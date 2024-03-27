The road to net zero. The $275 trillion bet

I am bringing out a short book updating my work on green policy. Titled “The $275 trillion Green Revolution. Will consumers buy it? “it is published by Bite sized books and available on Amazon.
It looks at two main problems with this top down movement led by an international Treaty based elite and by most national governments. It asks how will this all be paid for. It sets out how consumers currently do not buy into the products the governments want them to adopt, from battery cars to heat pumps and from smart meters to non meat diets. It takes the Mc Kinsey global forecast of expenditure needed for transition in the period 2021 to 2050.
33 Comments
March 27, 2024
I’ll buy it. Good for presents too. I think you should put the ‘0’s in. Nobody knows how much a trillion is.
March 27, 2024
They should all watch “Climate: The Movie ( The cold truth), free on You Tube by Martin Durkin. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmfRG8-RHEI
No one will any longer vote for any of the Uni Party and their climate scam!!
CO2 content of the Earths atmosphere FOLLOWS temperature rises and falls by 100’s of years. We’re living at the tail end of the most recent ice age. There is currently a dearth of CO2, historically levels have been much higher for millions of years typically over 10 times current levels.
March 27, 2024
All true. Plus even if you believe in the devil plant food gas religion then:- 1 other countries will not go down this mad route anyway, China, US, Russia, India, Africa… 2. The things they claim save CO2 wind farms, solar, EV vehicles, walking, cycling, public transport, heat pumps do not really to any sig. degree anyway.
March 27, 2024
Well worth a watch
March 27, 2024
Vimeo have already dropped the film, expect other channels to act similarly as pressure from “above” seeks, yet again, to silence dissent. The propaganda has been so intense I expect most people will remain convinced that NZ is a rational policy until they become directly confronted with its consequences.
March 27, 2024
it is 12 but that won’t help those who have no concept of magnitude. As Dianne demonstrated the political class do not do maths.
March 27, 2024
Give a rate per person or per household.
March 27, 2024
10^12 in most of the world.
March 27, 2024
Yes I’ll buy it. Nice one.
March 27, 2024
Net Zero – So much BS. But do not worry Lynn. the tax payer will pay for it,
March 27, 2024
Even with the 12 zeroes, it still means nothing to most people. I try to imagine a stack of £20 notes with 50,000 notes in the stack. Then I try to imagine a million of those stacks. Even if all the stacks were pit next to each other with the short edges touching, the width of the million stacks each containing a million pounds would be 73 kilometres. What’s a trillion here or there – that seems to be how politicians think.
March 27, 2024
Not sure my wife or children would appreciate it for their birthdays though one daughter is sitting her finals in engineering very shortly. The more I think about the issue with my Maths/Physics/Engineering background the more impossible, expensive and insane the whole war on plant food religion looks.
Do not underestimate the vast problem of winter electricity demand when/if people switch to heat-pumps and EV cars. A vast investment is needed and this investment will not even be used for most of the year. Currently winter peak day demand is only about double light summer demand. This might well rise to 20 times summer demand on cold winter days. So you need a grid to cope with this and “renewable” generation large enough then gas back up for all this too. They will, I assume want the gas or coal back, up to be Carbon Captures. This will waste load of the energy too say 30% less efficient. The whole agenda is totally insanity.
Government planned economic suicide.
March 27, 2024
“The International Treaty based elite”, or globalist cabal as I prefer to describe them, want to control and impoverish the majority of the people for their own benefit. They use their excessive wealth to gain the support of Governments (some people will do anything for money) to impose these nonsense measures all based on lies designed to scare people into acquiescing to their madness. Their evil intent must be recognised, challenged and resisted by all sensible people.
March 27, 2024
In fact, I have bought it. Having understood the ‘over round’ operated by all bookies since I could walk, I think I can say this bet is a dead cert to lose!
I need to open a book – great odds – do you think Johnson might wager he is newly ‘earned’ £5 mill?
BTW no coverage of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack, 140 or so dead. Why no coverage?
