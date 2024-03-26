Labour’s expensive fantasy land for 2030

Labour’s plans to phase out all gas and coal power stations by 2030 requires the UK to accelerate its build of wind farms, solar panels, nuclear power, and battery storage. It would also require a big expansion of the grid. They propose a nationalised industry to do much of this work as it would require huge subsidies and managed prices for the power. Claire Coutinho is right to highlight the huge cost of some £116 bn of trying to do this and to question the feasibility and wisdom.
It is of course totally unrealistic. Nuclear power will be considerably lower by 2030 following the closures of existing power stations. It is not possible to decide now to put in extra nuclear power stations and have them producing power by 2030. Putting more and more windfarms in as they plan does not solve the problem of keeping the lights on on a windless day. Saying they can put in sufficient storage is more easily stated than delivered. Relying on big batteries would require a colossal programme of building them. Finding enough pump storage locations would not be likely. There is also the small matter of the grid which would need major enhancement against a background of long and complex planning procedures and many local communities wishing to protect their landscape or divert power lines from settlements and important buildings.
We need more affordable and reliable power. Balancing price and security of supply against environmental objectives is a crucial part of success in energy policy. Labour just goes for the environmental without a thought about keeping the lights on, helping business be competitive and controlling people’s power bills. Combined cycle gas power still represents some of the cheapest and most reliable power, which is why our system needs what it has and needs some more for the transitional period,whilst nuclear, synthetic fuel, hydrogen and renewables become more affordable and practical propositions for more of our demand.
8 Comments
March 26, 2024
A program started by the Conservative Party and their Nut Zero lunacy.
Labour’s plans are no worse than that which your own party has done. What plans do the Conservatives (sic) have ? More wind turbines and solar panels perhaps ? Throwing more money at Hinkley Point ? Or digging for coal and drilling for gas under our feet ?
How are you going to address the demand and supply issues ? ie We are importing more and more consumers but not creating any real capacity. What about efficiency ? Are we making better use of our resources ?
What will a supposedly Conservative government ‘actually’ and I do mean ‘actually’ do ?
Answers on a pin head methinks.
March 26, 2024
The prospect of replacing existing fossil fuel power generation within 6 years is impossible, there simply is not the industrial base or trained manpower to make it even remotely feasible. So what kind of deranged idiot is going to make this a central plank of their manifesto and expect to be taken seriously?
March 26, 2024
No more unrealistic than your plan by 2035 or 2050 or whenever. Unless there is a major breakthrough in fusion we are going to need at least 50gw of nuclear.
Thats not happened in your 14 years when you’ve been gleefully blowing up perfectly goid coal stations. Liebour will cease exploration in the North Sea and we will be even more reliant on imported gas.
No one in their right mind will invest in more CCGT with the constant threat of closure.
Well done for destroying the most reliable power grid in the world.
March 26, 2024
It is indeed a fantasy land. It simply cannot be done. Storage of electricity is a non starter in terms of cost and energy wasted. So you need gas or coal on demand generators as back up for wind and solar. Even £116 Bn is a huge underestimate. A massive expansion of the grid (circa 10 times) would be needed and this is totally impractical indeed impossible too. Especially if they force ever more people onto heat pumps and EV cars.
No just reliable power we need but “on demand” power, this as back up to so called “renewables” as as we switch to heat pumps there will be huge extra demand on a few cold winter days. Perhaps 10+ times current
winter demand. Electricity needs to be stored as gas or piles of coal (or wood) ready to generate. Nuclear is not very efficient at this either.
But the Tories have essentially the same mad and totally impractical policies. Labour have just put a few even more idiotic bells on them.
March 26, 2024
The future is “green” and unrelentingly GRIM.
March 26, 2024
So is your solution to suck increasing amounts of gas out of our dwindling reserves, hope to be able to import gas from elsewhere at realistic prices whilst someone else develops the R&D, skills and manufacturing of “nuclear, synthetic fuel, hydrogen and renewables”? And the hope we can afford these imported goodies while our science, technology and engineering skills and companies continue to be given away?
March 26, 2024
There is no such thing as a large battery. They do not exist.
Best thing to do here is to complain to a watchdog. Perhaps advertising or political. Outright lies are not allowed by politicians when campaigning.
March 26, 2024
There is no climate crisis – just a lack of brains in parliament!
Climate The Movie should be compulsory viewing for every MP.