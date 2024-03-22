The Bank gets it wrong again

The Bank of England forecast inflation at 2% when it was going on to hit 11%. So clearly it does not understand inflation and has little ability to forecast it accurately as it is required to do. It tells us the inflation was caused by the Ukraine war and energy prices which it could not predict. So how come inflation was already 3 times target before the invasion? That main part of the inflation was not caused by the war. How come Japan and China kept inflation down to around 2% despite having to import much dearer energy as a result of the war?
N ow we are told they cannot risk lower rates because there could be more trouble in the Red Sea. Freight rates and insurance rates are already well up and much shipping has been diverted to the long route, so markets know all about that pressure on prices. Meanwhile the money supply has been squeezed, credit is dear and scarcer, mortgage demand has fallen and the Bank ignores all these obvious signs that inflation will come down.
Worst of all is the gross distortion of its balance sheet. They bought far too many bonds at crazy prices in 2021 only now to want to sell them at huge losses and send the taxpayer the bill. Why? The ECB that made the same inflationary mistake is not doubling the error by selling bonds in the market. The Fed is not getting reimbursement from its Treasury. Only the Bank insists on double austerity with squeezed money and less public spending or tax cuts as the taxpayer picks up the bill of the UK’s uniquely bad bond investor, the Bank of England. Never has the Bank lost so much money so quickly for no good purpose.
We need an urgent change of Bank policy, Stop selling the bonds. Cut the base rate by 25 bp. Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Brazil, China have started cutting their rates.
Don’t blame the BoE, it’s the government’s fault for allowing it to happen. The government can change the way the BoE behaves anytime it wants.
Reply The government says the Bank is independent so the Bank is to blame. I am trying to change it over the bonds
I suspect that the Bank rely on useless and outdated computer models for their forecasts. Like many in government, they prefer theories to pragmatism and what is happening in the real world.
No one wants to be the one to say we should change the way we do things. That way ostracism and ridicule lies. Group think in action.
JR,
If the BOE wanted Labour to govern would you give Tory any kudos by cutting rates to help their election prospects when they were in office? No.
Why did Sunak not ensure stability in markets through BOE and Treasury when Truss was coming into office?
Come on, JR. 14 years to change anything they wanted. 2019 an 85 seat majority to get Brexit done, your party and govt chose to betray the nation on its manifesto. You are still manipulating immigration figures and stated govt reduction to appear less than what it actually is. 1.395 visas issued last year plus illegal immigration. The govt wants to cut by 300,000 that means the govt wants to import 1 million low paid welfare claimants each year against its manifesto pledge to cut below 219,000! Legislation introduced last August gives illegal immigrants no status or right to apply to be here, how many deported since last August? What is the delay and why is it not happening? Sunak made clear on 7th March 2023 his legislation would sort it out. So again, why no deportation?
Reply to reply: this type of statement “the government says” is exactly why your party has a problem. The whole point of being in government is that it doesn’t have to say that the Bank is independent or anything else. Who appoints the Bank governor for goodness sake? We need a government which takes responsibility rather than passing the buck!
The minister says UK can adjust its own VAT rates! Sunak is acting in lockstep and stated UK would not be more competitive than neighbours! EU lockstep is the name of the game, corporation tax rate ?
Interest rates will be kept high until the General Election. The BoE is stuffed with leftwaffe and will not do anything to assist you. You’ve had almost 14 years to do something about it but luke most things zilch.
490 boat claimants yesterday, yes fishys plan is working.
Ian
Yep, A barge load of Illegals in one day !
Given the way many Politicians think and act, I would not be surprised if they order another 365 barges, so they can then say, we have solved the problem until next year !!!!!!!!
Rwanda Policy is also a joke, what is the point of sending 300 people, at a cost of Hundreds of £ Millions do ?
The only real solution is to return them to France immediately.!
No paperwork, no entry, so simple .
What hogwash!
Sir J, you can’t say the BoE bought Gilts at ‘crazy prices’ when you are now calling for lower interest rates to take the price of government debt higher, nearer to the prices they paid.
Interest rates are ‘normalising’, (Interest Rate in the United Kingdom averaged 7.09 percent from 1971 until 2024,) with your long experience you know this, so why the indignation?
The BoE does the Treasury bidding on guilt buying, why else would it demand the Treasury loss make-up provision? The BoE bought gilts so that your government could play at mass population manipulation.
The BoE may be incompetent, but no more so than your government.