March 27, 2024
You Said “Net zero is followed by all governments as it is baked into global treaties and UK law. ” As if that is now on Tablets of Stone.
Well if you accept that then there is no hope for change is there?
March 27, 2024
And we thought we were sovereign
March 27, 2024
There is a common misconception surrounding ‘Net Zero’. No matter what the unbelievable number might be that so called experts throw at us, no matter how beyond comprehension the £trillions are, that number is simply to get to so called, Net Zero. The ongoing costs once we are in that new paradigm, requires many more £trillions each and every year post Net Zero’s 2050 timeline.
It may be worth pointing out the numbers being glibly mentioned a £trillion here a £trillion there are unachievable. There are not enough of us on the planet to do it and the numbers of us are going to be even fewer, dramatically fewer by the end of the century.
I could mention there is not enough materials, or engineers or time, between now and 2050 to get anywhere near the pointless Net Zero policy, but that might be interpreted as defeatism.
I call it realism, but the political class don’t want to engage in such lofty ideas as realism these days.
March 27, 2024
People don’t buy into net-zero because there isn’t any success criteria, there isn’t any measurement of our endeavours …we look out of the window and nothing has changed, check out the summary of ‘Climate the Movie’ on social media
While I look forward to reading SirJs book, I’d like to hear from our government what our net-zero policies & tax has achieved to date ?
‘’Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the UK are provisionally estimated to have decreased by 2.4% in 2022 from 2021, to 331.5 million tonnes (Mt), and total greenhouse gas emissions by 2.2% to 417.1 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e).30 Mar 2023’’ https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6424b8b83d885d000fdade9b/2022_Provisional_emissions_statistics_report.pdf
‘’The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by 5.7% in 2023 to their lowest level since 1879, according to new Carbon Brief analysis’’ https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-uk-emissions-in-2023-fell-to-lowest-level-since-1879/
March 27, 2024
…so when is enough, enough ….when do we say job done ???
March 27, 2024
I enjoyed Martin Durkin’s ‘Climate The Movie’. It presented a ‘fact’-based critique of the climate risk. Now I, for one, have no idea if the data provided is correct or not and we are not given the opportunity to find out whether it is true because those in power are unwilling to debate the fundementals. We are just given a conclusion.
This reminds me of Brexit.
This reminds me of the Origin of Covid.
This reminds me of Covid Forecasting.
This reminds me of Lockdowns.
In none of these scenarios was any dissent allowed and in none of these scenarios did the broadcast media offer a platform for differences of opinion.
We are living in an Oligarchy.
March 27, 2024
To support its report on net zero last year, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimated that the transition would have a net cost of £50 billion across all economic sectors by 2050.
So are these people liars, crooks or complete morons? This is a vast underestimate. The cost will be far, far more than the cost of the Covid lockdowns and Covid vaccines which also did net harm. It will not happen, indeed it cannot happen in practice. But out mad MPs will doubtless waste £trillions trying.
Record number of boat people for the first three months of the year. Well done (I will stop the boats) Rishi Sunak.
March 27, 2024
So just why does the government want them to adopt these duff products? They do not even save CO2 in most cases. Plus CO2 is not even a problem anyway. It is surely pure corruption, crooks and crony capitalism plus a few deluded priests of the climate alarmist religion. Rather like the “unequivocally safe” Covid vaccines as Sunak assured the house.
As Neil Oliver puts it:-
“Rishi Sunak is either lying about the gene therapies pushed as vaccine products, or he hasn’t availed himself of the evidence. The latter would almost be worse than the former.”
March 27, 2024
I’d put that image of what £275 trillion looks like on the front cover. A representative image £1m, £1bn, £1tn, £275tn.
The left has suggested that there are 3m pensioners with household wealth valued at over £1m. A one-off (these ideas are never one-off!) wealth tax on millionaire couples paid at 1% a year for 5 years would raise £260bn from prosperous pensioners. Sitting ducks. Selfish boomers. If the values are in your house and you don’t have the cash, don’t worry, they’ll attach a charge to be taken on sale.
