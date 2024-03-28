I usually agree with the electorate whose opinions reflected in issue polls are often more sensible than the views of government and opposition parties.
I agree with current polls that reveal a deep dissatisfaction with the NHS. I do not agree that the answer is more money. If only it were that simple. If more money on its own would fix it we would have fixed it this decade.
Spending on health has shot up from 2019. At £180 bn this year, it is £56 bn or 45% higher than in 2019. It is true prices and wages have gone up. Adjusting for this the NHS is receiving more than 20% extra. That is a much bigger rise than the Brexit savings on the side of the bus. They and tax rises have all been absorbed into the NHS budget.
The NHS will each year need some extra money.We want nurses and doctors to be well paid and the NHS to be able to afford new medicines as they become available. It would help reduce the strains on the service if there was a large reduction in legal migration, as recent years have brought in plenty more patients.
It is also true that in recent years there has been a big increase in non medical staff numbers and an expansion of senior grades of management. There has been a big drop in output per person implying the extra management has made the lives of those doing the medical work more difficult and bureaucratic.
More money should only be committed to achieve better outcomes for patients. We need better management, probably with fewer managers.
How far away are we, in years, before a prime minister has to tell the British people that they have not been producing the wealth so they can no longer afford the NHS?
Is anyone sensible confident that the NHS will see its hundredth anniversary?
The only people demanding more money for the NHS are those on the Left and the Labour Party. Why ? Because that is where their funding comes from via the unions – Simple. It is not about patient care otherwise there would not be the long queues to see a doctor or at A&E.
Back in the 80’s we saw Labour fight tooth and nail for the miners and others in industry. Not so now. Today we see the Left / Green doing all we can to prevent coal from being used. They don’t need those former miners, their families and ‘communities’.
It is time we started calling Labour and its apologists out.
Agreed, but nobody has taken action to reduce the number of managers and boost actual medical work.
So we are lumbered with useless roles like diversity managers. People grumble. Nothing happens.
14 years. You’ve had 14 years. If the NHS is no working – and it is not – there is only place to put the blame. The Conservative party
An organisation that thinks making all ambulances electric by a certain date and is obsessed by diversity and net zero is clearly run by complete and utter morons. The health minister is a lawyer and the CEO has a history degree and has worked in the dire NHS for most of her life. The last one was a PPE graduate. Almost any of the doctors they have would do a better job.
The first thing to do is to encourage more people to go privately with tax breaks and payments to people on waiting lists to go privately. This so as to take the strain of the NHS. We also have the problem that GPs are pushing patients on to A&E and A&E onto social care or 111 and visa vera. People pushed from pillar to post all the time but the pillars and posts are all government funded anyway. If something is free the only way to control demand is by delays, inconvenience, phone queuing systems, huge waiting times… so that is what we get. If an A&E in london got a reputation for under 10 minute queues they would get inundated by everyone needing care in London so they have to run 3 hour plus waits and all do.
The system fails employees too. My relative a junior doctor in Central London with about £100k of student debt gets about £2600 PCM take home pay. He has zero disposable income to live on after rent on a small room, student loan interest, commuting costs, council tax, prof. fees… he does not even get parking at work despite often needing to worth long & antisocial hours when public transport commuting is difficult. Not even decent lunch facilities. His two flat mates are on three time the gross salary in banking and law and with far less student debt.
The money needs to follow the patient. Ditch net zero, diversity and asking men if they are pregnant would save a bit. Fair competition between state and private is needed. Not a dire enforced state monopoly. We have you money already in advance so you will get what you are given if and when we choose to give it to you. So lump it mate or piss off.
Just add it to the list of other failures.
Illegal and legal immigration.
Waste water pollution.
Failure with power generation.
Highest taxes in 75 years
Highest debt in 75 years
Criminal justice system broken.
Social care system broken.
Net Zero farce.
It is constantly being put about by the far left ( you can see it in videos) that the “cruel” govt. starves the NHS of funds.
Surely the rebuttal would be ( in the high profile press) EXACTLY how the money is spent?
I bet the vast majority of people have no idea!!
But I have yet to understand why the present govt. doesn’t fight its corner robustly.
It rather suggests that all is going according to plan?
If it is government policy to ship in up to 1.5 million migrants each year plus an indeterminate number of illegals – and then provide them with free health care – of course the NHS will be overwhelmed.
With waits of 10 hours in A&E, two weeks to see a GP, junior doctors constantly on strike because they can’t afford to pay their student loans and shortages of many medicines, little wonder the electorate has had enough.
The public tolerate the insane tax levels that they are subjected to because of their NHS.
Throwing more cash at this dinosaur is not a serious proposal but another act of politics. What is required is a leader with political will.
