“Who will rid us of these hopeless “independent” bodies?”

Politicians of all parties have this century been in a hurry to shed responsibilities for anything difficult. There has been a rush to create more arms length bodies from government and to transfer more powers and money to the many quangos we already had. The politicians thought that this would remove them from responsibility for outcomes, and would improve outcomes. Neither of these ideas came true.
The Bank of England is responsible for monetary policy and inflation. It has a prime aim of keeping inflation to 2%. It let it go to 11% by debauching the currency but most politicians declined to criticise or comment. The government got blamed for the inflation, and the government joined the Bank in blaming the Ukraine war.
NHS England with its high paid CEO and large Board and top management team is responsible for running the NHS, for recruiting, grading, rostering and paying all the many staff. A series of strikes hit the NHS. The executives denied all responsibility for staff relations, pay and grading and said the dispute was a matter between Ministers and the Unions. It is difficult for Ministers to resolve the disputes when they cannot hire, promote, regrade, alter shift patterns or reward anyone in the NHS as all that is controlled by senior executives.Whatever goes wrong in the NHS the senior executives always blame a lack of money, however much extra the government provides. The government gives large sums to get the waiting lists down only to see them go up.
The arms length Post Office is regulated and monitored by UK Government Investments. They approved senior management, paid them large salaries and bonuses and just watched as they lost a stunning £1400 million as well as sending many innocent staff to prison for fraud and wrong accounting they did not carry out. Ministers intervened to try to get criminal charges quashed and compensation paid, only to find the Post Office was still holding back in many cases.
The Rail Regulator, HS 2 and the nationalised Network Rail run by well paid senior executives have presided over a big loss of passenger numbers and revenue, and have racked up huge losses for taxpayers .Parts of HS 2 have had to be cancelled owing to the absurdly large overruns on cost and timetable. Ministers are blamed for the results.
This could be a very long list. Many cases would reinforce the obvious points of these first three. High pay is a reward for poor outcomes. No-one makes the senior managers responsible. Opposition parties have no interest in criticising the managers or holding them to account before they go so wrong, but delight in blaming the government when they do. Government is too cautious about intervening, fearing the Opposition would complain if they did. Both sides mouth the doctrine of independence, with the Opposition contradicting it often in the same interview by blaming Ministers for failures. So overpaid managers get away with disaster after disaster and the taxpayer ends up with a huge bill.
Parliament and Ministers need to go back to accepting responsibility. They need to monitor, influence and if necessary change these top managers before disaster strikes. If someone wants private sector levels of CEO pay to run the railways or the Post office they should expect private sector levels of surveillance and should expect no bonus or the sack if they make big errors. Ministers need to institute regular review meetings and proper reporting to them as shareholders or leading stakeholders in these bodies, so they see problems as they develop and require fixes before they get out of hand. Those few of us who warned of the likely inflation or sided with the sub post masters were ignored.
Not the political party that has been in office for the last 14 years and has been promising to do just that and not doing so.
We do not trust those kind of political parties.
None of the liblabcon because as with EU membership they like to contract out their responsibilities. Nothing to do with me guv, EU, law, independent decision etc etc.
The Reform Party is the only one giving us any hope of becoming a self governing democracy.
You’ve had your chance ans blown it.
Everybody involved in undertaking the private prosecution of the unfortunate Horizon postmasters should be prosecuted by the State for perjury and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
And that includes those Fujitsu executives who made huge bonuses out of this fiasco, the Post Office management and the Horizon executives who knew right from the start that their software was flawed. Particularly the “investigators” employed by the Post Office to persecute the postmasters, many to the point of suicide.
The judges who heard the cases and who handed down lengthy prison sentences should be retired
Nobody is asking the obvious question – who actually nicked the Horizon missing money? Forensic accountants should be engaged to track it down so that the true culprits can be held to account.
Reply It is assumed the money was paid into the Post Office account. Do you know otherwise?
Why is our court and legal system so poor that innocent people were advised to and felt they had to plead guilty?
Why were judges finding people guilty beyond reasonable doubt in large numbers on zero credible evidence when merely the numbers being accused gave rise to reasonable doubts? The UK legal system is often dreadful. Hugely slow, arbitrary and expensive too.
The political class are desperate to outsource the job but keep the prestige and salary. They will outsource the governing of Britain to ANYBODY.
If they don’t govern, do we need them?
Lynn, IMO there is evidence that government has been outsourced for many years, especially since Blair.
Indeed endless waste and indeed corruption. Scrap the sick joke Committee for Climate Change first please.
