in this country that not only cost the tax payer billions but also, in some instances, appear to be working actively to destroy british values? The additional benefit of the government enacting real redundancies, not just employment freezes, is that it will free up people to work in the private sector, as it is clear the UK state is now so big it is crowding out the private sector. Why is this not being discussed at all, especially by any Tory politicians, especially as at seems the state is very good at making most of its employees very left wing?
Reply This article proposes closing UK Government Investments as one example
March 21, 2024
If the Government spend, and largely waste, nearly 50% of GDP it is not really possible to be fiscally responsible as you will be strangling the tax base and economy to death.
What an idiot Jeremy Hunt is in his reply to James Dyson. Perhaps Dyson should stand for parliament he would certainly have my vote every time over about 90% of our Con-Socialist MPs and certainly over Hunt. Even if his vacuums are pricey and his jet engine hand dryers need safety ear plugs.
March 21, 2024
The STEM-illiterate administrations of the West, virtue-signaling, outbidding each other with progressively more hair-shirt policies, have trapped themselves and us in an impossible situation. After decades of relentless propaganda there is almost universal acceptance of the idea that our only salvation is to rush to Net Zero, lemming-like, by cutting CO2 production.
The reality is that there is virtually no route to NZ from where we are with the major CO2 refusing to curb production of the demon gas. We could close down the USA, drown the EU and sequester the UK and Japan: it would make no difference. But pointing out this reality would be electoral suicide. We need a realistic to CO2 reduction that does not demand famine and economic collapse.
Accept the goal, target NZ but start, at once, spelling out the only realistic route. Aim for NZ by 2060.
The first step will be the most difficult. Educate the public in energy reality, a process that requires telling the hard truth of power cuts and fatalities from hypothermia. Then sell the solution: frack to increase the use of natural gas while cutting use of other, more carbon intensive fossil fuels. Use NG as a bridge fuel while going all out for SMRs, reducing, at least nominally, NG use as the nukes take up the load.
It’s a solution to the problem which will work without bankrupting us, and without killing the old, the poor and the sick. It will take a very hard sell. After all, population reduction is a large part of the Green agenda.
JF
March 21, 2024
CO2 is not a demon gas but harmless plant, crop and tree food that is vital for life. The World has had far higher levels of CO2 in the past. We are in a relative dearth of CO2 currently and a bit more CO2 will green the planet nicely. Even a doubling of atmospheric CO2 from the current levels would produce only very negligible warming (this if the other millions of variables like solar activity, orbits, volcanoes…remained the same – and they will not) and on balance this would be a positive thing for humanity anyway. Save the vast and pointless costs of net zero and adapt, as, if and when it is needed, to any climate changes that may come. Be they colder, hotter, wetter, dryer, calmer… this is the rational way to go. The methods the government currently push do not even save sig. CO2. EV cars cause more not less.
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
Just abolish it for heaven’s sake
Oxbridge types have become a barrier to national success across all levels. Like a bunch of screeching drama dames.
Please, please oh pretty please JUST TELL IT AS IT IS and two fingers to the woke, Keynesian grifters. We saw this from Lee Anderson yesterday when he exposed the robotic woke limpets at some useless Fire Authority. We can see what woke is, it’s reverse racism with a Stalinist, extremist intent. It stinks that the Tories sit in silence and watch this happen to our nation
This nation will not last another decade of woke.
March 21, 2024
All good thinking there Sir John with the exception of the Green energy nonsense.
WE do not need to waste our time and money on Carbon capture or storing CO2 in our off shore depleted oil and gas fields. Nature loves CO2 and consumes it far faster than we can capture and sequester it underground. Leave nature to get on with doing what it does so well.
The other point worth noting is your thoughts on reducing migration by 300,000? I presume that means 300,000/yr. if so you are on the right track but the number needs to be reduced by 600,000/yr. to even start to regain control of the chaos this administration has created.
The fastest and most positive policy we could adopt as a nation would be to cancel Net Zero which is what 83% of the world has done. If we did that simple thing and returned to energy independence resulting in low cost secure energy supply then we might start getting somewhere.
Reply The article said cancel government spending on carbon capture! It also said cut legal migration by more than the planned 300,000!
March 21, 2024
reply to reply….300,001 would be a bigger cut! How about 1,000,000 cut?
March 21, 2024
These are all sensible suggestions, but if Mr Hunt had his ears open to common sense, he would surely have acted on some or all of them by now. Have you tried them on Ms Reeves? She does, after all, at least say she favours a ‘Growth’ agenda.
March 21, 2024
It would be nice if HMG was working to improve the economy, but at every opportunity they throw more of our hard earned taxation away in a new direction with no hope it will help at all.
Let’s be practical – No government could be this ineffective, this incompetent!
Something is seriously askew and nobody is confronting the real reasons why we are sinking into a financial mire.
“YOU WILL OWN NOTHING – YOU WILL BE HAPPY“
March 21, 2024
Actions have always been more effective than words . There is not much hope of it from our present leadership and they don’t seem to listen to Sir John’s words , so , where are we ?. There seems to be no way out of the doldrums and I am sick and tired of the roles played by the BoE and the OBR . Making a mountain out of the miniscule drop in public expenditure mole hole is not the start of electioneering ; the Conservatives have to turn on an entirely different screw .
March 21, 2024
The Tory Mayoral candidate for Greater Manchester, Dan Barker, has defected to Reform UK today
I actually wish we could disband city/regional mayors and revert to council leader ….city/regional mayors are just an extra level of government, admin & spend