Maybe employ a diminutive Argentinian with big cojones and a chainsaw cos the entire public sector that is now a Socialist haven and heavily unionised will fight tooth and nail to preserve its privileges?
Apparently one can train to be a phlebotomist for £150 or so on an online course.
They want to expand ( no doubt following orders) all these tests and things with digital possibilities like blood reading and blood pressure etc.the better to further upset and worry us.
So ( never having learned a thing) they bring in loads of scarcely trained people….
Also the medical tracking will make ID tracking/imposition easier…everything ready in place. My sister spends every waking moment looking anxiously at her phone texts to see the latest diktat from her surgery. She was a proper nurse back in the day and she takes all the lowered thresholds seriously.” Yes last week we wanted your bloods to be xyz…this week we want zyx or it’s medication for you! Hop on the scales…a bit more humiliation….”
First I would like to say that in recent personal experience that in a medical sense the NHS is a highly competent and compassionate service. The problem for the waiting patient is being allowed close enough to experience it.
I judge that the GP service, apart from being a sensible filter for patients into the hospital service, is also used as a delaying mechanism to reduce pressure on the hospital service. The nett effect in many cases is that the problem to be dealt with has been allowed to grow more severe and the outcome less successful.
That the service is over burdoned with costly administration, with 47% of all those the NHS employs being none medical, is beyond question. That many are now the woke fashionable Diversity and Inclusion parasites is very PC , but politically and criminally incompetent that such a debilitating disease should have been allowed to infect the NHS.
Comparisons around Europe and the civilised world should be made to judge, efficiency, outcomes, and value for money. Is National Insurance to continue as the faux way of paying for it, or would ring fenced insurance be better. Is the purchasing of capital equipment and consumables as professional as it should be, does it involve value analysis. Has waste ever been audited as it should be.
Are the pay and conditions of the medical staff consumate with their training and responsibilities. Should all the support services to the NHS be contracted out or in house. Are we training enough of our own medical staff from those who are academically capable and wish to train. Are we right to burdon them with debt for such training when the country needs them. Should we offer good quality accommodation in the training years to full qualification. All this chapter’s remarks apply to all the the parallel medical professionals, radiographers, pharmacists, physiotherapists who support the front line.
In such an investigation nothing should be sacred or party political or for that matter be private and last more than six months. You could manage it before the next election, so action today outside the influence of the civil service, who no doubt have their wet sticky fingers in the running of the present disaster.
I quote from a government web site:
‘it is the government which sets the framework for the NHS and which is accountable to Parliament for its operation.’
Your party has been in government for 14 years, and has had a healthy majority in Parliament for much of that time. It may well be that the big increase in non-medical staff and the drop in productivity were the result of some bad decisions being taken, presumably by NHS Boards of governors in appointing unsuitable people. But then, isn’t it in the government’s powers to deal with that? Couldn’t the government have introduced an NHS Bill in Parliament to reset the framework accordingly? It didn’t do that, so the impression conveyed is that it was broadly happy to see a lot more money being spent on jobs for the managerial class, and on outsourcing work to private agencies. Now your party in government is being judged on its record, and if a majority of people are dissatisfied, it’s not surprising.
The NHS forward staffing proposals suggest that in the next few years total employed will be 1.5 million.
How can we afford such a monstrous entity whose productivity us so poor.
We still can’t get to see a GP only telephone appointments if your lucky. Then it’s with nurses or pharmacy staff. The GPs have gone into hiding.
And yet GPs are paid so much in the UK (compared to the EU) that they’re having to have special pension arrangements to stop them retiring early. And junior doctors demand a 35% pay increase otherwise they’ll move to Australia. What they don’t mention is that the reason Australia can pay them more is they have exactly the type of public/private insurance based system that they explicitly campaign against in UK.
Bidenomics and The UK UniParty’s unelected, undemocratic policies of Wokenomics and NewSocialism is heading for a market meltdown in the USA and then in the UK. Interest rates globally will rip and drive the world into recession.
Wokenomics as part of the NewSocialism needs the money to keep paying for Diversity Equity and Inclusion, NetZero, mass migration of low income uneducated multicultural people, Authoritarian Lockdowns and a Censorship Industrial Complex to keep a lid on it all has taken the USA from a steady 400 billion debt interest annually (2006-2020) and now up exponentially to 1.1 trillion debt interest in 2024, and its going up by 300 billion every year.
You can’t buck democracy with the new virus signalling ideology of NewSocialism and wokenomics.
Unfortunately another failed subject for the Conservative government 2010-2024.
Enormous cash injections for a worse service. The simple point is that unlimited demand from worldwide patients largely paid for by about 4 million UK better paid loyal funders and companies doesn’t add up.