Amanda Prichard NHS CEO (modern history Oxon) showed herself to be hopelessly ignorant & out of touch within a few days of taking the job. She like the Heath Sec. seems to have no medical qualification yet gets paid circa 8 times what a junior doctor get. Nearly all junior doctors would do a better job I suspect. The NHS has committed to making all new emergency ambulances electric by 2030 and the entire fleet net zero by 2045. This alone is surely is proof the NHS is run by complete morons. EV ambulances will kill patients by running out of power and having to charge, cost far more and will not even save any CO2 (not that that is a problem anyway).
I watched the Climate the Movie free online it is excellent. Read also the Death of Science book. The distortion of real science by Governments, the BBC, vested interests, big Pharma, crooks, university research grants, cancellations, professional bodies… is pure evil.
In a rare example of honesty aired on the BBC, former Bank of England governor, Mervyn King, admits that the skyrocketing inflation and living costs experienced worldwide post-Covid, were a predictable result of money printing by central banks.
Indeed all this under Chancellor Sunak who still thinks or lies that Covid Vaccines are unequivocally safe.
He is now joined by Mel Stride (PPE again) Chair, Treasury Committee, The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
“Among the major drivers of the increase to which the hon. Gentleman (Bridgen) refers are mental health issues and musculoskeletal issues. I am not entirely sure that he is accurate when he says that the upward trajectory in the number occurred just as vaccination occurred—I think it predated that moment—and I certainly do not subscribe to the view that vaccination is in any way unsafe.
Which is worse? Simply not looking or are they just lying, the stats clearly show it is one or the other. Bridgen is accurate Stride as you should know this or damn well find out.
Blair
Brown
Cameron
May
The four loathsome horsemen of the democratic apocalypse.
I see no value in describing the issue without apportioning blame.
I think having Public Relations and Technocrat PMs and Chancellors are responsible for proposing and signing the budgets off. The PR PMs have few ideas and technocrats are only interested in saving money.
Civil Services Thrives. Democracy Dies.
Major – technocrat
Blair – PR
Brown – technocrat
Cameron – PR
Boris – PR
May – technocrat
Rishi – technocrat
On the Plus side. I think you may be able to persuade MPs of all colours to have a revolution about this.
A rousing speech to all MPs that all they do is act as constituency MPs and not law makers any more should pick up a lot of support.
Don’t mention any policies just tell them democracy has died.
I would think as you may be in parliament for one more term before you retire you should make it you mission to create a cross party group to get rid of quangos and super national bodies.
I might replace the above “technocrat” and “PR” with “deluded fool” or “bent car sales” person. They all alas had severely broken compasses.
Why on earth did Thatcher appoint a man – who failed his maths (and nearly all his other O levels) Chancellor and then, against sensible advice, allow him force her into the disaster of the ERM as a precursor to Euro entry. Surely even within Tory MPs there were far better people like JR for example for the job.
March 24, 2024
The answer to todays title is nobody, certainly not those whose backsides currently polish the benches in the Commons.
Looked at objectively the achievments of politicians since WW2, with the exception of what Margaret Thatcher accomplished, have been utterly abysmal , specifically for the people who elected them.
Compare the UK with Singapore, both island states. The UK has ponced around the World pretending it still had the great empire which had long gone. It enjoyed great assets of energy which it managed to squander while at the same time impoverishing its people with its cost. It has systematically destroyed much of its industry rather than develope it to modern standards of operation. It now proposes to tax us for what we are forced to import. It has resorted to coupe de tate to maintain a government to please vested interests. It keeps the UK attached to the umbelical of the EU for emasculating industrial and environmental law plus of course power supply. One could go on at length, not forgetting the punative, negative effect on growth, taxation on everthing and everyone. However you all know the details.
The collective effect is a country with no acceptable infrastructure, currently residing in deaths waiting room witb a population that has fallen to 21st place in the personal wealth GDP world table. All because we have lacked leadership with vision, at least since the 1980s.
Then look at Singapore whose only asset beyond its people is its position. Realised by Stanford Raffles and developed as a trading centre. Later destroyed by the japanese thanks to UK penny pinching and lack of military strategy. It could not even point its guns in the right direction. The eventual destruction of the bestial japanese of that time gave rise to one Lee Kwan Yu a strong charismatic politician who applied sense and order to the broken nation of malays, chinese and indians. A nation still exploiting its strategic position for trade.
, has expanded, grown, and developed to the posution it now holds. It has creaated an immaculate infrastructure that serves its population supremely well. A nation that in terms of personal GDP holds fifth place in world tables, with a $ sum of almost twice that of the UK. That is the difference between good and useless political leadership.
There would be no need for our host SJR to go litter picking in Singapore, except perhaps for discarded peanut shells on the floor of the Raffles Long Bar after a session of gin slings. Give it serious thought when you vote.