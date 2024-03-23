Cleaning up the litter

This morning I joined volunteers in Swallowfield to help pick up litter. I had soon filled a large rubbish bag with old drink cans, food wrappings, crisp packets and other debris.
Thanks to all those who turned out to help. The place looked a lot tidier as we piled up the bags of rubbish.
7 Comments
March 23, 2024
In 1959 colleagues and I collected a long wheelbase Land Rover full of similar detritus from about half a mile of Ullswaters shore after an Easter weekend of tourists. The sort that rarely leave their cars, except of course to acquire more takeaway packaging.
Sadly the answer is not virtue signalling rubbish gathering, laudable though it may be. Start with advertising that depicts the guilty as less than the rubbish they shed. Follow this with heavy fines. Last time I visited Singapore it was $400 for any offence. Finally educate with as much enthusiasm as they promote sexual diversity.
Finally ensure that all packaging is bio- degradeable, and all sea fishing nets are made from natural fibre with the same end in mind.
At least you had a day in the fresh air, so count that as a plus.
March 23, 2024
Great work. Left litter (and graffiti particularly) are strong signs that people don’t care about the neighbourhood. Passers-by from elsewhere are often the worst offenders. Litter left is a sign to every next offender that dropping theirs carelessly is acceptable. Clean neighbourhoods help present places as safe and raise the local quality for all to enjoy. Participating as an MP is a sign of splendid leadership, attracting other good folk to follow.
March 23, 2024
SJ, an MP with such a good example of public service, why have you been passed over for Cabinet so many times?
Your absence from government policy making is a great loss to the rest of us, especially to OUR country.
March 23, 2024
Bravo Sir John, my wife and I live in Cheshire where levels of littering have reached epidemic levels. This is a national crisis affecting not just our towns and cities but also our highways. We are constantly reporting litter to our local authority vis the FixMyStreet web site. It’s high time we had a national campaign and got our country cleaned up and we all need to follow your example.
March 23, 2024
Many thanks for helping to clear up litter – it is really appreciated. This is a huge problem which could be at least partially addressed by the introduction of a deposit return scheme. DRS schemes in many countries have been very successful with far fewer drinks bottles and cans dropped on the streets. Why is the government so slow? This could have been done years ago.
March 23, 2024
When you and I were in our youth there was the “Keep Britain Tidy” campaign.
It’s about time that it was re-instated.
March 23, 2024
If parents are beyond the Pale re ejimicatin’ their children to ‘respect’ Mother Earth, then – for sure – it’s down to teachers to try and instil this attitude to environment. Just the odd word occasionally might well do the trick. As some Indian tribes in America would say ‘The Earth Goddess expects respect, in fact demands it otherwise you are insulting her’. Cleanliness of your surroundings – inside the home and without – is via the time-honoured ritual of ‘doing your bit’ to keep slovenliness from taking over. All areas of a community demand this or chaos and ugliness and depravity ensue. I know we all know this. I’m just reminding us all…How easy it is to forget sometimes…