The non-meat problem is more easily resolved, and children will no longer eat meat when school dinners are free. This will get them used to a fake diet of fake processed food.
March 27, 2024
$275 trillion !!!
I don’t know how much of that will come from UK taxpayers. But I do know at bes, we can remove <0.00045% of the CO2 in the atmosphere. Absolute madness.
March 27, 2024
Off topic, but the increase of population is an environmental burden –
Is the government going to investigate every asylum-seeker/refugee that gained ‘right to stay’ by virtue and influence of our Christian Churches, as they could all be false
March 27, 2024
Dear John. Does it deal with the modern view that carbon dioxide has a minimal effect on the weather; that there is no climate crisis; that the gentle rise in temperature since the Little Ice Age had been entirely beneficial: that there is not the slightest chance that the rise in CO2 will be checked; that the IPCC cannot point to significant increases in extreme weather events ; that chasing Net Zero is both futile and impossible? That it’s only the West that is wrecking itself; the vast Real World out there is not taking the slightest notice? Have you ever been to what we call the Far East, John? The Cost? How can you estimate cost when you haven’t even defined Net Zero. I weep with rage and frustration
March 27, 2024
This one just did!
And all those who question JR’s dedication should buy it too.
One thing we can do.
Get the message out there. Make the book a huge success.
March 27, 2024
A fascinating report with key points I read, leaving me with a concern that: (copied directly from the Executive Summary)
1) net-zero emissions can be achieved if and only if all energy and land-use systems that contribute to emissions are decarbonized.
2) the cumulative capital spending on physical assets for the net-zero transition between 2021 and 2050 would be about $275 trillion. This means that spending would need to rise from about $5.7 trillion today to an annual average of $9.2 trillion through 2050.
3) spending would need to rise to almost 9 percent of GDP between 2026 and 2030 from about 7 percent today.
4) transition would be felt unevenly among sectors, geographies, and communities.
5) If poorly managed, it could increase energy prices, with implications for energy access and affordability, especially for lower-income households and regions.
Under a 1.5ºC pathway, the number of solar panels installed globally per week would be approximately eight times higher than the number today. The rate of wind-turbine installations would need to increase fivefold. And natural resources, including raw materials such as copper, nickel, rare-earth metals, land, and water, would also
need to be carefully managed to ensure sufficient availability.
March 27, 2024
In other words ‘Net Zero is mission impossible, even if we are mugs enough to believe it!’
It just ain’t gonna happen.
March 27, 2024
It’s not just the money.
Carbon dioxide is NOT the main driver of climate change.
There is nothing unusual about the climate at the moment.
Also no one in their right mind wants to live like a medieval peasant, especially when the rest of the world are not taking a blind bit of notice of this utter lunacy/ laughing their heads off at our stupidity.
There is a catastrophe coming.
March 27, 2024
+1
March 27, 2024
Your previous book “Build Back Green” was reviewed on Amazon by Henry Haslam. He said:
” Redwood accepts, for the purpose of the book, that the science of climate change is settled. Many of his natural political supporters would disagree. Nevertheless, there is sufficient agreement among scientists, political parties, business and industry, and the financial markets – and among the nations of the world – to make this assumption understandable.”
I have ordered your new book. Am I right in hoping that it will not accept that the elite should be allowed to impose this agenda on consumers globally, that the so called science is nothing more than an enormous techno con for opportunistic purposes, that controlling the climate is a ludicrous suggestion, that there is no emergency and that this wrong must be corrected before we go any further into this insanity.
Or do you believe that battle is already lost and the only hope is to expose the vast wealth transfer that is planned together with the world’s lack of readiness in the hope that consumers will not comply?
The need to minimise pollution is an admirable aim but the nudge unit project fear stuff about the death of the planet has to stop.
We do not like being played, and worse, being betrayed by our politicians like Mrs May and her supporters who felt they had the right to sign Net Zero into law. No wonder we are looking elsewhere for leadership, rather desperately it has to be said.
March 27, 2024
Splendid. I’ve just ordered one for my daughter. The cover design is very well presented. I expect she’ll find the contents typically magnificent too.