Reply It us not guilt but gilt, though the way they bought them guilt would be a good word. The prices of the last tranches were crazy,way over repayment value to guarantee big losses. I am not proposing taking interest rates back down to 2021 levels
Reply to reply: You say the bank bought them ‘way over repayment value’. If the BOE bought a £100 gilt for, say, £120 and it was 8 years from repayment at 4% a year, presumably they would avoid the liability of paying the interest of (8 years x £4 interest) £32, and, they then owned the bond, they wouldn’t have to redeem it – avoiding paying out £100 in 8 years time. If, instead, they sell the bond now at a loss, they then have to pay the new owner the annual interest and pay out the £100 when the bond matures. On the face of it, what they are doing is simple insanity.
If they lower base rate below the coupon on the bonds they have bought, those bonds will increase in price in the open market. Isn’t there a huge incentive for them to lower interest rates to increase the price of the bonds they have bought? It would be interesting to see actual figures of the bonds they have bought and now sold.
Mike
It makes no sense to me either, simple mathematics suggests it is daft, why deliberately Crystallise a loss, when there is no immediate need to do so.
If anyone can make a positive case for the BOE action, then I would be pleased to try and understand.
We have done QE5. QE was introduced to keep banks solvent and interest rates down following a crisis. It went on to become standard fare to keep inflation and interest rates low.
The central banks are now reducing the number of existing bonds in the market, at great cost, to encourage buying new bonds at lower rates to fund the Government debt.
Central Banks are now propping up high risk over spending by Governments
How are they doing that? When they bought bonds they reduced the number of existing bonds, but they are now selling them so, surely, they are increasing the supply?
March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
@reply – how can anything that survives of taxpayer money be independent? Who manages the UK? It is not the BoE, the OBR or any of the hangers on it is simply this Sunak/Hunt Conservative Government, no one else. They could pull the plug on these failures today, they obviously are demonstrating that damaging the UK is preferably to them doing their job
March 22, 2024
Advice and criticism is simply ignored.
March 22, 2024
In practice , these people should be sacked, just as we would if we made such a stupid meds. Why has our government not done that?
However we will be sacking them soon for not controlling these idiots!
Correct, huge economic harms and jobs destroyed by the BoE yet again.
Furlough announced 4 years ago and Sunak claims it “saved” 14 million jobs. What planet is this dope on?
The lockdown did huge net harm, the vaccines did huge net harm, the Covid loans did huge net harm, the vast tax increases to finance all this did and are still doing huge net harm to jobs. As is net zero, your government’s excessive red tape, endless waste & excessive tax levels.
Also the vaccines were/are not remotely safe and you have not even started to cut taxes yet? So please stop lying to us and the House and correct the record Sunak.
And yet more green crap lunacy from Sunak with “Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms” yet another EU driven green tax to impoverish us, destroy out ability to compete and damage the economy even further.
March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
“Climate Change – the Movie” makes for interesting viewing. A good way to pass the time while your EV is charging!
Needless to say I have not wasted £40k on an EV. Keeping my old petrol car is far cheaper and also produces less CO2 (not that a bit more CO2 is a sig. problem anyway), less tyre wear and less road wear and will not need a new £20k battery in 8 years time. Nor do I have to wait hours to refill the car for another 800 miles.
But I will probably watch the movie.
We need an armed revolt in this country as the government is returning to the EU with no mandate to do so!
March 22, 2024
I’d go with that. There are many reasons why the elites should be removed. Our leader has absolutely no understanding of the ordinary people on economics and common sense, social issues or our identity, he just reads reports put in front of him by people who don’t know either.
By the way I am a traditional conservative.
@Lifelogic – as much as I hate the EU way of doing things, but you have to admit that importing kit off-shored by our Government from China and the assembling inside the UK or the EU as a way of bypassing the NZ burden imposed by this Conservative Government and the high import duties is not a level playing field. A car that consists of 60% Chinese or similar NZ bypassing products is not going to damage our economy. The NZ contradictions keep mounting Sunak is paying the Worlds biggest polluters so far more than £1billion of our Taxpayer money to cancel UK industrial capabilities then import from the same big polluters. Thats the bit that stops us competing. So the ability to compete is not a result of any “Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms” it is this Conservative Government refusing us our own manufacturing base.
I take your point and anything that suggests we are keeping in step with the EU is plainly wrong
March 22, 2024
Vaccines crow barred into everything, you are obsessed. Please give us a rest, we know your views,
+1 You’d be forgiven for thinking it was deliberate and there was an objective which required the destruction of our economy.
March 22, 2024
So nothing can be done to ease the financial burdens because the Bank of England is in charge of our purse.