Somehow the funders need to be more aligned to the recipients, and a closely monitored insurance scheme like the Swiss one seems to work well.
Broken record time – the NHS is paid for being not doing. It’s funding model means it gets paid even if it performs not procedures or offers any appointments.
Change the funding model to payment by procedure and appointment.
Sir John,
I shouted hooray at the tv when I heard the satisfaction with the NHS figures yesterday.
The population has, at long last, come to realise that it’s not the envy of the world nor a world leading health service.
You are correct Sir John that there is plenty of money sloshing around within the NHS. Rainbow signs are appearing everywhere, rainbow pedestrian crossings are appearing in NHS carparks, difference and diversity staff positions and courses are breeding like rabbits,this is hardly like an organisation that is short of money.
For the amount of money put in, we seem to get very little return. It is not how much money is put in that’s important, it’s how it’s spent.
The NHS is supposed to be a health service and therefore providing healthcare should be it’s core function. It needs to concentrate on providing both treatment for health conditions and emergencies, as well as prevention of those conditions.
We need to train more doctors and nurses and once trained, retain them. I suggest we look at refunding course fees over a period of say ten years. They stay for ten years, the taxpayer refunds their training fees.
The problem we have is that politicians are afraid to be critical of the NHS in case there is a backlash against the party saying it. The NHS has become weaponised and that must be stopped.
We need all parties to get together and agree a long term plan to sort the NHS out once and for all. We need to discuss just what we want the NHS to do for us.
We hear a lot about banks and other organisations being too big to fail, well it may be that the NHS is too big to work.
In answer to your question about the NHS.
If keep importing a million people into the country every year the. you are going to get a crisis in the NHS. I pointed out 10 years ago and kept pointing out that you are DILUTING government services.
You will also find an ageing population using the NHS and you will find that Europeans have evolved over thousands of years to this culture and climate. People from India are six time more likely to get diabetes and from africa are four times more likely to get diabetes or prostate cancer. You find people with families with health problems come to the UK to get treated.
The NHS is being overwhelmed.
To stop the criticism the Government have imposed censorship on the population and a survey out this week said that 70-80% of the population are living in fear.
This is not a political party that deserves to exist any longer.
But Jeremy Hunt said just the other day most of us think the NHS is the thing that makes us proudest of Britain ! So no hope of any change under the Conservatives who are far too scared of upsetting Guardian readers by proposing any market reforms of the NHS. The only slight chance of improvement is under Labour and Wes Streeting who has actually visited Australia and Singapore to see better systems in action, something no Conservative minister would ever dare do. I note he is already being attacked by NHS vested interests – it’s a good start.
Is it widely known that despite the very good enquiry the Liverpool Pathway is allegedly still thriving?
No family fight back is allowed because all is dealt within a closed court.
Terrible.
HMGs response to this report total denial accentuating the amount of money poured in and blaming other factors, pst Covid/strikes etc. as ever ‘nothing to do with us’ and this is endemic across all the departments.
When justified criticism needs a response without exception it is total denial, we have put more money in/this is what we are doing now etc.
Do you not realise that no one believes you and these defensive responses just confirm our view how out of touch you are.
I read NHS employees to get up to £3k for reducing waiting lists, Err isn’t that their job and no surprise, Trusts under pressure to do the easy stuff to get quick wins and so Sunak can crow about them.
The DT shreds, that automation is the answer route, I bet every politician has private/direct line in to Dr healthcare and has zero experience of mums with kids or the elderly trying to get past an NHS chatbot.
And in a similar vein of denial you are allowing genuine whistle blowers to be bullied, threatened etc to support a culture of cover up.
Of course the NHS is a metaphor for the of this government. We have had years of spin, blame, denial about illegal migration/porous borders. This quarter sees the highest number ever across the channel and a whistle blower sacked and more denials issued over border force failures.
‘Who will get rid of this accursed government’
The main issue with NHS is too many Chiefs & not enough (workers ed).
The majority of Chiefs are jobs worth empires. Not contributing positively to the daily output. But like blood clots blocking the arteries of communication. Which just wastes time, money & creates confusion & division.
The NHS used to have 450k beds pre-2000. Today 180k ….that says it all! Less capacity stifled by more beurocracy! Aggravated by the majority of roles now being covered by 2 or 3 people, part-time. Who then claim top up benefits. Rather than 1 full-time employee!
The lunatics are definitely on charge of the asylum!
Just live and work a while in Austria or France. You’ll soon see how much better the health service could be if the insurance/ medical establishment models were different. Costs are about the same, health outcomes infinitely better.
A substantive part of the NHS failure is the incompetent government spending vast sums on waste in the absence of simple efficiency.