My visit to Tepeo’s new site

Tepeo recently moved into a new building on the Winnersh industrial estate. I went to the opening and was photographed with the electric boiler they manufacture which runs off mains electricity. They see it as a cheaper and better alternative to a heat pump. It uses a storage heater system to heat the water for your radiators when needed.
March 27, 2024
How is that supposed to work? Night storage prices are no longer very low and the boxes shown are barely bigger than a standard hot water tank. No way they will heat a house
March 27, 2024
interesting name for a heating company Tepeo? It beats Tepido that’s for sure.
Back in the day when we named things by their basic function, we would have referred to this Electric Boiler concept, an immersion heater.
March 27, 2024
Something that is better than a Heat Pump is very welcome.
Simply better products succeed with consumer demand.
Heat Pumps fail even with Government subsidy.
Good fortune to Tepeo on their own initiative.