Nothing can be done about 1000’s of fighting age men landing illegally to join those already here, because the ECHR/UN, Uncle Tom Cobbly and all, seemingly run our immigration policies.
Great.
March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
415 boat people on Wednesday alone it seems. Just the ones the recorded anyway. How are the 4 failed pledges going Sunak? Stop the boats, NHS waiting lists (are you going to pay doctors enough to live on), repay the debt, grow the economy… not too well it seems.
Much talk of the Ombudsman compensation ruling for the Waspi women and state pension ages being leveled up with men. Surely the far greater inequity was the fact that men, for very many years, paid far more contributions in but only got their pensions five years later than women at 65. This despite the fact that they lived circa 2 years less than women. What has the ombudsman said on this nothing it seems?
But no it only works the other way. It is when this blatant inequity is finally corrected then it is the women who deserve compensation. This as it was apparently not made sufficiently clear to these women. All rather silly as in most cases the pensions go to couples anyway and benefits top up when there is real hardship anyway.
Indeed there is no functioning government it seems, so perhaps they should move on.
March 22, 2024
+++
Yesterday they declared an “Immigration Emergency”
Yes…really!
My first laborious comment just disappeared like the problem now will.
Double lol 😂
March 22, 2024
In 2021 the Johnson conman (a clownish cartoon figure who has turned verbosity into an art form) and his halfwit sidekick Bailey flirtation with Socialism in the name of Quantitative Easing triggered a series of fiscal and cultural harms that will be felt across generations. What we see today is simply another consequence of a free-money criminal enterprise (inflation being the downside of free-money) led by a moronic Tory PM and his willing pet monkey, Bailey
Unfortunately for the people we have another pair of dopes namely Reeves and Starmer who I have no doubt will abuse this nation’s fiscal base for political and ideological profit
Indeed but Boris? More to blame surely was Sunak? His tax, borrow, currency debase, lockdown & piss the money down the drain Chancellor at the time.
March 22, 2024
Both Labour and Conservatives have deferred decisions and power to technocratic super and sub political organisations. All parties in Parliament are supported and sponsored by technocratic think tanks such as the WEF.
March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
@DOM – Government is a Collective Cabinet responsibility, we still have intact what passes for the Boris Johnson cabal sitting around the top table. Getting rid of one of the team never changes anything
“The Bank, the Bank got it wrong again, I am not going to vote for the Bank at the next Election, I shall vote for the Conservatives and hope they can bring a fresh approach to running the country after 14 years of misery inflicted by the Bank”. Said no one, ever
March 22, 2024
Central banks the world over are buying gold – so much that the spot price has surged repeatedly to new highs this year. Priced in sterling, a kilo of the yellow metal on Wednesday cost £55,323 – or £1720.62/oz – and London silver hit £638/kilo.
Central banks clearly fear the stupendous global debt levels, now at a record high of $313 TRILLION acording to Institute of International Finance as reported by Reuters in Feb 2024. The global debt-to-GDP ratio hit nearly 330% in 2023. This level of debt is clearly unsustainable. Turkey has just raised it’s interest rate by 500 basis points to 50% (!!)
For once I disagree with Sir John’s analysis. High BoE interest rates are necessary – to attract lenders to finance a country that routinely imports more than it exports and which has a government that for the past 14 years has borrowed and spent more than it raised in tax.
Gold is the asset of last resort, a store of wealth that has lasted millenia. Should the world suffer another pandemic, or – as looks likely following Putin’s “re-election” – the Ukraine war morphs into a NATO/Russia world war, all fiat currencies will become as worthless as a Zimbabwe $1 trillion note
The Sunak government are the product of and result of the Blob, or BOE,OBR, Treasury conspiring to remove Truss. Do not expect them to do anything other than those blob wishes. They cerrtainly will not respond to your advice, however good it may be.
The most sinister event yesterday was the slipping in of CARBON BORDER ADJUSTMENT MECHANISMS, a bastard child of the EU. A fantasy device guaranteed to make the UK less competative in the World than it already is. A tax on what we are forced to import, steel for instance, because our insane energy policy and the forced inflated prices we have to pay for it, dictate that we cannot make it ourselves. Who pays this tax, you Joe Public.
Meanwhile do you see the USA, China, Japan, India or anyone else who trades getting involved, fat chance. Yet another device to ensure that the UK does not thrive outside the EU and conived at by our consocialist illigitimate government. Yet another selling point for Reform UK.
+ 1 having destroyed our energy-intensive heavy manufacturing (steel, cement etc) with the Net Zero lunacy and a deliberate policy of expensive energy, they are now intending to make it more expensive to import the products we need but no longer produce.
The lunatics really have taken over.
March 22, 2024
And let’s face facts, our host is loyal to the party and consequently the incompetent government. He would vote for it in a vote of confidence. This must be admitted.
Reply I was elected as a Conservative and I promised to support a Conservative government government. I also promised to be critical and to press for change where needed as I do.
But import by the millions claiming more houses need to be built! How about food, water, waste?
March 22, 2024
I and many others have pointed out again and again that the Conservative Party has been pro mass migration, anti energy green, anti-British, high tax, anti entrepreneurial, pro authoritarian, anti free speech. Literally nothing of the Party remains.
The root core of the issue is that the technocrat class has taken over the political class. This is due to deferring Government to the EU, super national organisations and sub national quangos and regional Governments. The cabinet now mange non Governmental organisations and pander to activist organisations.
I pointed out a while ago the vast majority of conservative MPs had left the Conservative Party and the party was little more than a hollow shell. This is why the momentum is against the Conservative Party and for the Reform Party.
I think we are looking at less than 100 Conservative seats, probably 75 and could go as low as 50. Most Conservative MPs will be gone. This will narrow the gap with the Reform Party and it will then be a head to head between the two parties.
Possibly a extinction level event. All brought to you by the WEF sponsored managerial class.
@Javelin +1
March 22, 2024
@Javelin
“This is due to deferring Government to the EU, super national organisations and sub national quangos and regional Governments.”
+1
Paragraph two excellent and spot on. Deliberate action by Sunak govt. his wife will not need or have non Dom status and his green card will be back in flash as he jest to US on a private plane.
March 22, 2024
Sir John, once again you ask why oh why is this happening, why is the BoE selling bonds at a loss and failing to adjust the base rate? Have you considered it might be because their actions are not in human hands at all, but are driven by AI algorithms? Just wondering.
People who HAVE accurately forecast UK inflation over the past couple of years (monetarist economists) now predict it will rapidly fall to 2% with a chance it will overshoot and get to zero and deflation by end-year. This seems extreme but in fact China is already in deflation and due to their high level of exports that will be impact us too. What I want to know is why the two BoE economists who voted for an interest rate rise last month and voted to hold it fixed this month haven’t been fired for incompetence ? Changing their outlier votes means they admit they got it badly wrong the previous month.
What we do know is that the BoE will not under any circumstances reduce rates in advance of the Fed and are probably also coordinating with the ECB to stay aligned with them.
However, never mind, Sunak has a plan. The plan is to pass more important legislation which makes it illegal for me to buy you a pack of cigarette papers if you were born in 2009. One interesting effect of a smoking ban is that the tax the government collects from smoking will fall to zero but NHS costs will rise because those people will live longer and require more old age care – I haven’t seen how they are proposing to fill this funding black hole ? .
@Roy Grainger +1 – overshoot or is it undershoot? either-way that is a forced rescission, more jobless, more woes
March 22, 2024
China sanctions quietly dropped!! I wonder if it is anything to do with Hunt or Cameron!
March 22, 2024
Good morning.
So who is in control then, the government, or ‘other(s) ?
It is important because I want to know who to vote for.
/sarc
@Mark B +1
March 22, 2024
I see the latest YouGov poll has the Tories down to 19%, with Reform fast catching up.
Well, that budget worked, didn’t it?
keeping Sunak/Hunt a roaring success.
March 22, 2024
@Bill B +1
Is it gloating or despaired
Tories 2019, 376 – seats, predicted for 2024 just 76
Sunak is doing well…. going to his and CCHQ’s plan – the destruction of UK Conservatives
You’re talking to the hand Sir John. If the face was listening they’d have changed policy by now.
They (the B of E and the two puppets in No.10 and 11) are “on a mission” and it isn’t one that is intended to benefit the UK or British taxpayers.
Sunak and Hunt have their Globalist post-governmental employment opportunities to secure and Bailey knows he is untouchable all the time the IMF / WEF want him in place.
A nation can survive its fools; its the traitors within who will destroy it.
@Donna +1 – well said
March 22, 2024
Sanctions against China dropped in November! Putin bad but Xi and his slavery, organ harvesting, reneging on Hong Kong treaty and coal fired powered stations to sell UK all the goods it wants transporting here by diesel lorries, ships and trains!!
March 22, 2024
@Donna
+1
March 22, 2024
WASPI women is another government non-decision.
In a world which is run by contract, the State Pension is an odd half-promise made to people who pay NI that they might get some unspecified amount at some unspecified age. You can’t carry on taking cash from people on such an uncertain promise in today’s world. Either you have to say “NI is a tax, don’t rely on it, anything is a bonus” or “NI is a contribution, you will get x back at age y”.
Going half way on this is, saying it’s a contribution with no definitive payback is de facto government mis-selling.
In earlier decades families and friends gathered in small groups to form Christmas Clubs or Loan Clubs to assist each other. Members were able to loan money from the collective savings and paid interest for a dividend shared by all. If the person running the club recklessly gambled members’ money he would have been dismissed and likely to face legal action, even imprisonment. The BoE is reckless with taxpayers’ money, yet remains fully paid, without penalty, Scot free.
March 22, 2024
The Bank of England is Park Hampers which has gone bust and resurfaced several times.
March 22, 2024
The joy of Groupthink!
Very odd the govt doesn’t put a stop to this. Have you spoken directly to the chancellor or pm on this topic if I may ask – do they disagree with your analysis?
Reply Of course I have set out my views in the Commons and direct to them.
March 22, 2024
This all goes over the head of Joe public, so it’s not going to affect votes, so the government doesn’t care.
March 22, 2024
It amazes me you can keep doing it – Reform beckons.
March 22, 2024
“The Bank gets it wrong again” and who is the banks ultimate management?
This version of a Conservative Government appears happy to permit all their periphery cabals to do their dirty work and maliciously drag the UK down.
How much more can the Country take without someone getting a grip?
I read yesterday that interest rates needed to remain high to support sterling against the dollar. Seems quite plausible to me given that whatever the US does with its economy no one loses faith in its currency. The US national debt is mind-blowing yet still it gets funded.
March 22, 2024
Sunak & Hunt are happy with the BoE direction of travel ….in the media they both keep saying that their (BoE) plan is working
Its not just the BoE that’s out of step; it’s the whole leadership of this Tory government
…and the rank and file Tory MPs. Years and years of reliably sitting on hands while the PM/Cabinet perform disaster after disaster. How many Sir Johns do we have? Count them on one hand!
March 22, 2024
@glen cullen +1
March 22, 2024
You define the problem, but shy away from the solution. Andrew Bailey must be sacked.
It’s very hard to understand why he was appointed in the first place – he didn’t exactly shine at the FCA. It seems time served counted more than actual ability. The old adage ‘Promoted to his level of Incompetance’ comes to mind…
March 22, 2024
Its been estimated that the illegal boat crossing will cease mid June when there are no longer any immigrants in France to cross ….They’ve all arrived
March 22, 2024
Glen
I will let you know when I next go there for a holiday !
Think they have perhaps got better at hiding !
In that case – the plan is working!
March 22, 2024
Worry not, there are another 100m or so waiting in the wings!
March 22, 2024
Many do not believe government works on behalf of voters.
Many believe highlighting Bank failures is simply passing the buck
Many believe the government will face a severe defeat in the next election, with a massive loss of seats.
Some believe the Reform party will prosper.
I agree with most of this except the success of Reform. At least a diminished Conservative party will deny many of the usual chancers a place in parliament. Labour will soon fall to infighting, but what happens after that is anybody’s guess.
I would like to hope the nation will put up some sort of fightback rather than meekly continue to put up with all this.
March 22, 2024
Both the prime minister and the Chancellor recently hailed the fall in inflation rates as showing their plan is working. That boast turns to ashes of course when it is recalled that last year, before they had a plan, you told us that inflation would fall appreciably this year.
Or when the Chinese run out of rubber and sticky tape to make them…
March 22, 2024
On the England Football team & the FA ditching the English flag while playing in the European Championship – supposedly wearing the English Flag has racist if not fascist connotations.
From Kier Starmer ‘Branding the change “wrong”, Starmer told the Sun’s YouTube channel: “I’m a big football fan, I go to England games, men and women’s games, and the flag is used by everybody. It is a unifier. It doesn’t need to be changed. We just need to be proud of it.’
How Woke does this Country need to be before we have a Government that supports it?
The failings of the Bank of England have been well reported and presumably this information is in the hands of the Government. Why then doesn’t the Government either do something about the problem or refute the comments that are made and support the Bank.
March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
The record of the BoE speaks fpr itself ; it has let everyone down in the country and we suffer as the consequence . Bailey should not be in office and the change can only be made from one source – we all know where that is . We should not have to wait until an election for heads to roll . Publicising hope is not enough .